27 Landscaping Industry Statistics (2024 Added Data)

Landscapers use modern technology and old-fashioned tools to do their work perfectly. These tools include drones and robots alongside rakes.

These people also use apps to schedule jobs and share plant care tips. Meanwhile, have you seen the growth forecasts lately? This landscaping business is expected to go up by more than 3%. But that is until 2026; by then, it could top $110 billion in the United States alone. Now, that’s a huge figure we are talking about.

Those are just a few other exciting things about the “landscaping industry.” This article will uncover more fascinating things and stats to help kick-start your landscaping career or business. Read on for an in-depth look at over 25 landscape industry statistics, facts, figures, and developments.

Statistics for the General Landscaping Industry

From what we see, a lot has happened within the landscaping environment, and we all want to know about it.

1. As of 2022, over 636,000 lawn care and yard companies exist in America. Well, that’s 5.5 percent higher than the amount in 2021. So, lawn care businesses in the United States are growing very fast.

2. The industry keeps growing and growing, appearing unstoppable since 2016. Statistics show it is growing by almost 3% every year. Therefore, the green grass and pretty gardens remain big and lucrative businesses for those willing to enter.

3. Most families spend around $503 yearly on stuff to make their yard look nice. But that’s serious cash for things like cutting the grass, trimming trees, and caring for flower beds.

4. Landscaping ranks as the third largest sector in administration, business support, and waste management. Surprisingly, this industry has managed to rise among the big players.

5. Did you know that small local businesses do most gardening and yard work? And 62% of the people hired to work live in regular houses. So, neighborhood companies often help nearby households.

So, why are landscaping businesses still going strong? Even when times get tough, people value an attractive yard they can show off and enjoy.

Landscaping Companies and Job Facts and Statistics

6. Do you want to know how many people work in landscaping companies? In 2017, 4 out of 10 Americans hired professionals to beautify their yards.

7. On average, a landscaping company has a team of 19 people. This people are meant to handle mowers and leaf blowers.

8. Now, here’s something interesting: In 2021, more than 1.1 million people had jobs in landscaping all over the country. You know that’s a lot of raking, planting, and garden design.

9. Did you know Florida, California, and New York have the most landscaping companies? That is because many people within this area want their yards to look nice. And this has made the landscaping business in these places glow.

10. The number of landscaping and groundskeeping workers is expected to rise 10 percent from 2019 to 2029. This shows that many people spend more on making their outdoor areas better.

11. Most landscaping teams have more men than women. About 1 in 10 workers are women. Also, more than 8 out of 10 owners of lawn care businesses are men.

12. Landscaping pros usually make around $29,000 each year. At this point, we can guess you’re already considering joining the bus. But know that this amount is small if you have more experience or run your local company.

13. Statistics show that more than half of all the landscaping businesses went home with at least $500,000 in 2019.

14. In 2018, the 100 most successful landscaping companies made about $10 billion together. That’s a huge sum of money.

15. In 2019, many landscaping companies made huge profits. Among all of them, those in California made the highest money. They had the most successful companies out of the top 100 earners. Texas, Illinois, and Florida are behind California.

Challenges the Landscaping Industry Faces

For landscaping businesses to flourish, they must employ skilled and dependable workers.

16. One out of five landscaping companies are in the western part of the United States. So, most of them are in other parts of the country.

17. The average number of people working in one landscaping company is 19.

18. Again, did you know that over 70,000 landscaping jobs were not filled in 2017?

19. The most common service these landscaping companies offers is chemical application and lawn care. Research shows that more than 80 percent of them prefer doing this.

20. Nine out of ten landscaping companies say they need better ways to find and hire these employees. So, these companies take the hiring of staff very seriously.

21. Landscaping businesses face 3 three problems: not enough qualified workers, paying employees and facing tough competition. No wonder the majority of these companies scrutinize their potential staff very well.

22. And get this: 62% of Americans don’t like hiring landscaping professionals. They say it is expensive. But to get nice work done, you need these professionals.

Facts About Landscaping Services

23. Over 30 per cent of landscaping businesses say lawn care is their fastest-expanding service. Homeowners like having their lawns look good regularly.

24. About 88% of landscaping companies love doing basic things like lawn mowing and using chemicals. This will help keep it healthy. Moreover, this work keeps the grass green and kicks out weeds. And, of course, doing this common work is how these companies make money all year round.

25. Around three-quarters of these companies also jump into big projects. In this project, they designed and set up entire landscapes. But that’s when folks want a serious yard makeover. This is not just a regular maintenance.

26. But did you know that only around 1 in 10 companies mess with pest control for property perimeters? This is one special skill requiring certain equipment that many lack.

27. There’s one more interesting stat -about 60% of landscaping money comes from residential homes and huge commercial projects. Shocking right? Many of these small companies make their main income by ensuring the yards in their neighborhood look nice.

Conclusion

The landscaping service is positioned for a massive boom in the next few years. And Americans will likely be at the forefront of making the landscaping business popular. That’s because people within this region love spending more to make their lawns look good. This growing industry is the best choice for people who like to work with their hands. And get this: 60% of landscaping business owners make most of their money from regular homes. So, whether you’re into hands-on work or dreaming of starting your own, the landscaping business looks green. It’s also full of opportunities.

FAQs