Top 15 Highest-Paid Premier League Players in 2023-24

15 Highest Paid Premier League Players 2023-24

This list of the best-paid EPL players features some of the very best clubs, like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and others. Let’s take a closer look at them.

15-11

15. John Stones, Manchester City

Weekly wage: £250,000

The Manchester City centre-back or defensive midfielder John Stones opens up our rating. The Yorkshire-born 29-year-old makes £250,000 per week in the club, or £13 million per year.

Ahead of Manchester City’s 2023/2024 season, Stones suffered a major muscle injury, putting him out of contention until the international break.

However, just earlier this week, the combination of Pep Guardiola’s strategy and Stones’ impressive play managed to secure the club a 3:1 win against their longtime rivals Manchester United. Stones is set to join the England squad for Euro 2024, pending a final decision from manager Gareth Southgate.

14. Anthony Martial, Manchester United

The 28-year-old French forward for Manchester United, Anthony Martial, comes in at number 14 in our rating. Set to leave the club by the end of 2024, Martial was on loan to Sevilla in the 2021/2022 season. As of 2023/2024, his weekly United salary is on par with Stones’ – £250,000, or £13 million per annum.

Martial’s best season was arguably the 2019/2020 season when he won the club’s Player of the Year Award. He debuted as an international player in 2015 and was included in France’s squad in Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but didn’t make the final cut for the latter tournament.

13. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal

Weekly wage: £265,000

The first Arsenal player on our list is 26-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus. Although he started his EPL career with Manchester City in 2017, Arsenal scooped him up in 2022 for an undisclosed fee. In the 2023/2024 season, Jesus currently earns £265,000 per week or £13.8 million per annum.

Jesus is also a player on the Brazilian national team, debuting in the 2018 World Cup. After suffering an injury in the 2022 World Cup, he was out of action until early 2023, when he helped Arsenal beat Leeds United 4:1. He kicked off the 2023/2024 season with a goal against Manchester United in September.

12. Kai Havertz, Arsenal

Weekly wage: £280,000

In the twelfth spot, we have another Arsenal player – the 24-year-old midfielder from Germany, Kai Havertz. One of the youngest players on our list, Havertz joined Chelsea in 2020 in a transfer worth £72 million and subsequently left the club for Arsenal in 2023 for a £65 million fee. In the 2023/2024 season, Havertz’s weekly salary is £280,000, amounting to a yearly wage of £14.6 million.

Shortly after his debut, Kai scored the final goal in Arsenal’s 5:0 victory in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. His most recent valuable contribution was in February 2024 in a 4:1 game against Newcastle. He was also elected into the German Euro 2020 squad and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

11. Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

Weekly wage: £300,000

The first Portuguese player on our list is the 29-year-old attacking midfielder and right winger for Manchester City Bernardo Silva. The former Monaco player joined Manchester City in 2017 for a reported fee of £43.7 million. In the 2023/2024 season, his weekly wage amounts to £300,000 or £15.6 million per year.

Silva has enjoyed a successful career with Manchester City and is lauded as one of the best midfielders today. He played an important role in the club’s 0:3 victory against the Red Devils in October of last year. Silva also plays for the Portuguese national team, having been part of the squad in Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

10-6

10. Jack Grealish, Manchester City

Weekly wage: £300,000

Opening up our top 10 best-paid EPL players is the 28-year-old Birmingham native Jack Grealish. The earnings of the winger and attacking midfielder for Manchester City are on par with his teammate Bernardo Silva, amounting to £300,000 per week or £15.6 million per annum.

Grealish played for Aston Villa from a very young age until 2020, when he signed a 5-year contract with Manchester United. His time in Villa was marked by poor behaviour, injuries, and being the most-fouled player.

Like his teammate Silva, his performance in the 0:3 October 2023 match against Manchester United was highly praised. Grealish is also on the England squad (although he was also eligible to play for Ireland) and is part of the 2024 Euro team, like Stones.

9. Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea

Weekly wage: £315,000

The first Chelsea player on our list is the 23-year-old Argentinian central midfielder Enzo Fernandez (known as Enzo). He was bought by the club from Benfica for £106.8 million in January 2023 until 2031. As of 2023/2024, Fernandez’s salary is £315,000 per week or £16.38 million per annum.

Fernandez scored his first EPL goal in December 2023 in a 3:2 match against Brighton. He also plays for the Argentinian national team, having made his debut in the 2022 World Cup. That’s when he became the second-youngest player ever to score a goal at a World Cup (behind his countryman Lionel Messi).

8. Jadon Sancho, Manchester United

Weekly wage: £320,000

Although the 23-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho is currently on loan to the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, he’s still a Manchester United player. He joined the English club in 2021 from Dortmund for a fee of £73 million on a 5-year contract. His salary for the 2023/2024 season is reported to be £320,000 per week or £18.2 million per year.

As of January 2024, Sancho is on loan to Dortmund for the rest of the season, with the German team paying €4 million to Manchester United. He also played for England in the Euro 2020 final but wasn’t included in the 2022 World Cup squad.

7. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Weekly wage: £325,000

The third Man U player on our list is the 26-year-old forward and activist Marcus Rashford. Manchester United is his home team and the only team he’s ever played for since bursting onto the scene in 2015. His weekly salary for 2023/2024 is on par with his Man City rivals Silva and Grealish, amounting to £325,000, or £16.9 million per year.

Despite some disciplinary issues this season, Rashford remains one of the most popular figures in English football, largely thanks to his activism off the pitch. He was part of England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad and is part of the Euro 2024 lineup.

6. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea

Weekly wage: £325,000

In the sixth spot, we have the 29-year-old Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. The Jamaican-British player was signed by Chelsea in 2022 after seven successful years with Manchester City. The transfer fee was £47.5 million. In the 2023/2024 season, Sterling is earning £325,000 per week (on par with Rashford), or £16.9 million per year.

Sterling’s first goal of the 2023/2024 season was against Luton in a match that Chelsea won 3:0. He’s a veteran player for England, having made his debut in 2012 and was part of the squad in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2018 FIFA World Cup, 2022 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2016, and Euro 2020. He’s also expected to be a part of England’s Euro 2024 lineup.

5-1

The top five best-paid EPL players are the true masters of their craft. Four of them are 30 or over and play for Manchester-based clubs. Let’s learn more about the best of the best.

5. Raphael Varane, Manchester United

Weekly wage: £340,000

Opening up our top five is the 30-year-old French centre-back for Manchester United Raphael Varane. His move to the English club from Real Madrid took place in 2021 and cost Man United £41 million in transfer fees. As of the 2023/2024 season, his weekly wages amount to £340,000, which means he’s getting paid £17.68 million per year.

Varane suffered an injury in 2022, significantly reducing his game time. However, last August, he scored the winning goal in the Manchester United-Wolverhampton Wanderers game. He was part of France’s 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA World Cup squads, as well as Euro 2020. Varane has since retired from international football.

4. Casemiro, Manchester Unite

Weekly wage: £350,000

The second-oldest player on this list is Manchester United’s 32-year-old defensive midfielder Carlos Henrique Casimiro, professionally known as Casemiro. The Brazilian star was signed by the British club in 2022 after playing for Real Madrid for over 9 years, for a transfer fee of £70 million. This season, Casemiro is earning £350,000 per week or £18.2 million per year.

Known for being one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Casemiro has earned a few trophies during his time at Manchester United – as well as two red cards and a cumulative suspension for seven matches. He also was on the Brazilian squad in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 one.

3. Mo Salah, Liverpool

Weekly wage: £350,000

The only Liverpool player on this list is a 31-year-old Egyptian right winger and forward Mo Salah. After transferring from Roma to Liverpool in 2017 in a deal that cost £36.9 million, Salah set several records and led Liverpool to many victories, cementing himself a place in the rank of the greatest footballers in history. His weekly salary is on par with Casemiro’s, amounting to £350,000 per week or £18.2 million per year.

Like many other players listed, Salah also has a career in international football. He was in Egypt’s squad in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2018 one (Egypt failed to qualify for the 2022 one).

2. Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Weekly wage: £375,000

The only under-30 player in the top five, 23-year-old Norwegian Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is in our second spot. He moved to Manchester City from Dortmund in 2022 via a deal worth £51.2 million. In the 2023/2024 season, Haaland makes £375,000 per week or £19.5 million per year.

Haaland had a record-breaking debut season in the English club. Although he was born in Leeds, UK, he plays internationally for Norway and is currently the country’s second all-time-highest scorer.

1. Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City

Weekly wage: £400,000

At the very top of our rating of highest-paid EPL footballers, we have the 32-year-old Belgian Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. Having started with the club back in 2015 after his transfer from Wolfsburg, which cost Manchester City £55 million, de Bruyne is in his tenth season with them. He is the only EPL player on the list to be making £400,000 per week, or £20.8 million per year.

De Bruyne didn’t get off to the best start in the 2023/2024 season, having suffered a hamstring injury in September, which put him out for four months, until January 2024. He was in the Belgian squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and 2018 FIFA World Cup and was crowned team captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What EPL Team Pays the Most?

According to Give Me Sport, and what we’ve seen while writing this guide, Manchester United pays its players the most in the 2023/2024 season. Its annual wage bill for this year is £205.756 million. The club is closely followed by its neighbour and rival Manchester City, which is paying its players an annual wage of over £200.66 million.

Who Are The Highest Paid Women’s Super League Players?

Unfortunately, Women’s Super League footballers do not get paid nearly as much as the EPL players. In fact, the highest annual salary of £400,000 of a WSL player is equal to Kevin de Bruyne’s weekly salary.

The highest-paid FA WSL player today is Arsenal’s Alessia Russo, who earns about £300,000-500,000 per annum.

Concluding Thoughts

Of course, these top 15 highest-paid EPL players are extremely good at what they do, having surpassed several records – both at the club level and when representing their respective countries in international tournaments.

We look forward to seeing more records that they’ll undoubtedly set this season and in the years to follow. However, we’re also keen to see younger players and players from underrepresented backgrounds have a chance to prove themselves and make money based on their talent – like these 15 amazing athletes have managed to do.

