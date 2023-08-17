25+ Incredible Job Satisfaction Statistics [2023]

Are you happy with your current position? According to a new study, only 62.3% of American workers are content with their jobs. Yet there is a lot of hope. The survey also showed that work satisfaction has been increasing steadily recently and that there are specific measures that employers may use to raise employee satisfaction.

This article offers a thorough analysis of the 2023 job satisfaction statistics. We also discussed the variables affecting job happiness and what you, as an employer, can do to improve job satisfaction for your staff. Let’s start.

65% of workers in the United States say they are content with their jobs. In the United States, 20% of workers express love for their employment.

In the US, 49% of workers reported being “Very Satisfied” with their occupations, while 30% reported being “merely somewhat satisfied.” Almost 100 million people in the US reported being somewhat or moderately satisfied with their jobs. Income is the primary reason that makes workers in America not to be happy with their work. Those that make less than $24,000 annually and say they have a good job is only 28%. 50% of in-office workers were told to be satisfied with their jobs, while 57% of were told to be satisfied with their jobs, while 57% of remote workers recorded job satisfaction. In 2023, 61% of employees in America will like to change the source of their current jobs.

(Source: Zippia)

Further job satisfaction statistics and data on happiness are being analyzed according to Profession, Company, Age, Compensation, Productivity, and other factors like Respect, meaningfulness, Salary, autonomy, Opportunity, and recognition.

How Does the Profession Impact Job Satisfaction?

1. Only 20% of American Workers Consider Themselves Zealous.

Job applicants and seekers that are genuinely passionate about the work they do is what business owners and employers are investing in now more than ever, and genuinely want to employ them.

(Source: Pew Research)

2. Humanities or Healthcare work are the jobs that employees consider most meaningful.

90% of Workers report high meaning in jobs like kindergarten Teachers, Epidemiologist, Medical doctors, Rudimentary Education Administrators, radioactivity Analysts, Physio, Psychoanalysts, Anesthetists, Reintegration therapists, Occupational Counsellors, Clergy, English language, and Literature Teachers.

(Source: Pew Research)

3. Income and High Meaning are the Two Main Factors in Job Satisfaction.

A high salary or high meaning provides job satisfaction for all jobs with high job satisfaction. 85% of employees report job satisfaction with our Rotating Drill Workers, Emergency Control Experts, Chief Executives, Clergy, Clerks, Radiation Therapists, Pediatricians, Education Administrators, Cartographers, and photogrammetrist.

(Source: CNBC)

4. Workers That are Likely to Gain Job Satisfaction Because of Income are Chief Executives and Pediatricians.

A considerable salary makes people happy at work, and jobs with high meaning give satisfaction. Job satisfaction rates higher than 85% are found, with pediatricians at 88% and Chief Executives at 74%, due to increased income. Higher meaning rates can be found with other jobs. Chief executives can make up to $126,000 annually, and Pediatricians make up to $149,000 annually.

(Source: Pew Research)

5. 90% Highest Rate of Job Satisfaction is Found Among Those in the Clergy.

Those in the clerical position have a higher meaning, which pays off as 90% of clerics and priests report job satisfaction.

(Source: Pew Research)

6. Job Satisfaction Rates of Below 50% are Found Among 1 Out of 3 People With Salaries Less Than $25,000.

Low wages and income can cause lesser job satisfaction. The research report shows that people earning less than $25,000 annually indicate low job satisfaction. 1 out of 3 workers in the low-income category show a satisfaction rate below 50%.

Low-pay jobs like Cafeteria Attendants, Dry-Cleaning Workers, Dishwashers, Fast Food Cooks, Parking Lot Attendants, Clerks, Photographic Processing Machine Workers, Small Chefs, Hand Packers, and Packagers do have job satisfaction rates below 50%.

(Source: Pew Research)

7. A Lack of Meaning is What Employees Dislike.

30% of Employees with high meaning did not have job satisfaction more than 70%.

(Source: Forbes)

8. Parking Lot Attendants are Less Satisfied With Their Jobs.

Parking lot attendants have a meaning rate of 5% and an average income of only $19,700. They have a lower job satisfaction and happiness rating of 14%.

(Source: BLS)

9. The Lowest Levels of Job Satisfaction are Among Refectory Assistants and Laundering Workers.

The lowest Job satisfaction rate of 39% is found among dry-cleaning workers and cafeteria attendants.

(Source: CNBC)

Job Satisfaction Statistics by Company or Organization

The type of organization in which an employee works affects job satisfaction. Keep reading to know all of the job satisfaction statistics.

10. A Company’s Culture Influences 42% of Job Satisfaction.

The way of doing things in a particular organization and the company’s culture directly influence the satisfaction rate. Research reports from a survey conducted at the Regional office of a company named PT Telkom Makassar tell that organizational culture impacts 42% of job satisfaction. Organizations should have a clear outline of company expectations for employee job satisfaction to be high.

(Source: Business Perspectives)

11. Remote Workers Acquire a Job Satisfaction of 7%.

Companies that provide remote working opportunities get a higher level of job satisfaction. 7% of job satisfaction is among average work-from-home-employees.

(Source: LinkedIn)

12. In the US, 30-40% of Organizations Must Engage With Their Employees.

Workers not engaged in the workplace are a stunning 15%. Employee engagement has changed 30-40% over the past year in the US.

(Source: Gallup)

13. 60% of Remote Workers Feel More Relaxed at Home Than at the Office—Americans Like Working from Home.

60% of remote work employees reported feeling less stress. And an increase in productivity is reported by 66% of working from home.

(Source: Apollo Technique)

14. Private Organizations Have a 25% Job Satisfaction Rate.

Private or corporate companies do not give 42% of Americans a sense of identity, which can impact job satisfaction.

(Source: Pew Research)

15. Nonprofit Workers Have Higher Job Satisfaction Than Government and Self-employed Workers Because They Have a Sense of Identity.

According to job satisfaction statistics, nonprofit workers had 65% job satisfaction, Government workers had 67% job satisfaction, and self-employed people experienced 62% satisfaction because the job gives them a sense of identity.

(Source: Pew Research)

Job Satisfaction by Age

Age has a significant effect on Job satisfaction.

16. The Percentage of Young Adults Completely Satisfied With Their Work is Only 31%, Making Them the Least Satisfied Workforce.

According to research, the % of workers between the age of 18-34 who are completely satisfied is 31%, while 16% are dissatisfied with their work.

(Source: Pew Research)

17. The Percentage of Workers Between the Age of 50-64 That are Content With Their Work and Report Complete Satisfaction is 49%.

According to research, it was reported that a % of employees between the age of 50-64 consider their job a career is 63%, and 49% say they are delighted.

(Source: Pew Research)

18. As People’s Age Grows Older, Job Satisfaction Increases by 20%.

As age increases, job satisfaction increases. According to research, 26% of workers between 18-29 consider their current job their profession. The percentage of employees between 30-49 believe their current position as their career is 60%. The job satisfaction rate for workers between 18-34 is 31%. At age 30-49, the percentage of job satisfaction increases to 42%. At age 50-64, the satisfaction peaks at 49%.

(Source: Academic)

19. Those Who Mostly Get Job Satisfaction at 65 Want to Retire and Settle.

People who are older than 64 years begin to have lower job satisfaction. 38% of workers age 65 and above just work to make ends meet.

(Source: Zippia)

20. Workers With High School Need to Prepare for Progression on the Job, But Employees With Bachelor’s Degrees Feel 30% Satisfied and Ready for Advancement.

The % of employees with Bachelor’s degrees and even those with higher degrees who are satisfied and feel that their job is secured is 67%, but 59% of workers have high school or less.

(Source: Pew Research)

Job Satisfaction by Compensation

Compensation has a considerable effect on job satisfaction

21. Average Job Satisfaction 59% Results From Any Job That Pays Over $75,000 Per Year.

Job satisfaction can increase with higher compensation. Those with more significant salaries are usually more satisfied with their employment. Other factors can also influence satisfaction.

(Source: Pew Research)

22. Employees Who Make Below $30,000 Per Year Do Express Lower Job Satisfaction.

According to research, only 39% of workers are satisfied with jobs that pay below $30,000 annually, whether they find the job meaningful, and these jobs have a satisfaction rate below 75%.

(Source: Values)

23. 54.2% of Americans Leave Their Current Jobs for a Higher-paying One.

According to statistics, the percentage of American employees leaving their current job for a pay raise is about 54.2%.

(Source: CNBC)

24. 29% of People Who Work on Hourly Bases are Happy With Their Job, Compared to 41% of Those Who Receive a Monthly Salary.

According to a research report, Workers who receive hourly pay recorded are 29% of them who are satisfied with their jobs, but 41% of salary earners are satisfied.

(Source: Gallup)

Job Satisfaction and productivity

Productivity in the workplace makes job satisfaction important. More productive workers are the satisfied ones.

25. In the US, Companies Lose Around $550 Billion Annually Due to Dissatisfied or Unhappy Employees.

According to a research report, 15% lower profitability and 18% lower productivity equate to the loss of an estimated $550 billion in the US due to unhappy employees.

(Source: Entrepreneur)

26. 13% of Happy and Satisfied Employees Achieve Average Productivity.

Higher productivity is obtained from satisfied workers. This is equivalent to doing more jobs for the same price. The big companies have up to 40% higher productivity than the smaller businesses doing the same work, which makes the operating margins 30% to 50% higher.

(Source: OX)

28. Satisfaction Can Affect Turnover.

Job satisfaction can affect turnover directly or indirectly. Lower turnover is due to higher employee job satisfaction. Low turnover increases organizational productivity.

(Source: Forbes)

29. More Than Half of the Citizens in America Want to Change Their Jobs.

The research report stated that in 2021, the % of employees who wish to change their current positions is 52%. Those already in the process of changing their current jobs are 44%, and the percentage of Americans somewhat dissatisfied with their current positions is 15%.

(Source: CNBC)

Factors Affecting Job Satisfaction

Some factors affect and contribute most to job satisfaction. Respect contributes 72%, meaning contributes 35%, Salary affects 20% of the job satisfaction rate, Opportunity affects 15%, and recognition contributes 12% to job satisfaction.

(Source: CNBC)

Conclusion

The level of job satisfaction differs across Americans — and throughout the world. While some people claim to be unhappy with their work, others claim to be satisfied. Age, firm, profession, compensation, and productivity all impact job satisfaction.

Various factors, including respect, significance, income, autonomy, opportunity, and acknowledgment, can influence one’s level of job satisfaction. While better money may help, it is not always the decisive factor in job happiness. Other factors discussed in the article, such as respect and benefits, can also influence job satisfaction statistics. Last but not least, a content employee can enhance output and earnings for the company.

