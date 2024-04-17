Top 10 World’s Highest Paid Soccer Coaches 2023-24

Top 10 Highest Paid Soccer Coaches In 2023-24

This list of the best-paid coaches features big names from Europe’s most famous and valuable clubs.

Unsurprisingly, the richest soccer managers this season are signed with Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United, among others. Let’s see how they stack against each other!

10-6

10. Simone Inzaghi (Yearly Salary – $11 million)

Club: Inter Milan

We kick off our list with Simone Inzaghi, the tenth-best-paid soccer manager in 2023-2024. According to a 2023 report by L’Equipe, the 48-year-old coach currently earns a yearly salary of $11 million.

Inzaghi took over as Inter’s head coach in 2021 after Antonio Conte’s departure and established himself as one of the club’s most prolific coaches.

Earlier in 2024, Inter lifted its eighth Italian Super Cup trophy after winning the third consecutive Supercoppa title under Inzaghi. Over his first three seasons as Inter’s manager, Inzaghi broke the record for the highest number of wins after 300 Serie A games – 179 victories as of March 2024.

Despite Inter’s recent 2–1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Simone Inzaghi has already earned his reputation as one of the best coaches in Inter’s history, winning approximately two-thirds of all games played so far.

Inzaghi’s impressive run is said to have sparked the interest of major EPL clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United. However, the former striker plans to extend his contract with Inter Milan until 2027.

9. Erik ten Hag (Yearly Salary – $11.3 million)

Club: Manchester United

The former Ajax head coach took over as the manager of Manchester United in 2022. According to a recent wage ranking provided by The Sun, Erik ten Hag has been earning approximately $11.3 million a year, which puts him in ninth place on our list.

Ten Hag had a rocky start in the 2022-23 season, losing his first two games in the Premier League. However, the coach soon went on to achieve 20 victories in the EFL Cup in record time, an impressive feat that even surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson’s early achievements at Man Utd.

Still, in the 2023-24 season, Ten Hag came under fire for the team’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle United and the subsequent EFL Cup exit. Later in December, Man Utd exited the UEFA Champions League after losing to Bayern Munich.

However, the team is making a comeback at home, advancing to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after their 4-3 victory against Liverpool.

Despite the many ups and downs over the past two seasons, Ten Hag currently has a 60.8% win percentage, the best statistic in the history of Manchester United so far.

The coach confirmed a contract extension earlier this year, so we’re all eager to see what the future holds.

8. Carlo Ancelotti (Yearly Salary – USD $12.2 million)

Club: Real Madrid

In 2021, Carlo Ancelotti started his second turn managing Real Madrid since 2015. According to the same Sun article mentioned earlier, the 64-year-old coach earned $12.2 million a year in 2023-24, cementing his position as the eighth-best-paid soccer coach.

Given his impressive track record, Ancelotti’s being among the world’s top 10 highest-paid soccer coaches is unsurprising. In 2022, after Real Madrid’s 4–0 win against Espanyol, he became the first manager to win all five major leagues in Europe.

In the same year, after Real Madrid’s 1–0 victory against Liverpool, Ancelotti became the first soccer coach to win the UEFA Champions League four times.

Earlier this year, after having completed 263 matches for Madrid, Ancelotti had an incredible 72.62% win rate, the highest in the club’s history. However, the team’s last match in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ended with a 3–3 draw against Man City.

Ancelotti extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026 but announced he’d retire from coaching after that. Until then, he’ll remain among the best-paid coaches in the world.

7. Mauricio Pochettino (Yearly Salary – USD $13.2 million)

Club: Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino took the helm at Chelsea in July 2023, and according to The Sun, his contract promises a yearly salary of $13.2 million. This puts him in seventh place on our list.

Before joining Chelsea, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach won the Coupe de France after a 2–0 victory against Monaco and later led the French team to the Ligue 1 title with 26 wins out of 38 matches.

Earlier in 2024, he helped Chelsea score a 6–1 victory against Middlesbrough, securing the team’s spot in the EFL Cup finals. Unfortunately, Chelsea’s momentum came to a halt after their 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

So far, the Argentinian coach has been unable to break Chelsea’s unlucky streak in the Wembley finals. The 2024 match against Liverpool marked their sixth consecutive final defeat.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have moved from eleventh to ninth since the end of March, but they have only won 12 of 30 games so far.

6. Thomas Tuchel (Yearly Salary – USD $13.4 million)

Club: Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel left Chelsea in 2022 and signed his contract with Bayern Munich in 2023. He currently earns $13.4 million a year, one spot ahead of the current Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

Although his contract was initially meant to end in 2025, Tuchel will leave his position one year earlier, after the end of the 2023-24 season, following a series of weak results.

Despite two impressive 2023 Bundesliga wins – 7-0 against VfL Bochum in September and 8-0 against Darmstadt in October – Bayern Munich also experienced its heaviest loss since 2019, a 5–1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in December.

In March 2024, Bayern Munich took another big hit following a 2–0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, which put an end to the team’s hopes for a Bundesliga title. This match concluded the 33-time Bundesliga champion’s exceptional run of 11 consecutive title wins since 2013.

5-1

5. Max Allegri (Yearly Salary – USD $14.3 million)

Club: Juventus

In 2021, Massimiliano Allegri became Juventus’ head coach for the second time since 2014. He currently receives a $14.3 million yearly salary, making him the fifth highest-paid soccer coach in the world.

His impressive first run with Juventus assured his reappointment after Andrea Pirlo’s dismissal in 2021. From 2015 to 2018, Allegri won the Coppa Italia four consecutive times.

He also ended his first Juventus contract with a fifth consecutive Serie A victory in 2019, which helped him secure the second-most Scudettos wins in Italy, which currently stands at six. However, his second tenure hasn’t met the same results.

Most notably, in November 2021, Juventus came under fire for a 4–0 defeat against Chelsea, which marked the team’s biggest loss since 2004. In January 2023, Allegri experienced another record loss of 5–1 against Napoli, which ended the team’s winning streak in Serie A.

However, things are looking up in the 2023-24 Serie A, with Juventus currently sitting in third, just 6 points behind AC Milan. According to 2024 reports, Allegri is set to accept a salary cut to extend his contract with Juventus until 2027.

4. Jürgen Klopp (Yearly Salary – USD $18.9 million)

Club: Liverpool

According to recent figures, Jürgen Klopp earns nearly $18.9 million a year at Liverpool, which puts him fourth on our list of the richest soccer coaches this season.

He’s been Liverpool’s manager since 2015, and his record explains his long-trusted reign (and matching salary!). As of February 2024, Klopp has 13 trophies under his name, 10 of which he won while coaching Liverpool.

His most successful season by far was 2019-20, when Liverpool became the first English club to win the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup in the same year.

Later, in August 2022, Klopp’s team equaled Manchester United’s record for the biggest winning margin in Premier League history, scoring a remarkable 9–0 victory against Bournemouth. His latest grand success came in the 2023-24 season when Liverpool won their tenth EFL Cup after a 1–0 victory against Chelsea.

To his fans’ dismay, Klopp announced in early 2024 that he’d retire at the end of the 2023-24 season. It seems the 56-year-old coach won’t figure on next year’s top 10 list!

3. Steven Gerrard (Yearly Salary – USD $19 million)

Club: Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard signed his contract with Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, when he became one of the best-paid soccer coaches in the world. He reportedly earns a little over $19 million a year, which puts him one spot ahead of Jürgen Klopp on our list.

The former Liverpool midfielder only started his senior managerial career in 2018, when he became the head coach of Glasgow Rangers. During his time with Rangers, which lasted until 2021, the team completed its first unbeaten season since 1899.

In 2021, Rangers won the Scottish Premiership after an impressive streak of 32 wins, 6 draws, and 102 points for the season. His resounding success throughout the season earned him the title of SPFL Premiership Manager of the Year and kicked off his managerial career.

However, his start at Al-Ettifaq proved challenging, as his team endured a series of eight winless games in the Saudi Pro League throughout the winter. Despite this, Steven Gerrard signed a contract extension until 2027 this January.

2. Pep Guardiola (Yearly Salary – USD $24.8 million)

Club: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, the former head coach of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, has been managing Manchester City since 2016. According to a March 2023 report by L’Equipe, Manchester City’s manager earns close to $24.8 million a year, ranking as the second best-paid soccer coach in the world.

Although not first on this list, Guardiola is the best-paid manager in England, and we can see why! Considered one of the best head coaches of all time, he’s among the world’s top managers after winning the most Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

In 2023, he also became the first soccer manager to win two European Trebles after Manchester City’s 1-0 victory against Inter in the UEFA Super Cup finals.

Guardiola’s latest achievement saw him win the Fifa World Cup for the fourth time, thanks to Manchester’s 4–0 victory against Fluminense.

Although his contract expires in 2025, Guardiola showed interest in extending his tenure. Either way, it seems he’s going to stay among the best paid coaches in the world for the upcoming years.

1. Diego Simeone (Yearly Salary – USD $37 million)

Club: Atletico Madrid

We reached the top of the list with Diego Simeone, who’s currently the highest-earning soccer coach in the world. His reported yearly salary of $37 million surpassed other big names on the list by a long margin.

Diego Simeone was appointed coach of Atletico Madrid in December 2011 and has been with the club for over 12 years. Last year, he signed to extend his contract until 2027, which could make him one of the longest-serving coaches in recent history.

In 2021, Simeone was named Club Coach of the Decade by the IFFHS, ahead of close rival Pep Guardiola. The IFFHS cited the manager’s impressive accomplishments up to that year, which included: