50+ Live Streaming Statistics You Must Consider in 2023

In a world filled with so much deception, it’s becoming more difficult for marketers to convince a target audience to buy their product or service. This issue concerns the need for live streaming to reach the target audience in real time. Previously, journalism was just text. Using still pictures or images was a more powerful and persuasive tool than text. The videos later captured the target audience’s attention and rendered the previous tools redundant. According to 2021 data, the live streaming industry is estimated at $70 billion.

In today’s world, live streaming shows the potential of making edited videos extinct, especially in advertising. Live streaming is recording and uploading or broadcasting a video to the internet simultaneously (real-time). The most convincing aspect of live streaming is that it eliminates the possibility of a “cooked-up” or “doctored” video.

Many platforms are now adopting live streaming as many would-be consumers are usually convinced to pay for products much faster than from written text or still images. Let’s see the key stats about live streaming, how far-reaching it has become, and the projections for future growth.

Essential Statistics on Live Streaming

1. 42% of the population in America have watched live-streaming.

2. 9 billion hours were spent watching live-streaming towards the end of 2023.

3. About a quadrant of internet subscribers in America have watched live-streaming from the COVID-19 lockdown.

4. By 2027, the live-streaming market’s target audience is anticipated to have generated more than $247 billion in revenue.

5. Live streaming was predicted to expand by 13% in 2021.

6. Live-streamed content was watched for 27% longer than edited and recorded videos (video-on-demand).

7. Live streaming is expanding in popularity, accounting for around 23% of all global time spent watching content.

8. Worldwide, 52% of live-streaming users use social media platforms.

9. With projected revenues of $2.8 billion in 2022, Twitch is the leading live-streaming gaming platform in the world.

10. Live streaming brought in $1.49 billion globally in 2023.

11. To gain their target audience’s attention, 35% of advertisers (marketers) have used live streaming.

Detailed Analysis of Live-streaming Key Statistics For You

Facebook

12. Facebook is the largest website platform for live-streaming globally. This is because Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world, with about a mind-boggling 3 billion active users every month. Facebook is so large as a platform that almost 38% of the world’s populace uses Facebook.

13. The outreach of Facebook is so massive that the number of businesses on the website exceeds 200 million. It’s also interesting to note that more than 7 million marketers use Facebook as an essential tool to create awareness for their products or services. This is the largest you will see of advertisers on a single website.

14. 2 billion subscribers used Facebook Live in the year 2020. This interesting statistic makes it an interesting platform for businesses and advertisers.

15. A third of social media gurus have confessed to using Facebook Live within the first three months of 2019, in contrast to previous years, thanks to the growing popularity of live-streaming on the internet.

16. Most businesses are on Facebook. This is about 93.7% of companies globally. As live-streaming gains more appeal globally, a lot of these businesses have joined the bandwagon to connect to their various target audience.

17. Facebook’s new deal will allow over 348 million users in Asia to watch La Liga games for the next three seasons. According to The Guardian, Facebook has signed a new deal with La Liga. This social media platform has billions of users but will show La Liga games to about 348 million users in Asia.

18. About 270 million users of the 348 million are in India. So, if you are in any of the locations, you can benefit from this.

Twitch

19. The live-streaming game platform is the number one for streaming video games in the US and the world. Facebook remains the largest site for live-streaming via Facebook Live regarding revenue and number of views.

20. Twitch remains the number one live-streaming platform worldwide regarding viewing minute or hourly live content. Despite a certain decline in total shares of the Twitch live-streaming market, notably from December 2018 to the last quarter of 2019(from 67.1% to 61%), the general live-streaming Twitch market continued to grow.

21. A survey was carried out to illustrate further the gradual and steady growth of the Twitch live-streaming total market. The result showed that by February 2020, Twitch had an average of about 1.4 million users accessing the platform simultaneously.

22. By February 2020, it commanded 15 million active users daily while averaging about 3 million broadcasters every month globally. It goes a long way to show how Twitch has remained a dominant force in live streaming.

23. The demography of Twitch users captured by Statista shows that 65% of the target audience or live-streaming market base are male, while about 35% are females as of 2023.

24. The website went further to show that on the Android operating system or platform, 40.6% of apps designed for live-streaming were used by young adults within the age bracket of 20 to 29 years of age in the US.

Desktop Analysis of Traffic Dissemination Towards Twitch.TV Globally 2023

25. A recent study in 2023 shows that 1.09% of traffic worldwide came from referrals in streaming for this platform.

26. Three-quarters of all referrals to Twitch come from Twitter. Global social networking networks that produced TV.

27. Twitch receives 31.7% of its traffic from YouTube, the second-highest social media traffic source.

28. The projected cost of $1 billion in video live-streaming is predicted to drive enormous expansion among young adults, impacting anticipated revenue.

29. Most 64% of content producers and enterprises have not yet used video live-streaming to reach their target audience. 35% of minorities are still actively engaged in live streaming.

Interesting Live-Streaming Statistics on Sports

30. In 2019, sports organizations realized the advantages of live streaming. Live-streaming sports have become more popular due to COVID-19 lockdowns, which improved the effectiveness of reaching a target audience.

31. The statistics on the target audience of live-streaming was 792,000 in 2018. This translates to an overall increase in 2019 by 43%.

32. Because of the widespread use of sports live streaming in 2021, traditional paid sports TV media saw a small 8% revenue reduction, culminating in $90.7 billion in revenue. To $74.5 billion, a further decline is anticipated. Live broadcasts will cost consumers more than regular TV providers by 2024.

Live Chat Rooms-An Integral Part of Live-streaming

33. Most live-streaming platforms come with a chat room. They are text mediums used by the target audience to communicate or interact with personalities during live-streaming. The difference between live chat rooms and conventional chat platforms is that live chat rooms are a medium through which chats with text are done in real-time simultaneously with a live-streaming video.

34. About 80% of business owners have admitted to an increase in their profit margin using live chat rooms. This is because live chat rooms during video live-streaming give the user access to interact with the person broadcasting. This creates a feeling of being part of the brand, part of the process, and commands loyalty from them, improving consumer retention rate with the brand as loyalty is an important aspect of any business.

35. The recipient’s ability to react and respond is known as feedback. Without feedback, communication will never be complete. Live chat rooms give users a convenient way to respond to the live feed. This feedback has the highest known appraisal by target consumers compared to another previous medium.

36. 73% of consumers admit they were satisfied with the medium. A satisfaction acknowledgment rate of 51% is commanded by emails, whereas a 44% appraisal rate comes from smartphone use.

37. A brand’s conversation rate improved by 3.87% using a live chat room.

38. About 44% of consumers admit that a live chat room is the most important tool any brand can put on their website.

39. Chat rooms are known to improve customer loyalty or retention by 51%.

40. A good support system is more important to at least 95% of the target audience than speed.

41. The business’s cost is reduced by at least 30% when the brand adds a live chat tool on its website.

42. 47% of the live-stream target audience admitted to watching more live-stream videos than the previous year. This is because of the increase in popularity of this medium in today’s world.

43. The live-stream target market is projected to reach $247 billion in revenue by 2027.

44. About 68% of US adults confirm that they occasionally get news from social media.

Live Streaming Must Know Statistics

45. About 65% of Young Citizens and Millennials Access Sports Content Through Mobile Devices.

Sports is a universal language that brings young and older adults together with one mind. Most sports lovers will do anything to stream their favorite games, and using mobile devices seems the easiest. It is handy and allows you to watch from anywhere, so 65% of young people and millennials use it.

46. Most Female Sports Sans will Spend An Extra 50% of the Bill to Get Over-The-Top Content.

Unlike many people think, women like sports along with men. Although more men love sports, women make up 30 to 40% of sports fans. Research shows that about 70% of women are sports fans, and most are ready to pay an extra 50% for over-the-top sports content.

47. About 60% of Sports Fans will do Online Searches As They Livestream a Game.

You need to be online if you will livestream a game, and it is always tempting to do another search while you are still watching. Research has shown that live stream watchers with this tendency are about 60%. This means the live streaming platforms can do advertisements and get engagements.

48. Nearly Half of the People Who Watch Live Videos Are Willing to Pay For Exclusive Sessions or On-Demand Videos From Their Favorites.

Live streaming has become a business for many people, and many fans are willing to do extra things for them. It could be their favorite teams, performers, or speakers; 45% of them will pay for live, on-demand videos, exclusive sessions, and a few more.

49. About 87% of Live Streamers Believe It is Better to Watch Online Than on TV For Behind-The-Scenes Content.

Behind-the-scene contents are interesting parts of your favorite shows. It shows you the imperfections of the perfect-looking front and the side of the cast. This part of the content isn’t delivered on TV, so about 87% of audiences prefer to watch online just for the behind-the-scenes content. Engaging content is currently one of the best ways to keep people online. Viewers spend more than 2 hours every day watching compelling video content. From a survey of online content viewers, 43% are on the space because of engaging content. Some other people have different reasons for being active viewers.

Latest Developments and Future Opportunities on Live Streams

Live streaming has influenced individuals, companies, and even other sectors of the world. As the previous statistics have shown, this is no longer a myth for you.

Let us go into what is new in this space and its future.

50. World Cup 2018 is one of the most watched live streams of the year.

There are now significantly more viewers watching World Cup games in 2018. It is one of the most-watched live streams, with over 7.9 million plays. This illustrates that many people will react to footage of sporting events.

51. People spend eight times as much time watching live videos as on-demand ones.

Viewers are more intrigued when a video is live than when it is not. Because viewers will remain there, live TV shows always have a clear live logo in the corner of the screen. Eight times less time—5 minutes—is spent watching on-demand videos by TV streamers than live videos, which they care for 42 minutes.

The Chewbacca Mom video is the most-watched video on Facebook Live. Candace Payne posted the tape in 2016, and it already had 1.77 million views in 2020 and kept growing. The video won a Guinness Book of Record award for the most watched on Facebook Live.

53. The Sector of Watching ESports is on Its Way to Worth About $1 Billion.

Watching esports is an industry because many people already engage in it. Also, people are making money from it by owning on-site viewing centers or online platforms for people to pay and watch.

Conclusion

Live streaming is growing quickly. Other businesses, including security, marketing, sports, and entertainment, are also included. It is growing into a multibillion-dollar enterprise with the participation of the entire world. More firms have entered the e-Sport live-streaming sector, already topped $1 billion in value. You can gain from it if you get on this moving train.

