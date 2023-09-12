100+ Enlightening Internet Statistics for 2023

The Internet has grown at an unbelievable pace. According to its growth rate stats, almost everyone uses the Internet daily, especially smartphone users. 65.6% of the world’s population has internet access. Looking at how the internet functions, it is clear that there are many things that individuals and companies use it for.

Some benefits of using the Internet include pursuing financial goals, meeting more people, increasing business visibility, searching for information, sharing information, increasing a user’s popularity, and many more. Unlike what many people think, the Internet has more to offer its users than just social media and research. The statistics in this article will show you more of the things users benefit from the Internet. Keep reading.

Key Internet Statistics and Facts

1. Internet users grow by 8.2% every year on average.

2. According to researchers, 5.47 billion people use the Internet to carry out different activities.

3. In UAE, Qatar, Iceland, Kuwait, and Denmark, over 98% of the population has access to the Internet

4. About 65.6% of worldwide internet users use Chrome web browsers.

5. Europe has about 705 million people active on the Internet.

6. In 2020, there were about 4.1 billion registered emails worldwide.

7. North America has an internet connection rate of about 75% with mobile devices.

8. About 4.32 billion people worldwide use phones to go online.

9. More people get online with Android devices than iOS devices.

10. 5G network already has over 15376 deployments.

11. Out of the 100% of the time people in the World use the Internet, 80% is with smartphones.

12. Mobile traffic makes up about 51% of website traffic online.

13. With smartphones, an average person spends about 2.8 hours on the web daily.

14. About 92.17% of web search engine users use Google.

15. About 2.78% of internet users use the “Bing” search engine.

16. Only about 1.6% of internet users use the Yahoo! Search engine.

17. Yandex search engine has 0.85% of the World’s internet users.

18. Social media users will grow to 4.41 billion in 2025.

19. About 52% of LinkedIn users use the platform monthly.

20. About 62.5% of people on TikTok use it at least one time every day.

21. The COVID-19 pandemic made sales from eCommerce grow by over 18.4%.

22. About 63% of online shoppers discard their carts because of high shipping costs.

23. About 43.8% of domains worldwide are .com and .net.

General Internet Facts

Internet Users’ Demographics

The Internet has become one of the technologies everyone must have access to, especially in the digital era. According to researchers, almost every country uses the Internet and has seen it improve from lower network coverage to 2G, then 3G and 4G. Now, 5G is emerging, offering more efficiency.

Regarding the reach of the Internet, technology has many facets, including social media, blogs, websites, software, games, tech devices, and other important fields that people explore worldwide.

Let’s look at the general stats about the Internet below.

1. Every Year, the Internet Records An Average of 8.2% Increase in Users.

According to researchers, the Internet takes just 12 months to grow by a large percentage. This differs from how many other inventions, like the radio and the telephone, developed. The research shows that internet users increase by 8.2% every year worldwide. This growth speed is higher than how the World’s population grows, at 1.05% yearly.

2. About 5.47 Billion People Use the Internet Daily for Different Reasons.

Not many people can go a whole day without using the Internet. For some, it is a great asset; for others, it is a distraction mechanism. The report shows that about 5.47 billion people use the Internet actively daily.

3. The Largest Number of Internet Users is Asians.

If you have ever wondered about the part of the World with the highest number of active users, the answer is Asia. It has over 2.8 billion active users of the Internet scattered around its country. In Asia, China has the biggest number of internet users. It has over 1.05 billion people that use this technology.

4. Over 25% of Websites in the World are in English.

English is now a general world language, even with different types, such as American, British, Australian, etc. So, it is only normal for it to dominate the Internet. Notably, over 25% of websites globally are created in English.

5. More Than 98% of People in the UAE, Qatar, Iceland, Kuwait, and Denmark Use the Internet.

Researchers say using the Internet is common in the UAE, Qatar, Iceland, Kuwait, and Denmark. The report shows that the percentage of residents who use the Internet is 98%, while only about 2% of their population don’t. Due to these figures, these countries recorded the highest internet penetration rate in 2021.

6. Up to 65.6% of the People Who Use the Internet Worldwide do so Through the Popular Chrome Web Browser.

Almost every internet user in the World knows about Chrome. Apart from knowing it, many people also use it, amounting to over 65.6% of internet users. One of the reasons for this wide usage is that the browser is transparent, easy to use, and fast.

7. The Number of Persons in Europe Who Use the Internet Actively is 705 Million.

According to research findings, Europe holds the World’s second-largest of internet users. It has over 705 million people who use the Internet daily. This number is increasing every year.

8. The 25- to 34-year-old Made Up 32% of Internet Users in 2019.

Although older citizens are begging to explore the Internet, they still don’t beat the percentage of younger citizens in the space. Research shows that 32% of internet users were between the age of 25 to 34 in 2019. The highest rate is for people between 35 and 44 years old. These numbers have changed because way younger people now dominate the Internet.

9. In 2020, there Were About 4.1 Billion Registered Emails Worldwide.

From 2020 to 2021, the number of registered emails was about 4.2 billion. This means over half of the World’s population has an email address, which has increased. This is because corporate organizations and formal dealings prefer to communicate by mail.

10. UAE and Singapore Have the Fastest Internet Speeds in the World.

You need to know that the highest internet penetration is not the only thing the UAE has. It also has the fastest mobile internet speed. This means if you use your phone to access the Internet, you will load pages at 110.90 Mbps. On the other hand, Singapore’s broadband connection is the fastest, with a constant download speed of 213.18 Mbps.

Mobile Web Statistics

People rely more on their smartphones to use the Internet than other devices. The statistics below will show the extent of the dependence.

11. The Rate At Which People Use Their Mobile Devices to Connect to the Internet in North America is about 75%.

In North America, many people go to the Internet with their phones. This region has the highest internet connection with phones, as about 75% of its population do this. The second most connected is Europe, as over 68% of its population uses mobile devices to access the Internet.

12. South Korea has 95.71% of Internet Coverage.

Research has shown that South Korea has the highest internet coverage in the World. The percentage of internet coverage in this country is 95.71%. The next country is Japan at 92.03%, Lithuania at 84.73%, Hong Kong at 84.52%, and Netherlands at 84.1%.

13. About 4.32 Billion People Worldwide Use Phones to Go Online.

Your phone is always in your hand, so it is easier to access the Internet with it than with other devices. Also, you need an external internet device to use your computer to go online. This is why about 4.32 billion people worldwide go online with their mobile devices.

14. More People Get Online With Android Devices Than IOS Devices.

Research has shown that the most mobile internet connection is from Android devices. In the global market, there are about 74.25% internet connection from Android devices and 25.15% from iOS devices. Also, about 0.23% come from Samsung phones, about 0.08% from KaiOS, and about 0.03% from Windows.

15. TikTok is the Most Popular Software People Use With Their Smartphones on the Internet.

TikTok is not the oldest social media platform or online software, but has become the most popular. Its fame started during the pandemic in 2020 and kept increasing. This software has over 63.3 million downloads, and Zoom is next with 52.2 million installs. Google Meet has over 38 million downloads, Instagram has over 36 million, and WhatsApp has over 34 million. Snapchat has over 24 million downloads, Telegram has over 22 million, Facebook has over 20 million, and Messenger has over 17 million downloads.

16. 5G Network Already has Over 15376 Deployments.

The 5G network is a new internet connection standard worldwide, spreading widely and quickly. There are currently about 137 operators of this new network, which keeps increasing monthly.

17. Out of the 100% of the Time People in the World Use the Internet, 80% are With Smartphones.

People spend more time on the Internet with their smartphones than other devices. This is because the biggest online software people use is faster on their phones. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and a few others are what people use online the most.

18. Mobile Traffic Makes Up About 51% of Website Traffic Online.

Many people like to access websites with laptops because of the big screen that aids their research. However, the highest traffic doesn’t come from laptops but from mobile devices. Mobile devices produce over 51% of website traffic, PCs make up 47.04%, and tablets make up 2.63%.

19. With Smartphones, An Average Person Spends About 2.8 Hours on the Web Daily.

With the current inflating level of smartphone addiction, most people cannot stay without their phones, especially when they have data. The report has shown that besides social media, people spend about 2.8 hours surfing web pages on mobile devices. This number was lower in 2010, as it was 0.4 hours.

20. An Average Internet User Spends 143 Minutes on the Internet With Their Mobile Devices and 38 Minutes on Their Desktop.

This is true mainly because social media are the most accessed part of the Internet. Also, phones give fast and easy access.

Web Search Statistics

The Internet is wide, and it has many uses and benefits. One of its many uses is searches. Below are statistics about web searches.

21. About 92.17% of Web Search Engine Users Use Google Search Engines.

Google is the most popular search engine across the whole World. It is the go-to of about 92.17% of people when they want to search for information online. This means about 4.2 billion internet users make the Google search engine their first choice.

22. About 2.78% of Internet Users Use the “Bing” Search Engine.

Bing is the second most popular search engine across the globe after Google. Only about 2.78% of internet search engine users use Bing to get information.

23. Only About 1.6% of Internet Users Use the Yahoo! Search Engine.

Yahoo! Search engine is the 3rd most popular in the space, following Bing. Only about 1.6% of internet users use it. It used to have more users some years ago but changed over the years.

24. Baidu is the Fourth Most-Used Search Engine on the Earth.

If you are around 18 to 20 years old, you might not know the Baidu search engine. Its relevance has reduced over the years, and its users, too. It currently has 0.92% of the entire internet users in the World.

25. Yandex Search Engine has 0.85% of the World’s Internet Users.

Yandex has existed for a few years and has seen only a little growth. Only about 0.85% of the people who use the Internet use the Yandex search engine.

26. The Sixth Most-Used Search Engine in the Entire Universe is DuckDuckGo.

DuckDuckGo is a search engine that has a privacy policy. You can use it to search for anything and not track it. However, only 0.50% of internet users use it.

27. In 2019, “Disney Plus” was the Highest Search Topic on Google.

Although different information was accessed via Google search, a 2019 analysis showed that the keyword “Disney Plus” hit the highest search queries, followed by Cameron Boyce. The next keywords with high search queries were Antonio Brown, Hurrican Dorian, Nipsey Hussle, and Luke Perry.

The following ten search trends with high Google searches include Jussie Smollett, iPhone 11, Game of Thrones, and Avengers: Endgame.

28. Google Search Index is Recording More Than 100,000,000 GB.

Google is the World’s largest search engine, boasting the highest user count and an extensive web page database. Furthermore, its search index is unparalleled, encompassing around 100,000,000 gigabytes.

29. The 1st Search Engine Came into Existence in 1990.

Interestingly, Google, Bing, and Yahoo! were the second search engines in the World. Archie Query was the World’s first search engine, which debuted in 1990. In comparison to modern search engines, Archie Query had numerous shortcomings. It was short of crisp websites and provided just a list of downloadable content.

30. Across the Globe, YouTube.com is the 2nd Most Famous Platform For Entertainment and Informational Content.

After Google.com, YouTube.com stands as the second leading website worldwide. YouTube has billions of users and content ranging from entertainment to knowledgeable content. Also, it’s educative, allowing its users to learn new hacks, facts, and more from its content.

Social Media Statistics

Social media is one of the most popular aspects of the Internet today. Many people do business there, and a few others socialize and meet new people.

Let’s check out some social media statistics.

31. Most Social Media Platforms Accept Users 13 Years and Above.

Registering on most social media platforms must be at least 13 years old. Only a few social media platforms have a registration age limit of over 13 years.

32. In 2021, the Number of Active Social Media Users Worldwide was 4.2 Billion.

Social is the fastest-growing sector of the Internet. In 2021, 4.2 billion had at least one social media account. This number has increased since 2021, and it will increase even more. Facebook is currently the most populated social media platform.

33. Social Media Users will Grow to 4.41 Billion in 2025.

Social media is currently on a 10.5% annual growth rate. With this, professionals in this sector have predicted that social media users will reach 4.41 billion in 2025. This means about 56% of the World’s population will be on social media.

34. Almost Every Social Media Platform Saw an Increase During the Pandemic.

During the coronavirus pandemic in 2019 through 2020, many people stopped going to work, school, and other places. People had much time on their hands with nothing to do except social media. Also, some companies had to stay running, so they had to do it on social media. This made the performance of the most popular social media platforms to hike.

35. An Average Person Spends About 2 Hours and 22 Minutes on Social Media Daily.

Every passing day, people go online on social media. Average social users don’t go a day without going online. They stay online, switching from one platform to another for 2 hours and 22 minutes daily.

36. Tumblr has More Than 545,000,000 Blogs on it.

Tumblr is one of the most famous microblogging social networks in the World. It has existed for a few years, launched in 2007. It has gradually built its users from that year, and it now has about 545 million users with about 371 million active.

37. About 52% of LinkedIn Users Use the Platform Monthly.

LinkedIn is one of the World’s most popular business-oriented social media platforms. If you are into the digital line of work, you will most likely get a job there. It was launched in 2003 and has grown to 575 million users. Among all these users, about 303 million are active every month, and they spend at least 10 minutes on the platform daily.

Twitter is a microblogging social media platform that has grown rapidly. Most news gets to Twitter before other official platforms. This shows how important it is. Although Elon Musk, the new platform owner, changed its name to X, it still has over 1.3 billion users. About 330 million users stay active monthly and spend at least 5 minutes on the platform daily.

39. Pinterest has About 300 Million Users.

Pinterest is an image-sharing social media platform. If you need to check for style inspiration, Pinterest should be your go-to. It came into existence in 2009 and has thrived since then. It has about 300 million users, and 291 million of them are active monthly, spending about 15 minutes on it every day.

40. Snapchat Sees About 4 Billion Snaps Every Day.

Snapchat is a famous multimedia social media app. You can take pictures on your phone with its many filters. Also, you can chat with people you know, meet new people, and do much more. This app existed in 2011, with over 360 million people on it. However, only over 314 million people are active monthly users and stay on the app for about 25 minutes daily.

41. About 62.5% of TikTok People Use it At Least Once Every Day.

TikTok is a big social media app that allows users to share videos and messages. It has gotten over 800 million users since its inception in 2016. It has over 500 million monthly active users, and because it is engaging, an average user spends at least 60 minutes on it daily.

42. There are About 330 Active Monthly Users on Reddit.

Data from the internet traffic statistics shows that Reddit has over 430 million users, and only around 330 million are active monthly. The active few use the platform for at least 15 minutes every day.

43. An Average Active Person on Instagram Spends About 60 Minutes on the App Daily.

Over 1 billion people are on Instagram, and about 95% are active monthly. People on the app use it for about an hour daily. These numbers were not this high in 2010 when the app existed. It gradually grew and is now one of the biggest social media apps.

44. There are Over 2.3 Billion People on YouTube.

YouTube has over 2.3 billion people on the platform, and about 98% to 100% are active monthly. Users spend about 40 minutes to one-hour surfing through the platform every day. The platform started functioning in 2005.

Your account might have just a few thousand Facebook friends, but the app has over 2.7 billion users. Nonetheless, only about 2.6 billion people are active on the app monthly and stay on it for over 60 minutes daily. The platform developer launched it in 2004 with the web version, and they upgraded it to an app a few years after that.

About 169.76 million people in the US are on Facebook, making it the country’s most popular social media network. Next is Instagram, with over 1211.23 million users; Messenger, with over 106.40 million users; and Twitter, with over 81.47 million users. Also, over 66.88 million people use Pinterest, 47. Eighty-seven million use Reddit, 45.98 million use Snapchat, and 25.58 million benefit WhatsApp. More so, over 17.46 million people in the US use Google Messenger, and 16.74 million use Tumblr. If you stay in the US, there is only a 10% chance that you are not on these platforms.

47. YouTube is the Second Most Popular Social Media Network Globally.

With over 2.3 billion users, YouTube has become the second most popular social media network after Facebook. Instagram is following it closely as the third most popular social media network.

ECommerce Statistics

The Internet has grown wide and plays a huge role in the commercial industry. It makes things easier for the buyers and also the sellers. Most delivery agents have jobs because of this fusion of the Internet and commerce – eCommerce.

Let’s see some statistics about them.

48. Products have Made About $3.91 Trillion in Sales Through the Internet.

There are many shopping sites on the Internet with different products to sell. An estimated amount these platforms have made selling their products is over $ 3.91 trillion. This figure will increase in the coming years because the sale is currently at a 16.5% annual growth rate.

49. Over 2.05 Billion People Shop Online.

Shopping online has become the new best shopping style for many people because they don’t need to stress themselves. Over 2.05 billion people of the world population shop online. While others still prefer the old-fashioned market shopping.

50. The COVID-19 Pandemic Made Sales From E-commerce Grow by Over 18.4%.

During the pandemic, the conventional market closed down because of physical contact. So, online shopping was the only way people could get things for their houses. This made the sales on eCommerce platforms increase by 18.4%.

51. Amazon Made a Net Sale of $280.5 Billion.

Amazon is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the World. It has existed for many years; in 2019, it reached a high net sale of $280.5 billion. This amount increased the next year and continued until 2023.

52. The Philippines, Malaysia, and Spain were the Most Popular Countries in the E-Commerce Landscape 2020.

2020 was a year with huge benefits for eCommerce, and some countries greatly impacted the industry. With 20% growth, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Spain were the most popular countries in eCommerce. Also, North America and Asia-Pacific led over 64% of the account and retail sector in the eCommerce global market.

53. The Leading General E-commerce Market is Amazon.

Amazon has been leading the general e-commerce market for a few years now. It will most likely stay this way for a few more years because it has applied more strategies to keep up that way. It has over 5.7 billion visits monthly, seconded by PayPay Mall with about 2.2 billion monthly visits. The online market that ranks number 3 is eBay, with over 1.7 billion monthly visits.

54. About 82% of the People Who Shop on Evergreen Use a Search Engine Related to Their Shopping.

Research on evergreen shoppers has shown that about 82% use search engines to shop. Some say it makes shopping easy for them. 2 of every 3 shoppers said they got their inspiration from an online video.

55. In 2019, Cyber Monday Recorded a Sale of $9.4 Billion.

You need to know that Cyber Monday is the first Monday after every Thanksgiving, and it is nearly as important as Black Friday. In 2019, eCommerce’s accumulative amount on Cyber Monday was $9.4 billion, 19% higher than in 2018.

56. About 82% of the US Population that Shop Online Use Debit or Credit Cards.

Paying on delivery or with a card is always available when shopping online, and some sites accept wire transfers. Out of all the payment options, 82% of shoppers in the US usually pay with their bank cards.

57. About 63% of Online Shoppers Discard Their Carts Because of High Shipping Costs.

One thing people don’t like about shopping online is the shipping fee. For some reason, people will pay for a more expensive product with no shipping fee than a less expensive one with a shipping fee. They feel cheated when paying shipping fees, so 63% discard their cart.

58. WooCommerce is the Most Popular Platform For E-Commerce Software.

Most eCommerce websites or apps rely on distributed platforms, and WooCommerce is their most popular. Over 14.4% of online shopping platforms use WooCommerce. Shopify is the next with about 10.26% of e-commerce platforms, and Wix Stores with about 7.2%.

Websites, Domains, and Web Hosts

Websites make up a huge part of the Internet but depend on Domains and web hosting to function properly. We will now see some statistics on these things below.

59. About 43.8% of Domains Worldwide Are .Com and .Net.

.com is the most popular domain on the Internet and the second most popular. They make up 43.8% of parts on the Internet. .com has over 158.6 million websites, while .net has 13.5 million websites. Many easily accessible websites use .com or .net; the third most famous is .org.

60. The number of Domain Names Worldwide was 364 Million in 2021.

In 2021, domain names were about 364 million in 2021. They use this name to identify websites. Websites cannot be formed without them, essential in the Internet.

61. .TK is the Number 2 in the Top 10 TLD Extensions in Register Domains.

The Top-Level Domain is the highest level in the Domain Name System. .com is ranked number 1, and .tk is number 2, with 158.6 million domains and 27.5 million, respectively.

62. A CERN Employee Created the First Website in 1991.

Records show that Tim Berners created the first website on August 6, 1991. He was a CERN employee, and he attempted a world-changing innovation. He created the site for his World Wide Web project, and the World learned about it. Other developers made a shot at it after Tim. Mosaic began the first web browser in 1993 and let it out for public use.

63. The Number of Websites in the World is Over 1.93 Billion.

Almost every organization in the World today has a website, and even some individuals do, too. This makes the total website online to be over 1.93 billion. This number has a high chance of increasing in a few more years.

64. About 202 Million of the Websites Online are Active.

Out of the over 1.93 billion available websites, only about 202 million are active. This is because some people only create these sites as tests, some organizations that own sites have closed down, and a few other reasons.

65. About 28% of Active Websites Use Content Management Systems.

The content management system is a technology that is helpful to websites. About 28% of active websites use this tech, which is over 54.4 million websites. 44% of these websites that use the technology also use WordPress.

66. Every Day, Bloggers Publish About 7 Million Blog Posts.

Over 600 million active blogs are online, but only a few post daily. Statistics show that over 7 million blog posts go online daily, which is high.

67. Wix is the Most Popular Website-Building Tool.

Developers have built about 3.80 million websites with Wix, making it the most popular tool. The second most popular is Squarespace, with 2.27 million websites, and Shopify, with 1.48 million websites.

68. GoDaddy is the Most Popular Provider of Website Hosting.

There are many website hosting providers, and GoDaddy is more famous than all. It hosts about 44 million websites, and Cloudflare, the second most popular, hosts about 12.32 million. Google, 1and1, and Amazon are next, hosting about 10.57 million, 9.20 million, and 9.05 million websites, respectively.

Online Advertisement Statistics

The Internet has made a lot of improvements in the business world. Companies can now advertise their services through different means online.

Below are some statistics you need to know about this.

You should know that there are many digital advertising platforms where people can show the World what they offer. The major ones more people use are Google, Facebook, and Twitter because of their large number of active users.

70. The Global Online Advertising Market Worth $304 Billion in 2019.

The online advertisement market is gradually taking over the advertising world. Many people are using it more than they are using other advertising methods. This made its market worth $304 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $982.82 billion in 2025.

The two most popular and most used digital ad platforms are Google and Facebook. They have 56% of the worldwide digital advertisement market out of the thousands of platforms available.

72. Search Advertising Has 45% of the Ad Spending in the World.

If you have engaged in ads, you agree they are not cheap. The search advertising sector dominates the ad space. Most people prefer this over the many other ad types.

73. Digital Ad is Taking Over the Ad Market.

Before the Internet, there were many other advertisement methods. People used billboards, word of mouth, and other means of spreading the word. But, the Internet changed the game, giving digital a little edge. Today, that little edge has multiplied, and the digital ad is gradually taking over.

74. Mobile Ads will Claim 55% of Digital Ad Money.

More people are buying smartphones, and their number is increasing quickly. Companies are producing even more mobile devices with better features that need advertisement. So, 55% of digital ad spending goes to mobile ads.

75. About 47% of Internet Users Worldwide Use Ad Blockers While Browsing.

Many websites make money by adding short ads from different companies on their pages. This can be unpleasant for some visitors because it distracts them from the main reason they go online. Also, it finishes their data faster. So, 47% of internet users use ad-blockers to block ads while they surf the net.

Internet of Things (IoT) Statistics

The Internet of Things, as the name implies, is a network of several devices connected to the Internet. These devices must be able to transfer data to the Internet without human help. We will now look into some stats about them.

76. Professionals Say the Number of IoT Devices Will Reach 125 Billion in 2030.

With the rate at which the number of IoT devices is growing, it is safe to say that it will increase to 125 billion in 2030. This will make up to a 403% increase in the number of IoT devices, which is 12 million.

77. Experts Predicted the IoT Market Will Reach $53.45 Billion in 2022.

In 2021, the IoT global market value was very impressive. That year, experts analyzed the market for an estimated growth rate for the next year, 2022. They discovered the market could reach a high mark of $53.45 billion.

78. The Spending on IoT Will Go Up To $1.1 Billion in 2023.

IoT is a trending technology with much to offer users, manufacturers, and investors. The investment in this space is set to get over $1.1 billion in 2023.

79. Every Second, About 127 New Devices Connect to the Internet.

As seconds pass by, people activate new IoT devices across the World. About 127 new devices for every second and about 7,620 for every minute. This makes millions of active IoT devices in just one year.

80. Healthcare and Manufacturing Are the Two Biggest IoT Technology Markets Globally.

Every part of IoT is big, but manufacturing and healthcare are the biggest. Manufacturing has 40.2% of the market, and healthcare has 30.3%. This is because health is one of the most important sectors in the World. Also, manufacturing uses IoT a lot because it eases much hard labor.

81. Experts Say Humans Will Have Around 26 Smart Devices.

Shortly, every civilized human will have about 26 smart devices around them. This will range from security smart devices to smart speakers and many more.

82. Retail Holds 8.3% of the Worldwide IoT Tech Distribution Market.

The distribution market of the IoT tech had only three major sectors that hold high shares. The retail industry has about 8.3%, the highest, and security follows closely with 7.7%. The third is transportation, which has just 4.1% of the market share.

Internet (Cyber) Security Statistics

The Internet is filled with good things, and there are bad parts of it, too. People use the Internet to scam others, hack people’s devices, and even more.

Some statistics are below.

83. Hackers Attack People Every 39 Seconds.

There is a high rate of hacking activities in the World today, as the number of hackings is rising. Statistics show that every 39 seconds, hackers strike. It says much about the need for cyber security.

84. Hackers Succeed in Hacking Over 30,000 Websites Every Day.

One thing all hackers in the World have in common is relentlessness. They try a certain task until they succeed in it. Website owners have reported that hackers hack about 30,000 websites worldwide every day. They steal information from the sites, maneuver dealings, and cause other havoc.

85. In 2019, Businesses in the US Lost About $3.5 Billion to Cybercrimes.

The US has become a popular target for cybercriminals. Businesses in the country have lost a lot of money to cybercrimes over the years. They lost about $3.5 billion in 2019 and a bit more in the next and others.

86. WordPress Websites are More Vulnerable to Hackers of All CMS Platforms.

WordPress is the most popular platform that people use to create websites. Its websites are, however, more vulnerable than others. Of all the websites hackers have succeeded on, 94% are from WordPress.

87. In April 2018, a Huge Hack Revealed Over 9 Billion Data Points of Organizations.

Hacking has existed for many years before now, but the incident of 2018 was the most hazardous it has caused. It was the biggest data breach in the history of the Internet. Hackers splurged on companies and organizations, revealing over 9 billion data points related to the firms.

88. About 60% of Small Businesses and Midsize Close Down Within Six Months After a Cyber Attack.

Taking your business online is good, but it must be ready for hacker attacks. Some big companies that hackers attack don’t survive over six months. It is worse for small or midsize companies as over 60% close down.

89. Companies Lose An Average Amount of $200,000 in Cyber Attacks.

One cyber-attack on a company is enough to make it crumble. A company can lose about $200,000 due to an attack, so small businesses cannot take the heat.

90. About 43% of Cyber-Attacks Target Small Businesses.

Although cyber-attacks can get more money from big businesses, a few percent target small businesses. They believe big companies have high-security walls, and hacking their way through them will be harder.

91. Cybercrimes Increased by 300% During the COVID-19 19 Pandemic.

During the pandemic, companies were not able to actively protect their data. This made the companies more vulnerable, and it made hackers stronger. Also, many people were less busy, so they used the time to learn how to hack.

Other Notable Internet Facts and Statistics

92. Ray Tomlinson developed electronic mail in 1971. The popular name for electronic mail is email. It precedes the creation of the Internet. They created it as software initially in 1965.

93. In 1983, the Internet started to exist. The predecessor of the modern Internet, ARPANET, adopted the system on January 1, 19,83. This created the Internet you use today.

94. In 2020, individuals and organizations sent about 306.4 billion emails daily. Analysts predicted the number will reach 347.3 billion before the end of 2023.

95. The most popular activity for about 90% of the people on the Internet is using email. Many check their email about their daily business and other times during the day.

96. Mosaic was the first web browser that people used widely. It was a commercial web browser before others started trooping in. A developer created and launched it in 1993.

97. Google launched officially in September 1998. Since then, it has become the World’s most popular search engine and web browser.

98. Jean Armour Polly was the one who came up with the phrase “surfing the internet .” He was a librarian in New York and came up with the term in 1992.

99. In the 90s, Wi-Fi emerged as a technological breakthrough, although many initially failed to recognize its true value. By the 2000s, it started gaining immense popularity.

100. In 1993, the Internet Underground Music Archive introduced a groundbreaking platform for streaming music, allowing artists to share their compositions freely.

101. There are over 1.5 million podcasts on the Internet, which is expected to keep growing as podcasting gains more traction among enthusiasts.

102. The idea of podcasting emerged in 2004 when people realized how important it was to share perspectives with an audience. The first podcast, The Backstage Pass, was hosted by Adam Curry and Dave Winer.

103. YouTube’s inceYouTube’s2005 marked an era for videos. It all began with Jawed Karims’s video,’ Me at the Zoo,’ which set off this transformative phase.

104. Around 15% of internet users now embrace work and spend at least an hour each week engaged in online activities from home.

105. In 2020, YouTube accumulated 263.52 million hours of video content. With over 720,000 hours of material being uploaded daily, this number continues to grow.

106. In 1994, Kiss.com kickstarted the era of dating on a global scale. Its primary goal was to connect individuals and offer them opportunities for romantic connections.

107. Many internet users allocate less time to television, as they perceive the Internet to provide a broader range of offerings. This includes the ability to stream TV shows online.

Conclusion

The Internet is rapidly advancing technology, particularly in the social media forefront, a prominent sector. Roughly 80% of the global population are internet users, with a similar 80% engaging in social media. Numerous vital facets constitute the Internet, including eCommerce, cyber security, entertainment, websites, and others, each playing a crucial role.

