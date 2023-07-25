Gmail Statistics For 2023 (Market Share, Growth, and Trends)

Gmail is among the most popular email client services available today, ranking No. 2 among Apple, Outlook, and Yahoo! Mail. Launched in 2004 by Google, millions of users use it every day.

The platform is famous for being easily accessible, dependable, and secure. Gmail acts as an email service and facilitates easy interaction with Google Drive, creating a more developed ecosystem for customers. Find relevant Gmail statistics and facts regarding its growth, usage, and market size below.

Key Gmail Statistics at a Glance

Google Mail, often known as Gmail, is as popular as any other platform, despite not being frequently mentioned on social media. Gmail has many exclusive stats and facts.

As of 2023, there are more than 1.8 billion active users of Gmail. Gmail accounts for 29.5% of the global market share for email clients. In the United States, Gmail holds a 53% market share. Gmail controls about 27% of the global market for email client providers. It dominates the market for email providers. As of 2023, Gmail is projected to send and receive about 333.3 billion emails daily. According to reports, Gmail users are 31 years old on average. According to reports, men make up about 53% of Gmail users, while women make up 47%. 75% of all email openings on the internet result from Gmail. Reportedly, a typical user’s average number of Gmail accounts is 1.7. In the United States, 97% of Gmail users indicated they access their accounts on their phones. While employees who use business email routinely check their messages, most Gmail users do it at least once daily.

What is Gmail?

Gmail is a web-based free email service offering users 15 GB of free online message stores. The service also allows users to search specific or older messages for easy access. The app was launched on April 1, 2004, by the founder of Google, Paul Buchheit.

Gmail was created because users complained about other email systems, such as Microsoft Outlook.live.com (formerly known as Hotmail) and Yahoo Mail, according to Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page. These email apps lacked searchability and the ability to remove texts to keep within storage restrictions. Users can access Gmail from a tablet, iOS or Android device, or a desktop computer.

Gmail Features

It provides several helpful features to make using email as seamless as possible, including:

Spam prevention: Another name for Junk email is spam . Gmail’s cutting-edge technology prevents spam emails from reaching users’ inboxes. The technology reroutes spam emails to another folder and removes them after 30 days.

Discussion View: Every time users exchange emails with others (or groups of people), frequently over a particular subject or event, it becomes an email conversation . Gmail automatically groups these emails to organize their inbox.

Integrated chat: A user whose computer features a microphone and webcam can use the voice and video chat feature to communicate with someone instead of sending them an email.

Phone number: This feature is comparable to voice chat, except you can call any phone worldwide by dialing an actual phone number. All calls inside the United States and Canada are free, while international calls are available at quite reasonable prices.

Gmail User Statistics

12. By 2023, there will be more than 1.8 billion Gmail users globally. At the same time, there were only 900 million Gmail users worldwide in 2015, according to reports.

Gmail Statistics – Market Share

13. Gmail accounts for 29.5% of the market for email clients. Apple, with a 57.2% market share, has the highest share, nonetheless.

14. Gmail held a 53% share of the US email market in 2022.

15. Gmail is the most popular email client, with a global market share of over 27.96%. Comparatively, Outlook is the second-most famous supplier, with a share of 9.1%.

Gmail Statistics – Message

16. In 2022, 333.3 billion emails were sent and received daily via Gmail.

17. 27% of all email views on the internet come from Gmail.

18. Emails sent with Gmail can be revoked by selecting the Undo send option from the settings menu.

19. Researchers projected that by 2022, Gmail will be used to send 121.6 billion emails every day. In contrast, 116.6 billion emails were sent across the network in 2021.

20. 306.4 billion emails were sent and received daily in the year 2020. By the end of 2025, it is projected that 376.4 billion emails will be sent and received daily. This is 3.7 million emails sent every second.

21. On April 2, 2019, Google discontinued the “Inbox by Gmail” application.

22. More than 1.4 active Gmail accounts are shielded from 10 million spam and harmful emails every minute, thanks to machine learning.

23. Users of Gmail reported that advertisements make up 68.4% of all incoming messages. Updates make up 22.1% of all incoming messages.

24. There are typically over 17 thousand messages in a single Gmail account.

25. According to reports, 22% of emails are viewed in the main tab of Gmail.

Gmail Statistics – User Demographics

26. 61% of persons aged 18 to 29 were reportedly using Gmail more.

27. The average age of Gmail users is 31. In contrast, 19% of people in this age bracket use Yahoo.

28. Males using Gmail are up to 52.74% in countries worldwide.

Gmail Statistics – Usage

29. 75% of all email openings online are through Gmail. 14.8% of emails come through Yahoo mail.

30. Users of Gmail log onto the service for 28 minutes each day on average.

31. Gmail gave its customers 2GB of storage as a birthday gift on its first anniversary.

32. Gmail supports 105 different languages. This support makes using Gmail for email sending and receiving in non-English speaking countries easier.

33. Google updated Gmail to accommodate handwriting input in 2013. The first handwritten text was introduced to Gmail in October 2013. Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, and Russian are just a few of the 50 languages that may be used for these handwritten letters.

34. Users of Gmail can send and receive emails from addresses that contain random characters.

35. When sending an email, including a question increases the chances that the receiver will reply.

36. You are likely to receive a return of 42% for every dollar invested in email marketing.

37. More than 60% of mid-sized US businesses claimed to use Gmail for business purposes.

38. The Google Play store reports that the Gmail app has received 10 billion downloads.

Use of Gmail in Different Nations

39. More than 90% of American entrepreneurs use Gmail for business-related functions.

40. Gmail holds 92.99% of the market share in India, while in Brazil, it has 93.99%.

Statistics of Gmail Accounts

41. By 2023, the average Gmail account will be worth $3,588.15.

42. According to reports, There are 1.7 email addresses on average per user. However, in the years to come, the average number of email accounts per user is anticipated to increase to 1.9.

43. Gmail experienced a two-and-a-half-hour outage in 2009 that impacted 100 million accounts.

44. 5 million Gmail logins were discovered to have been compromised in September 2014. Only 1% of the passwords disclosed were a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols, and only 8% were longer than ten characters.

45. Also, while 39.84% of the leaked passwords contained only lowercase letters, 42.5% comprised lowercase letters and numbers.

Contents of Gmail Inbox

46. Less than 0.1% of emails in a typical Gmail account are spam.

47. Less than 0.05% of emails accidentally end up in spam folders.

48. 84.5% of Gmail inbox is taken up with emails labeled “promotion.” Emails with the social tag, on the other hand, have an inbox placement rate of 87.2%.

Gmail Read Rates

49. According to reports, 19.2% of the communications marked as promotions are read—messages marked as updates are said to have a 28% read rate.

Gmail Users’ Device Usage

50. 75% of Gmail users utilize the mobile app to access the service. In contrast, PC users account for 41.2% of Gmail users.

51. Users open only 6% of emails on mobile.

52. As of 2023, about 890,400,000 individuals reported using their mobile devices to access their Gmail accounts.

53. In the US, 97% of Gmail users claimed to access their accounts using mobile devices. Only 3% of them used a desktop.

Click-through Rates in Gmail

54. Only the subject line of emails sent or received determines whether an email is spam in 69% of cases.

55. Users open only 9% of sales emails and delete 89%.

56. Users open 24% of emails within an hour of receiving them.

57. The average number of emails deleted by recipients is 50%.

58. Over 33% of salespersons spend their time sending emails.

The History of Gmail

59. On April 1, 2004, the first email account was announced.

60. As a new policy, Google offered customers 15 GB of free storage in 2013.

61. The 2.5-hour downtime was the longest in Google’s history.

62. Gmail was number two on the “100 Best Products of 2005” PC list.

63. Gmail also received an “Honorable Mention” at the 2005 Bottom Line Design Awards.

64. Additionally, Forbes magazine named Gmail the best webmail in 2006. The same year, Forbes named Gmail the world’s top provider of webmail services.

65. Paul Buchheit developed Gmail with Javascript in 2001, contrasting with its rivals who used HTML.

66. Gmail was the 12th most searched term in 2021.

How Does Gmail Make Money?

67. Based on the types of emails and newsletters users have subscribed to, Gmail sends tailored adverts to their inboxes. When a user clicks on the ad on the screen, Gmail makes money. Due to the number of people using the platform daily, it is believed that Gmail generates considerable advertising money. The Gsuite subscription, which enables users to get custom domain emails for businesses, also brings in money for Gmail.

Microsoft Outlook vs. Gmail

Although Gmail is the most popular alternative among office workers, Microsoft Outlook is a close second. Another well-known email service provider that controls half the market is Microsoft Outlook. Gmail offers a less complicated, more straightforward user experience where each element is positioned correctly. You can use a labeled area to classify your emails.

Gmail blocks 99.9% of email phishing. Additionally, it alerts you to suspicious sign-ins from other devices. Before continuing, you can accept or reject the sign-in request. The pricing options for Google Workspace include various benefits, such as more email credits, Google Meets Hardware, a Jamboard Digital whiteboard, and more storage.

Microsoft collaboration tools include Microsoft Outlook. This is the only email service with an integrated calendar and contact list. Outlook not only has a contact option, but it also has excellent customer service. Gmail’s interface is less cluttered than Outlook’s.

The blue ribbon groups most of its email-related features on its topmost toolbar. You will find different categories on the left-hand side, such as Inbox, Spam, Trash, and Archive. On the other hand, Microsoft Outlook enables you to merge email accounts, recall sent emails, mark specific emails as read and invite 300 people to a Zoom meeting.

Conclusion

With more than 1.8 billion users worldwide and a 43% market share in email services, Gmail is one of the most famous services in the world. Due to its integration with Google Drive, which currently counts over 1 billion active users, it has become even more accessible to consumers. Advanced features like Select All, which lets you delete numerous conversations simultaneously, and Smart Reply, which speeds up email correspondence, are also available in Gmail.

Unsurprisingly, 75% of Gmail users access their accounts from mobile devices and spend an average of 36 minutes per week on the platform, given the availability of 2-step verification for additional protection, 15 GB of free storage per user, and support in 105 languages globally. Gmail employs AI technology to filter out 10 million spam or harmful emails per minute to ensure you only receive what you want.

