Key Meta Statistics You Must Know – 2023 Figures

When Mark Zuckerberg first dreamed up Facebook from his Harvard dorm room back in 2004, he probably didn’t imagine it would balloon into a mega-tech empire spanning the globe. But that’s exactly what’s happened. This quaint social media site has morphed and evolved into a multi-armed behemoth called Meta.

Zuck, as he’s casually known, shocked the world when he changed Facebook’s name to Meta in June 2022. It signaled a major shift for the company toward the ambitious virtual reality world that Zuck envisions as the future. But the Facebook app still lives on as Meta’s crown jewel, sitting regally atop an expansive kingdom.

Meta now reigns over 3 billion people worldwide who actively use its apps monthly. Facebook and Instagram are especially popular in India, leading Meta’s audience size. The newly crowned Meta continues to expand at a breakneck pace. While the apps and services remain largely the same for users, behind the scenes, Meta is charging hard toward virtual reality and building the next era of social connection.

But for now, Mark still rules over his vast network of real people connecting through their phones and feeds. Meta thrives as the Facebook of the past, and whatever Metaverse future Zuck maps out from his California tech fortress. This article covers essential statistics, including crucial information, market growth, trends, revenue, and hard facts. Let’s dive in.

Top Meta Inc. Statistics 2023

These are facts that people could easily tell off the back of their heads. The company Meta Inc. is one of the biggest globally, and knowing these facts is a plus on your social bragging rights.

1. On a Global Scale, Meta Remains One of the Fastest-Growing Companies.

Meta’s global expansion is remarkable. The company is experiencing substantial growth and progress on a worldwide scale. Meta is becoming more significant and more influential in many different parts of the world, making it one of the fastest-growing companies on a global level.

Mark Zuckerberg started with the creation of Facebook in 2004, then became the face behind Meta. He’s at the helm of this company, overseeing its operations and direction.

Meta boasts an impressive monthly user base of over 3.6 billion individuals, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook users. These users engage with these platforms regularly, making Meta’s reach extensive and influential.

4. With a Net Worth of $114 Billion, Mark Zuckerberg is Number 8 Among the World’s Wealthiest People.

Zuckerberg’s wealth comes mainly from his ownership of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other apps. He owns about 13% of Meta’s shares, most of his fortune.

According to Insider Intelligence, 58.5% of Meta’s $121.90 billion ad revenues worldwide in 2023 will come from Facebook. Then, the remaining 41.5% will come from Instagram.

Instagram’s user base has been growing rapidly, and it is closing in on Facebook’s user base. Around 2 billion people using WhatsApp daily are active on the other two platforms.

7. WhatsApp: Boasting Over 2 Billion Users, Reigning as the Premier Global Mobile Messaging App.

Regarding WhatsApp’s Metrics, It is Estimated That the Platform Hosts a User Base of Over 2 Billion, Firmly Establishing It as the Most Popular Mobile Messaging Application.

Meta Inc. Statistics Based on Demographics

This means that there were more male Facebook users than female users. The exact figures may vary slightly depending on the source and the specific period being analyzed.

9. During the Same Year, Instagram’s User Distribution Saw 50.7% of Users Identified As Male, with 49.3% Female.

Instagram’s user base is large and diverse, with users of both genders from different age groups and regions. The largest age group of Instagram users is between 18 and 34 years old, making up over 60% of Instagram’s user base.

This is no news given that India has a large population of 1.4 billion people, the second-highest in the world behind China. This means India has a significant potential user base for social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Users From the United States Comprised the Second-Largest Segment of Meta’s Global User Base, With 179.65 Million Facebook Users and 159.75 Million Instagram Users.

12. The Common Ethnicity At Meta is White, 51% of the Workforce.

Regarding racial diversity among Meta’s employees, sources indicate the company has a diverse workforce. According to Statista, in 2022, 57.6% of employees in leadership roles at Meta were White, 28.6% were Asian, and 11.7% were from other ethnic groups. In 2022, the representation of Asian employees in Meta in the US was 46.5%, Hispanic and Latinx employees represented 5.4%, and Black employees represented 4.9%.

The popularity of Facebook Marketplace among younger age groups is likely due to its integration with Facebook’s existing social network. This provides a convenient and trustworthy platform for buying and selling within their community.

Statistics show that 61.8% of users who visit Facebook Marketplace are female. This contrasts general Facebook use statistics, which report most male users. It also allows businesses to tailor and adequately reach their target audience. For example, companies targeting female users may find Facebook Marketplace a valuable platform for advertising their products or services.

15. Meta’s Revenue in 2022 Was Reported to be $116 Billion.

Although this value was lower than the previous year’s value of $117.9 billion, the revenue generated is mind-blowing. Income comes mainly from selling advertising space on its social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Meta also makes money by selling virtual-reality hardware, software, and social media subscriptions.

Meta Inc. Statistics Based on Employee and Owned Companies

16. Meta Inc. is the Owner of 78 Companies Worldwide.

Most of these companies may not be known by the public, but they are significant in Meta’s diverse forms of marketing.

17. Meta’s Employee Count Grows By An Average of 30.4% Annually.

According to sources, Meta’s employee count has been multiplying recently. As of December 2021, Meta employed 71,970 people globally. This represents a 22.81% increase from the previous year’s employee count of 58,604. Since then, Meta’s employee count has been growing at an average rate of 30.4% per year.

18. The Average Employee At Meta Makes $155,739 Per Year, and 86% of Employees Earn a Salary of $100k-200k a Year.

This salary range varies depending on the role and department, with salaries ranging from $116,000 annually in the bottom 10th percentile to $207,000 in the top 90th percentile. The highest paying jobs at Meta are engineering manager, partner, research scientist, and information technology project manager. Engineering manager jobs at Meta earn an average yearly salary of $223,757, Meta partner jobs average $172,880, and Meta research scientist jobs average $171,477.

19. Meta Has Hired and Onboarded More Than 40,000 Employees Remotely Over the Past Two Years.

This aligns with the company’s pro-remote work culture, adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in June 2023, Meta announced that it was making a U-turn on its pro-remote work culture and requiring employees assigned to an office to come in three days a week.

20. As of December 2021, Meta Employed 71,970 People, Which is About 18.5% More People Than It Had in 2020.

In 2017, the company hired the most employees, hitting a peak of 8,000 new employees that joined that year. As a result, Meta’s annual employment grew by 47%. However, the year 2021 replicated the growth and increased even more.

21. In 2023, Meta Had 71,469 Employees, Which Decreased By 17.36% Since the Number Was Reported on December 31, 2022.

In 2023, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reported a workforce of 71,469 employees, marking a notable decrease of 17.36% compared to the figure reported on December 31, 2022. This decline reflects company staffing level changes over the specified period.

22. Meta Offers a Benefits Program Called Life@ For Its Employees.

The program is designed to employ flexible benefits to help them and their families reach their personal well-being goals. The advantages offered by Meta include health, insurance, parents and retirements, family, vacation, and price discounts.

The app was still new then, and expanding the workforce was unnecessary since it hadn’t spread. But the number kept growing, and by the time Facebook IPO went live, the number of employees had increased to 3200.

24. Meta has plans to create about 10,000 jobs for Metaverse Opportunities.

The company announced in October 2021 that it would create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years to help build the metaverse.

Meta Inc. Statistics Based on Adverts

25. There Are Over 3 Million Advertisers on Meta Who Operate Actively.

This is a significant number of advertisers, highlighting the popularity of Meta’s advertising services.

26. Meta Generates 97% of Its Revenue From Ads.

Meta’s advertising revenue is a significant part of its overall revenue, with 97% coming from ads. In Q2 2023, Meta’s revenue from ads grew by 12%, surpassing that of the year-earlier period. The Quarter 2 results showed that the firm saw higher user engagement, given that Facebook’s daily active user count increased by 5% to 2.06 billion.

27. The Advertising Audience on Meta is Over 2.11 Billion.

Understanding the number of advertisers and advertising audiences on Meta’s platforms is essential for businesses and marketers to create a successful social media marketing strategy. Companies can evaluate the competition and tailor their content and advertising to reach their target audience more effectively.

28. Meta Made Over $114 Billion From Ads in 2021.

This represents a significant portion of the company’s overall revenue, with 97% of its revenue from ads. It also shows that the company makes much more from its ads than elsewhere.

This means that over one-third of the global population above 13 sees Facebook ads. It is a significant number of people and highlights the popularity of Facebook’s advertising services.

Facebook ads are significant for businesses and marketers who use the platform for advertising. This means that most Americans over 13 are receptive to Facebook ads, making it an attractive platform for businesses.

31. Over 850 Million People Can be Reached Via Instagram Ads.

Instagram is the fourth most popular social media platform worldwide regarding monthly active use. The app has a user base equivalent to the combined EU and North American populations. Instagram’s advertising revenue is a significant part of its overall revenue, with Instagram Stories ads reaching 959.7 billion. That number is 72.8% of Instagram’s total advertising reach, and Reels Ads reach at least 726.8 million.

32. About 38% of Marketers Use Instagram For Their Marketing Purposes.

Instagram has over 2.5 billion monthly active users, making it an attractive platform for businesses to advertise their products or services. Besides, 83% of people have claimed that Instagram was used to discover new products in use.

This is a significant number of people and highlights the popularity of Facebook Marketplace as a platform for businesses to advertise their products or services. Facebook Marketplace is a platform where users can buy and sell items locally, making it an attractive platform for businesses to reach customers in their area.

Meta Inc. Statistics – Revenue

34. Meta Was Estimated to Have a Total Revenue of $104.8 Billion in 2022.

This revenue decreased by 1% compared to the previous year, which was attributed to the need for more success in the company’s billion-dollar plan for the metaverse. Then, there was a growing distrust of social media advertising amid user privacy issues.

35. The Second Quarter of 2022 Had Meta’s Revenue Estimated At $28.8 Billion.

The entire saga of 2022 affected this quarter, and even though Q3 had an outstanding rise to $34.15 billion, the shrink was noticeable.

36. Meta Had a Net Income Estimate of $39 Billion in 2021.

The exact sum was $39.37 billion in 2021. However, the company’s net income decreased by 35.08% in 2022, with an estimated net income of $23.2 billion.

37. Meta Has a Revenue of Over $20 Million From Instagram

According to the sources, Instagram was responsible for 44% of Meta’s revenue in 2022, accounting for almost 45% of Facebook’s total revenue. Instagram’s revenue has increased rapidly in the past two years as the pandemic drew more users and brands onto the platform. The app made an estimated $51.4 billion in revenue in 2022, and in 2023, 41.5% of Meta’s $121.90 billion of ad revenues worldwide will come from Instagram.

38. From 2020, Meta Had Gradually Increased Its Revenue By 37.18%.

Meta’s annual revenue for 2020 was $85.97 billion. However, 2021 was $117.93 billion, representing a 37.18% increase from 2020.

39. Meta’s Revenue in 2021 Was Roughly Around $118 Billion.

Arguably, 2021 was one of the most successful years in Meta history. The following years could be better, but it’s important to note that the upcoming evolutions would be significant influences.

Meta Inc. Statistics Based on Shareholding and Acquisition

40. Mark Zuckerberg controls about 16.7% of Meta Inc. shares, totaling $398 million in value.

41. When acquiring WhatsApp, Meta spent $21 billion on activation.

42. Over 600,000 shares on Meta Inc. are owned by Michael Schroepfer.

43. David Fischer has 0.001% of Meta Inc’s shares.

44. Institutional Investors own 65.7% of Meta shares.

45. Vanguard has bought shares of $22 billion in Meta Inc.

46. Meta has over a $2 billion investment in Oculus.

47. In 2012, over $1 billion was invested in the purchase of Instagram by Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta Inc. Statistics Based on Stock

48. Meta stock spiked its price to $382 on September 7, 2021.

49. In August 2022, Meta had a stock price of $170.25.

50. That same month, August 2022, Meta had its market cap at around $440 billion.

Conclusion

Meta has become an entity to be reckoned with in the tech, social, and digital media worlds. Currently, the incorporation has three of the biggest social apps, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, embedded inside. So far, the revenues have been good and could be better. Also, the user numbers in each have experienced significant boosts, not to mention the evolving trends in-app. These facts, statistics, and trends attract users to Meta, with more milestones to be accomplished in the short term.

FAQs