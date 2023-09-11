25+ Google Search Engine Statistics, Trends, and Facts for 2023

The well-known tech giant Google offers consumers various services, including the infamous Gmail and Google Workspace. Google has been used by over one billion people per month since its launch in 1997, making it the world’s most widely used search engine. It provides a free search engine to help people locate information. Globally, Google accounts for over 92% of all search volume. Still, the search giant also offers several other free services that may be upgraded to paid memberships for use by businesses. Google Play Store, Google Mobile Phones, and Google Analytics are a few of these. Furthermore, YouTube is a Google-owned platform, too.

In this article, you will discover the most up-to-date information on Google’s search engine in 2023. Examine the specifics of its innovations to understand what this popular search company will look like in the future.

Primary Google Search Statistics

1. On average, Google processes more than 40,000 queries every second or over 3.5 billion daily searches. Google has advanced since its humble beginnings in 1998 when it only processed over 10,000 daily inquiries.

2. With 90% of consumers preferring Google over Yandex, Bing, and Yahoo combined, Google leads the search engine market.

3. Bing only accounts for 5% of US search engine searches compared to Google’s 91.20% share. However, when Bing launches ChatGPT in 2023, this might change.

4. Google has benefited from being in the top spot since it receives a click-through rate of 39.8%, compared to the search position’s click-through rate of 18.7%.

5. The bold text paragraph in search results on a featured snippet has an increased click-through rate of 42.9% at the top spot and 27.4$ at the second spot.

6. Having a high-ranking search listing result on Google does not guarantee a click, as search results have increasingly shown more instant answers, knowledge boxes, and highlighted snippets.

7. A quarter of all searches made on Google with a desktop computer end up without a single click to a web property in the search result, while on a mobile phone, there is a 17.3% probability of users clicking.

8. You must build a mobile-friendly website When you want your name, brand, product, or service to appear on the Google search engine result page.

Must Know Trends

9. Creating a mobile-friendly website is crucial when you want your image, product, or service to appear on the Google search engine result page.

10. A picture is more likely to appear 12.5 times in front of a mobile user than one using a desktop and will be more likely to occur three times more when using a video on mobile.

11. Web traffic in 2022 came from mobile devices and individuals using Chrome; 59.21% browse the internet using Chrome. Safari is the second most popular browser that is used globally.

12. Mobile phones contributed about 16.2% of web traffic in 2013, which increased greatly in successive years to 59.4% in 2022, representing an increase of 75.84%.

13. Conversion average cost on Google search has a network of $56.11, which is much better than the Google display network that costs advertisers $90.80 per conversion. The travel and automobile industry has a lower conversion rate of $26.17 and $27.04, respectively, which is lower than what is obtainable in the Google display network.

14. Research shows that the search engine offers a higher rate across all sectors besides leisure and finance as advertisers get better results using the Google display network.

15. The conversion rate of 4.40% is better at the Google search network compared to 0.57% of the Google display network.

16. According to Hal Varian, the chief economist of Google, search clicks have brought in a lot of business just like ad clicks did and will generate $11 for each $1 spent on Google Ads. This is quite higher than the revenue of $2 generated through ad clicks from service users, making it 70% more valuable in income.

17. Local information is gotten through the use of Google search engines by 46% of internet users, of which about 30% begin their inquiry searching for a product close to their residence. Local businesses must share information about their locations, as 86% of people use Google Maps to locate business addresses. Also, it has been reported that about 76% of people will likely visit a store within a day, while 28% will purchase a product.

18. Increasing the online star rate of Google rating from 3 to 5 stars will likely increase the speed of clicks by 25% more. The reviews of consumers and ratings are an important aspect of the success of a business as it draws more traffic to the website. According to the latest trends, you can receive about 13,000 more leads when the star rate increases by 1.5.

19. Daily, Google processes 15% of all its searches as they are unique and contain keywords that have never been searched. An average user of the Google search engine will perform 4 to 5 searches each day.

20. The image of Google makes up 20% of the total daily inquiries, which shows that people are becoming better educated using search engines. To advertisers, an increase in the Google image search will mean they can create content across images and visual data to get a place in the top ranking on Google.

21. According to research recently conducted on more than 5 million search inquiries and about 874,929 pages, a keyword in a title encourages users on Google to click on a page. The high CTR rate is entirely based on the search query, which implies that website owners should include the complete keyword in the URL. Using a keyword in a title is more likely to attract more traffic to a website and help increase its ranking.

22. Backlinks, as revealed by experts, are one of the most critical ranking factors in gaining a higher position on the Google search engine. Gaining maximum visibility and a higher position on goggles involves incorporating as many high-quality backlinks as possible. Website owners should do link building because websites can get traffic through high-ranking sites.

Interesting Google Search Stats

Despite having incredibly straightforward URLs, many individuals still use Google to visit their preferred websites. With 213 million monthly searches, “Facebook” is the most commonly searched phrase on Google. The next most searched word was “Amazon” (119.7 million monthly searches), then “YouTube” (143.8 million monthly searches). Walmart is fifth with 74.4 million monthly searches, and “Weather” commands 95.3 million.

24. If Your Google My Business Profile is Full, Customers Are 2.7 Times More Likely to Believe Your Company is Reliable.

According to Hootsuite, local businesses can only succeed if they have a thorough Google My Business profile. Customers are 2.7 times more likely to think about you if you have everything finished and current. Additionally, 70% more customers have the potential to visit your location after using Google My Business to find your contact information. Up to 35% more clicks to your website may come from your Google My Business presence.

25. Up to 35% More People will Click on Your Ad When Your Google Star Rating is Visible On the Results Page.

According to Bidnamic, Consumer evaluations and Google star ratings are essential to a company’s success since customers consider them a mark of excellence and dependability. Your rating must be 3.5 stars or above to get the best results. It is always worthwhile to seek your customers for evaluations because 79% of consumers say they trust internet reviews just as much as personal recommendations.

Backlinko research shows that businesses should have 40 to 60 characters in their Titles to improve viewer’ chances of visiting their website. This results in an average CTR of 8.9% higher than other title lengths and a CTR rate of 33.3%. Six-to-nine-word titles are likewise highly appreciated and have a 33.5% CTR. With a CTR of only 18.8%, three-word or shorter titles perform the worst, while titles over 80 characters also have a low CTR of 21.9%.

According to Monster Insights, backlinks are still significant. However, it is now the second-ranking factor. Google considers this the most crucial aspect to get right because internet consumers seek high-quality, pertinent, and current content. Top-ranking articles typically have 1,890 word counts and are logically divided into H1, H2, H3, etc. categories. This relates to user intent, the third most important ranking factor. User intent is rapidly rising to become even more important.

28. On Their Mobile Devices, 27% of Internet Users Conduct General Search Queries Using Voice Search.

Currently, voice search on mobile devices is used by 27% of all online users worldwide. This percentage increases to 41% of US adults and 55% of US teenagers. Despite these statistics, speaking to search commands is currently the sixth most popular voice-based activity, behind calling, texting, asking for directions, playing music, and setting reminders. However, voice search is the second most popular way to conduct searches behind browser search.

29. Google Will Not Prioritize this 20% of Top-Ranked Websites in Search Results Because They Must Still Be Designed for Mobile Devices.

On mobile devices, 70% of searches result in an online activity; moreover, 61% of users will only visit a website again if it is mobile-optimized. Additionally, Google emphasizes mobile-friendly websites in search results because it understands the irritation that poorly designed websites cause its customers. The 20% of top-ranked websites that still need to optimize their pages for mobile browsing need to be in better shape.

Conclusion

Google is a search engine where people learn new things, study a subject, do work- or school-related research, and discover and explore anything and everything.

It is clear from the search statistics we’ve provided in this post that Google controls the industry. So, if you want to market something online, use Google to stand out. But while using Google, use keywords and SEO strategically to be on the first page of search results.

Along with the widespread use of its search engine, Google also enjoys a market share of over 92% among hosted websites and internet users looking for information. Much remains to be discovered about Google and its resources.

