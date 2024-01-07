Intriguing Fetch Statistics – How Many People Use it in 2024?

Fetch is an online shopping app that rewards customers for daily nitty gritty purchases. Quite a lot can be said of this online grocery market, which has successfully gathered many faithful users. Since its inception in 2013, the user base, downloads, and service have grown tremendously. The app has over 10 million downloads on Google Play and 4.9 million stars with a 4.8 star rating on the App Store.

One striking thing about Fetch is its simple and quick response to its numerous users. One cannot but come back again and again for a repeat experience. Promo codes, discount prices, and vouchers appeal so well in our world, where people depend on e-commerce for their daily needs. This and much more are offered and enjoyed by Fetch’s faithful users. We will consider and provide you with data about the most efficient services that Fetch offers and how well you can harness these services for your good. Keep reading to discover all key Fetch statistics.

Key Fetch Statistics

There are currently 15 million active users who use the fetch reward system. Daily users of Fetch have grown over the years to reach a striking 5 million. save money and earn rewards whenever they shop on Fetch. All shoppers canwhenever they shop on Fetch. Wes Schroll birthed the idea of the Fetch app alongside Tyler Kennedy. Signing up using a referral code on Fetch gives you 2,000 points.

General Fetch Statistics

1. Over 17 Million Active Users Currently Use the Fetch Reward System.

Each month, they seem to be an addition to the number of daily users of Fetch. It has over 17 million shoppers who use the app every single month in 2022. The app also grew rapidly to hit 5 million fetch rewards daily users in July of the same year. This continued to the next month when it had a daily average user count of rewards of about 5.32 million. It peaked on August 6 with about 5.32 million everyday fetch rewards shoppers. The result became an eye-opener, showing that people are searching for ways to save costs on essentials.

2. Daily Users of Fetch Have Grown Over the Years to Reach a Striking 5 Million.

The number one choice of Americans in terms of reward for online purchases achieves a feat of 5 million everyday active users. This is no ordinary feat, as the dream of its founders to reach a wide audience is solely and surely coming to pass. Consumers are offered a variety of brands with the best shopping experience ever.

3. All Shoppers can Save Money and Earn Rewards Whenever They Shop on Fetch.

Fetch offers consumers not the regular shopping experience but one that keeps them coming back again and again. It gives users an exciting and fun experience while shopping. All receipts are turned into rewards with a snap.

4. Wes Schroll Birthed the Idea of the Fetch App Alongside Tyler Kennedy.

The idea of Fetch was birthed from an observation of Wes Schroll in his university days. During those days, he would purchase regular or the same items without any loyalty rewards. Most times, he bought these items from virtually any shop. Wes Schroll developed this unique business plan in 2013 alongside his partner, Tyler Kennedy. Customers had to scan the barcode on every item they bought from a store to receive a Fetch reward in its early years. After this, customers must go to a fetch checkout spot to scan all selected items. Fetch had to shift its eyes to closing agreements with grocery stores. It could boost by having 30,000 downloads in just two years.

5. Signing Up Using a Referral Code on Fetch Gives You 2,000 Points.

A referral code is a good way to start your journey by earning rewards on Fetch. You receive 2,000 points when you refer someone. It doesn’t end there, as the one given a referral code gets 2,000 points when they complete their first receipt scan.

6. Fetch has Over 17 Million Active Users Every Single Month.

The number of active shoppers on Fetch proves it is an amazing site for anyone. You can easily download the fetch app from any country’s Google Play Store or App Store. The majority of Fetch’s traffic comes from the United States and Canada. That does not rule out the fact that other countries contribute to the user traffic of Fetch.

Fetch Statistics About Rewards

7. Fetch Places More Focus on Brands Rather Than Stores.

Two young entrepreneurs made the reality of a consumer reward system possible. Fetch loyalty program called reward places its focus on brands and not stores. The idea is to work with big brands willing to reward customers patronizing them on the Fetch app. Consumers are rewarded with points when they purchase from their favorite grocery shop. The brands they buy give out rewards that are not similar in any way. Bigger brands tend to give out more rewards to encourage repeat purchases.

8. Affiliate Marketing Drives Money into the Pockets of Reward Apps.

Like every other app in the business, Fetch makes money from affiliate marketing. It earns money through commissions from brands that showcase products on its app. Fetch has achieved a name for itself in the United States as the most loved consumer-friendly app. Users are allowed to become members of an exclusive club called Fetch Club. You can access special clubs like the Huggies or Mills Good rewards here.

9. In April 2021, Fetch’s Market Value Increased to $1 Billion.

Fetch has had quite a good history in terms of market value. It recorded an impressive $1 billion in market value in April 2021. It scanned a total of 1 billion receipts during that same period.

10. 87% of Fetch Users Come From the United States.

The high number of users from the United States should not be surprising as it is Fetch’s home base. Below is a list that shows the percentage distribution of users of fetchrewards.com:

The United States : Americans are known to produce 87.14% of the total global Fetch reward website visits.

Canada: Our next stop is Canada, with 1.10% Fetch rewards website visits .

Brazil: Brazilians give out 1.05% of Fetch reward website visits.

Germany : Consumers from Germany create 0.66% of Fetch rewards website total visits.

United Kingdom : Britons shoppers give 0.66% of traffic that comes to fetch rewards.

Other countries: Releasing 9.39% visits to Fetch rewards.

11. Fetch has the Highest Appeal to Persons Between 18 and 34.

A large chunk of Fetch consumers are young people not more than 34 years of age. People between 18 to 24 and 25 and those between 25 and 34 years of age find it thrilling to shop on Fetch. This analysis is because both age groups claim 24% of the Fetch user base with a difference of 0.10%. Below is a nice breakdown of the percentage of users across various age groups:

18 to 24 : Those in this age group are the highest, with 24.20% of the Fetch user base .

25 to 34 : Persons in this age group make up 24.30% of the user base on Fetch rewards.

35 to 44 : This age group comes right after, with 18.90% of the total user base.

45 to 54 : 15.39% of Fetch Reward traffic comes from this age group.

55 to 64 : Persons within this age group produce 10.24% of the Fetch user base.

65+ : People at this age make up a mere 6.97% of traffic on Fetch rewards.

12. Female Fetch Users are Way Above That of Men, With 51.30%.

We have more female users on Fetch than men. Males stand at 48.70% and females are way higher at 51.30%.

Fetch Statistics – Revenue and Valuation

13. Fetch Raised a Total of $581.51 Million in Revenue.

In 2022, Fetch raised a total revenue of $581.51 million.

14. Fetch Maintained a Valuation of $2.5 Billion for Two Years in a Row.

Experts estimated the company to be worth $ 2.5 billion in 2022, and it remained unchanged in 2023 as its revenue remains $2.5 billion.

15. Scan a Receipt Before the 14-day Expiry Request for a Reward.

Getting a reward from Fetch is easy and without any stress. You only need to scan your receipt from the store using your Android or iOS device. You will get a reward after completing a scan whether or not the issuer is a partner brand to Fetch. All receipts are honored when they meet up with fetch requirements. One amazing thing about the receipt upload process is that it takes just 10 seconds. Receipts like sales slips or electronic receipts that are in print are not accepted on Fetch. The company has a well-dedicated fraud department that checks every scanned receipt. Fetch does this to make sure that it rewards only genuine scan receipts.

16. You Can Get up to 5 Points or More When Fetch Accepts Your Receipt.

One fun thing about Fetch is getting up to 5 points or more with one receipt. Your earning of 1,000 points is considered equal to $1. You can redeem a gift card using the points earned on Fetch when it gets to 3,000 points. You can also use the gift card any day to buy items from any of your preferred brands.

How to Earn Points and Get Rewards?

You can do some things to earn good points and rewards on Fetch. Some of them are outlined below:

Using a Referral Code

The referral code is a great way to earn some good points on Fetch. As a new user, you can make a welcome bonus of 2,000 points upon signing in with a referral code from your friends or family.

Through Brand Discounts

Brand discounts present attractive reward-earning opportunities to Fetch users. To get this discount, all that’s required of you is to buy items from any companies listed on the Fetch roster.

Completing a Task

Fetch’s loyal customers can complete tasks to earn redeemable rewards. You must go to the “Discover” section on the Fetch app and complete the task posted there.

Connecting Your E-commerce Account to Fetch Rewards

This is another interesting way to start earning on Fetch. For this, you’d have to connect your e-commerce account with Fetch. Once you do that, you can scan the e-receipts issued by any service provider to gain points.

Conclusion

Fetch is the go-to e-commerce platform for those looking to slash daily supplies expenses. Discounts are a great way to get consumers’ attention, and Fetch doesn’t joke about it. Every day, people storm online stores looking for goods with a reduced cost, and they turn to Fetch. Its mobile app, with a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store, speaks volumes about what Fetch offers users. Due to Fetch’s attractive reward system, many people are using the platform. Big companies looking for more customers are also using Fetch.

Frequently Asked Questions