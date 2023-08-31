Instagram Engagement Rate Statistics (2023 Updated Data)

-
-
In the modern social media-advancing world, Instagram has developed into a user-friendly platform for sharing photos and interacting with people. The word “Instagram engagement rate” refers to how many people enjoy what you do and follow your posts on the platform; it is a crucial concept that every person or company should comprehend.
It’s similar to seeing how well posts perform on Instagram, which aids everyone, even well-known people and companies that share amazing things, determine whether their posts are well-received. Video posts on Instagram have an average engagement rate of 0.68%, 0.02 percentage points higher than all other types of posts. Being aware of such figures is crucial, given how frequently Instagram changes. We will learn more about Instagram engagement rate data and trends in this article. These statistics will be based on industry type, sample profiles, advice, and improved approaches to increase engagements. Let’s dive in.
Overview of Instagram Engagement RateInstagram’s engagement rate feature measures how much your followers or audience interact with your uploads. Since it is a metric term, the percentage is calculated using a formula. The formula is just the sum of engagements divided by your audience multiplied by 100.
Mathematically, the formula reads as ER = e/a x 100
It is important to note that marketers use a variety of metrics to determine the size of their audience and the total number of engagements. Some people add up all of their likes and comments to determine how many engagements they have. The number of saved posts, shared links, views, and other social behaviors can also be considered.
Now, it depends on what each of you wants. Then, you can specify criteria like the overall number of followers on your account, the reach of genuine people, or audience impressions. Considering all these factors, the computation for the engagement rate can be described in this new form.
(Number of likes + comments / Number of followers) * 100 = engagement rate.
Importance of Instagram Engagement Rate
Instagram engagement rate is one of the most important factors in determining how engaging your material is or how active your followers are. A good analysis provides in-depth knowledge of your general social influence and performance.
1. Surprisingly, engagement rates are a top metric even in professionals’ minds. According to a survey covering social media influencers who confirmed themselves as full-time media specialists, 78.71% believe that engagement rate leads to the metric, followed by follower count and website traffic. The latter two joined the party at 71% and 63.2%, respectively.
(Source: Browser Media)
2. Meanwhile, about brands and businesses, 61.84% of marketers on social media agreed to channel their objectives on media campaigns about engagement. To them, aside from direct messaging to shop online, engagements on pages are a top priority.
(Source: Hootsuite)
Instagram Engagement Rate Averages
There is a distinguished variation in Instagram engagement rates, as they differ by location, type of post made, industry adoption, and profile personality. Impressions, followers, or reach can alter the measurement of engagement.
3. Hubspot conducted extensive research, analyzing over 110 million posts. Their findings revealed a range of average Instagram engagement rates, making it one of the most comprehensive studies undertaken in the past year.
(Source: Hubspot)
4. A study by Hubspot in 2022 found that Instagram has an average global engagement rate of around 5.86%. Additionally, each post receives an average of approximately 460 engagements.
(Source: Hubspot)
To gauge your success effectively, measuring your performance against benchmarks relevant to your account size and specific to your industry is crucial. While it can be helpful, relying solely on general information is not the most effective approach.
Engagement Rate Statistics by Country
To gain valuable insights, consider exploring engagement rate statistics by country, as they reveal interesting variations. It’s important to note that countries differ significantly regarding engagement rates. Therefore, comparing data among different countries is intriguing to identify potential factors contributing to the variations.
5. The average engagement rate on Instagram worldwide is 5.86%. However, it’s crucial to note that this percentage can vary significantly across different countries.
(Source: Colorlib)
6. On the flip side, Japan boasts the highest average engagement rate on Instagram, surpassing 11%.
(Source: Demand Sage)
Average Rate of Instagram Engagement by Industry
7. When considering all industries, RivalIQ reports that the average engagement rate on Instagram is 0.67%. It’s worth noting that this figure is lower than the one mentioned by Hubspot previously.
(Source: Rival IQ)
8. The difference in engagement rates for social media posts can be influenced by various factors, including the extent of data analyzed by RivalIQ and their approach to calculating engagement rates (either per post or per follower).
(Source: Rival IQ)
9. In contrast, the health and beauty sector saw a significantly lower average engagement rate of just 0.32%. On the other hand, higher education had the highest average engagement rate at an impressive 2.99%.
(Source: Rival IQ)
Average Engagement Rate Statistics by Followers
To explore this further, Mediakix conducted a study on Instagram engagement rates. They examined the relationship between the number of followers an individual has and their average engagement rate. The results show that as the follower count increases, the engagement rate tends to decrease proportionally.
10. When it comes to engagement rates, the most notable accounts are the nano-influencers. These accounts have a smaller following, generally under 5,000 followers, yet they achieve an impressive average engagement rate of 4.84%. However, it’s worth noting that this rate tends to decrease as the number of followers increases.
(Source: Influencer Marketing Hub)
11. After analyzing 7.5 million user accounts, Trendhero examined Instagram statistics and found that influencers with a larger following generally have lower engagement rates, similar to the findings of Mediakix.
(Source: Trendhero)
12. It is worth noting that having more followers does not guarantee a higher engagement rate. The opposite may be true- as your follower count increases, your engagement rate may decrease accordingly.
(Source: Walee)
13. If you want to increase engagement rates, targeting between 1.5% and 5% is recommended if you have substantial followers. However, aim for 2.5% to 10% if you have fewer followers.
(Source: Hootsuite)
Instagram Engagement Rate Statistics by Post Type
14. According to Hootsuite’s Digital 2022 Global overview, Instagram business accounts typically receive an average engagement rate of 1.94% on their posts. It’s important to note that this is moderate and can vary depending on the post type.
(Source: Hootsuite)
15. According to the survey, Carousel posts receive significantly higher engagement than video and regular photo posts. They have more than twice the average engagement rate of videos and almost three times that of traditional photos.
(Source: Search Engine Journal)
16. If you want to increase engagement with your Instagram content, incorporating Carousels into your posts can be a valuable strategy.
(Source: Cyndi Zaweski)
17. However, it’s important to note that Hubspot conducted a study on 110 million posts and found contrasting results regarding the types of posts that receive the most engagement.
(Source: Hubspot)
18. According to Hubspot, videos are the most engaging content, receiving an average of 24.25 comments and 1097.9 likes per post. Carousels came next with an average of 23.2 comments and 933.7 likes per post. Images came last, with fewer than 15 comments per post on average.
(Source: Colorlib)
Statistics of Top Instagram Accounts with Highest Engagement Rates
Finding the Instagram account with the highest average engagement rate can be challenging due to potentially misleading data. To determine the accounts with the highest engagement rates, it is necessary to disregard those accounts that have a very small number of followers.
19. While many accounts on Instagram boast a high engagement rate of over 99%, it’s important to note that most of these accounts have very few genuine followers. This deceptive practice makes their engagement rate impressive, but it is inaccurate. Additionally, many of these accounts are fraudulent and rely on bots to generate fake likes, comments, and shares.
(Source: Hootsuite)
20. When considering mega-influencers with 1 million or more followers, the K-pop band @realstraykids holds the highest engagement rate at an impressive 9.99%.
Instagram Account Followers Average Engagement Rate @realstarykids 26.9 million 9.99% @staceysolomon 5.7 million 9.95% @lachlan 1.5 million 9.94% @heylaurensummer 2.4 million 9.92% @oscar_casas 3.2 million 9.9% @jdabrowsky 2.1 million 9.88% @liekemartens 1.2 million 9.88% @the_parthsamthaan 4 million 9.84% @tylerjcameron 2.2 million 9.82% @iam_evequeen 1.9 million 9.82%
(Source: Hootsuite)
21. The top 10 accounts also exhibit similar figures, averaging around a 10% engagement rate. Hence, the benchmark has been given for an individual to succeed as a media influencer.
(Source: Influencer Marketing Hub)
Statistics on the Best Time to Make Posts on Instagram
22. Based on surveyed data, the most effective time to share content on Instagram tends to be on Sundays between 8 PM and 9 PM. This time frame generally sees the highest average engagement rate, which is around 7.33%. However, it’s important to note that this rule may not apply universally. The best posting time for you will depend on the behavior of your specific followers. To determine the optimal time, analyze your analytics and observe when your posts typically receive the highest response.
(Source: Hubspot)
What Time is Best to Make Posts for Engagement?
23. According to a Hubspot study, Instagram posts published between 6 PM and 9 PM generally have the highest average engagement rate. This makes sense as many individuals have finished their work for the day during these hours and can dedicate time to unwind and use their mobile devices.
(Source: Hubspot)
24. Conversely, content posted within the 5 AM and 12 PM ranges generates the lowest average engagement rate. The key point to remember is that if you’re uncertain about the best time to post on Instagram, it’s generally advisable to aim for the evening hours while considering avoiding morning posting.
(Source: Hootsuite)
Is There a Best Day to Make Posts That Generate Engagements?
25. According to the study, Sunday is the most effective day for maximizing engagement on Instagram. On Sundays, the average engagement rate reaches about 6.47%, surpassing all other days.
(Source: Hubspot)
26. Conversely, content shared from Tuesday to Friday usually receives a relatively lower average engagement rate of approximately 5.6%. It’s important to note that these figures may vary depending on each account’s specific audience and content.
(Source: Hootsuite)
Factors Influencing Engagement Rates On Instagram
27. Research conducted by Hubspot reveals the noteworthy impact of captions and emojis on the engagement rate of Instagram posts. Including a caption significantly increases the average engagement rate, boosting it from below 4% to an average 6% or higher range.
(Source: Hubspot)
28. The length of a caption also affects the average engagement rate. Posts with short captions of fewer than 20 characters tend to have the highest engagement rates.
(Source: Mention)
29. Longer captions, exceeding the character limit, can also generate higher engagement rates. This is where other factors like hashtags come into play.
(Source: Hootsuite)
30. Engagement rates typically decline in the middle, so it’s recommended to make a clear decision: opt for concise captions or choose longer ones. Furthermore, incorporating emojis enhances the average rate. The most significant impact is observed when using 11 or more emojis, suggesting that more emojis lead to better engagement.
(Source: Blackwood Creative)
Facts on Instagram Hashtags for Engagement Growth
It’s important to note that the hashtags that generate the most engagement are typically community-specific. These hashtags cater to highly engaged audiences and foster more meaningful interactions.
31. Most popular hashtags receive an average engagement range between 1,000 and 3,000. The top 10 list largely consists of community hashtags and hashtags associated with Indian and Korean celebrities.
(Source: Influencer Marketing Hub)
32. RivalIQ conducted a detailed analysis of the most effective hashtags in different industries, considering their average engagement rates.
- #tbt – 2.27%
- #love – 1.6%
- #internationalwomensday – 1.4%
- #happynewyear – 1.36%
- #ad – 1.21%
- #mothersday – 1.07%
- #halloween – 1.01%
- #earthday – 0.74%
- #newyear – 0.71%
- #sponsored – 0.63%
(Source: Rival IQ)
33. According to these proposed analyses made by the team, #tbt is the highest-ranking hashtag, boasting a benchmark of 2.27% on a normal day.
(Source: Rival IQ)
Conclusion
Instagram engagement rates are important metrics for businesses and individuals who are intentional about their social media presence. However, it is sometimes challenging to stay within the average as you may need to fulfill certain criteria. Invariably, the number of followers a person has, location, and industry type are some factors considered. Also, while hashtags, captions, and emojis may be necessary for visibility, they don’t precisely double engagement rates. A standard value for engagement is between 2-5%, and a calculated average within these ranges is a good performance for any profile.
FAQs
What is considered an average engagement rate on Instagram?
Which engagements are most important on Instagram?
Is there a specific number of hashtags to add for more engagement?
Most Popular News
Latest News
AI Chatbots Bring Potential Cyber Risks, Warns UK National Cyber Security Centre
British officials have expressed concern about the potential dangers of incorporating large language models (LLMs) into business processes. In a remarkable revelation, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of Britain...
Top 20 Amazon Sellers Unveiled
There are almost 10 million sellers active on Amazon today. Many of them have built successful ecommerce businesses – no surprise, given Amazon’s international reach and the wide breadth of...
-
-