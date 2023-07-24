50+ Live Chat Statistics 2023 (Discover Trends and Facts)

One of the easiest and best ways to deal with an unhappy customer is through real-time support. The live chat feature is the only medium to create such an opportunity. When customers can interact with support personnel to fix the challenges they have using a product or service in real-time, their trust and reliance on the brand increases.

According to Hubspot research, 90% of customers agreed that immediate response is crucial to support or sales queries. Keep reading about live chat statistics, trends, usage, importance, and prospects.

Main Trends and Statistics of Live Chats in 2023

Live chat is currently leading in customer satisfaction at 73%. This is followed by email communication, with 51% satisfaction, and phone support, with 44%. (Source: Invesp ) Live chat can increase a company’s conversion rate by 3.84%. (Source: Software advice ) Live chat is projected to reach $987.3 million in 2023. (Source : Knowledge-based Value Research ) Companies spend 15- 33% less on live chat support than phone support. (Source: ThriveMyWay ) 20% of millennials are more likely to use live chat. (Source: ICMI ) Shoppers between 18 and 49 find live chat most satisfactory. (Source : Gartner ) 69% of U.S. shoppers prefer live chat to chat box support. (Source: Freshworks )

2023 Statistics of Live Chat Usage

8. 60% of People Expect an Instant Response on a Live Chat.

About 60% of customers expect a maximum of 10-minute response after contacting the customer support team. 82% of customers consider contact with the marketing team equally important.

9. B2B Companies Account for 61% of Clients in Live Chat. B2C has 33%.

Though B2C companies have a lot of customers and the demand for live support is higher, B2B companies use more live chats. B2G companies and nonprofit organizations are the minor live chat users.

10. The Market Size of Live Chat is Expected to be $1.6 Billion by 2030.

In 2021 live chat market value was at $794 million and is expected to grow at a 8.59% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. This implies a 1.6 growth rate by 2030. North America is leading in using live chat software; next is Europe and Asia Pacific.

11. About 85% of Businesses will Use Life Chat Support in 2022.

According to data in 2022, most businesses introduce live chat to their websites. Some of the benefits of live chat are better customer experience, reduced cost while providing instant support to several customers, and improved customer satisfaction.

12. Increase in Companies Using Live Chat for Sales.

Live chat ensures better customer satisfaction when compared with customer support. 85% of B2B companies use live chat to generate sales, while 66% use it mainly for support. For B2B companies, 74% use live chat to generate sales, and 66% use it as support.

13. 35% of Businesses Believe Customers’ Preference Stirs to Live Chat.

There is an imbalance between what customers want and what companies believe to be their preferences. Only 35% of businesses see the relevance of online chat as a form of customer service. At the same time, overstaffing contact centers as they consider this to be customer preference.

The Demographic of Live Chats in 2023

14. Live Chat is Preferred for Customers Aged 18 to 49 Years.

In the U.S., 36.5% of women aged 18- 49 have used live chat at least once. 37.5% between 30-39 years have used it several times. Despite these statistics, only 62% have introduced it on desktop, and 55% have adopted it on mobile sites in 2019.

15. Proactive Live Chat of Customer Engagement is About 2%.

On average, it takes 23 seconds to respond to a customer live chat. But it is a bit difficult to calculate the time for a proactive chat.

16. Mexico has a % Customer Satisfaction Rate with Live Chat of 94.11%.

Canada and Australia follow behind on customer satisfaction with live chat at 93.59% and 88.36%. Most people chat between 10 am and 3 pm, accounting for 50% of live chats.

17. About 63% of People Spending $250 -$500 Monthly Online will Likely Purchase from Businesses Providing Live Chat.

Customers are more likely to keep purchasing from companies offering live chat. According to a report, 79% of companies experienced increased sales and customer relationships.

2023 Statistics of the Response of Live Chat

18. A Poor Chat Experience Causes 38% of Customers Frustration.

This lies majorly due to a lack of live chat support, filling of forms to start a chat, or disconnection while chatting with a company representative. About 29% find scripted chat responses dissatisfying, while 24% are frustrated by the time spent waiting for an answer.9% become annoyed when they have to repeat themselves.

19. Nine Minutes is The Most Extended Response Recorded for a Live Chat Show.

One of the reasons customers stop patronizing a company is when the wait time for live chat is long. The speed of response to live chat encourages repeat purchases by customers. The average waiting time is two minutes and forty seconds, but some agents respond within thirty seconds. The fastest response is at seven seconds.

20. 21% of Companies do not Respond to Live Chat Requests.

Lack of responses to live chat requests causes doubt in customers. The average response time is two minutes and forty seconds. 55% of companies do not give a transcript after a chat, and 45% do not request user feedback. Also, 23% don’t ask for contact data before starting a conversation.

21. About 69% of Companies Use Canned Messages.

Not every time in live chat does customers experience a personal touch. Jeff Epstein at Comm100 argues that agents do their best at the job but don’t always have answers from scratch as responses become more automated after a while.

Statistics of Customer Preference

22. 86% of Tickets Sold Resulted from Customer Satisfaction.

According to Gorgias, most customers are satisfied with their support from live chat. There is a fascinating report of 86% of conversations on live chat receiving a 4-5 star rating. Live chat offers a platform for customer satisfaction.

23. 79% of Businesses Report Increased Customer Loyalty, Sales, and Revenue.

This shows live chat offers customers and companies a win-win situation. In 2021, Gorgias chat generated income generated by brands was $38,702.

24. 42% of Customers Give Preference to Online Chat.

Live chat is speedily taking over traditional phone support. Also, other forms of digital communication, such as email communication and social media platforms, such as (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) have 23% and 16% more customers usage than the traditional phone support system.

Customers are most likely to visit the company’s website to engage the service of a live chat agent. Notwithstanding, all customers have their peculiar needs. As such, it is imperative to have a support system that caters to all customer’s needs, irrespective of their location across all channels.

25. A Significant Reason 51% of Customers, Favor Live Chat is the Opportunity it Provides them to Multitask While on Live Chat.

51% of customers prefer live chat due to the convenience of multitasking while engaging with customer support. It allows them to handle other tasks simultaneously, enhancing their overall experience.

26. 44% of Customers Feel that Live Chat is a Crucial Website Feature.

Nearly half of customers (44%) consider live chat an essential website feature.

27. Businesses are Quickly Becoming Aware of the Impact of Live Chat on Their Image.

According to the report, there is a fast rise in demand for meaningful interactions and personalized services. It is, therefore, important for companies to meet and exceed customers’ expectations.

28. Stats Show That 95% of Customers Prefer Quality Support to Speed on Live Chat.

95% prioritize quality support over speed on live chat, emphasizing the importance of effective problem resolution and assistance.

29. Research Reveals That 95% of Customers Prefer High-quality Support Systems.

The report shows that customers can tolerate slower response time on live chat support when provided with excellent quality service.

30. Customers Prefer Live Chat Because of the Convenience and Shorter Times it Gives.

One of the reasons many customers prefer live chat to other customer communication methods is the instant response to an inquiry by 34% and convenience of use by 26.9%. Customers appreciate the opportunity it provides to interact privately with their brands and receive quick answers to issues.

Statistics of Live Chat to Phone Support

31. Live Chat Users Pay 15-33% Lower Than Companies Handling Phone Calls.

Aside been cheaper than phone calls, live chat is more efficient. An agent can engage in six chats simultaneously, unlike the traditional phone support system in which an agent can only reply to a call or email at a time. It is estimated that a phone call costs $ 12 while a web chat costs $5.

32. Between 2013 and 2015, Magellan GPS Recorded a Decrease of 55.8% in the Cost of Phone Calls by Introducing Live Chat.

According to stats of live chat, Magellan experienced a decrease in expenses on contact centers from $ 1.5 million to $ 840,000 from 2013 to 2014. This amount represented a 43% reduction in just one year. This declined to 22% at $ 650,000 in 2015, causing Magellan to redirect most of its inbound support queries to live chat.

Statistics of Business and Live Chat

33. The Real Estate Industry has the Highest Stats at 97.7%.

The insurance industry follows the real estate industry at 92.9%. A study conducted in 2022 shows that whole sales services recorded 87.9% of live chat usage. Meanwhile, the health industry had 87.1%, nonprofit organizations had 87.3%, and eCommerce was 87.14%.

34. Industries With the Shortest Wait Time are Entertainment at 40.2 Seconds, Real Estate at 44 Seconds, and Insurance at 49.8 Seconds.

The industries with the longest wait time are wholesale at 105.5 seconds, transportation at 139 seconds, and customer service at 139.9 seconds. To reduce wait time, services must be more efficient using canned messaging, Artificial Intelligence chatbots, and agent routing.

35. Proactive Live Chat from Customer Engagement is at 2%.

The same study found that reactive chat was at 7.8%, which is higher, proving that customers respond more. The average response time in a reactive chat is 23 seconds, but the researcher found it harder to calculate a proactive chat as it depends on a customer’s shopping behavior.

Live Chat Conversion Rate

36. Live Chat Increases the Rate of Conversion by 3.84%.

Companies spend a fraction of the cost that would have been invested in a regular response system. After initial contact between customers and chat agents, the sales department can step in to convert prospects into customers.

Statistics of Customers Satisfaction

37. 93% of Customers will Repeat Purchases From Excellent Customer Service Companies.

Companies with excellent customer service retain 93% of their customers for repeat purchases, showcasing the significant impact of exceptional service on customer loyalty.

38. Customers Spend 60% More Per Purchase When They are Satisfied.

When customers are satisfied, their average purchase value increases by 60%.

39. In Recent Years, Live Chat has Remained the Top Choice Support Channel for 41% of Consumers.

Providing great live chat support with excellent customer service is essential as it requires more time, attention, and a balance of effort and value.

40. According to Zoho Research, 43% of Businesses Reported Having Better Knowledge of Their Clients After Using Live Chat for Twelve Months.

Zoho research reveals that 43% of businesses experienced a notable improvement in their understanding of clients after implementing live chat for twelve months. This highlights the significant impact of live chat in enhancing customer knowledge and engagement.

41. Comm100 Research Discovers That Live Chat Lasts an Average of 11 Minutes and 47 Minutes, With Customer Rating Satisfaction Over 90%.

Comm100 research reveals that live chat interactions typically last 11 minutes and achieve an impressive customer satisfaction rating exceeding 90%.

42. According to Comm100s Research in 2020, the Average Wait Time for a Customer Connecting to a Representative was 46 Seconds.

In 2020, Comm100’s research revealed that customers experienced an average wait time of 46 seconds when connecting to a representative.

2023 Financial Statistics of Live Chat

43. Research Shows That 38% of Clients Purchased Due to the Favorable Response of Live Chat Agents.

A study revealed that 38% of clients made purchases influenced by their positive interactions with live chat agents, emphasizing the significant impact of personalized customer support on buying decisions.

44. A Game-changer for Businesses – Boosting Cross-selling.

Live chat enhances cross-selling, increases income by 2.4 times annually, reduces the rate by 20% at which customers leave contact with a business, and increases the speed of using agents by 9.3 times yearly.

45. 79% of Companies Offering Life Chat have Experienced Improved Customer Loyalty and Higher Sales Volume.

A recent survey found that 79% of companies implementing live chat services reported enhanced customer loyalty and increased sales volume as a direct result.

46. A Report by Harvard Business Says Live Chat Results in a 25% to 95% Rise in Organization Earnings and Sales.

According to a Harvard Business Report, implementing live chat can remarkably increase organizational earnings and sales, ranging from 25% to 95%.

Statistics of Live Chat on Company Improvement

47. Customer Satisfaction Level of Using Live Chat is 73%, Email is 61%, and Phone is 44%.

Live chat achieves the highest customer satisfaction level at 73%, followed by email at 61%, while phone support lags with a 44% satisfaction level.

48. 70% of a Company’s Existence Relies on the Satisfaction of its Customers.

Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of a company’s success, driving 70% of its longevity and prosperity.

49. Live Chat can Increase a Company’s Sales Income and Client Loyalty by 79%.

Utilize live chat to boost sales and foster strong client loyalty with an impressive 79% increase in revenue for your company.

50. 90% of Customers See Quick Responses to Their Inquiries as Crucial.

About 60% of customers expect a maximum of 10 minutes of response on a live chat. According to respondents, 82% expect the same speed of response from the marketing team.

51. 57% of Customers Would Leave an Online Purchase if They Did Not Receive Quick Answers to Their Inquiries.

Customers are more likely to abandon a shopping chat when there is a slow response. 63% will repeat purchases from an online store when queries are quickly provided to them.

Statistics on Live Chat Future

52. The Live Chat Global Market is Expected to Reach $ 987.3 Million by 2023.

Online life chat is fast becoming a trend. Researchers expect a 7.3% CAGR growth during this time. The desire of customers to experience real-time communication will drive the growth of companies. Companies can gather information about customers’ preferences which will enable them to increase sales, revenue, and conversion levels.

53. Live Chat Accounts for a 29% Increase in Marketing Products.

Live chat can be used as a tool for marketing awareness. Conversion potential occurs in 39% of cases. Mid-stage engagement at 24%, and early engagement at 32%. Researchers also found that 18% of the time, live chat is a tool for closing deals, while it provides after-sale support in 39% of cases.

54. It Increases Customer Satisfaction by 82%.

Compared to email and phone calls, live chat can provide 82% satisfaction to customers at 61% and 44%, respectively.

Conclusion

Live chat is fast becoming an essential communication for every business. It has been proven to improve sales and revenue, provide faster customer support service, and ensure excellent customer experience. According to the statistics above, live chat is the future of the business world.

FAQs