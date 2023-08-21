50+ Alarming Global E-waste Statistics (2023 Data)

The global e-waste problem is growing and should not be ignored. In 2018, the globe produced 54.4 million metric tonnes of e-waste, an increase of 28.41% from 44.7 million in 2016. Because of toxic compounds such as lead and mercury, e-waste can constitute a severe environmental risk if not treated properly.

Electronic waste contains substances that have the potential to harm the air, land, and water. Furthermore, if not properly disposed of, it can endanger both animal and human health. This page provides a detailed overview of electronic trash, including data and statistics on its generation, recycling, and disposal. Let’s get started.

Facts on E-waste

1. In 2021, the global e-waste created was roughly 54.4 million metric tonnes. In 2021, the worldwide waste in electrical and electronic components summed 57.4 million tonnes. This figure is vastly more significant than the Great Wall of China, the world’s heaviest artificial product in China.

(Source: Reuters)

2. It is anticipated that by 2023, over 347 million metric tonnes of electronic garbage will be created globally that will not be recycled. This means that by the same year, the total amount of unrecycled waste on the earth is predicted to exceed 347 million tonnes.

(Source: Weee Forum)

3. China, the US, and India are the highest producers of e-waste. Global E-waste Monitor reported that, in 2020, china generated over 10.1 million tonnes, while the US generated 6.9 million tonnes, and India ranked third place at 3.2 million tonnes.

(Source: The Round-Up)

4. Only 17.4% of e-waste was collected and recycled correctly. In 2019, 17.4% of e-waste produced was received by recycling facilities.

(Source: WHO)

5. Countries with the highest recycling of e-waste are Estonia, Norway, and Iceland. Estonia, Norway, and Iceland in 2020 had the highest recycled e-waste.

(Source: The Round-Up)

6. In 2020, the estimated value of the global e-waste recycling market will be $49,880 million. Global e-waste management had a market size of $48,880 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $143,870 million by 2028.

(Source: Allied Market Research)

Statistics of E-Waste Production

What is the Proportion of E-waste Produced Each Year?

7. Globally, over 50 million tons of electronic waste are generated yearly. E-waste makes up 70% of total toxic waste. This implies an average of 7 kg of e-waste per capita.

(Source: Statista)

What is the Quantity of E-waste on Earth?

8. Due to the rise in consumer demand for electronics and the short life cycles of products, e-waste is one of the fastest waste streams worldwide. Between 2010 and 2019, about 60% of e-waste was generated, and this rate has continued to grow steadily.

9. In 2030, e-waste production is estimated to reach 75 million metric tons. Asia leads in e-waste, with the majority produced by China.

10. In 2014, Asia produced most of the e-waste at 16 MT, which meant 3.7 kg per inhabitant. The highest per-inhabitant generation was in Europe at 15.5 kg.

11. The volume of e-waste between 2014 and 2019 grew by 21%.

12. 17.4% of e-waste was recycled in 2019.

13. 2019 showed the United States produced 6.92 million tons of e-waste. This means each individual made 46 pounds of waste.

14. In 2019, 3.75 to 10.72 million tons of e-waste were shipped to developing countries. This action generated a dumping problem for these countries.

15. United Nations predicts that in 2030, the rate of e-waste will increase by 39%.

(Source: Statista)

Will E-waste Continue Increasing?

A report by the United Nations University predicts future e-waste scenarios.

16. The amount of e-waste has increased from 20 million to 50 million metric tons yearly. This is estimated to double by 2050 in terms of growth to 111 million metric tons per year.

17. It is pretty challenging to predict technological advancement since electronic manufacturers are unsure of the level of development that can be achieved in the next 10 to 30 years. The level of e-waste generation will undoubtedly grow as new technology develops to replace the old.

18. Fast-growing economies will have more e-waste, as new product purchases indicate economic prosperity.

19. According to projections, by 2030, the yearly e-waste generation globally will increase by about 30%.

20. Globally, the rate of e-waste per capita generation is at an average of 7 kg a year, though this differs in regions.

(Source: Statista)

What Region Produces the Highest Volume of E-waste?

21. Global e-waste generated is 57.4 million metric tons per year. Asia has the most increased e-waste production at 24.9 million metric tons, followed by America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.

(Source: NCBI)

What Region has the Highest E-waste Per Capita?

22. Norway produces the highest e-waste per individual at 26kg. The United Kingdom takes second place at 23.9 kilograms, and Switzerland is in third place, producing 23.4kg. The African continent in 2019 had 2.5 kilograms per capita of waste, the lowest in the world.

(Source: Circular Online, Wikipedia)

What Countries Have the Highest Production of E-waste?

23. China, the United States, and India are the highest producers of electronic waste. The chart below shows the highest electronic waste producers’ ranking and recycling rates.

(Source: Plexstar)

E-Waste Data Composition

24. Small equipment has the highest composition, followed by large equipment at 24.4%, and temperature exchange equipment at third place with 20.1%.

What are the Most Frequent E-waste Items?

53.6Mt of electronic waste generated is made of:

25. Small equipment includes vacuum cleaners, fans, microwaves, toasters, shavers, radios, tools, toys, kettles, and hairdryers. Microwaves account for 17.4 million metric tonnes of e-waste generated.

26. Large equipment such as washing machines, tumble dryers, stoves, and dishwashers makes up 13.1 million metric tonnes.

27. Temperature exchange equipment such as freezers, heat pumps, and air conditioners comprise 10.8 million metric tonnes.

28. Screens and monitors such as televisions, notebooks, tablets, and laptops comprise 6.7 million metric tonnes.

29. Telecoms and IT equipment such as cellphones, wireless routers, keyboards, phone cases, GPS, e-readers, and pocket calculators make up 4.7 million metric tonnes.

30. Lamps, LEDs, and bulbs comprise 0.9 million metric tonnes.

(Source: Plexstar)

Statistics on E-waste Recycling

(Source: The Roundup)

What is the Percentage of Recycled E-waste?

E-waste makes up 70% of total toxic waste. 12.5% of E-waste is recycled.

31. In 2019, 17.4% of e-waste was collected and recycled. According to the United Nations Global E-waste Monitor of 2020, 53.6 million metric tonnes globally were generated as electronic waste in 2019. This accounted for a 21% rise in 5 years. E-waste had an annual growth rate of 1.8 Mt in 2014. E-waste recycling is at a different pace than electronic production.

32. In 2019, Recycled e- waste made of iron, copper, and aluminum contributed 15 Mt of Carbon Dioxide emissions. Europe has the most significant percentage of E-waste.

33. According to analysis, households in the EU own an average of 74 electronic products, out of which 17 lay unused in drawers. Most of these new items are small consumer electronics. The international telecommunication union 2019 reported 16kg of e-waste each European person produced. Europe has the highest collection and recycling rate at 42.5%.

(Sources: UNU, Euronews)

What Continent Has the Best E-waste Recycling System?

34. Europe in 2019 had the highest rate of e-waste collection and recycling at 42.5%, Asia came second at 11.7%, America at 9.4%, Oceania at 8.8%, and Africa at the lowest at 0.9%.

What Country Has the Best Recycling System?

35. Estonia at 76%, Norway at 72%, and Iceland at 71% have the highest recycling rate. The data presented below is ranked according to the amount of formally collected and recycled waste.

The Outcome of Recycled Electronic Waste is Undefined

36. Electronic waste is toxic and can be accumulated in the soil, air, water, environment, humans, and all living things—improper handling of electronic waste results in significant loss of valuable and scarce raw materials.

37. E-waste metals are difficult to extract. For instance, the recovery rate of cobalt is at 30%, though the technology is available to recycle 95% of it. Recycled metals are between 2 to 10 times more energy efficient than newly-med ones.

38. Mining of disposed and unused electronics produces an 80% lesser release of carbon dioxide per unit of gold when compared with mining from the ground.

39. In 2015, the mining of raw materials accounted for 7% of global energy consumption. This implies that production is moving in the direction of secondary raw materials.

(Source: Euronews)

Worldwide Legislation Laws on E-waste are Only Sometimes Enforced

40. 78 countries in 2019 made e-waste legislation. Legislation laws in most regions need to be more effectively implemented.

41. Developing countries in northern Africa and southeastern Asia have few or no e-waste legislation laws.

42. Twenty-five states in the United States and the District of Columbia have passed legislation laws related to electronic waste recycling.

43. In 2014, 61 countries had legislation laws.

E-waste Management is a Lucrative Market

44. The market size of e-waste management was valued at $49,880 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $143,870 million in 2028.

45. The demand for scarce metals has led to an increase in the price of metals. For example, in every 1, 000,000 discarded mobile phones is about 250kg of silver.

(Sources: UNU)

E-waste and the Environment: The Repercussion of Not Recycling

46. E-waste, when not properly disposed can contaminate the soil, affecting underlying water and crops. When crops absorb these toxic substances, it leads to poor crop growth and harms the health of animals and humans. The quantity of soil contaminated depends on factors such as soil type, temperature, level of acidity, and soil composition.

47. It adversely affects human body organs, causing damage to the brain, heart, skeletal system, and kidney. It also affects the reproductive and nervous systems causing defects in birth and leading to diseases. These effects can only be prevented when e-waste is collected, properly disposed, and recycled.

Valuable Raw Materials are Lost

48. In 2019, e-waste generated $57 billion worth of copper, iron, and gold materials globally.

49. About 8% of e-waste in high-income countries is thrown into waste bins.

50. Global e-waste was at 53.6 Megatonne in 2019, containing $57 billion in raw materials.

E-waste is Non-biodegradable

51. E-Waste is toxic and not biodegradable. It accumulates in the soil, environment, water, air, and living things and is dumped like plastic waste.

(Source: The Roundup)

E-waste Pollutes the Environment With Harmful Substances

52. Electronic waste is an integral part of waste management globally. E-Waste contains harmful substances like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polybrominated biphenyl (PBB), negatively affecting plants, humans, and microbes.

E-waste Impacts Climate Change

53. Consumer electronic products have impacted every sector of society globally. The landmark of information and communication technology devices is felt in greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for about 65% of total lifetime emissions. This is prompted by mineral mining, supply chain transportation, and manufacturing. Greenhouse gas emissions from ICT devices were estimated to increase by 53%, with 580 million metric tons in 2020 from CO2.

(Source: Plexstar)

Conclusion

Though electronic and electrical equipment is an essential part of modern society, its manufacture requires using resources such as copper, iron, and lead. When not properly disposed of, these natural resources become toxic to the environment, plants, and humans. By creating laws and implementing them, nations will be able to curtail and salvage the impact of electronic waste on human health, wildlife, and the global environment.

FAQs