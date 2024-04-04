Unlocking Success: 60 Millennial Marketing Statistics for 2024

Young people, also called millennials, are the driving force of every society. Their minds are different, so they think differently than the older generation. Millennials find it quite exciting to surf the Internet for what they need.

This act may be boring for the older generations as they prefer visiting a local brick-and-mortar store. According to recent millennial marketing statistics, this age group reviews 13 Q&As, 3 videos, and 11 photos before buying a product.

For whatever reason, millennials fancy digitization and tech, spending most of their time in cyberspace, and so businesses are leveraging this to catch their attention. Investments cannot be let out of the loop, as many millennials look in that direction. Reviewing the millennial marketing statistics in this article will help you learn more about millennials and how to target them in your business marketing. Let’s start.

Key Millennial Marketing Statistics

Millennials buying power in the United States rose to $600 billion at the close of 2022. The purchasing power of persons aged 18 to 29 rose as high as $1.4 trillion globally. Up to 50% of the total total workforce in most nations are millennials. One out of every four millennials started earning from their teenage years. Just 15% of persons who are millennials live under the same roof with their parents. As many as 93% of millennials in the United States own a smartphone. Social media is a means of learning new trends for 47% of millennials. Just a third of these young ones buy an item after watching an ad on social media.

General Millennial Marketing Statistics

1. Millennials Buying Power in the United States Rose to $600 Billion at the Close of 2022.

The buying power of persons between 18 and 29 years old was as high as $600 billion when 2022 ended.

2. Up to 50% of the Total Workforce in Most Nations are Millennials.

Not much can be done without the input of the young ones in any country. This statement comes true with the involvement of 50% of millennials in every country’s labor force.

3. One Out of Every Four Millennials Started Earning Money During their Teenage Years.

They are always one person in every four working-class millennials who started work right from a teenage age.

4. Just 15% of Millennials Live Under the Same Roof as their Parents.

A large number of millennials today live outside the abode of their parents. Only a small fraction of 15% are yet to take the big leap of freedom.

5. As Many as 93% of Millennials in the United States Own a Smartphone.

A smartphone is one gadget loved and held by up to 93% of youngsters in the United States.

6. Social Media is a Means of Learning New Trends for 47% of Millennials.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube allow 47% of young adults to know what is trending.

7. Just a Third of These Young Ones Buy an Item After Watching an Ad on Social Media.

Only a third of millennials purchase an item straightaway after watching the ad on a social media page.

8. Millennials Were the Highest Group in the United States, with 72.4 Million at the Close of 2022.

The US millennials reached a mark of 72.24 million when 2022 ended. This group was all born between 1981 and the close of 1996. They are called the height of civilization and will be a main part of the populace for years.

9. About 1.8 Billion Millennials are Spread Across Every Crook and Cranny.

Studies show that around 1.8 billion young adults are in all countries, meaning that 23% of the world comprises millennials. Many millennials are from the Asian continent, with as many as 1.1 billion. Africa has its share of the cake, with just 278 million young adults, and Latin America has 155 million young adults.

10. Most Young Men Get Married at 30, While this Happens at 28 for Ladies.

Men get married at an average of 30 years of age, but this is not the case for women. The average young lady enters into marriage at the age of 28.

11. As Many as 83% of Millennials Spend a lot on Seeking Body Wellness.

Wellness, to these, unlike the older generation, means more than physical health. It simply means all that concerns a person’s mental, social, and emotional health.

Millennials Technology Trends

12. As Many as 93% of Millennials in the United States have Smartphones.

Up to 93% of millennials in the United States use an internet-connected smartphone. This means that 9 in every 10 millennials have a mobile phone. A tablet is used by just 55% of millennials in the United States.

13. Just 20% of Youngsters Stick Around to Watch Content on Television.

Many millennials like to watch their favorite shows and series from the comfort of their phones. Only 20% will sit down to watch programs from a television set at home.

14. The Average Millennial Checks Their Phone Once Every Hour of the Day.

Many youngsters habitually check to see what is going on with their phones. They do this on average, not less than once an hour.

15. As high as 79% of Young Adults are in the Habit of Going to Sleep with a Smartphone.

Holding a smartphone when about to fall asleep is a constant practice for 79% of millennials.

16. About 84% of Gen Y and Gen Z Online Users have Social Media Accounts.

Up to 84% of young people have opened an account with social media sites like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

17. Over 50% of Millennials Use the Internet to Get Information.

As many as 59% of young adults see the Internet as a source of information.

18. Up to 98% of Millennials Use Mobile Devices and Smartphones.

A large number of millennials, up to 98%, have either a smartphone or a mobile device in use.

19. Up to 38% of Generation Y and Z Users Take Pride in Owning the Latest Electronic Device.

The latest electronic devices are in the hands of 38% of people who belong to Gen Y and Z.

20. 68% of Young Adults Enjoy Using a Twofold Screen Desktop.

Marketers say that up to 68% of people in the United States use a twofold-screen desktop.

21. A Smartwatch is Used by 44% of Those who Belong to Gen Y.

A recent study shows that 44% of people in Generation Y have a smartwatch.

Millennials Tech Usage Statistics

22. As Many as 73% of Generation Y Consumers Use Smartphones for Online Shopping.

Online shopping is done using a smartphone by as much as 73% of Generation Y consumers.

23. Just About a Third of Millennials have Used Virtual Reality Once in their Lifetime.

Around a third of every generation of millennials have used virtual reality not less than once.

24. A Good Number of Millennials will Opt for an Apple iPhone.

Apple’s new releases, like the iPhone series, are very much sought after by most millennials.

25. Up to 73% of Young Adults Think Technology has Greatly Improved their Lives.

The belief that technology has helped to balance work and family life is held by 73% of millennials.

26. Ad Blocking was Used by 33% of Persons Between 46 and 55 Years in the United Kingdom.

Up to 33% of those aged 46 to 55 who used the Internet in 2020 used an ad blocker. During that period, 41% of people aged 15 to 25 did not use ad blockers.

27. Three of Every Four Millennials Use Messages to Connect with Their Loved Ones.

Millennials, like Gen Xers, enjoy sending messages to connect with others.

28. The Average Millennial will Spend up to 25 Hours on the Internet for Self.

Generation Y will likely spend an average of 25 hours surfing the Internet for personal gain.

Social Media and Millennials Statistics

Facebook, one of the most used social media sites, has up to 90% of millennials.

30. Up to 90.4% of Generation Y Actively Use a Social Media Platform.

Social media platforms like Facebook are used by as many as 90.4% of young adults.

In a survey, 70% of millennials stated that Facebook and YouTube are their most used social media sites.

32. Advert Placements on Social Media Sites are Done by 44% of Millennials in the United States.

Getting gifts is why 44% of millennials in the United States post adverts on social media.

33. 1 Out of Every Five Millennials Stops Using Brands with Dull Marketing Tactics.

Quite a good number of millennials will unfollow any brand with an annoying marketing approach.

34. Up to 44% of Generation Y Have Some Trust in Adverts they See on Social Media.

As great as 44% of millennials throw caution to the wind, trusting strangers who pose as experts on social media. This behavior pattern has helped in no small way the activities of influencer marketers.

35. As Many as 40% of Millennials Feel Closer to an Influencer than People in their Everyday Lives.

Seeing the activities of a favorite influencer makes 44% of millennials feel some form of connection. This, for some, is more than what they feel for the friends they have around them.

Millennials Customer Behavior Statistics

36. Not Less Than Once in a Lifetime will Millennials buy a Product Suggested by a Brand they Love.

About 50% of millennials buy a product simply because their beloved brand recommended it. This, for many, happens not less than once in their entire lifetime.

37. A Millennial Spends an Average of $5,000 on Vacation Purchases.

Just 35% of millennials spend an average of $5,000 on a shopping spree when on a trip.

38. As Many as 72% of Millennials Desire that Loyalty Programs be Taken up by their Favored Brand.

Up to 72% of young adults would love to see their favored brand start a loyalty program.

39. Just 31% of Millennials will Accept Purchasing a Three-star Brand.

A 3-star rating makes 31% of millennials purchase a product from a brand. This shows that many people in this group will opt for highly-rated products.

40. Placing Adverts is Something that 79% of Millennials Consider Very Important.

As many as 79% of millennials consider advertisement the backbone of any brand’s survival.

41. Up to 60% of Young Adults Remain Loyal to a Brand for a Long Time.

Just 60% of millennial consumers in a survey stated being loyal to a brand for at least ten years.

42. The Social Image and Brand Value of 57% of Female Millennials Affect the Purchase.

57% of young female adults think that social image and brand value decide whether a product should be bought.

43. 33% of Millennials’ Spending Habits have Risen Since the Pandemic’s End.

Online purchases have risen for 33% of millennial consumers after the pandemic.

44. Around 62% of Generation Y Increased their Viewing of Streaming Platforms.

There has been a rise in the amount of content viewed across all streaming platforms after the pandemic. Up to 62.5% of millennials started watching more content on streaming sites and social media.

45. A Hand Sanitizer was the First Call of Purchase for 57% of People During the Pandemic.

Only 57% of people could buy hand sanitizer throughout the pandemic.

46. The Spread of the COVID-19 Virus Made 34% of Generation Y Look Toward Online Purchases.

With the pandemic came a rise in the volume of online purchases by millennial consumers. Up to 34% during the virus spread through online purchasing.

Millennials Purchasing Habits Statistics

47. Up to 40% of Millennials Habitually Read Brand Reviews Before Purchasing.

It is the habit of 40% of young adults to look at brand reviews before purchasing.

48. 50% of Millennial Consumers Use the Internet to Search for Businesses Around Them.

The Internet is handy for 50% of millennials searching for local businesses.

49. As Many as 87% of Millennials Buy Items they had no Plan for Beforehand.

Buying things right on the spot without prior planning is the way of life for 87% of millennials.

50. A Pleasing Customer Experience is Why 60% of Young Adults are Loyal to a Brand.

For 60% of millennials, brand loyalty is when a brand delivers top-notch service.

51. Up to 51% of People will go Around Stores to Know the Price of a Product Before Buying.

For 51% of consumers, buying a product will mean asking for its price from many stores.

52. Millennials Make Up Only 38% of Home Shoppers in the United States.

Just 38% of home shoppers in the United States can be said to be millennials.

53. Many Young Adults Spend an Average of $281 on Groceries Monthly.

Each month of the year, a millennial spends an average of $281 on groceries alone.

54. Up to 39% of Millennials will Make Mobile Payments When Purchasing Products Online.

Making payments for online shopping after a purchase suits 39% of millennial consumers.

55. Marketers Think that 38% of Generation Y Like to Buy Eco-friendly Products.

Eco-friendly products come first place for 38% of young adults today. This stems from the great awareness created all over the world about the safety of these products.

56. As High as 55% of Millennials Will Stick with Great Quality Brands Over Price.

The first thing 55% of consumers look for before making a purchase is the quality of the product, not its price.

57. Up to 84% of Generation Y States have Been Drawn to Engaging Content.

User-generated content attracts the interest of as many as 84% of young adults.

58. 70% of Buyers will Most Likely Trust Video Marketing Brands.

Getting the interest of shoppers takes more effort than you can imagine. This explains why 70% of shoppers are attracted to brands that use video marketing as an advertising tool.

59. A Personalized Ad Gets 70% of Millennials to Pick Interest in Products from a Brand.

Tailored adverts are how 70% of millennials are moved to buy products.

60. Two in Every Three Millennials View Promotional Emails as the Best Way of Advertising a Product.

A promotional email prompts 2 of every three millennials to look at what a product offers.

Conclusion

The facts are clear: Millennials enjoy getting things by swiping a finger on their phone screen. This generation enjoys getting the latest tech gadgets like the much-loved Apple iPhone series. They are always looking for better and easier ways to get things done in the shortest possible time.

Marketers and brand influencers are in the same vein in the search for new ways to get the attention of millennials, often achievable through the online platforms they visit most. Since millennials live in a fast-paced world with constant tech advancements, brands must find ways to remodel their reach-out options. From video marketing to promotional emails, the list goes on and on.

