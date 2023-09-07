25+ Key Hybrid Work Statistics from 2023

Many individuals have a period of less productivity and high productivity as well. For instance, the millennial generation can be productive all day, but it can be different for Generation X, whose bones could grow weak by sundown. Aside from the generation factor, the body can sometimes fail a worker. The hybrid work pattern gives you the autonomy to do a job whenever you’re most productive. It is gradually replacing the traditional in-office work pattern and giving the economic industry a new face. Productivity is being increased but with a different model of input. In 2023, 12.7% of the full-time workforce works from home, and 28.2% works in a hybrid model.

Below are key statistics that will broaden your knowledge of the hybrid work pattern and aid you in exploring it in the best way possible.

Key Hybrid Statistics

About 74% of companies in the United States plan to effect a continuing hybrid work system .

44% of US-based employees , in contrast to 51% of employers, prefer a hybrid office.

, in contrast to 51% of employers, prefer a hybrid office. About 63% of the high-growing firms deploy the “productivity anywhere” type of hybrid working.

type of hybrid working. Over 55% of company employees desire to work from home (remotely) three days per week.

three days per week. In 2020, average spending on IT rose to 6.7%.

to 6.7%. Nearly 59% of workers will choose employers who offer remote job opportunities.

General Statistics

1. About 84% of Firms Considered Their Employees’ Health and Well-Being While Developing a Working Model.

Over time, the wellness of workers has been less of a concern to employers. Still, with a significant decrease in productivity, the well-being of their employees became their top priority. After the pandemic, 72% of companies revealed that the productivity of their employees was of utmost importance in their decision-making. Also, about 58% of companies agreed on access to talent as being a benchmark for making decisions on the work model. Lastly, a group of 58% said that their top priority was to align their employees with the company’s mission.

2. Over 82% of Employees Would Opt for a Hybrid Work Style in the Future.

There’s no doubt that a hybrid work model is a game changer in this generation, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The world has embraced a hybrid model, and workers were included. Statistics show that of the workers surveyed, 83% of them preferred a hybrid working system sometime in the future.

3. Between 2020 and 2021, Companies Spent An Average of 6.7% on IT.

Over the years, information technology has proven to be the giant of technology. From 2020 through 2021, statistics gathered that many companies spent an average of 6.5% on IT. Experts had initially projected a higher percentage compared to what was spent. Hence, it predicts the portion of the amount to keep rising throughout 2023.

Benefits of the Hybrid Work Model

The benefits of hybrid work can’t be underemphasized as this work model encourages both in-office, on-the-go, and remote working. It’s a matter of choice wherever and however you choose to be productive. With the hybrid work model, you can get work done whenever you’re most productive without hassle. Let’s take a closer look:

4. Over 12% Reduction in Turnover Annually.

With the hybrid work model in place, statistics revealed that companies have, on average, seen a reduction of 12% in turnover by allowing their employees to work partly remotely.

5. About 54% of Workers Would Quit For a Hybrid Work Model.

Every employee craves flexibility, so when an offer with such an opportunity springs up, they would be prone to grab it. From research, 54% of workers reported that they’d quit their jobs for the one that would afford them flexibility, especially remote jobs.

6. $11,000 is Saved Annually on Remote Workers.

With the new face of job delivery, most companies have been seen to buy into the idea of remote working, even part-time. Statistics show that a few companies that bought into the concept of part-time work-from-home employees saved about $11,000 annually.

7. Almost 83% of Firms Admit Collaboration Has Been Better.

Furthermore, about 83% of these firms have reported that collaborating on new ideas is better than pre-COVID-19 when it was full-time in-office.

Employer’s View of the Hybrid Work Model

Let’s look at how employers feel about implementing the hybrid work schedule into their structure. Irrespective of seeing its effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, they still have reservations.

8. About 74% of Companies in the United States Plan to Embrace a Permanent Hybrid Structure.

The 2019 COVID pandemic gave rise to many new ideas and innovations. The workforce was seen moving from the full-time in-office to being remotely regulated. This remote kind of work style stole the importance of the in-office work style and gave employers a new look at the job industry.

However, a few employers had the plan of remote working pro-COVID but never implemented it. Statistics gathered that about 74% of the companies in the United States are either on a hybrid work model or plan to implement it permanently. A closer look at statistics showed that about 47% of firms in the US implemented a hybrid model before the pandemic. Furthermore, a few employers still have reservations despite the positive effects recorded during COVID-19. Statistics revealed that 16% of companies implementing a hybrid model since COVID-19 plan to abolish it.

9. The Hybrid Work Style Affects About 63% of High-Growth Firms.

Globally, there are two grades of companies: the high-growth companies and the negative or no-growth companies. Examples of high-growth companies include Google, Tesla, and Amazon. Statistics show that these companies have implemented a “productivity-anywhere” work structure. This model allows employees to be productive in the office or wherever they are.

10. 69% of Low-Growth Companies Channel Their Energy to Either In-Office or Remote Work Models.

Also, as mentioned above, the second grade of companies is the no-growth or negative companies. Examples of these companies include SIGA Technologies, Vaalco Energy, and Cross Country Healthcare. Research shows that about 69% of these companies spend time deciphering where their employees should work. They would rather figure this out than allow workers to start a shop remotely to increase productivity.

Executive Opinions of the Hybrid Work Model

The truth is a lot of executives have little to no interest in hybrid work. They seem more concerned about how to maintain their company’s culture.

11. 29% of Surveyed Executives Maintain that Employees Should Spend Three Days Weekly in the Office.

As mentioned earlier, executives have different opinions regarding the hybrid work pattern. From a survey, 29% of executives believed all employees must work in the office three days a week to balance the company culture. About 21% reported that five days per week would be preferable to enable them to maintain a significant sense of communication. On the other hand, 18% said employees needed to come to the office four days per week, and 5% differed by insisting that employees don’t need to at all.

12. 68% of Company Executives Lack a Mapped-Out Plan For a Hybrid Working Model.

Furthermore, 68% of company executives report that they, with their companies inclusive, don’t have plans for a hybrid work style. Statistics show that 4% still need to start planning the process, 32% remain in the evaluation stage, and another group of 32% have developed a plan. However, they are still negotiating with the senior executives (C-suite).

Opinions of Employees on the Hybrid Work Structure

Employees also have opinions regarding the hybrid work pattern, especially as they enjoyed the advantages during the pandemic. They now view mixed work as a compromise post-COVID-19.

13. About 84% of Company Employees Reveal Cost Savings As a Major Benefit of Hybrid Work.

One of the top benefits employees pointed out is cost-saving. From the survey, about 75% reported that cost-savings are the ultimate merits of working remotely. Also, one-third of the employees surveyed noted that they saved more than $5,000 annually via remote working. Another 32% said working from home prevented them from COVID-19 exposure. Also, 26% reported that with the hybrid work model, they don’t have to stay away from their family. And 15% say that working remotely has reduced their childcare cost.

14. 87% of Workers See In-Office Work As Important For Team Building.

There are also other needs associated with the in-office work model. According to statistics, about 87% of respondents say working in the office can foster collaboration and building relationships among team members. Also, employees believe the office is useful in accessing documents, meeting with clients, and receiving/participating in training and workshops.

15. Almost 55% of Employees Prefer to Work Remotely At Least Three Days a Week.

In June 2020, about 59% of employees preferred to work remotely at least three days per week. In January 2021, about 55% of employees said the same. This dropped slightly from 59% in 2020, meaning employees probably enjoyed the in-office work model.

16. More Than 29% of Employees With Less Than Five Years of Expertise Prefer to Work Remotely Once a Week.

Employees with less experience are always enthusiastic about their office environment, especially if they find it attractive and cozy. Statistics gathered that over 29% of employees with at most five years of expertise choose to work remotely just one day per week. Another 20% also said the same, and 34% reported feeling less productive when working from home.

17. About 87% of Employees Work Remotely At Least Once a Week.

According to statistics, about 87% of employees opportune to work remotely do so at least one day per week. And another 13% work remotely at most, two days per week.

Hybrid Work Model Statistics by Generation

Generation plays a major role in the choice of the hybrid work style. This model favors some ages and poses a great challenge to other generations. For instance, the younger generation is more favored than the older generation, who find it difficult to concentrate and access the data to work from home.

18. 42.2% of Generation Z Want to Work Two Days a Week.

According to statistics, about 42.2% of Generation Z opt to work remotely two days per week. Also, about 34.5% of millennials and 28.3% of Generation X all say they want to work remotely twice a week.

19. About 37.8% of Millennials Work Three to Four Days Weekly.

Furthermore, about 37.8% of Millennials want to work remotely three to four days per week. Also, over 30.4% of Gen Z and 36.4% of Gen X, alongside baby boomers, say they want to work four days per week remotely.

20. Nearly 21.4% of Baby Boomers and Gen X Want to Work in a Full-Time Hybrid Model.

As said earlier, generation plays a major role in the opinion of the hybrid office design. According to statistics, 21.4% of Gen X and baby boomers desire to work full-time remotely. Compared to the millennial generation and Gen Z, only 14.7% and 7.4% want to work full-time remotely.

21. Millennials Need An Office Space for Internal Meetings and Collaboration.

The millennial generation is the 1981 to 1996 age bracket. This generation is very energetic and has a flair for technology and innovations. From a survey, over 64.2% say they want an office space for collaboration. About 61.5% also said they wish to visit an office for meetings.

22. Gen Z Wants Office Space for Training and Regular Desk Work.

This is another hormone-powered generation, born between 1997 and 2012. Their energy outweighs other generations before them. From the survey, this generation wants an office space for events, team culture, and team socials. About 51.1% of this Gen Z desire an office for desk work and 48.9% for career development and training.

23. Baby Boomers and Gen X Need More Office Space for Client Meetings Than Other Generations.

Baby boomers are the generation born between 1946 and 1964. Currently, they are between 57- 75 years of age. According to statistics, this age range, alongside Gen X, desires an office space for meeting clients. About 49.2% of Gen X and Baby Boomers have the same view. Opposed to Gen X and Baby Boomers are 37.1% of Gen Z and 42.9% of millennials, who say they want an office space for meetings with their clients.

Trends and Projections of Hybrid

The growth of hybrid can’t be underemphasized as more companies are testing their new hybrid models daily. It’s an interesting trend that is expected to keep flying in the future.

Furthermore, statistics showed that 72% of companies plan to invest more in virtual tools—also, 70% plan on investing in IT infrastructure for a secured virtual connection. Over 64% plan on providing intense training for their managers, and 57% aim to spend money on advancing their conference rooms with enhanced virtual connectivity.

25. 52% of Employers Revealed in December 2020 That They Were More Productive While Working Remotely, Against 44% in June 2020.

The trend in the productivity of jobs done remotely in June 2020 rose from 44% to 52% by December 2020. More employers and employees unconsciously got used to working remotely. The provision of improved systems and technology also increased productivity increase.

26. From June 2019 to June 2021, Online Remote Job Searches Rose By 460%.

Finally, research showed that from June 2019 to June 2021, the search for remote jobs online increased by 460%. This large percentage of searches covered a variety of fields. However, after June 2021, there was no significant increase, and no decrease has been recorded either.

Conclusion

As generations fade, so do patterns and lifestyles. During the pre-COVID-19 pandemic, we had a traditional work model that suited just fine. But with the pandemic, it became glaring that the traditional work model wasn’t good enough. The hybrid work pattern, as elaborated above, is the savior of the economy. Feel free to go through the above statistics to gain knowledge and explore both the present and future of the hybrid work pattern.

