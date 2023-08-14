Top Human Resource Statistics [2023 Data]

Human resource is a general term for employee recruitment, engagement, management, job satisfaction, performance appraisal, etc. According to research, 250 resumes are sent for every corporate job opening. But hiring the right people is one of the primary responsibilities of the HR department.

Researchers estimate the HR industry will grow annually at 12.8%, emphasizing its importance in the corporate world. The human resource statistics below will help provide information on improving the workplace and choosing the most efficient HR department processes for employee recruitment and management.

Human Resource Statistics

1. Due to the Complexity of Online Job Applications, 60% of Job Seekers End the Process Midway.

The complexity of online forms has been the primary reason for the high abandonment rate by remote work seekers.

(Source: SHRM)

2. About 60% of United States Job Seekers Consider Attractive Benefits and Incentives as a Necessary Determinant in Applying for a Job.

According to a survey conducted in 2015, 60% reported that incentives and benefits are significant factors to consider before accepting a job offer. 80% of employees preferred additional benefits over a raise in pay.

(Source: HBR)

3. Recruiters in 2023 are Impatient with CVs in the Hiring Process.

Companies with lengthy hiring processes will likely lose out on hiring the best candidates for a job position. Also, resources and time is wasted when the best applicant tracking system is not utilized.

(Source: Peoplehum)

4. Sourcing is a Significant Problem for 30% of Respondents in the Recruitment Process.

Recruiters are constantly challenged to find and hire qualified talent amid labor shortages. Most HR is faced with screening through a lot of irrelevant profiles. The wrong choice of candidates at prescreening section elongates the hiring process.

(Source: Employa)

5. Job Seekers are More Attracted to Mobile-Friendly Applications.

Promoting a job vacancy as mobile-friendly can increase the number of applications by 11.6%. United States job seekers commonly use mobile usage. Mid-career workers between 35 to 44 years old are more likely to search for jobs with their mobile phones. The highest users of mobile phones in job searches are blue–collar job seekers.

(Source: Glassdoor)

6. About 50% are Optimistic About Artificial Intelligence in Job Recruitment and Search.

As an innovative technology, AI can be beneficial and effective in recruitment. It reduces time-consuming activities, automates resume reviews, matches job achievements, and streamlines the existing skills of candidates efficiently to enable fast decision-making. About 50% of respondents state that Artificial Intelligence tools are easy to use, self-explanatory, convenient, and work well.

(Source: ScienceDirect)

The respondents who shared their views reported that interacting with AI agents was almost the same as speaking with a human.

(Source: ScienceDirect)

Retention Statistics on Employees

8. 52% of Voluntary Exiting Employees State that their Managers Would Have Made Efforts to Prevent them From Stopping their Job.

Not all employees can be stopped from leaving their jobs. Managers can do a lot to reduce the rate of employee exit from organizations. Great managers motivate employees to stay.

(Source: Gallup)

9. 55% of Employee Engagement is Based on Non-Financial Recognition.

According to analysis, non-financial recognition is the most incredible drive of employee experience. Employee decision to exit an organization is often linked to a lack of recognition from the organization or its managers. Managers building relationships with employees helps to reduce the rate of employees exit from organizations.

(Source: McKinsey)

10. Praise and Commendation is an Effective Tool in Retaining Employees.

A survey of more than 1,400 integration executives reveals that commendation and praise from a direct manager is the most effective tool over performance-based cash bonuses and pay increases in staff retention strategy.

(Source: McKinsey)

11. 55% of employees quit their jobs for better compensation plans.

Compensation is essential to employee turnover, with 55% quitting their jobs for better balance. Research shows a correlation between competitive compensation plans and improved rates of retention.

(Source: Business Leadership Today)

12. 63% of United States Workers Quit Their Jobs Due to a Lack of Advancement Opportunities, 63% Complained of Low Pay, and 57% felt Disrespected at their Workplaces.

Surveys conducted on the rate of exit by employees in 2021 showed that low pay, unavailable career advancement opportunities, and feeling disrespected were the primary reasons Americans quit their jobs.

(Source: Pew Research)

Employee Engagement Statistics

13. Highly Engaged Teams Provide 21% Increased Profitability.

Successful organizations make employee engagement crucial to their business strategy. These organizations provide employees with a support system to improve job delivery and give clear expectations. Teams in the top 20% of engagement realize a 41% reduction in employee absenteeism and 59% reduce turnover.

(Source: Forbes)

14. 30% of Americans take their Jobs Just to Get by.

A large percentage of Americans are satisfied with their jobs. A significant share of 30% is unsatisfied with their jobs. About 50% of Americans view their jobs as a career, while 18% take their jobs as stepping stones to a career.

(Source: Pew Research)

15. The Managers are Responsible for 70% of the Variation in Team Engagement.

Managers are consistently responsible for ensuring outstanding performance. They build workplaces that promote high productivity and profitability. Managers account for 70% of the change in employee commitment scores across business units.

(Source: Gallup)

16. Unsatisfied Employees Cost the United States About $550 Billion Yearly.

The satisfaction of workers is crucial to organizational growth and improves productivity. Employers that increase employee engagement by 10% can increase profits by $2400 yearly per employee. An engaged workforce saves money.

(source: Eentrepreneur)

17. 64% of HR Leaders Say a Readily Available Feedback Tool is Crucial to an Engagement Listening Program.

Feedback tool is used by 20% of organizations.

(source: Davies)

Onboarding Employee Statistics

18. Upskilling Employees While Onboarding with AI is Essential.

To improve employees’ skills, AI is seen as an essential tool by about 40% of United States human resource departments.

(Source: LinkedIn)

19. 41% of Employees are likely to refer someone due to their experience with the onboarding program.

Employees are more likely to refer a friend within the first 60 days of an onboarding program.

(Source: Statista)

Statistics on new hires in the United States in 2019 reveal that 47% of HR decision-makers resumed onboarding programs after candidates accepted the job.

(Source: Statista)

21. Engaging Supervisors and Outstanding Leaders in Improving Organization Onboarding Programs is the Greatest Challenge Facing 43% of HR Managers.

There seems to be a scarcity of front-line leaders and supervisors to produce the needed results in the company’s onboarding programs.

(Source: Peoplehum)

22. 28% of HR Managers are Exceedingly Satisfied with the Present State of their Onboarding Program.

A survey report reveals that 28% of HR in the United States is satisfied with ongoing onboarding programs in their organizations.

(Source: Peoplehum)

Human Resource Statistics of Remote Work

23. 97% of Remote Workers are Unwilling to Return to Full-Time Office Work.

Only 3% of employees are willing to work full-time in an office after the Covid-19 pandemic. 97% of employees prefer the work flexibility that comes with remote work.

(Source: Forbes)

24. 17% of Employees Opt to Leave Their Jobs if Asked to be at the Office 5 Days Weekly Regardless of Receiving Vaccination.

The Covid -19 pandemic has changed people’s views toward working in a physical office.

(Source: Glassdoor)

25. Over 50% of Employers Believe that Remote Work Improves Productivity.

18% of employees chose the flexibility of time as the most significant benefit.

(source: Glassdoor)

26. 68% of Recruitment Managers say Remote Work is Better as Time Progress.

According to an analysis by 68% of hiring managers, remote work has been improving after the first trial during the pandemic.

(Source: Upwork)

Human Resource Statistics – Tech Based

27. 57% of Organizations are Searching for New HR Technology Due to Old Systems Being Unable to Generate Analytics.

Improving HR capability is one of the reasons organizations keep updating their HR Systems. According to a survey, this trend of updating to new HR technology is carried out by 57% of organizations.

(Source: Deloitte)

28. 57% of Organizations do Not Use an Applicant Tracking System Due to High Costs.

The applicant tracking system is an effective tool for optimizing the recruitment process using AI technology. Though helpful, small-sized companies cannot adopt the ATS tools in hiring due to the cost involved.

(Source: Finance Online)

29. 80% of HR Leaders Believe Introducing HR Technologies Increases Employees’ Attitudes Towards the Company.

Most HR professionals believe that incorporating HR technologies into their processes will positively impact employees’ engagement and attitude to work.

(Source: Northeastern Edu)

30. Over 36% of Respondents are Likely to Switch Vendors at the Expiration of the Subscription Term.

The tendency to switch vendors comes from a desire for a better experience.

(Source: Peoplehum)

31. 21% of HR Leaders are Concerned with Data Security Stored on the Cloud.

Cloud transformation is one of the most significant challenges HR leaders face. Over one–fifth of HR professionals are concerned over the security of data stored on the cloud.

(Source: PWC)

Inclusion and Diversity Statistics

32. 76% of Job Seekers and Employees Cite Staff Diversity as Crucial in a Job Application.

37% of job seekers are against the application in organizations with a disparity in employee satisfaction among racial groups.

(Source: Peoplehum)

33. Diversity is Critical to Team Success by 71% of People.

It requires creating a process that incorporates diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

(Source: Peoplehum)

34. 66% have Better Trust in Fellow Employees’ Understanding of Diversity and Inclusion, 19% Trust Senior Leaders, 9% Trust the Company’s Website, and Recruiters Trust 6%.

These statistics show the trust levels of all involved in organizational growth.

(Source: Glassdoor)

35. About a Third of Employees Will Not Apply to a Company Without Diversity in the Workplace.

Diversity should be taken into account in the hiring process by organizations. The statistics for blacks is at 41% in comparison to whites at 30%, Latinos at 30%, and non-Latinos at 32% of job seekers and employees.

(Source: Glassdoor)

36. 47% of Blacks, 49% of Hispanic Employees, and 38% of Whites Quit their Jobs.

A significant percentage of job seekers and employees leave their job due to discrimination experiences in the workplace.

(Source: Glassdoor)

HR Development and Training Statistics

37. 65% of People who Engage in Peer Pressure Feel More Fulfilled.

A survey conducted in 2019 revealed that 65% of respondents are better fulfilled at work, and 67% report being great performers.

(Source: Peoplehum)

38. 73% Reported a Sense of Belonging in their Workplace.

Training of employees is an essential aspect of employment.

(Source: Peoplehum)

39. 50% Remain in their Workplace for Over Five Years.

Prioritizing development and learning serves as an enticement for employees to stay over 5 years in an organization.

(Source: Trello)

40. 87% of Millennials Believe Professional Development is Crucial as the Job.

The impact of professional development opportunities is also significant to 41% of baby boomers.

(Sources: Forbes)

41. 44% of Employees Measure the Success of their Company’s Learning and Development Strategy Through Qualitative Surveys of Employees.

33% of respondents report the impact of feedback is measured using the level of company learning and development survey on employees.

(Source: Peoplehum)

Human Resource Statistics – Well-Being of the Employee

42. Employees Work Three Hours More During the Pandemic.

Workplace burnout affects 41% of workers, and 45% are affected by emotional exhaustion.

(Source: The Guardian)

43. 89% of Employees Supporting Well-being Initiatives Will Likely Introduce Their Company as a Great Workplace.

17% of employees in organizations that do not view their leaders as being concerned about their well-being can recommend their company as a good place of work.

(Source: British Council)

44. 61% of Employees State Healthy Lifestyle Results from their Company’s Health Programs.

About 61% of workers attribute their healthy lifestyles to the health programs offered by their workplaces. These programs seem to significantly influence how employees develop better behaviors, improving overall well-being and efficiency at work.

(Source: Cooleaf)

45. 1% of Respondents Think that Organizations in the United States Put Profit-Making Over Employees’ Well-Being.

Only about 1% of respondents think American businesses put their profits above their employees. This shows that the majority see a business environment where profit objectives and employee well-being are balanced, offering a favorable outlook on company priorities.

(Source: Apa)

46. About 58% of Respondents Consider Wellness the Crucial Program Companies Should Implement.

An estimated 58% of respondents consider health the essential program businesses should implement, highlighting the growing significance of staff health in corporate objectives. This conclusion shows a significant need for workplace programs that support physical, mental, and emotional health, suggesting a trend toward complete tactics for organizational success.

(Source: Well Steps)

Amazing Statistics

47. 77% of Employees Receive Vacation Pay.

Paid vacation is time off given to employees. A survey reveals that 77% of employees are paid for time spent out of work. Notification is usually sent to the organization before the intended vacation date.

(Source: Peoplehum)

48. 15% of HR Leaders Find Incorporating Remote Workers into the Office Challenging.

Presenting company culture through Zoom calls can be challenging. 17% of HR leaders struggle to make remote workers feel part of the work team.

(Source: Forbes)

49. 31% of Respondents will Spend Over 20 Minutes Filling Out an Application Form.

Companies that streamline their recruitment process making applications easy for applicants to fill in the information, have the better advantage.

(Source: Food Standards)

50. Web Development is the Highest Skill in Demand in 2023.

DevOps and artificial intelligence closely follow web development skills. Over 16% of recruiters require applicants with cyber security skills.

(Source: Career Foundry)

Conclusion

With the longer hours put in by employees daily after the pandemic and workplace burnout affecting 41% of workers, the best HR skills need to be employed by leaders of organizations to ensure work satisfaction. With the incorporation of automated and AI-driven onboarding programs, the percentage of employees willing to stay over 5 years in an organization will increase.

FAQs