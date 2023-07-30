The Instagram Stories Statistics You Should Know in 2023

One of the most popular social networking service apps is Instagram. The platform has upgraded its utility by adding many features over the years. One of these features making waves in this era is Stories. Over 500 million people use Instagram Stories daily, although they can only last 24 hours.

Some users include influencers, consumers, and companies, benefiting from the high interest and engagement that stories produce. As a result, this feature is one of the best ways the platform users can engage with their followers, build a memorable experience, and promote their goods.

Check out the following facts and statistics to understand Instagram stories’ advantages and key insights.

Crucial Instagram Stories Statistics for 2023

500+ million users on Instagram access Instagram Stories daily.

Every day, 86.6% of Instagram users publish Instagram Stories.

60% of millennials view or post Instagram Stories.

In 2020, one frame accounted for 30% of daily Instagram story activity.

31% of American brands’ Instagram advertising budget goes into Instagram Stories ads.

In just one month, 61 percent of Instagram users included the “support small businesses” sticker in their Instagram Stories.

(Source: Social Media Today)

About Instagram Story

Instagram Story is a feature launched in 2017 that has become a crucial platform component. Insta stories allow users to publish films and pictures for 24 hours. Instagram Stories had 200 million daily active users a year after its launch. The features reach 500 million daily active users.

Stories have become a crucial component of Instagram’s marketing approach. Individuals and businesses use it to get a more significant portion of their target market, drawing attention to products, profiles, services, and websites.

Instagram Stories Analytics 2023

Instagram stories’ engagement metrics and stats help users understand how viewers interact with posts.

Tap forward shows the number of viewers who have skipped the recent stories or tapped forward to see the next level.

Tap backward determines how frequently viewers tap the backward key to view the previous story .

Exits – analyzes the number of viewers that have exited the story feed

Replies – tracks how often people “swipe up” to reply, navigate or comment on your story.

Additionally, to keep a close watch on these four indicators, users pay special attention to two vital metrics such as;

Reach– Analyzes impressive account views and indicates business exposure . Users can see the average reach rate of their posts.

Impressions – this metric tracks an Instagram story’s total number of views, which involves rewatches. It also shows view metric ers’ yearning to watch it repeatedly.

(Source: Earthweb)

Elaborated Instagram Stories Statistics 2023

1. Over 500 Million Instagram Users will Access Instagram Stories Daily in 2023.

This statistic shows a significant growth from 2018, when there were 400 million daily active Instagram stories users. Brands publish one-third of Instagram’s most popular stories. Also, most Instagram Stories receive direct messages from viewers.

(Source: Techjury)

2. Instagram Stories Viewed With Sound are up to 70%.

Instagram users prefer to listen to audio when watching stories. It allows marketers to use sound in their narratives to create an immersive experience for their audience and increases audience engagement.

(Source: Social media week)

3. 96% of American Marketers Surveyed Plan to Utilize Instagram Stories in the Future.

According to research, 50% of companies worldwide create at least one Instagram story each month to make the most out of Instagram stories for brands. Instagram stories come in third on the list of social media marketing tools and tactics American businesses utilize.

(Source: Skai)

4. Instagram Stories are Viewed or Uploaded by 60% of Millennials.

On Instagram, 31% of millennials and 39% of members of Generation Z produce material that frequently incorporates Instagram stories. According to the data, Instagram stories are a more popular way to engage millennials than other platforms. Generally, on Instagram, 33% of users (worldwide) are between 25 to 34 years of age.1/3 of Instagram users are above 35.

(Source: Techjury)

5. In 2020, 34% of Stories Contained Just One Frame Per Day.

Only two out of ten Instagram stories that were uploaded featured seven frames. This is because brands often lose 20% of their audience after the first frame; just 10% or less have more than 12 frames. To entice your audience to continue to the following edge, capturing their interest in the initial structure is crucial. Those will inevitably go, but you don’t want too many to think your marketing is unsuccessful.

(Source: Rival IQ)

6. 26-Frame Instagram Stories Have a 2% Exit Rate.

This Stat shows that most users are becoming accustomed to using and viewing Instagram stories. The percentage is derived by dividing the total frame impressions by the number of exits from each frame. According to Instagram stories statistics, a single frame narrative is 8%.

This percentage decreases as the story continues, reaching 2% for stories with 26 frames or more. For comparison, the typical story had 7.7 edges on average in 2019 and 7.4 in 2020. Additionally, the regular weekly story count decreased from three to 1.9.

(Source: Marketing Chart)

7. In 2020, Instagram Sories’ Tap Forward Rate was 68%.

Tapping through an Instagram story is one of the most popular methods to navigate it. According to the researchers, it’s supported by a high tap rate, which for stories with 25 frames is 80% on average. This rises as the user approaches the last frame and is lowest for the first frame (68%). Thus, research supports that the second frame is best for continuous material.

(Source: Marketing Chart)

8. The Reach Rate of Instagram Stories is Lower Than the Rate of Its Posts.

Instagram stories are getting increasingly popular, but posting videos or photographs to your Instagram feed is standard. Compared to the 12% and 25% Instagram posts, the reach rate of Instagram stories is between 1.5% and 6.2%. These rates will be influenced by the number of followers and their flow. Naturally, this disparity starts closing up as you gain more Instagram followers.

(Source: Rival IQ)

9. Sports-related Instagram Stories Have a 90% Completion Rate.

These statistics indicate that Instagram stories with sports-related material will likely have many viewers tapping through frames, which is astounding. According to data on Instagram story usage, entertainment accounts experienced the most significant growth in 2020, increasing from 81% (in 2019) to 88%. Sports-related stories experienced the second-largest rise.

(Source: Marketing Chart)

10. Profiles With 10 to 50k Followers Have 13.3% Reach Rates.

Fewer people watch Instagram stories from businesses or people with numerous followers. According to a survey of 920 accounts, higher follower accounts had the lowest reach rates in 2020. The average story reach rate for accounts with two million followers was 3.7%.

(Sources: Marketing Chart, Earthweb)

Business Instagram Stories Facts and Statistics 2023

11. In 2018, the Gap Campaign had a 73% Increase in Click-through Rate.

Due to the included Instagram stories in the mix, the organization noticed a big difference compared to past campaigns. Moreover, there was a 4-point increase in message association for Instagram stories and a 17-point increase in ad recall.

(Source: Instagram)

12. Displayed Businesses or Products on Instagram Stories Have Increased the Interest of About 58% of Consumers.

According to additional Instagram stories engagement statistics, 50% of users went to the website to buy a specific item they had seen on stories. After all, every marketer has this as their primary objective.

(Source: Hootsuite)

13. There were 4 Million Advertisers on Story Ads in Q4 of 2019.

Approximately 3 million out of the 7 million advertisers on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger used stories to promote their products, according to Facebook statistics. It’s hardly surprising that Instagram wants to take advantage of this tremendous growth potential by working on concepts that would increase engagement, which is why sponsored stories have more excellent engagement rates.

(Source: TechCrunch)

14. Marketers in the US Devote About 31% of Their Instagram Advertising Budget to Stories.

Statistics comparing Instagram stories and feeds indicate that 69% more time is spent on feeds. However, other marketers advise taking a more balanced approach to Instagram stories vs. feeds, requesting that the cash fixed for advertising on Instagram should be split into one-third for stories and two-thirds for feeds. In reality, many people use comparable ideas in their Instagram marketing plans.

(Source: eMarketer)

Instagram Stories Versus Snapchat Stories 2023

15. Stories are Preferred by 17% of Users on Instagram, and 13% of Users Prefer Snapchat Stories.

According to research, neither of these two had the largest share, even if users enjoy watching stories on Instagram. Facebook has the largest audience, with 70% of users reporting they prefer its stories, even though Instagram and Snapchat were the first to introduce the story format. These findings are based on a survey of 275 customers in the US.

(Source: HubSpot)

16. Compared to Instagram, Snapchat has a Smaller User Base in the US, With About 46 Million Active Users.

Meanwhile, 121 million US residents actively use Instagram. Instagram stories statistics indicate that this platform is increasingly well-liked. It also revealed that about 70% of all Instagram users watch and publish stories. The statistic brings us to the approximate 85 million US users of Instagram stories.

(Sources: Content Cal, WP Dev Shed)

17. Almost 59% of Instagram and 77% of Snapchat Users are Between 18 and 29.

Despite similarities, there are some differences between the two groups’ demographics. Instagram is particularly well-liked among millennials, but Snapchat is mostly a Gen Z site. Then, unlike Instagram (suitable for public sharing with a larger group of people), Snapchat emphasizes direct messaging and a personal feel and is well used among friends.

(Source: Content Cal)

Instagram Story Trends

18. Instagram Users Rose by 4.34% After Cenas/Reels was Introduced in Brazil.

Reels, an extension of Instagram modeled after TikTok, allows users to combine music and short films. Instagram Reels are limited to 15 seconds, much like stories. This product’s initial testing grounds were in Brazil. According to statistics on Instagram Stories, TikTok is facing intense competition, particularly in influencer marketing.

(Sources: Sprout Social, Influencer Marketing Hub, Earthweb)

19. In Just One Month, 61% of Users Displayed the ‘Support Small Business Sticker’ in Their Stories.

Although stickers have been available in stories for some time, Instagram frequently adds new ones. Given their difficulties amid the pandemic, Instagram wanted to add a new sticker to support small companies. To perform an activity, users can click on a sticker. For instance, restaurants might advertise their meals, while others might use them to raise money for a specific cause.

(Source: EarthWeb)

General Instagram Story Statistics

20. Brands Upload One-third (⅓) of the Most Popular Instagram Stories.

The astonishing Instagram statistic shows how famous brand Instagram stories are with users. 90% of Instagram users follow business pages. Also, numerous users think that Instagram improves their interactions with brands, helping them learn more about the brand’s goods or services. As a result, users actively check Instagram stories from different brands.

(Source: Techjury)

21. Instagram Stories are Viewed by 70% of Gen Z.

Instagram stories are naturally popular among the younger generation. As stated above, Instagram stories affect millennials, and Generation Z. Generation Z is one of the most significant populations boasting a 70% watching rate for Instagram stories. Despite being the second-largest Instagram user base after millennials, it’s fascinating to consider Instagram stories one of the app’s most popular features.

(Source: Incredi Tool)

22. Businesses’ Instagram Stories Get a 15% – 25% Swipe-up Rate.

Profiles with over 10k followers get the most swipe-through rate on Instagram stories. Brands utilize their stories to encourage their audience to check out their sites, services, or the latest launched products. A survey shows that brands are getting 15% to 25 percent viewers to swipe up and reply or comment to their stories.

(Source: Martech)

23. Over 85.6% of Users Post Stories on Instagram.

The statistic shows that Instagram stories are famous. Over 85% of builds and boosts consumer engagement with these unique Instagram features.

(Source: Earthweb)

24. 36% of Brands Use Instagram Stories to Boost Their Product Visibility and Market.

Over 36% of businesses use Instagram Stories, which have been operating for over half a decade, to advertise their goods. Instagram Stories are also quite popular to increase engagement and keep brands in front of the audience’s minds.

(Source: Juphy)

25. 50% of Users are More Interested After Seeing an Instagram Ad for a Business.

This is a significant Instagram story figure since users will likely interact with various companies and brands there. Instagram stories also help in the promotion of your good or service. This figure demonstrates how well-liked and popular Instagram stories have grown with users.

(Source: Sprout Social)

26. Instagram Story Ads Accounted for 35% of the Ad Impressions.

Instagram story advertisements account for 35% of all Instagram ad impressions, almost half the total. As mentioned above, 50% of people are more interested in a company after seeing an ad on Instagram.

(Source: EarthWeb)

27. Stories Accounted For 29% of All Ad Spending.

The fact that 29% of all Instagram ad spending was invested in stories shows how many companies realize the value of Instagram stories for generating interest in their goods and services.

(Source: Marketing Chart)

28. Poorly Performing Ads are 1.3 Seconds Longer Than Those That Serve Well.

People naturally desire to easily access a wide variety of advantages and information given the culture we currently live in, as evidenced by statistics. Instagram stories that are lengthier won’t perform as well as those that are shorter.

(Source: Disruptive Advertising)

29. Four Million Businesses Used Instagram Ads in the Fourth Quarter of 2019.

Numerous businesses emphasize Instagram ads and their capacity to help them connect with their audience. This is shown by the 4 million marketers who used Instagram ads in the fourth quarter of 2019.

(Source: 99Firms)

30. 70% of Marketers Want to Increase Their Spending on Instagram Videos.

Even while this figure is quite impressive, other data points indicate that over 96% of American-based marketers are focused on investing in their Instagram stories.

(Source: HubSpot)

31. 24.92% of All Instagram Content is Stories Feed.

On the Instagram platform, there are undoubtedly a wide variety of content types, but Instagram stories account for 24.92% of all content. In addition to this, shoppable posts, Instagram Live, Instagram reels, IGTV, etc., are available.

(Source: Earthweb)

32. After the Second Slide, Brands Often Lose 15 Percent of Audience on Instagram Stories.

These Instagram stories statistics show that brands need more time to engage the viewers with their content on Instagram. The opening slide must be captivating enough for viewers to continue tapping- through; otherwise, they will stop viewing after the second story frame.

(Source: Earthweb)

33. In One Month, 61% of Instagram Users Used the ‘Support Small Business Sticker.’

This statistic indicates that the widespread use of the “Support Small Business” sticker and COVID make life difficult for most individuals.

(Source: Earthweb)

34. The Engagement on IGTV has Decreased by 75.6%.

IGTV performed admirably at its initial release a few years ago. However, other features and formats have subsequently exceeded it. IGTV was developed for users to upload videos that lasted longer than a minute—and occasionally even up to 60 minutes. It is still being watched, although it isn’t quite as popular as Instagram stories.

(Sources: Trust Insight, Earthweb)

35. Typical Instagram Users Watch Instagram Stories for 28 Minutes Each Day.

People were spending little time on Instagram, but the platform’s Instagram stories feature launch boosted their interest. The feature prompted users to interact with more Instagram accounts and spend more time on their app.

(Source: Your Story)

36. On Average, Influencers Earn $43 to $721 for Instagram Stories.

Instagram influencers play a significant role in the Instagram platform as a whole. They have been generating a sizable income using the social media sharing app. Influencers are generating revenue from Instagram stories and feeds. Depending on the reach, followers, and a few other parameters, you may expect to pay anywhere between $43 to $721 for influencer marketing. It is the typical fee you may anticipate when working with a brand if you’re trying to break into the influencer world.

(Source: Earthweb)

37. By 2020, 50% of Influencer Marketing Campaigns Will be Via Instagram Stories.

Influencer marketing and Instagram stories appeared to take off in 2020 truly. According to data, practically all Instagram marketers used Instagram stories to their audience’s advantage to showcase their influencer marketing efforts.

(Source: Hootsuite)

38. 71% of Brands Use Instagram.

Businesses and organizations are starting to realize how crucial it is to utilize social media platforms like Instagram and others to build a reputation and show their accessibility to potential clients. Brands are aware of this frequency and are capitalizing on it.

(Source: Small Business Trend)

39. 90% of Instagram Users Follow at Least One Business Page.

Many businesses are joining the Instagram bandwagon and attempting to maximize this platform to engage with their audience. With this, over 90% of Instagram users follow at least one company page on the forum. Also, it shows how crucial it is to be present on Instagram, particularly for companies looking to form a connection between their goods and services and the community.

(Source: Embed Social)

40. The Retention Rate for Instagram Stories was 34% for Brands With Over 200K Followers.

Researchers have yet to discover the reason for this. However, you should note that accounts with large followers have millions of viewers no matter the drops, so that it might have little effect on their overall success.

(Source: Startup Bonsai)

41. The Reach of a Story Varies by Industry.

Not all industries are the same. According to statistics, some industries perform better than others on Instagram. For instance, compared to other businesses, sports content has a broader audience and higher completion rates. Entertainment is also doing well on Instagram stories, although it’s not as high as sports.

(Source: Earthweb)

42. Instagram’s Most-followed Account is its Brand Account.

With 433 million followers, Instagram’s official profile is the most followed profile on the platform, which isn’t surprising.

(Source: Wikipedia)

43. Stereoscopy is the Most Often Used Instagram Stories Filter.

Previously, Instagram stories didn’t have filters. However, they do now, and it’s hard to picture life before their existence. There are many options, but statistics have proven that Stereoscopy is the most widely used filter for Instagram stories.

(Source: CreatorKit)

44. The Heart Love Giphy Sticker was the Most Popular Sticker in 2018.

In 2018, The Heart Love Giphy sticker was popular and one of the most used stickers on Instagram stories.

(Source: Google)

45. Instagram Ads Reach 1.16 Billion Individuals.

This astounding statistic shows the potency of Instagram marketing. There is no denying that Instagram offers tons of marketing potential, including Instagram stories.

(Source: Instagram)

46. Instagram Stories Have a Reach Rate of 2% to 9% Compared to 13% to 27% for Regular Posts.

This statistic indicates that consistent posting is still beneficial when considering how to expand the reach of your business.

(Source: EarthWeb)

47. In 2020, Instagram Had 95 Million Fake Accounts.

According to analysis, there were a lot of Instagram bots, which ended up costing businesses about $1.3 billion annually.

(Source: Marketing Dive)

48. Only One Frame is Present in 30% of the Story Activity.

30% of daily story activity on Instagram uses just one frame, so you don’t necessarily need to include more than one frame to achieve the reach you desire.

(Source: Jumper Media)

49. In the UK, 68% of Millennials Have Viewed Instagram Stories.

Compared to Snapchat (a similar function but with a reach rate of 49%), this shows that Instagram is unquestionably the most popular site for viewing Instagram stories. Facebook is down at 44%.

(Source: Digiday UK)

50. Instagram Stories from Brands Reached 5.96% of Users on Average in 2018.

This statistic indicates that numerous brands and companies are vying for customers. In contrast, the average reach rate for stories in the entertainment sector was 6.96%. The sports sector followed, with an average Instagram story usage rate of 10%.

(Source: EarthWeb)

Instagram often updates the Instagram story features to keep users up-to-date. Some popular updates on Instagram stories include music, swipe-up shoppable uploads, and filters. The swipe-up tool is its most prominent feature, giving businesses 100% opportunity to show viewers their products and services. It encourages successful sales online. Also, other exclusive updates include overhauling available text options and fonts, fun filters, and access to the story camera.

Exclusive Instagram Story Guidelines

These incredible tips could help brands post quality stories on Instagram to engage viewers and draw their attention to their profiles, resulting in swipe-ups.

Hashtags are essential in Instagram stories. With hashtags, your story’s content would be seen by many people. Choose less popular hashtags, as generic hashtags minimize the chances of getting many views.

Utilize a Template

Create templates on third-party apps for your brand to make it more professional. It helps personalize your Instagram story and allows you to make them pleasing and engaging.

Select the Right Color for Your Story

Choosing the perfect color for your Instagram stories is crucial as a visual platform. Instagram has custom colors to select; hold down the default colors, then slide. Keep your story content on-brand to help it stand out.

Mention Other Profiles on Instagram

Mentioning other Instagram profiles is effective, increasing your reach on Instagram. The different profiles might reshare your post, gaining you a brand-new audience.

(Source: Earthweb)

Conclusion

With these Instagram Stories data and stats for 2023, it is clear that the feature is popular and will remain so as more users see it as a crucial part of the social media-sharing efforts. Additionally, they are a fantastic tool for marketers to connect with, interact with, and persuade potential customers to visit their websites and discover what’s new.

