70+ Fascinating Infosys Statistics and Facts 2024

General Infosys Statistics

America stands as Infosys’s largest market for IT and business services. The company was established in 1981 in India and is over 40 years old. It boasts over 335,000 employees and 1,872 active clients as of 2022. It’s the first Indian IT-based company listed on NASDAQ after hitting the $100 million mark in 1999. Infosys has hit a market cap of more than $74 billion from its starting capital of $250. grown to over $18.21 billion in the past 12 months. Also, its profits from earnings amounted to about $2.98 billion, with a 23% operating margin. The company’s revenue has12 months. Also, its profits from earnings amounted to about $2.98 billion, with a 23% operating margin. Infosys recorded a 20% increase in revenue in 2021, the highest growth in eleven years. In the same year, it was estimated to be worth $12.78 billion. In 2021, Infosys’s rapid growth garnered recognition from Brand Finance, a renowned global brand evaluation organization. Consequently, it is among the ten swiftest developing IT service companies this year. Furthermore, more than sixty per cent of its earnings are derived from the North American market.

Infosys Customer and Usage Statistics

As a well-known corporation, Infosys assists companies in enhancing their online presence by utilizing cutting-edge technologies. The company provides outsourcing and consulting services in more than 50 countries to deliver solutions for upcoming business generation.

10. As of June 30, 2023, Infosys has gained an additional 105 active clients since last year’s count of 1,778, bringing its total number to an impressive 1,888.

11. Regarding value created from its work with clientele, approximately 38 customers make contributions exceeding $100 million, while there are upwards.

12. Up to 940 companies that are Infosys clients receive revenues totalling at least $1 million or more.

13. The top five clients account for only 13.4% of Infosys’s overall revenue. The other larger corporations ( the top 10 Infosys clients) bring about 20.4%, while the top 20 customers make up 35%.

14. Most significantly, a large portion –60.8%–of the company’s revenue comes from North America. Europe trails behind with 26.8%; India generates just under 6% (exactly 2.7%), leaving 9.7 % in different regions worldwide.

Facts and Statistics About Infosys Employee

Infosys, a global IT company, employs many individuals worldwide. The information below will provide further insight into the scale of its global staff.

15. Infosys had 343,234 employees as of December 2023, representing a 2.34% increase from the 335,186 staff it had in 2022.

16. Women comprise about 39.5% of its workforce, showing that most Infosys employees are men. Also, the company’s board is 25% female.

17. Up to 317,611 Infosys employees are software experts, accounting for 92.5% of the company’s workforce.

18. The number of employees in the sales and support units amounts to more than 18,683.

19. In 2023, the firm’s revenue per employee was $53,060, and the average profit for each staff member was $8,685.

20. Regarding its financial efficiency, Infosys’s return on equity (ROE) is 31.20%.

21. The company recorded 27.16% as return on invested capital (ROIC) and 19.30% as return on assets (ROA).

Infosys Financial Statistics

In 1999, Infosys reached the $100 million landmark in its market capitalization. This accounted for its listing in NASDAQ, making it the first Indian IT firm to achieve the milestone. Also, Nasdaq noted that Infosys was one of the top 20 entities in terms of market cap in its books during the period.

22. Infosys’s enterprise value stood at $81.29 billion last year.

23. The company’s stock price has decreased by -1.04% in the last 52 weeks.

24. With the beta at 0.62, the firm’s price volatility sits below the market average.

25. Its 50-day Moving Average and 200-day Moving Average are 17.47 and 16.73, respectively.

26. The stock’s EV/EBITDA ratio hit 15.71 in 2023, while the EV/FCF ratio is 20.31.

27. Infosys’s average volume for 30 days is over 6.69 million, while its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.93.

28. Some stock experts predict Infosys’s average 12-month stock price will hit $17.67. This represents a -2.21% decrease, with the lowest and highest targets at $13 and $22, respectively.

29. The last stock split for the company occurred on September 12, 2018. It recorded a forward split with a ratio of 2:1.

Infosys Share Stats

30. About 11.83% of the shares are owned by institutions in 2023.

31. Infosys records a float of 3.5 billion.

32. According to Infosys’s valuation ratios, the company’s trailing PE ratio is 24.75, its forward PE ratio is 21.83, and its PEG ratio is 2.21.

33. At the end of 2023, 32.66 million company shares were short, representing 0.43% of the total short interest.

34. On the NYSE, Infosys had a share price of $19.97 in 2022, and its market cap value was $104 billion.

35. When estimates were made again at year-end 2019, Infosy’s market cap valuation substantially decreased to almost $75 billion, with its stock estimated at around $18:17.

36. Infosys’s revenue over the last twelve months amounted to $18.21 billion, resulting in net earnings valued at up to $2.98 billion.

37. Earnings per share (EPS) fell, hitting an all-time low of $0.71 throughout this previous annual cycle.

38. Infosys grossed overhauled approximately $5.5 billion while operating revenues reached $3.83 in the 2023 fiscal year.

39. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached around $4.68, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) alone stood at $4.16 billion.

40. Despite having a net debt of $1.01 billion, Infosys had a substantial net cash amounting to $2.32 billion, leading to a positive net cash position of around $1.31 billion.

41. Infosys has an impressive working capital of approximately $3.86 billion, and each share is valued at $0.32 in terms of its current standing on the stock exchange market.

42. According to recent data, Infosys Equity/Book Value amounts to $9.17 billion.

Statistics on Infosys Dividends and Yield

43. Operating cash flows recorded by Infosys in the past 52 weeks amounted to $43.94 billion, and capital expenditure stood at -$319 million. Together, these values represent $3.62 billion in free cash flow.

44. Over the past 12 months, Infosy’s tax payment expenditure reached $1.14 billion, accounting for an effective tax rate of 27.7%.

45. Infosys shareholders receive a dividend of $o.43 per share annually.

46. As of 2023, the annual dividend yield amounted to 2.38%.

47. The company saw a shareholder yield of 3.10%.

48. In 2023, earnings yield and FCF yield will be 3.97% and 4.83%, respectively.

49. Infosys recorded a dividend growth of 6.24% YoY.

50. The firm’s payout ratio is 60.44%, with a 0.73% buyback yield.

51. Regarding financial position, Infosys boasts a current ratio of 1.81. While its Debt/Equity ratio is 0.11, the total interest coverage is 118.80.

As of September 2023, Infosys maintains the following shareholding pattern among its shareholders.

52. The Promoters group holds 14.94% of the firm’s total shares.

53. Domestic institutional investors (DII) retain 34.86% of the shares.

54. About 33.44% of the shares are with foreign institutional investors (FII).

55. Up to 16.44% of the overall shares are with the public.

56. Other shareholder groups control 0.32% of the shares.

Infosys History Statistics

57. In 1981, seven engineers founded Infosys in Pune, India. These are N. R Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. D. Shibulal, Kris Gopalakrishnan, N. S. Raghavan, K. Dinesh, and Ashok Arora.

58. It started with an initial capital of 10,000 rupees ($250), which Narayana Murthy borrowed from his wife.

59. The founding team registered the firm as Infosys Consultants Private Limited in July 1981. In 1983, it relocated to Bangalore, Karnataka, India, which became its headquarters.

60. Infosys operated without computers for two years due to inadequate funding. 1983, it purchased its first computer, a Data General 32-bit MV8000 system.

61. The implosion of KSA in 1989 threw Infosys into a crisis. Subsequently, Ashok Arora departed. With Murthy maintaining a resilient spirit, other co-founders put in their support, building the company to its present height.

62. In April 1992, the firm was rebranded as Infosys Technologies Private Limited and later went public in June of the same year.

63. It conducted its initial public offering (IPO) in February 1993 at an equivalent price of 95 rupees per share. Though the offering was undersubscribed, Morgan Stanley, a US-based investment bank, bailed out with a 13% equity stake.

64. In 1999, Infosys crossed a $100 million market cap, and the Nasdaq stock exchange listed its shares as ADR (American depository receipts). During this period, Infosys rose among the 20 biggest entities by market cap on Nasdaq as the share’s price climbed to 8,100 rupees.

65. Shockingly, Narayan Murthy wasn’t Infosys’ first employee. Rather, N. S. Raghavan. Murthy spent almost a year completing his tasks at Patni before giving his full attention to Infosys.

Infosys Outstanding Acquisitions

Infosys completed the following acquisitions that aided in boosting its growth over time.

66. In December 2003, Infosys acquired Expert Information Services, an IT service provider based in Australia. It paid $23 million to complete the ownership.

67. The firm bought the US-based McCamish System, an insurance and financial service company, in December 2009. The cost of the acquisition was $38 million.

68. In January 2012, Infosys took over Portland Group, Australia’s strategic sourcing and category management firm.

69. In September 2012, Infosys purchased Lodestone Holdings AG of Switzerland, focusing on management consultancy.

70. Infosys acquired Panaya, an automation technology firm from Israel, for $200 million in March 2015.

71. In April of that same year, Infosys purchased Skava, a US-based digital experience solution, for $120 million.

72. The company acquired Brilliant Basic in the United Kingdom for £7.5 million in August 2017 and Simplus, a salesforce partner, back in February 2020.

73. In September later that year ($42M), Kaleidoscope became part of Infosys as they duly took it over, followed closely with Oddity (*€50M).

74. Remarkably, after taking ownership of BASE Life Science (₩110m) *July ’22 finally reached Denmark’s camp, which is widely focused on equally consulting and helpfully tackling biotech solutions.

75. The firm’s shares outstanding as of ending of 2023 amount to 4.15 billion.

Other Facts About Infosys

What is Infosys?

Infosys is an India-based multinational IT company that offers global next-generation digital operations, consulting, and outsourcing services. It was first established in 1981 in Pune and headquartered in Bangalore.

Following its growth, the company is now functional in over 56 countries worldwide. In 2020, it emerged as the second-largest.

The Global Top Employer 2023 Certification

Regarding employment conditions, Infosys bagged a Global Top Employer 2023 award, retaining the honour for three consecutive years from the Top Employers Institute. It was among more than 2,050 participating entities coming from 121 countries globally. The company’s recognition stands in 22 countries from different regions, as given below.

America – Canada, Canada, United States , Mexico.

Europe – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Romania.

Asia Pacific – Australia, China, India, Singapore, New Zealand.

Middle East – Bahrain, UAE, Oman.

Among The World’s Most Ethical Companies 2023

According to Ethisphere, Infosys emerged as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023. Despite the tough grading criteria, it has received this award for three consecutive years.

Top 3 IT Services Brands

Brand Finance, a prominent brand valuation company, ranked Infosys as one of the top 3 Service Brands globally. The rating came through Brand Finance’s Global 500 2023 report.

Top 10 Best Companies for Women in India

Infosys was ranked among India’s Top 10 Best Companies for Women 2023. Notably, the firm receives the award for the fourth consecutive year from Avtar & Seramount.

Infosys Subsidiaries

Infosys boasts several subsidiaries and off-shots worldwide in its wide range of digital services. These include the following:

EdgeVerve System Limited.

Infosys Consulting Holding AG.

Infosys BPM Limited.

Infosys Consulting Ltda.

Infosys Technologies Co. Limited, China.

Infosys Public Services Inc.

Infosys Technologies Pty. Limited, Australia.

Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB.

Infosys Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Limited.

Infosys Technologies S. de R. L. de C. V.

BASE life science.

Noah Consulting, LLC.

Panaya.

Final Thoughts

The page highlights how Infosys has grown into its current position as one of many prominent IT firms worldwide. It provides services like outsourcing, insurance, manufacturing endorsement, and freestanding validation, helping many businesses.

It has stayed home by helping with brand reviews. It has added value to life to overcome challenges. And, the firm has given great client satisfaction. It uses technology to do this. Studying its over forty years of history will help you — so will studying its around seventy-five billion dollars under admirable operations reflected in these statistics. They will help you appreciate its growth and impact on the global economy.

FAQs