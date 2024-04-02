Hitting the Revenue Home Run: Top 20 highest paid MLB players in 2023-24

Top 20 Highest Paid MLB Players in 2023-24

These twenty impressive athletes and public figures have had very different careers. Some of them have been playing for the same team their entire MLB career, whereas others have experienced several transfers. Let’s find out more about them.

20-16

20. Carlos Rodon

Earnings, 2023: $27.8 million

In the twentieth spot, we have the New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon. The 31-year-old Miami native joined the Yankees in December 2022, having signed a $162 million contract. He previously played for the San Francisco Giants for one season and the Chicago White Sox for 6 seasons. He also played for the US in several international competitions.

Rodon’s earnings in 2023 amounted to $27.8 million. His current net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

19. Kris Bryant

Earnings, 2023: $28 million

Number nineteen on this list is the 32-year-old third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant. The Colorado Rockies player joined the team in 2022 for seven years in a contract worth $182 million. Previously, KB played for the San Francisco Giants for 1 season and the Chicago Cubs for six years (2015-2021).

In 2023, Kris Bryant reportedly earned $28 million. His approximate net worth is believed to be $20 million, thanks to his Rockies earnings and endorsement deals with GoPro and Adidas, to name a few.

18. Jose Altuve

Earnings, 2023: $29.2 million

The shortest MLB player and the first Houston Astros athlete on this list takes the eighteenth spot. 33-year-old Venezuelan Jose Altuve is 5’6’’ and has been playing for the Houston Astros for his entire MLB career since 2011. The Astros second baseman also represents his home country of Venezuela in international competitions.

Altuve made $29.2 million in 2023, according to USA Today. His reported net worth in 2024 is $60 million. In addition to his Astros salary, he makes money from endorsement deals with brands like New Balance and Chevrolet.

17. Alex Bregman

Earnings, 2023: $30.5 million

Another Houston Astros star on our list is the third baseman Alex Bregman. The 29-year-old Albuquerque native has been with the team since 2016, having received a signing bonus of $5.9 million upon joining the Houston-based team.

Bregman reportedly made $30.5 million in 2023, including his salary and endorsements from brands like Adidas and eBay. His net worth is believed to be $50 million as of 2024.

16. Juan Soto

Earnings, 2023: $31 million

In the sixteenth spot, we have another New York Yankees man – the 25-year-old Juan Soto. The Dominican outfielder joined the Yankees in December 2023 for a one-year contract after one year with the San Diego Padres.

Soto is believed to have earned $31 million in 2023. He gets endorsement revenues from Under Armour, Quickbooks, and a number of other brands. His net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

15-11

15. Blake Snell

Earnings, 2023: $32 million

As of last week, Blake Snell is a member of the San Francisco Giants, who he joined after signing a $62 million two-year contract. The move follows Snell’s three-year career with the San Diego Padres, where the 31-year-old Seattle native played as a pitcher.

In 2023, Snell made $32 million, including his salary and endorsements. Sportskeeda estimates his net worth to be $40-50 million.

14. Giancarlo Stanton

Earnings, 2023: $32.6 million

In fourteenth place, we have the third Yankees man on our list – outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. The 34-year-old joined the New York Yankees in 2018 after eight years with the Miami Marlins. He also represented the US on an international level.

Stanton’s reported earnings for 2023 amounted to $32.6 million. That included $36 million in salary and $600,000 in endorsements from brands like Nike and T-Mobile, among others. Stanton’s reported net worth is $40 million.

13. Miguel Cabrera

Earnings, 2023: $32.8 million (retired)

Although he retired in 2023, Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera still made a fair amount of money last year in his farewell season. The 40-year-old first and second baseman, designated hitter, and outfielder first joined the Tigers in 2008 after five years with the Florida Marlins.

In 2023, Cabrera made $32.8 million, including $32 million in salary and $750,000 in endorsement deals. His reported net worth is currently around $145 million.

12. Bryce Harper

Earnings, 2023: $33.2 million

The twelfth MLB player in our ranking is the 31-year-old 1B, DH, and outfielder Bryce Harper. He’s been playing for the Philadelphia Phillies since 2019, which he joined in a contract worth $45 million, after seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Harper made $33.2 million in 2023, according to Sportico. His salary amounted to $26.2 million, and his endorsement deals were $7 million. He has deals with brands like Under Armour and ESPN Media. Harper’s reported net worth in 2024 is $100 million.

11. Stephen Strasburg

Earnings, 2023: $33.6 million

The first and only Washington Nationals player on our list is the 35-year-old pitcher Stephen Strasburg. He’s been playing for the Nationals since 2010 and was also on the US national team before that.

Strasburg is reported to be retiring in the near future. In 2023, he made $33.6 million in 2023. Most of this money was salary, with only $50,000 in endorsements. His net worth is estimated to be $100 million.

10-6

These ten athletes really knock it out of the park. Let’s find out more about them.

10. Nolan Arenado

Earnings, 2023: $35 million

Opening our top ten is the 32-year-old St Louis Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado. Having joined the Cardinals in 2021 in a six-player deal in a contract worth $51 million, Arenado has been with them ever since. He previously played for Kris Bryant’s team, the Colorado Rockies, for seven seasons and was also on the US national baseball team.

Arenado made $35 million in 2023, including his salary and endorsements from Nike and Rawlings. His approximate net worth in 2024 is $50 million.

9. Carlos Correa

Earnings, 2023: $37 million

29-year-old Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has been with the Minneapolis team since 2022, having initially signed with them for $105.3 million and re-signed in 2023 for $200 million. Before that, he had seven successful seasons with the Houston Astros and played in the national team of Puerto Rico.

Correa reportedly made $37 million in 2023, $36 million of which was salary and $1 million in endorsement revenues. He has deals with Adidas and H-E-B, among others. Correa’s reported net worth is $50 million.

8. Corey Seager

Earnings, 2023: $37.5 million

Another shortstop on our list is the 29-year-old Texas Rangers player Corey Seager, who is eighth in our ranking. He joined the Rangers in 2022 in a 10-year deal worth $325 million after seven seasons with the LA Dodgers.

The year 2023 brought Seager $37.5 million in earnings, which can be broken down as follows:

$35.5 million in salary

in salary $2 million in endorsements from Adidas, BMW, and T-Mobile, among others.

Seager’s reported net worth is approximately $50 million.

7. Gerrit Cole

Earnings, 2023: $37.5 million

The fourth Yankees man on our list is pitcher Gerrit Cole. The 33-year-old joined the New York team in December 2019, having signed a nine-year contract worth $324 million. Prior to joining the Yankees, Cole had two seasons with the Houston Astros.

Unlike many MLB players on the list, Cole only has one endorsement contract from Rawlings. He made $1.5 million from that contract in 2023 and $36 million in salary, totaling $37.5 million. His net worth is believed to be $50 million.

6. Anthony Rendon

Earnings, 2023: $38.3 million

The Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon has the sixth spot. The 33-year-old 3B has been with the California team since December 2019, when he signed a huge $245 million contract. Prior to that, Rendon played for the Washington Nationals for seven seasons.

A lion’s share of Rendon’s income in 2023 ($38.3 million) comes from his salary. His reported net worth is $40 million.

5-1

5. Mike Trout

Earnings, 2023: $40.5 million

The highest-paid Los Angeles Angels player of 2023 is number five on our list. 32-year-old center fielder Mike Trout is considered one of the best players of his generation. He joined the Angels in 2011 and renewed his contract in 2019 for $426 million. Trout was also the captain of the US National Team in the 2023 WBC.

Trout made $40.5 million in 2023, made up of $35.5 million in salary and $5 million in endorsements. He has deals with Nike, Land Rover and Subway, as well as some others. Trout’s estimated net worth in 2024 is $140 million.

4. Aaron Judge

Earnings, 2023: $44 million

In fourth place, we have the New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The 31-year-old Californian giant joined the MLB in 2016, with the Yankees being his first and only team to date.

In 2023, Judge made $44 million, including a salary of $40 million, and endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Oakley, and Hulu, to name a few. Judge’s 2024 reported net worth is $55 million.

3. Justin Verlander

Earnings, 2023: $44.5 million

The oldest MLB player on our list is the 41-year-old Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. The pitcher first joined the Texas team in 2017 but left in 2022 for the New York Mets ($86.7 million contract). He then returned to the Astros in 2023. Verlander also previously represented the US on an international level.

Verlander made $44.5 million in 2023, the lion’s share of which is reported to have come from his salary of $43.5 million. The rest came from his endorsement deals with Under Armour, Rawlings, and other brands. Verlander’s net worth is believed to be $150 million.

2. Max Scherzer

Earnings, 2023: $60.8 million

If these rankings included salary only, Max Scherzer would be at the very top, with his $58.8 million 2023 Texas Rangers salary. However, we also consider endorsements as earnings, which is why the 39-year-old pitcher is in second place.

Although he does have endorsement deals with Nike and Rawlings, Scherzer only made $2 million in endorsement revenues last year. His current net worth is believed to be $120 million.

Scherzer started out in the MLB with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008 and then went on to play for the Detroit Tigers (2010-2014), Washington Nationals (2015-2021), LA Dodgers (2021), New York Mets (2022), and finally, Texas Rangers. He joined the Rangers in 2023.

1. Shohei Ohtani

Earnings, 2023: $70 million

The very top of this ranking is occupied by none other than the Japanese baseball legend Shohei Ohtani. Widely considered the greatest player of all time since Babe Ruth, Ohtani is certainly making a name for himself, both in Japan and the US.

The 29-year-old pitcher and DH started his baseball career in 2013, playing for the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball league team, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

In 2017, Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels, where he stayed until the end of 2023. In December last year, Ohtani signed a contract to join the LA Dodgers. The $700 million 10-year deal is the largest deal in professional sport in history.

Although Ohtani only received a $30 million salary with the Angels, his endorsement revenues in 2023 far surpassed that amount at $40 million. That had brought his total 2023 earnings up to $70 million and made him the sixteenth-highest-paid athlete in 2023.

He has endorsement deals with Oakley, Seiko, and Hugo Boss, to name just a few brands from his portfolio. Ohtani’s net worth in 2024 is believed to be $50 million.

Indeed, Ohtani’s earnings are very impressive. However, we don’t know how these figures will stack up in 2024. Ohtani’s fellow countryman and new teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s making his MLB debut in 2024, is expected to make $60 million, including his signing bonus of $50 million.

Which MLB Team Pays the Most?

As of 2023, the best-paying MLB team is the New York Mets. Although none of the players on our list are playing for the Mets, their record-breaking opening day payroll was $353.55 million in 2023.

The Mets are followed by their fellow New York team – the Yankees, which includes five players on our list. Their opening day payroll amounted to $277 million. The San Diego Padres, which is the former home of Juan Soto and Blake Snell, had $249 million.

Who Is the Highest-Paid MLB Player of All Time?

Although Mr. Ohtani is the highest-paid MLB player in 2023, the honor of being the highest-paid MLB player of all time belongs to a Yankees man.

Shortstop Alex Rodriguez retired in 2016 after 22 successful years in the league. According to Sportico, Rodriguez is the twentieth-highest-paying athlete and the highest-paid baseball player of all time. As of 2023, his inflation-adjusted earnings amounted to $775 million ($530 million non-adjusted).

Rodriguez is closely followed by another Yankees man Derek Jeter, who retired from the MLB in 2014. Jeter’s inflation-adjusted earnings amounted to $670 million as of 2023.

Final Thoughts

Baseball is undoubtedly a favorite pastime among many Americans, as well as people outside the US. Many players listed in our guide are more than athletes – they’re entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and pillars of their community. Not to mention, they’re excellent role models for young men today.

We hope that you enjoyed our dive into the earnings of the creme de la creme of MLB, and we look forward to seeing these players set even more records – both on and off the pitch.

