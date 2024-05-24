Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?

Kate Sukhanova Senior Statistics Contributor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

It seems that just yesterday, we were all watching Super Bowl LVIII and cheering for the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl win. However, behind the trophies and celebrations, we have another competitive rating. This one is less about getting the MVPs and scoring the touchdowns and more about the leadership and strategy and how well they’re compensated.

In this guide, we’ll examine compensation. We’ll examine the top 10 highest-paid NFL coaches of the 2023/2024 season, including their earnings and promotions.

Given the increasing prevalence of the media attention and focus on NFL coaches, it’s no surprise that their compensation is reflecting that. For that reason, we believe that it’s crucial to appreciate their impact on the overall American football market and the NFL franchise. Let’s dive in.

Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24

top ten highest-paid NFL coaches 2023-2024 bar chart
Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to https://techreport.com/statistics/highest-paid-nfl-coaches

It goes without saying that behind every great American football team, there’s a great coach. Many of the ten coaches on this list represent what it means to be a great NFL mentor and are remunerated accordingly. Let’s learn more about them.

10-6

10. Mike Vrabel

Earnings, 2023: $9.5 million

The first salary touchdown on our list is scored by the Cleveland Browns consultant Mike Vrabel. Although he’s currently working with the Ohio team as a coaching and personnel consultant (as of March 2024), Vrabel was previously the head coach for the Tennessee Titans for five years (2018-2023).

He was named AP Coach of the Year in the 2021-2022 season but was fired by the Titans in January 2024. Although Vrabel failed to get the Titans to the Super Bowl as the coach, he was on the winning team three times as the New England Patriots linebacker in 2002, 2004, and 2005.

Despite his exit from the Titans in early 2024, Vrabel earned a substantial sum of $9.5 million in 2023. He has a reported net worth of $12 million.

9. Josh McDaniels

Earnings, 2023: $10 million

In ninth place, we’ve got the New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels has been in coaching since graduating college. He worked with the Patriots (2001-2008 and 2011-2021), the Denver Broncos (2009-2010), the St Louis Rams (2011), and the Las Vegas Raiders (2022-2023). He was fired by the Raiders in November 2023 and received very negative ratings by the NFLPA.

Despite these negative ratings, McDaniels brought the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins during the 14 non-consecutive seasons when he was the offensive coordinator. He’s reported to have made $10 million in 2023 and has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

8. Kyle Shanahan

top ten highest-paid coaches
Source: Sportico

Earnings, 2023: $10 million

Another coach on our list who went into coaching rather than playing American football is the San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan started his career as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004 and subsequently became a WR coach for the Houston Texans in 2006.

Following that, he went on to coach the Washington team in 2010 and then be the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2014, the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, and the head coach for the 49ers in 2017. Shanahan is contracted to be with them until 2027 after signing an extension to his contract in 2023.

Shanahan’s 2023 salary is on par with Josh McDaniels’ – he made $10 million that year. His net worth is believed to be $16 million.

7. John Harbaugh

Earnings, 2023: $12 million

Number seven on our list comes from a dynasty of American football coaches, which includes his father and twin brother. John Harbaugh began his coaching career as an assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles team coach in 1998 and, after several promotions, went on to become the Baltimore Ravens head coach in 2008. He’s with them to this day, having signed a contract extension in 2022 until 2025.

According to Statista, Harbaugh earned $12 million in 2023, and he currently has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

6. Andy Reid

NFL coaches who won the most games bar chart
Source: Statista

Earnings, 2023: $12 million

The sixth coach in our ranking is currently in charge of the team that has won the last two Super Bowls. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid started as a college player but transitioned to coaching as the Green Bay Packers’ Assistant in 1992.

He went on to coach the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012 and then took the job with the Chiefs in 2013.

Reid’s income in 2023 was on par with Harbaugh’s, amounting to $12 million. He is reported to have a net worth of $35 million.

5-1

5. Mike Tomlin

Earnings, 2023: $12.5 million

Kicking off our top five highest-earning NFL coaches is the youngest head coach to ever win the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin led his team to victory in Super Bowl XLIII, in addition to two final appearances.

Prior to joining the Pennsylvania franchise in 2007, Tomlin was the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001-2005) and defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings (2006)

In 2023, Tomlin’s earnings were around $12.5 million. According to Sportskeeda, his net worth is approximately $16 million.

4. Sean McVay

Earnings, 2023: $14 million

The youngest NFL team coach today is number four on our list. The Los Angeles coach Sean McVay, who’s behind the “Sean McVay effect,” is only 38, and he became the head coach of the California team in 2017 when he was only 30.

Although McVay played football in college, he chose to pursue a coaching career, starting off as an assistant WR coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 and then as WR/quality control coach for the Florida Tuskers.

What followed was an eight-year stint with the Washington team until 2017. In his tenure as the Rams coach, McVay led the team to two Super Bowls and one win.

McVay made a whopping $14 million in 2023. His estimated net worth is approximately $40 million.

3. Pete Carroll

Earnings, 2023: $15 million

One of the oldest coaches on the list is Pete Carroll, aged 72. Before stepping down from his coaching position in January, he served as the head coach for the Seattle Seahawks for fourteen seasons and led them to their only Super Bowl title (XLVIII).

Before joining the Seahawks franchise in 2010, Carroll was the head coach for the USC Trojans for 10 years.

In terms of his earnings in 2023 before his stepping down, Carroll made $15 million. His reported net worth is $50 million.

2. Sean Payton

highest-paid sports coaches, North America
Source: Statista

Earnings, 2023: $18 million

Although he initially announced his retirement in 2022, Sean Payton subsequently took up the head coach role for the Denver Broncos in January 2023. He has had a career spanning many years and clubs, including several seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2006-2011 and 2013-2021) and a few seasons with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Payton’s salary for 2023 amounted to $18 million. He is believed to have a net worth of around $24 million.

1. Bill Belichick

Earnings, 2023: $20 million

The highest-paid NFL coach today is Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. Having been their coach for 24 seasons, Belichick led the team to their Super Bowl titles.

Overall, the coach won eight Super Bowl titles in total during his tenure, six of which belonged to the Patriots and two to the New York Giants. Before the year 2000, when Belichick started working with the Patriots, he spent 11 seasons with the New York Giants (1979-1990), six years with the Cleveland Browns, and three years with the New York Jets.

Belichick is not only the highest-paid NFL coach but also the highest-paid coach for all sports franchises in the US, including the NBA and the NCAAF. In 2023, he reportedly made $20 million. He has a net worth of $70 million.

Who Are the Lowest-Paid NFL Coaches?

top five lowest-paid NFL coaches 2023-2024
Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to https://techreport.com/statistics/highest-paid-nfl-coaches

According to a report by Sportskeeda, the lowest-paid NFL coach in 2023 was the Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. The Ohio team’s coach joined them in 2020 and only made $3.5 million in 2023.

As you can see from the infographic above, the other relatively low-paid NFL coaches are Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys ($4 million), Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals ($4.5 million), Robert Saleh of the New York Jets ($5 million), and Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers ($5 million).

Which NFL Team Pays Their Coaches the Most?

Since Bill Belichick is the highest-paid NFL coach today, we can presume that the New England Patriots pay their coaches the most. However, that can always change, especially given the Kansas City Chiefs’ current winning streak.

Average NFL Coach Salary

According to the analysis by The Sports Geek, an average NFL coach earns $6.6 million per annum.

Although that’s higher than the salary of an average NFL player, an average NFL head coach would have to work for 12.7 years to match the earnings of the richest NFL player of 2023, Patrick Mahomes ($84.3 million).

Final Thoughts

NFL coaches are a big reason for the success and failure of the American football teams. For that reason, their skills and remuneration are a big driving force behind the success of America’s favorite pastime – and the coaches featured in this guide are a true testament to that.

With Bill Belichick as the richest NFL coach, we expect the New England Patriots to have a lot of success in the upcoming NFL season. However, we’re also aware that other teams listed are strong contenders, such as Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs and Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sources

Click to expand and view sources
  1. Highest paid National Football League (NFL) coaches in the United States in 2023 (Statista)
  2. Highest paid sports coaches in North America as of January 2024 (Statista)
  3. National Football League (NFL) coaches with the most games won as of October 2023 (Statista)
  4. HIGHEST-PAID COACHES 2023: BELICHICK, PAYTON, POPOVICH POCKET $16M+ (Sportico)
  5. How much do NFL head coaches make? Exploring 5 highest and 5 lowest-paid coaches in 2023 (Sportskeeda)
  6. What is Mike Vrabel Salary? (Sportskeeda)
  7. What is Josh McDaniels Salary in 2023? (Sportskeeda)
  8. What is John Harbaugh’s Salary as of 2024? (Sportskeeda)
  9. What is Andy Reid’s Salary as of 2024? (Sportskeeda)
  10. What is Mike Tomlin Salary in 2024? (Sportskeeda)
  11. Sean McVay Net Worth 2023 (Sportskeeda)
  12. Sean Payton net worth: How much is Broncos head coach worth in 2023? (Sportskeeda)
  13. New England Patriots Super Bowl Wins (Sportskeeda)
  14. Bill Belichik Net Worth (Updated 2024) (Sportskeeda)
  15. Titans Hire Mike Vrabel for Head Coaching Job (Tennessee Titans)
  16. Browns hiring Mike Vrabel as consultant, sources say (ESPN)
  17. Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons (ESPN)
  18. 49ers reward coach Kyle Shanahan with new 6-year deal, sources say (ESPN)
  19. Las Vegas Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler (The Guardian)
  20. Pete Carroll removed as Seahawks coach and switched to advisory role (The Guardian)
  21. Josh McDaniels was NFLPA’s lowest-rated coach, followed by Ron Rivera and Arthur Smith (NBC Sports)
  22. Kyle Shanahan’s net worth in 2024 (Clutchpoints)
  23. Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal (NFL)
  24. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs make it official (NFL)
  25. Broncos agree to deal with Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach (NFL)
  26. The Hottest Coaches in the NFL: Sean McVay, Dan Campbell, Matt LaFleur and More (US Weekly)
  27. Rams have a new leading man in Coach Sean McVay (LA Times)
  28. Pete Carroll Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kate Sukhanova Senior Statistics Contributor

Kate Sukhanova Senior Statistics Contributor

Kate is an accomplished tech writer and SaaS (Software as a Service) founder, renowned for her expertise in the technology industry. She holds a Bachelor of Laws from the esteemed University of Exeter, where she honed his critical thinking and analytical skills.

Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors, Kate is a true statistics geek. She revels in the world of data and derives insights that drive decision-making and business strategies. This penchant for numbers enhances her ability to craft data-driven articles, guiding readers through complex topics with clarity and reliability.

Kate's passion for knowledge and curiosity about emerging technologies drive her to learn and stay ahead of the curve continuously. She is deeply committed to sharing valuable information about innovations that have a tangible, positive impact on businesses and society.

Most Popular News

1 Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?
2 WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization
3 US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers
4 Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations
5 Ben Zhou Clarifies Rumours of Hack and Bybit Insolvency

Latest News

You May Soon Be Able to Generate WhatsApp AI Profile Photos
News

WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization

Krishi Chowdhary
US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers
Crypto News

US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers

Rida Fatima

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened discussions with the prospective spot Ethereum ETF issuers on the recently submitted S-1 registration documents. This move has increased market optimism,...

Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations
Crypto News

Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations

Rida Fatima

PEPE has exceeded expectations, outperforming most cryptocurrencies in the market as it mirrors its 2023 rally. Despite the massive liquidations recorded in the past 24 hours, PEPE covered substantial grounds, ascending...

Ben Zhou Clarifies Rumours of Hack and Bybit Insolvency
Crypto News

Ben Zhou Clarifies Rumours of Hack and Bybit Insolvency

Rida Fatima
Ethereum (ETH) Surges $3,500 Ahead of ETF Deadline – Could ETF Approval Trigger Massive Surge?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Surges $3,500 Ahead of ETF Deadline – Could ETF Approval Trigger Massive Surge?

Rida Fatima
Software testing market statistics
Statistics

Software Testing Market Statistics – Key Trends & Figures For 2024

Kate Sukhanova
Solana ETF Fuels Meme Coins, Sealana ($SEAL) ICO Nears $2.5M in Presales
Crypto News

Solana ETF Fuels Meme Coins, Sealana ($SEAL) ICO Nears $2.5M in Presales

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.