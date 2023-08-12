The Must-know Influencer Marketing Statistics in 2023

Many people are beginning to buy into the idea of influencer marketing. It is an industry that assists influencers, marketers, and businesses. As per the reports, 21% of brands worldwide work with 10 to 50 influencers, while 16% tap into around 50 to 100 influencers for their campaigns. Most firms benefit more from the deal than they spend on it. It’s safe to say that influencer marketing is one of the most popular marketing techniques today. Also, it is one of the fastest-growing niches.

There are many statistics on influencer marketing you may not have known. Keep reading to find them below:

Essential Influencer Marketing Statistics 2023

When an influencer recommends any product to their audience, up to 80% of viewers buy it. In 2020, 50% of firms used influencer marketing for their products and services. According to analysts’ firms might spend up to $4.5 billion on influencers in 2023. In 2022, the value of the U.S. influencer market reached 16.4 billion. Based on research carried out on marketers, 25% use influencer marketing. According to statistics, 72% of Gen Z and millennials follow influencers on social media. 89% of marketers said they would increase their investment in the niche or maintain the one they have in 2023. The percentage of marketers who want to join the niche in 2023 is 17%. In 2022, 38% of marketers investing in influencer marketing had a top priority of generating sales.

What is Influencer Marketing?

Influencer marketing is a strategy that involves a firm and a social media influencer. Here, firms pay the influencers to advertise their product and services on social media. For brands, working with influencer help them meet more people with their products. To be an influencer, you must have over 10,000 engaging followers on social media like YouTube, Instagram, blogs, and many more.

With such a wide range of audience, brands will pay you to advertise their product. If an influencer has over 1 million active followers, 1 million people will see the brand’s services if he posts it. From this singular deal, the brand will have new customers. This niche is growing fast because many people will do what influencers advise. So, brands and influencers leverage this to grow their finances and influence.

1. Influencer Whitelisting Performs 20-50% Better than Traditional Social Media Ads.

Influencer whitelisting is when a firm uses an influencer’s content to promote its services to the influencer’s followers. Research has shown that influencer whitelisting is doing better than other traditional social media ads, at 20 to 50%, for obvious reasons. When brands do a social media ad, they are unsure how many people will see it. Also, if they finally have 1,000 viewers, there is no motivation for the viewers to purchase the product. So, they either have to impulse-buy or it must be a service they need.

So, only about 20 to 30% of viewers will buy from the brand. However, using an influencer assures the brand the number of people that will view the ad. Additionally, many people will patronize the brand because they like the influencer. Moreso, people trust brands because they trust the influencers. With this, the brand will see more business profit than the traditional ad strategy.

2. 60% of People Believe Influencer-Generated Content Outperforms Branded Content.

About 60% of people think influencers’ contents are better than brand content, which is mostly true. Influencers write scripts that fit into their line of content, even if it is an ad for a brand. This makes it interesting. But most brands create content that bores the viewers, and 65% of the viewers don’t watch until the end.

3. Influencer Marketing has Increased by Over 500% in the Last Five Years.

From 5 years ago until now, influencer marketing has increased by 500% and is still on the rise. The lockdown in 2019 through 2020 gave some influencers more exposure and followers. People stayed home; all they had was their phones and social media. This further quickened the increase of the niche.

4. 40% of Business-2-Business Marketers Intend to Engage in Influencer Marketing in Years to Come.

Influencer marketing has worked well for businesses that sell directly to customers (B2C). As a result, many industries that sell to other businesses (B2B) are also using influencer marketing and finding a lot of success.

5. In 2021, Brands Primarily Used Influencer Marketing to Increase their Reach and Attract New Customers.

Influencer marketing was heavily used by brands in 2021 to increase their audience and attract new customers.

Statistics of Consumers Trust and Brand Awareness

6. 61% of Consumers Trust Products Recommended by Influencers.

While 61% of customers trust influencers’ recommendations, over 38% prefer branded social media content.

This shows that collaborating with influencers will increase brand awareness and generate website traffic.

7. 60% – 70% Prefer Influencers with Reputable Personalities.

More than 60% of customers favor influencers with trustworthy personalities.

8. 82% of the Individuals Took Action after Influencers’ or Friends’ Posts.

Around 82% of individuals have taken action, such as buying a product or service, after seeing posts from friends, family, or influencers.

Influencer Marketing Global Statistics

Brands work with influencers to sell their products and services to the masses. This is not a new practice, as it has existed for many years and works everywhere globally. Below are a few statistics on the influencer global market.

9. 84% of Instagram Influencers in the World are Women.

A study was done on Instagram stories that were mainly for ads, and it showed that most of the handlers were women. The approximate percent Instagram influencers who are women in the world is 84%, and only 16% are men. It was also discovered that women excel more in this field than men for some reason.

10. More Deals Go to Influencers in the US than Anywhere Else.

Due to location advantages, influencers in the US receive more deals than influencers anywhere else in the world. It mostly has nothing to do with their nationality but with their location. The cities in North America have the most influencers in the US. Cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Miami. Firms who need influencers often run to the US for them. Following the US as second to receive more influencing deals in Canada. The next is the UK and then Australia.

Statistics of the Influencer Marketing Industry Growth

Influencer marketing is one of the most effective marketing strategies in the world. It is fast, even if it is effective. Here are some statistics you need to know about influencer marketing.

11. The Rate Marketers Spend on Influencers will Increase in 2023.

Social media influencing has proven an effective marketing strategy, and many companies have produced excellent results. Also, the strategy has made many influencers rich. So, more people will want to be influencers making marketers spend more. Some influencers will increase their fee as they grow to have more followers. Marketers will have to pay because they need these influencers to make sales.

12. Influencer Marketing has Grown to Become a $13.8 Billion Industry.

Influencer marketing is currently one of the wealthiest industries in the world, worth $13.8 billion. This is because influencers don’t only make money from brands; they also make money from the app they are on and their fans.

13. In 2021, Micro-Influencers Grew from 89% to 91%.

More people are seeing how lucrative the influencing space is and are coming into the space. Luckily, most don’t need millions of followers to join the industry. They can easily be micro-influencers with a few thousands of followers.

Statistics of UK Influencer Marketing

The UK has brands that also patronize the influencer market heavily. Here are some need-to-know statistics about influencer marketing in the UK.

14. In 2020, the Most Popular Influencer Category was Lifestyle Content.

An analysis was carried out to know the most popular influencer category in 2020, and the result showed that it was the lifestyle category. Frankly, no research was needed to determine this because everyone online in 2020 noticed the trend.

15. About 44% of B2C Brands will Increase their Influencer Marketing.

The effectiveness of marketing, when it relates to influencers, is impressive. It has made 44% of B2C brands consider increasing their influencer marketing. Some of the other 64% are comfortable in their marketing position, and the rest are investing more in other marketing strategies.

16. 84% of Instagram Influencers Globally are Women.

Statista’s analysis of more than three million Instagram posts identified as ads revealed that 84% of the influencers creating the sponsored content were women. This highlights their dominance in the influencer marketing industry.

17. Mega-Influencer Charged $1,200 Per Post in 2022.

In 2022, Instagram mega-influencers with over one million followers globally charged an average minimum price of $1,200 per post. The minimum cost for macro-influencers with 500,000 to one million followers to post about a product is 350 U.S. Dollars.

18. Instagram Users Within the 25 and 34 Age Grades Rose by 4%.

In 2021, Instagram users in the 25 to 34 age range increased by 4%.

Influencer Marketing for Business Statistics

19. For Every $ 1 spent on Influencer Marketing, Businesses Make $5.20 on Average.

Data reveals that when businesses invest $1 in influencer marketing, they make an average of $5.20 in return. This means they are earning more money than they spent on influencer marketing. The top 13% of businesses make over $20 for every $1 spent on influencer marketing.

20. 50.7% of Brands have E-Commerce Stores while Working with Influencers.

E-commerce stores are fast becoming the most popular way for businesses reach target customers. 50.7% of brands run E-commerce stores and work with influencers.

21. Nano Influencers have the Topmost Rate of Engagement at 5%.

Nano influencers at 1000-5000 followers with an engagement rate of 5% can positively impact brand influencing competing with mega influencers.

ROI Influencer Marketing Statistics

22. 51% Report an Increase in Customer Engagement using Influencer Marketing.

The primary aim of brands that hire influencers is to drive customer traffic to a business. Influencer marketing has helped 51% of marketers in attracting high-quality customers.

23. 60% have a Preference for Influencer-Generated Content.

A good proportion of marketers prefer influencer-generated content to branded posts. The percentage of this standing at 60% only shows that it is all about what drives customer engagement the most that counts.

24. Return on Investment in Influencer Marketing Exceeds that of Banner Ads.

Paid advertising boost brand awareness and sales. The return on investment can be improved upon 11 times over with the use of influencer marketing.

25. 49% of Consumers Rely on Recommendations From Influencers in Purchase Decisions.

This shows the growing importance of influencers in promoting business. Of the 49% of consumers who rely on influencers to make purchase decisions, 40% make the actual purchase.

Instagram Marketing Influencer Statistics

26. Instagram is the Most Used Platform in Influencer Marketing.

With various social media platforms available, it can be difficult to decide which to use to promote a brand or business. Instagram is one of the most viewed platforms. It allows brand influencers to make posts on the brand’s main feed and also share stories posts.

27. 87% of Users Purchased a Product Post on Instagram.

The primary role of influencers in marketing is attracting new audiences to brands and ensuring they make actual purchases. 87% of product users took action after seeing a product post on Instagram.

28. Influencer Marketing in 2016-2023 in the U.K Grew by 400%.

Between 2016 -2023 the rate of searches for influencer marketing on Google in the UK grows by 400%.

29. About 44% of B2C Brands Intend to Increase their Influencer Marketing Budget.

An estimated 44% of B2C companies in 2021 planned an increase in expenditure on influencer marketing in future years. 7% intended to decrease the budget, and 29% intended to keep the same budget as 2020.

30. Influencer-Generated Content is Preferred by 72% of Professionals in Marketing.

Many marketing professionals find influencer-generated content better effective than branded posts.

31. Lifestyle Content 2020 Topped Influencer Sessions in 2020.

According to a survey conducted on bloggers in the United Kingdom in 2020. Lifestyle-created content was at 20%, followed by travel and food content.

Influencer Marketing Statistics Growth

32. The Value of the Influencer Marketing Industry Stands at $21.1 Billion.

The recent growth rate in the influence marketing industry represents a 28.7% increase from 2022.

33. Businesses Make an Average of $5.20 on Every $1 Expense on Influence Marketing.

According to the report, influencers generate $5.20 for every $1 business spend on influencer marketing. This implies making $10,000 for spending $2,000 in a month.

YouTube Marketing Influencer Statistics

34. 70% of Teenagers Relate More to YouTube Creators.

70% of teenagers relate more to YouTube creators than traditional celebrities.

Several millennials believe their favorite YouTube creators understand their needs more than friends. This survey reveals the importance of YouTube creators to the young generation.

36. Tube-Created Content Performs Better than Celebrity Videos.

You Tube generated content tends to perform better than celebrity-created videos.

YouTube subscribers tend to take seriously recommendations from their favorite content creators on YouTube than from their favorite celebrities.

TikTok Marketing Influencer Statistics

38. Influencers on TikTok with Less than 15,000 Followers have an Engagement Rate of 17.96%.

With an increase in TikTok users, influencers are allowed to advertise brands and businesses on the platform. Influencers with 15,000 followers on TikTok have an engagement rate of 17.6%.

Conclusion

Influencer marketing has been existing for a long time already. It has proven lucrative for companies who want to attract many buyers to their products and services. The firms that spend on influencers need the influencers as much as the influencers need them. This is why the industry has recorded unprecedented growth, as the parties involved are loyal to their deals.

Influencing is a worldwide niche, but it is even more in the US for a few reasons. This is because most influencers live in the US. Also, brands give deals to US-based influencers more than influencers in other countries. The industry is worth over $13 billion, which is expected to stay on the rise.

FAQs