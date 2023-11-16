Hulu Users Statistics for 2023: Over 48 Million Subscribers

Streaming services have revolutionized how we watch our favorite movies and TV shows. In this regard, Hulu has taken the lion’s share with its huge library and intuitive user interface attracting viewers. In the run for the crown of streaming supremacy, as the year 2023 draws nearer, more worries about how many subscribers Hulu has is typical for not only the industry watchers but also the users themselves. Hulu has over 99 million viewers.

Regarding streaming services, Hulu has proven to be among the fiercest competitors in this highly competitive market. The Walt Disney Company, Comcast, and 21st Century Fox jointly own it. Today, Hulu is a globally recognized company owing to its rich collection of up-to-date drama series and award-winning exclusive shows. By exploring the 2023 figures, we will discover the current subscriber count and shed light on Hulu’s continuous growth in an expanding e-streaming realm.

Did You Know?

Hulu had 48.3 million paying subscribers in the third quarter of 2023.

Hulu still has the highest number of subscribers in the United States and Japan.

52% of Hulu subscribers are females.

Millennials or Generation Z make up 54% of subscribers on Hulu.

78% of subscribers on Hulu comfortably watch content from their living room.

Must Know Hulu Statistics

1. Approximately 99.7 Million People in the United States Utilize Hulu Services.

Hulu boasts an extensive library, offering its viewers an impressive selection of movies, TV episodes, and series. The platform has garnered a substantial subscriber base, with 46.2 million subscribers and a broader viewership of 99.7 million within the United States. What sets Hulu apart is its rich assortment of more than eighty live channels, aimed at providing 78% of its clientele with a seamless and immersive “watch-via-your-living-room” experience. This means that Hulu goes the extra mile to deliver content in a way that replicates the traditional living room TV-watching experience, catering to the preferences of a significant portion of its audience. It’s worth noting that the allure of premieres, especially in movies, remains undeniably strong. The excitement and anticipation for new and exclusive content continue to be a major draw for viewers, making it a valuable component of Hulu’s offerings.

Hulu Demographics

Most subscribers mentioned earlier primarily belong to the age group of 18 to 24 years, falling within the category of millennials. Millennials are known for their frequent and consistent utilization of streaming services, making them a significant and active part of Hulu’s audience. Their distinct fondness for intricate and multifaceted narrative structures distinguishes this particular age group. They have a penchant for engaging with intellectually stimulating stories encompassing diverse cultural diversity. Notably, 60% of these millennials are strongly inclined to consume content in a binge-watching fashion on Hulu. This means they prefer immersing themselves in multiple episodes or an entire series in one go, underlining their dedication to the platform and enthusiasm for engaging content.

3. In the United States, 38% of Hulu Users Fall Within the Age Range of 35 to 44.

Among this group, 39% watch Hulu every day, and 10% use it weekly.

The news on Hulu is that 52% of users are female.

5. 100 Million Viewers Were Featured on Hulu As of 2021.

Hulu achieved a significant milestone in 2021, boasting a viewership of 100 million users. The popular streaming platform attracted a massive audience with its diverse content library, including exclusive shows, movies, and original programming. This milestone underscored Hulu’s position as a major player in the competitive streaming industry, catering to a vast and engaged viewer base.

6. There Has Been a Massive 5.5% Increase in the Firm Since 2020.

With the growth in technology and the quest for streaming comfortably from one’s home, the number of streaming network users has risen. Hulu isn’t an exception to that.

7. 33% of People Believe Hulu Has Educative Children’s Content.

Like other streaming platforms, Hulu doesn’t target children in its content creation. Yet, 33% of respondents in a survey think that children can also view content on Hulu.

Subscribers were offered both on-demand and free content at the inception of Hulu. The platform became a paid service nine years after commencement. The platform was upgraded to enable subscribers to pay an additional fee even when they don’t want to view ads.

9. Every Month, 43 Video Ads Are Added to Hulu.

Hulu subscribers are constantly offered new videos, allowing people to advertise their content conveniently. Most subscribers continue their subscription plan on the platform due to the constant inflow of video ads.

10. Ads on Hulu Are Over 100% More Effective Than TV Ads.

With the rising number of Ads on it, Hulu can produce 24% + better viewer purchasing intention on its content than ads on television. Another enhancer and contributor to Hulu’s success is the ‘Branded Entertainment Selector’ (BES). A BES lets fans choose between watching one long advert before a show starts or many shorter adverts after the presentation. The adverts are designed to be more interesting to grab the viewers’ attention. With that idea, they may love to watch and respond to the data the ads portray.

11. Hulu’s Flexibility To Adverts.

One unique aspect of Hulu is its flexibility when it comes to advertisements. Users can choose between subscription plans that include ads or opt for an ad-free experience. This allows viewers to tailor their streaming experience to their liking.

12. Hulu’s Primary Presence in the United States.

While Hulu’s primary presence is in the United States, it is worth noting that individuals outside the United States can still access Hulu’s services. This is made possible through the use of a virtual private network (VPN), which can help mask one’s location and grant access to Hulu’s content from virtually anywhere in the world.

13. Hulu’s Commitment to Transparency.

Its clarity and openness are evident in its subscriber-friendly policies. There are no hidden charges or cancellation fees; subscribers can switch between plans according to their preferences.

14. Can Hulu be Accessed Outside the US?

You can use a VPN to access Hulu outside the US. Hulu is available across the US, including Puerto Rico. A US family can use one subscription with 6 profiles and 2 viewing screens. Outside the US, a VPN like Surfshark or NordVPN can be used to access Hulu, but Hulu might block access when it detects a VPN.

Hulu Payment Plan Statistics

11. 62% of Hulu Viewers Watch Movies and Shows With Ads.

32 million users (62%) watch Hulu with ads, and 40% prefer ad-free. Choose the base plan for $6.99/month with ads or $12.99/month ad-free. Both have vast content. Bundle options: Hulu with ads for $13.99/month, ad-free for $19.99/month, Hulu + Live TV for $49.99/3 months, with added ESPN+, Disney+, and Live TV.

12. NordVPN is the Best of the 40 VPNs Tested For Streaming By Hulu.

Hulu is accessible in Japan and the US. But NordVPN is the best for Hulu access anywhere, and also popular for Amazon Video, Netflix, and Disney+.

13. Live TV is More Beneficial Than Streaming.

Over three years, the revenue derived from Live TV on Hulu witnessed substantial growth. Specifically 2019, the Live TV revenue amounted to $52.58, representing the income generated from subscribers who preferred this option. Fast forward to 2022, and there was a significant surge in this revenue stream, with Live TV generating an impressive $88.77. This considerable rise underscores the growing appeal of Live TV offerings on Hulu.

On the other hand, streaming revenue, which encompasses the income derived from subscribers who opt for the streaming service without Live TV, remained relatively stable. In 2019, streaming revenue was recorded at $12.73; by 2022, it continued to hover around a similar figure. This indicates that while Live TV has experienced substantial revenue growth, the revenue generated from the streaming service without Live TV has remained more consistent.

Hulu offers on-demand entertainment, which is popular with young users. In Q3 2022, it had 46.2 million paid users, rising to 42.8 million in the last quarter. In 2022, revenue reached $10.7 billion, up 11% from $9.6 billion in the previous year.

Hulu Yearly Revenue Statistics

15. Hulu’s Revenue Increased By 33% in 2022.

Hulu’s revenue in 2022 rose by 33% compared to 2020. It was valued at around $16 billion in early 2022. Here’s the annual revenue from 2019 to 2021.

In 2019, Hulu made $1.82 from ads and a total revenue of $4.5 billion.

In 2020, Hulu made $2.24 billion from ads and a total revenue of $7.2 billion .

In 2021, Hulu made $2.70 billion from ads and a total revenue of $9.6 billion.

16. Users in the United States Generate 93.5% of Traffic on Hulu.

Most Hulu users and revenue are in the United States. People outside the US can use ExpressVPN to access Hulu.

Year Advertisement Revenue($mm) 2017 986 2018 1450 2019 1820 2020 2240 2021 2700

Hulu’s ad revenue grew by 20.53% in 2020, reaching $2.7 billion in 2021.

Hulu Market Share Statistics

17. Hulu’s Market Share Increased By 34% in 2020.

Hulu’s market share increased from its previous record of 31% in 2019 to 34% in 2020. Its broadcast on sports via ESPN and family via Disney helped to boost its market share.

Hulu users grew from 32.1 million in 2020 to 42.8 million in 2022. Subscription plans range from $6.99 to $64.99, offering options like ad-free, Live TV, and extra channels.

19. Half of Hulu Viewers Earn Below $50,000 Per Annum.

Hulu viewers:

Under $50,000 income: 50%

$50,000 to $100,000 income: 31%

Over $100,000 income: 19%

20. Hulu Had a Market Share of 13% in the Third Quarter of 2021.

In Q3 2021, Hulu ranked fourth with 14% in the streaming industry, after Netflix (27%), Prime Video (21%), and Disney+ (14%). Disney owns 67% of Hulu, while Comcast holds the remaining 33% due to a 2019 deal. There might be a sellout to Disney by Comcast in January 2024, led by Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger. In Q4 2021, the average revenue per SVOD subscriber was $12.75, and the combined cost of Live TV and SVOD was $84.89. Hulu’s profit has been rising, with a 21% increase in revenue since 2021.

21. Hulu Growth Statistics.

Hulu, founded in 2007, competes with major streaming services like Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Netflix. It benefited from the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend. It’s accessible in the US, Puerto Rico, Japan, and via VPN elsewhere.

Conclusion

Hulu is an online streaming platform that caters to the diverse entertainment preferences of its users. It provides a range of subscription plans to accommodate various viewing needs. Whether you’re an avid sports fan, in search of family-friendly content, or looking for more mature and thought-provoking programming, Hulu has you covered. Its versatile subscription plans, accessibility through VPNs, and subscriber-focused approach make it a popular choice for viewers seeking a wide range of entertainment options, both within and outside the United States.

FAQs