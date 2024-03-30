2024 Gig Economy Statistics: Unveiling 85+ Remarkable Insights

The gig economy allows people to enjoy flexible work hours. They can do so without the hassle of waking up early to beat the office start time. Technology has made it much easier to connect employers with workers. So, you don’t need to put up a “workers needed” sign at a location or rent an office to converge employees.

While gigs are a side hustle for some, they are a full-time job for most people. Whatever the case, one thing is certain: gigs, whether as side hustles or main employment, put food on people’s tables. For that reason, the gig economy has turned into a thriving economy. Experts expect the gig economy to reach $500 billion in gross revenue within five years, with a third of the world’s workforce currently participating in it.

Since the lockdown, more people and businesses have embraced this work model. Many now prefer to use the services of contract workers. Reviewing the highs and lows of gig economy statistics will help you fully understand it and appreciate its value. Let’s plunge in.

Key Gig Economy Statistics

Freelancers yield as huge as $1.21 trillion into the coffers of the United States. Experts had high hopes that the gig economy would hit a gross volume of $455.2 billion at the close of 2023. Up to 20% of people considered freelancing to support themselves in 2021. As large as 40% of the United States workforce passed off as moonlighters at the end of 2020.

General Gig Economy Statistics

1. Over Two-thirds of Full-time Gig Workers Find it a More Secure Form of Employment Than a Regular Job.

More than two-thirds of people doing gigs full-time see it as more secure than regular employment. Working in the gig economy removes the twists and turns that come with regular work settings.

2. Up to 31.63% of Freelancers in the Last Couple of Years Had a Fall in Service Demands.

As much as 31.63% of freelancers complained of having a fall in the number of job contracts.

3. Freelancers Raised as Much as $1.21 Trillion into the Coffers of the United States.

A $1.2 trillion entered the United States economy during the pandemic. It resulted from the work done by over a third of freelancers while at home. It rose 22% from what it stood at the close of 2019 because of the entry of newbies. These were mostly young ones and skilled professionals in need of flexible jobs.

4. Experts had High Hopes That the Gig Economy Would Hit a Gross Volume of $455.2 Billion at the Close of 2023.

The gig economy was expected to reach a peak of $455.2 billion in gross volume at the end of 2023. According to experts, this stems from the fact that many new persons act as free agents.

5. Up to 20% of People Considered Freelancing to Support Themselves in 2021.

As much as 20% of persons in a 2021 survey said they were considering freelancing.

6. As Large as 40% of the United States Workforce Passed Off as Moonlighters at the end of 2020.

Just 40% of the United States workforce was made of gig workers by the close of 2020.

Gig Economy Statistics – Global

7. As High as 97% of Indians and Mexicans Alike Love to Take Freelancing Jobs.

Many people, as large as 97% in Mexico and India, are part of the gig economy.

8. Up to 90 to 94% of People in Countries Like Italy and Spain are Open to Freelancing.

Gig work is the trend for most people in Italy, Spain, the UK, and Australia.

9. As Many as 93 Million Adults in the United States and Europe Participate in Side Hustles.

Many working age groups in the United States and Europe are gig workers.

10. Workers Shot up in the Gig Economy to Reach 4.7 Million at the Close of 2019.

The number of gig workers rose to 4.7 million in Britain alone in 3 years. This was no small feat as it meant I, in every working adult, was towing the path of a free agent.

11. The Size of Freelance Workers in the European Union Rose by 24% Between 2008 to the End of 2015.

There was a 24% rise in independent workers in the EU from 2008 to the end of 2015. This meant a hike in gig workers from 7.7 million to 9.6 million. It also meant, in the same vein, an average yearly growth rate of 3.42% over the past seven years.

12. Less Than 10% of Workers in Developed Countries Use Gig Platforms.

Just between 3% to not over 10% of working adults in advanced counties are on a gig platform. Over 30% of gig workers in developing regions use it as a source of income.

Gig Economy Statistics – Size

13. Over a Third of People Working in the United States Participate in the Gig Economy.

More than a third of people in the United States support themselves as freelancers. It means 36% of the entire workforce, about 57 million Americans.

14. Women Comprise 63% of the Total Freelance Workers in the United States.

Female folks in the United States make up a large chunk of 63% of entire gig workers.

15. The Gross Volume of the Gig Economy was Expected to Rise in 2023 to Hit $455.2 Billion.

The gross volume of the global gig economy was expected to rise as high as $455.2 billion at the close of 2023.

16. Mastercard had High Hopes That the World Gig Economy Would Raise $204 Billion at the End of 2023.

A study by Mastercard in 2019 valued the world gig economy at $204 billion at the close of 2023.

17. Freelance Economy by Intuit was Expected to Rise as High as 43% at the End of 2020.

In a study, Intuit stated that the gig economy will most likely reach 43% by the close of 2020.

Gig Work Sectors Statistics

18. Therapist Earns More Than Any Other Gig Worker at $27.84 Every Hour.

Persons who are freelance therapists in the United States earn as much as $27.84 in just an hour.

19. Up to 40% of Free Agents Started With the Help of Online Platforms.

Many freelancers landed their first paying jobs using a talent hunt online marketplace or an online platform. Some of these platforms include Fiverr, Upwork, and many others.

20. Those Offering Consulting Services Take up as Much as 45% of the Total Number of Freelancers.

A large majority of gig workers worldwide use consulting services. Up to 45% of those in temporary work provide mentorship services.

21. The Construction Industry is One Area Favored by Many Freelancers.

The construction industry today is benefiting a whole lot from the services of freelancers. This industry has fared better in these past years with the input of gig workers.

22. The Demand for Free Agents in the Production and Field Services was Expected to Hit 88% at the End of 2023.

The demand for freelance workers was expected to reach as high as 88% at the close of 2023. These workers were hoped to be in the production and field service sectors during the period.

23. Free Agents Cater to up to 72% of Work Done by Large Organizations and Professional Firms.

Large corporations are in the habit of giving out 72% of sensitive projects to free agents. Professional firms also take part in this operation trend with the same volume.

24. The Transport Sector is One Area Worldwide, Taking up 58% of the Gig Economy.

The transport sector accounts for 58% of the freelance economy, leaving the rest to other areas. Some other areas that strive in this regard are the legal, finance, account, advisory services, and IT sectors.

25. The Gig Economy is Home to Employment for a Large Number of People Worldwide.

This sector stands second in terms of work opportunities for people worldwide.

Gig Work in the Pandemic Statistics

26. Up to 62% of the Entire Gig Economy Globally Lost Deals Due to the Pandemic.

The pandemic caused as many as 62% of gig economy workers to lose clients. It all boiled down to the rise in competition in the online market due to the entry of new people.

27. As Large as 26% of Persons in the Gig Economy had a Fall in Working Hours During the Pandemic.

During the stay-at-home period, up to 26% of the total gig workers said there was a fall in work contracts.

28. The Volume of Work was the Same Throughout the Covid for 27% of Free Agents.

The report differed for 27% of the global freelancers during the pandemic. These persons had the same amount of work before the covid 19 saga.

29. During the Pandemic, Furniture Removal had the Highest Hourly Rate, 54%.

Furniture removal was strived far above all other areas in the gig economy, with an hourly rate of 54%.

30. Just About 2.1 Million Workers Were Birthed into the Gig Economy by the End of 2020.

As many as 2.1 million people joined the gig economy in 2020 alone, a far cry from the number recorded in the past year. For many, the pandemic opened a new world of possibilities, including gig work.

31. The Number of Research and Survey Takers Went Uphill in the Spring of 2020.

The number of people joining research and survey works rose more than ever before the pandemic.

32. Around 50 Million Workers in the Gig Economy were Affected Due to the Pandemic.

Around 50% of the total number of gig workers worldwide lost their source of income. It means around 50 million freelancers lost deals due to the pandemic that occurred in 2020.

Gig Economy Statistics about Labor

33. In the United States, Temporary Workers Rose to 24.57 Million at the End of August 2021.

The United States stated that it had 24.57 million freelancers when August 2021 ended.

34. Florida had the Largest Number of Free Agents in the United States, With a 22% Share.

Texas and California were not left behind as they competed fairly in gig workers with Florida.

35. In States Like Massachusetts, Ohio, and Others, Gig Workers Stand at 16%.

Certain states in the United States, like Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New York, have 16% of gig workers.

36. Up to 57% of Temporary Workers Work Over 40 Hours Weekly.

Over 50% of the gig economy spends over 40 hours doing contract jobs weekly.

37. The Average Freelancer Gets Paid 58% Less Than a Full-time Worker in an Organization.

Gig workers earn an average of 58% less than those employed full-time staff in a company. They do not get benefits like welfare or health packages from the workplace.

38. Blockchain and Those Using AI are the Biggest Earners in the Gig Economy World.

Freelancers in artificial technology and blockchain are the highest earners in this industry today.

39. The United States Public Sector is the Highest Employer of Gig Workers, With as high as 14%.

The United States public sector employs up to 14% of freelancers, the largest.

40. In the United States alone, there are around 170 Companies That Hire Gig Workers.

About 170 companies scattered all around the United States have their doors open to the services of gig workers.

41. AnswerConnect, Toptal, and Two Others are the Biggest Virtual Companies in the United States.

The four biggest companies that have made a name for themselves in the virtual world are InVision, AnswerConnect, Toptal, and Automatic.

Gig Worker’s Belief Statistics

42. A 99% of Those in Remote Jobs will Most Likely Keep Working for a While.

Up to 99% of gig workers said they will continue working remotely until the end of their careers.

43. Just 2% of Freelance Workers do not see it as Something That Can be Done in the Long Haul.

A mere 2% of freelancers consider their job just a fling to sustain them for a short time.

44. Up to 64% of Gig Workers Will Choose to Work Free From the Strain of a Boss.

As large as 64% of the gig economy enjoy working as free agents since it gives relief from a boss.

45. As Many as 70% Choose the Career Path of Remote Work to Get a Better Life.

Securing a better life is the will behind 70% of remote workers today.

46. Security and Health Coverage are the Major Concerns for 86% of Gig Workers Worldwide.

Up to 86% of freelancers see security and medical cover as something companies should consider.

47. Over 50% of Freelancers say They will not Relinquish Their Freedom to Work in a Regular Job Again.

More than 50% of independent workers said they will never return to working a 9 to 5 pm job again.

48. As high as 84% of Gig Workers Love the Life They are Now Living.

Up to 84% of gig workers are satisfied with their lives, while just 54% of regular employees share this opinion.

49. Up to 78% of Remote Workers Said they are More at Peace Than Conventional Workers.

As many as 78% of those in the gig economy feel happier than regular workers.

50. 68% of Freelancers Feel Way Healthier Than Those in Permanent Jobs.

The freedom of time involved in the job gives the needed healthy life that 68% of freelancers take pride in.

Gig Demographics Statistics

51. Women in the United States Comprise 63% of the Contract Labor Force.

Women make up as large as 63% of the contract labour force in the United States.

52. Up to Two-thirds of Remote Workers’ Customer Service Officers Speak Various Languages.

Two-thirds of customer service representatives can speak more than one language.

53. Up to 72% of Contract Customer Service Workers Have a College Degree.

As large as 72% of remote customer service representatives worldwide are college graduates.

54. 50% of Gig Workers are Generation Z, Leaving Millennials With Only 44%.

Generation Z is the largest group in the gig economy, with 50%, trailed by millennials, with 44%.

55. Not Up to a Quarter of Baby Boomers Work in the Gig Economy.

Baby boomers are the least interested in participating in the gig economy, with less than a quarter working as freelancers.

56. Postgraduates Make up as high as 41% of Freelancers Worldwide.

Postgraduates are very much caught in the web of the gig economy, with 41% participation.

57. Millennials Comprise a Third of the Total Number of Freelancers Across all Countries.

The young generation is helping in no small way to grow the gig economy worldwide.

58. Whites Comprise 76% of the Gig Economy in the United States.

Whites play a large part in the growth seen today in the gig economy, with a 76% contribution.

59. Just 17.1% of Remote Workers in the United States are of the Black American Race.

Black Americans comprise a small fraction of 17.1% of the total remote workers in the United States.

60. Those Hispanic and of Asian Descent Make up 22.2% of the United States.

In the United States, Asians make up 5.8% of gig workers, leaving 16.4% to the Hispanic people.

61. Up to 53% of Permanent Staff Participate in the Day’s Politics, While Just 34% of Contract Workers do the Same.

A smaller percentage of contract workers participate in their country’s political running. Just 34% of freelancers are involved in the political arena, while as high as 53% of permanent staff do the same.

Gig Job Satisfaction Statistics

62. About 60% of Gig Workers say Their Work is Flexible for Them.

Up to 60% of gig workers believe the job allows them to work at their own pace.

63. One Major Reason Many People go Into Freelancing is to Have a Better Life.

Many people in the gig economy go into it to get a better life for themselves and family.

64. 1 Out of Every Six People in a Regular Job Would Like to Go Into a Personal Business Soon.

One in every six traditional workers has the dream of one day being the owner of a business.

65. Over 50% of Freelancers Also Work as Employees in a Regular 9 am to 5 pm Job.

Over half of gig economy workers are gainfully reemployed on a regular paying job.

66. Only 19% of Contract Workers Said That Doing Gigs Takes Care of Their Daily Needs.

Just 19% of the gig economy own up to having their daily needs cared for by simply doing gigs.

67. Just 50% of University Graduates Say That Training Repeatedly is Vital to Any Career.

Up to 54% of college graduates say that the high cost of training fees is why they have not improved their skills. However, the high cost of training is not a reason for 50% of gig workers to stop getting more knowledge.

68. About 79% of Freelancers Feel Very Happy With Their Job.

Up to 79% of free agents say they are very happy with their work.

69. As Great as 45% of People Who Depend Only on Doing Gigs Have Anxiety Issues.

Anxiety about when the next contract job will come is a constant issue for 45% of gig workers.

70. Up to 56% of Those on Contract Jobs say they are More Stable Money-wise.

56% of gig workers feel more stable financially than if they were to be placed on a monthly paying job.

Gig Financial Statistics

71. A Delivery Driver on an App in New York Gets up to $7.87 Every Hour.

You get paid $7.87 for an hour’s drive as a delivery driver on an app anywhere in New York.

72. About Half of the Earnings Made by Courier Service Workers in New York is Through Tips.

Courier service workers in New York make about 50% of their income from tips.

73. Up to 27% of Those in the Gig Economy have no Savings for Retirement.

27% of people who freelance on the full scale do not have any retirement savings.

74. Just 12% of Remote Workers with a Regular Paying Job can be Said to have Money Set Aside for Their Retirement Days.

As low as 12% of workers doing gigs and a regular job are wise enough to set money for ageing days.

Gig Economy and Technology Statistics

75. Up to Two-thirds of Human Resource Managers Plan to Increase the Number of Remote Tech Hires.

Two-thirds of HR managers feel the need to increase the number of remote tech experts hired. This means there will be a fall in the number of permanent staff in the years to come.

76. Over 70% of Gig Workers Find Jobs Using Online Marketplaces.

Over 70% of remote workers across the globe land gigs using online market sites.

77. Some of the Greatest Freelance Websites Used Worldwide are Upwork and Fiverr.

First on the list of online work sites is Upwork, with 15 million users, trailed by Fiverr and then Toptal.

78. About 77% of Gig Workers Feel Technology has Made Getting Jobs Easier.

About 77% of remote workers say that the entry of new inventions has made getting a job far easier.

79. Up to 53% of Millennials in the United States Use Smartphones to Search for Jobs.

Searching for a job has been easier in the United States and worldwide. A smartphone is used by 53% of young people who need a job in the United States.

As much as 34% of remote workers now use Facebook to showcase their skills to the world.

81. Over 30% of Fortune 500 Businesses Use Upwork to Hire Freelance Experts.

Over 30% of Fortune 500 companies favour Upwork as a platform for sourcing freelance expertise. This statistic underscores its significance as a go-to resource for businesses seeking specialized skills on a project basis.

Latest Gig Economy Trends

82. As much as 36% of United States Workers Got to do Gigs Through Their Daily Paying Jobs.

A daily paying job is how 36% of workers in the United States get gigs works.

83. Gigs Work Varies from Graphic Designs to Creative Writing and More on Contract Basics.

Many gigs are online, from Uber driving to food deliveries, graphic design, and more.

84. Up to 44% of Freelancers Take Their Gig Jobs as the Main Source of Money.

The money from gig work is the main source of income for as many as 44% of free agents.

85. As high as 80% of Freelancers are Used to Working From the Comfort of Their Homes.

Working from home comes naturally for 80% of gig workers, while 9% enjoy working from the office. Another 7% love sharing a working space outside the office, and 3% enjoy working at a coffee shop. The last on this list are 0.5% that enjoy working in the quietness of a library.

The Future of Gig

86. The Gig Economy Will Most Likely Hit 86.5 Million Workers by the Close of 2027.

The gig economy is projected to swell to approximately 86.5 million workers by the end of 2027, indicating a significant shift towards flexible employment arrangements.

87. Hopes are High that in 10 Years, up to 40% of Americans will Become Freelancers.

Optimism prevails regarding the prospect that within a decade, as many as 40% of Americans will transition to freelance work, reflecting evolving attitudes toward traditional employment models.

88. Customer Service Remote Workers will Likely Stand Between 20 and 50% at the End of 2025.

Anticipated growth suggests that remote customer service personnel could comprise between 20% and 50% of the workforce by 2025, reflecting the increasing prevalence of remote work arrangements.

89. In the Coming Years, 80% of Big Companies will Hire More Flexible Workers.

Future trends indicate that a substantial 80% of large corporations will increase their recruitment of flexible workers, signalling a strategic pivot towards agile workforce management strategies.

Conclusion

The flexibility of work keeps people in their millions in the gig economy. More people have joined this work model over the past couple of years. Many realized the gold mine online when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world.

Online gigs brought cool cash into the pockets of some and even became mainstream income for many. The numbers keep growing yearly as more young ones tap into this gold mine. So, the numbers will most likely keep adding up. Gig work has come to stay and will only improve in the coming years.

