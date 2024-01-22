30 Outstanding JD.com Statistics (2024 Facts and Figures)

JD.com has come a long way since its inception. The company does not joke about customer satisfaction and has given its numerous users the best in retail trading. It has also made a name for itself in e-commerce and logistics services. The firm and its staff took many steps to bring it to where it is now. JD.com is always pushing to gain more success from progress made in the past. JD.com was predicted to reach 400 billion US dollars in net sales in 2022. By 2027, this number is expected to reach 736.8 billion dollars, preserving the company’s position as a global retailer leader.

Known for selling electronics and general products, JD.com has spelled out its theme to give users value for their time and money. Its quarterly and yearly reports over the years are proof of this fact. Not only the Chinese but nationals of other countries see JD.com as an answer to shopping for quality products at the lowest prices. Having great customer service is one of the reasons why many customers keep coming back again and again. Keep reading to discover the most important JD.com statistics of 2024.

Key JD.com Statistics

Jdlaser .com, commonly called JD.com, was birthed 1998 as a retail online site. Trading online kicked off in all gear in 2004. Jd.com was once known in time past as 360buy.com. The company changed its name in 2007 to JD.com to focus on general supply. It kicked off building a logistics system after the name change. JD.com’s revenue has become the biggest retailer in China and among the biggest worldwide. Liu Qianqdong, founder of JD.com, served as its CEO till July 2022. headquarters from which JD touches the world. Beijing, China , is theJD touches the world. The number 87 is the authority name for JD.com on the net. Weibo, a social media site, brought in the highest traffic, with 60.58% at the close of October 2023. Up to 68% of people who worked at JD.com say that Liu Qianqdong is a great CEO. Its delivery service runs on a complex process that the average person may not understand. Drones came in handy in carrying medical supplies during the pandemic. Liu Qiangdong, Walmart, and Tencent have the highest ownership of JD.com. Buying the Jade Palace Hotel cost JD.com as much as $400 million. It was able to launch its credit card with the help of Ping Bank back in 2019. JD.com entered the United Kingdom and France soil in the first month of 2018.

JD Statistics – Workforce

1. The Number of Active Users of JD.com Rose to as Many as 569 Million in 2021.

E-commerce activities went uphill all through the whole coronavirus period. Online buying became the norm as it was the only means by which people could buy products. As a result, the Chinese online retail giant recorded a high turnout of about 567.7 million users in just a year.

2. Active Users on Jindong Rose to Over 441 Million at the Close of 2020.

The year 2020 ended on quite a great note for JD.com. The company had over 441 million active users on its site at the year’s close.

3. Active Dealers on the Jindong Site Rose to a Height of Over 250,000.

JD.com openly said in 2020 that it would be cutting down on the number of merchants it had. It also planned to cut down some of its running costs as well. China merchants in Hubei got waivers with a month of free operation during the pandemic.

4. JD.com Workers Rose to 362,171 at the End of 2022.

The number of workers at JD at the close of 2022 was 21.24% higher than last year. Through the years, there has been a rise in the number of hires made in the company.

5. Home Appliances and Electronics are the Items That Sell Most on the JD Site.

Home appliances and electronics have stood out over the years as the best selling points for JD. com. The company’s name is well sounded regarding getting large chains of electronic stores in China. It has shown that it gives attention to the offline market by opening 10,000 retail stores. JD has crossed over the boundary of China to reach over 80 countries on earth. It is suitable to state that JD.com is the smart online shop method.

6. An Average Visitor on JD.com Looks Over Eight Pages in a Single Session.

The average user looks at over eight pages at a session on JD.com. This shows that more and more people are interested in what JD offers.

7. It Takes an Average of 5 Minutes and a Second to Complete a Session on JD.com.

Completing a session is no big task as it takes an average of just 5 minutes one second.

8. 53.3% of All JD Visitors Come From Chinese People.

China is the home base of JD.com, so it is no wonder that it has the largest chunk of site visitors. There has been a massive turnout of visitors from China to the site after its launch in 2007.

9. The United States Takes the Third Place With Just 8.15% of Traffic.

In a recent report, the United States ranked third in the ranking of countries based on the percentage of visitors. It came right after Taiwan, which had 18.22% in the same period.

10. JD.com is Gaining From the Trend of Women Spending More of Themselves Than in the Past.

Chinese women now spend far less on buying household items than the men. In 2021, 54% of women shopped for personal items. Women who use JD.com have steadily climbed up over the years with no sign of slowing down.

11. Less Than 50% of JD Users are Between 25 and 34 Years Old.

The young generation makes up about half of the total number of users on the site, with 42.03%. Most of its users in this generation are between 25 and 34 years old.

12. Persons Who are 18 to 24 Years Old make up Just 23.12% of Users on JD.

The younger generation, or millennials, make up just 23.12% of the total number of people who use the website.

13. Just 2.12% of JD.com Users are Above 65 Years Old.

Those who are advanced in age take up just a small fraction of the visits. As little as 2.12% makes up the total percentage of those 65 years and above on JD.

14. JD.com Stands at 3.5 Out of an Industry 5-point Rating.

In a recent rating, Glassdoor stated that JD stands at 3.5 due to good working conditions.

15. Sales Assistants Receive an Average Salary of $19,000 on JD.com.

The average sales assistant earns just about $19,000 working at JD.com.

16. Most Past Workers of JD Whined About Balancing Work With Their Daily Lives.

Finding a balance between work and family life was a problem for many who once worked at JD company.

17. JD Company Tries to Ensure All its Workers Enjoy a Good Work Setting.

People give their best when the setting of their workplace is friendly. JD.com has come a long way in providing its workers with a nice and calm setting to strive daily. Little wonder its past workers have something good to say about their work experience.

18. Over 50% of People Who Worked at JD.com Will Refer a Friend.

Up to 62% of persons who have once worked at JD.com will freely ask a jobless friend to try it.

JD.com Statistics – Users

19. Up to 88 Million People Use JD.com Services Every Day of the Week.

JD.com has attracted quite a large number of people to its services. It has a total of 88 million users each day of the week.

20. As Many as 80% of Buying Orders Come From Mobile Devices.

A large percentage of JD.com orders are done using a mobile phone. Up to 80% of total orders come in from users who have a phone.

21. JD had About 567.7 Million Active Users Close to 2021.

This is no small feat, as China’s retail giant had just 471.9 million users in 2020. The increase in the number of users recorded by JD in just twelve months shows how far it has spread around China.

22. The Site Has 179 Million Visits Monthly From People Trooping in to Make Purchases.

JD gets up to 179 million visits to its website every single month. This large number of monthly visits is unsurprising since the site is one of the most used Chinese e-commerce and logistics sites.

23. China is at the Forefront of JD’s Site Traffic, Contributing 93.58% of the Website Visits.

As the home base of JD.com, over 90% of traffic comes from China. The country brought in as much as 93.58% of traffic in October 2023. The remaining share is divided among Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the United States. Taiwan came in second place with a total of 2.05%, and then Hong Kong had 1.51%. The United States, on the other hand, accounted for 0.68% of traffic on the website in that same month.

24. The Number of Women Using JD.com has Also Increased, Contributing up to 28.42% of the Traffic on the Site.

In October 2023, 28.42% of JD.com traffic came from female visits, while males took a greater percentage. The site recorded about 71.58% of monthly visits from men in October.

25. More Than 57.93% of Visitors to the JD.com Site First Visit the Website.

Traffic that came straight to the website was as high as 57.93% in October 2023, while that from organic search amounted to 23.94%.

26. Search Engines Also Contribute to the Total Number of Visits on JD, as They Raised 11.8% in Traffic.

JD.com saw traffic entries from search engines up to 11.8%, showing that quite a few people gain entry to JD services through search engines.

JD.com Statistics – Revenue

27. It Had a Nice Landing of $147.73 Billion at the Close of September 2023.

Within twelve months, JD.com made a total of $147.73 billion. This marks a remarkable increase from what the firm recorded in the past year, with a rise of 3.60%. But it’s too early to stamp the outcome since 2023 is still in session, and more revenue will likely come in before the year ends.

28. The Year 2022 Closed on a Good Note With a Revenue of $150.11 Billion.

The year 2022 was remarkable for the JD Group as it made a revenue of $150.11 billion, a 0.95% increase in its total revenue.

29. Revenue in 2021 Was Not Different From Other Years, With a Nice Sum of $148.69 Billion.

The year 2021 ended on a good note with a high $148.69 billion. This was a hike of 30.38% from what it had in the past year.

30. JD.com Stock Ended at $28.16 Towards the End of November 2023.

Stocks in November had quite a good ending with $28.16.

Conclusion

JD.com has done well for itself from the time it came into view. Over the years, it has become a force to reckon with in China’s online retail world. With years came the need to spread out to other countries. Countries like the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom enjoy JD.com. If you need the best service delivery at short notice, JD.com is the right place. JD.com has you in heart, from electronics to home appliances and a whole lot more. You can get its services using a phone, search engine, paid search, and more. Online retailing has never been this great without JD.com in China and worldwide. JD.com has you at its heart, with stores scattered everywhere to make shopping convenient for customers. Making use of JD.com is the best thing ever.

FAQs