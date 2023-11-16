Mobile Email Statistics 2023: Tap Into Trends

Email is still perceived as obsolete in communication and online marketing. On the other hand, the speed by which the world communicates through this media in present times works against it.

Research shows that email is a reliable means by which most businesses and individuals use it to sell their products and services. Mobile devices account for 60% of email campaign reads. Most business people, prospective employees, and others prefer checking mail on mobile phones over any other device. This data gives relevant information, details, and general mobile email statistics, as shown below.

Significant Mobile Email Statistics

The average number of emails sent and received in 2023 is 347.3 billion.

92% of internet users rely on email as a medium of communication.

86% of internet users have more than one email .

80% of businesses would choose email marketing over social media marketing.

1.7 billion people use their mobile phones to open email.

marketers prioritize mobile device 73% ofdevice optimization for campaigns.

35% of business professionals use mobile devices for email response.

90% of people aged between 25-34 Form 89% of Email users.

The first email was sent in 1971 .

iPhone has the highest number of email opens, 28.4%.

Use and Significance of Mobile Email Statistics in 2023

1. Each Mobile Internet User Has Above 1 Email Averagely.

Mobile phone owners are estimated to be 7.26 billion and account for 91.54% of the global population, which might grow to 7.69 billion in 2027. Each mobile phone user has more than one email account, an average of 1.9 active email accounts. The rate of received emails increases significantly daily as the number of smartphone users increases. A forecast shows that between 2017 and 2025, the number of emails sent out and received daily might hit 100 billion.

2. The Average Number of Emails Sent and Received in 2023 is 347.3 Billion.

Over time, the effectiveness of email has been overlooked by some. Meanwhile, statistics present it as a very powerful marketing tool. The average number of emails received and sent in 2023 increased by 4.3% over the record in 2022. Statista report shows the total number of emails exchanged globally accounts for 347.3 billion and 333 billion in 2022. Daily email exchanges have increased since 2017 and are projected to hit 392.5 billion by 2026. The volume of emails sent and received in 2017 amounted to 269 billion. The constant increase is greatly attributed to the increased population of smartphone users. The data shows that marketers depend heavily on email communication for marketing purposes.

3. There Are 4.37 Billion Active Email Users Globally in 2023.

Out of 5.3 billion active internet users, 4.37 billion will be active users of email services in 2023. This makes up 82.45% of the total internet users and represents a growth of 2.7% over the 2022 record. Over the years, the number of email users has increased and is projected to hit 4.73 billion in 2026. Some analysts project the volume of email users to hit 4.48 billion in 2024 and 4.59 billion in 2025. These predictions make up for a 2.5% yearly increase, meaning active email users will grow by 11.1% within four years.

4. The Volume of Internet Users That Rely on Email As A Core Communication Medium is 92%.

Speculations show that email usage is outmoded and low compared to social media usage. This is not true, as 83% make up social media users, and 92% make email users in 2022. The rate of email usage is still high compared to social media and other messaging apps, according to Statista. The number of internet users contributes immensely to the number of active email users. The global email users were 4.26 billion and projected to grow to 4.73 billion in 2026.

5. Not Less Than 86% of Internet Users Have More Than 1 Email Accounts in the US.

Only about 14% of US internet users have one email address, and 86% have at least 2 or more email addresses. This was drawn from a survey where 37% of respondents admitted to having 2 email addresses. About 21% acknowledged they had 3, and 28% said they had 4 email accounts. Respondents with distinct email addresses reported having one personal email and the others for business or backup emails. Their reasons for this were they didn’t want a mix-up between work, business, and personal emails.

6. 58% of Mobile Phone Users Admit to Checking Their Emails First When They Wake Up.

An astounding 99% of email users check their emails daily, even multiple times. Research shows that 58% check their email first thing in the morning. Researchers discovered that email users who check their email first when they wake up are task-focused. These people might also be using email for online communication or specific purposes. However, 14% of internet users usually check their social media first, which is their priority.

7. 180% Increase Experienced on Email Opens Using a Smartphone.

As established by researchers, 99% of people check emails every day, and many individuals and professionals do this on their smartphones. Recently, the rate of opened email has significantly increased to 180%. Notably, 35% of business professionals use mobile phones to access emails. Then, a collective of 85% of individuals and businesses access their email using smartphones and mobile devices.

8. Email Marketing is the Preferred Choice of 80% of Marketers Over Social Media Marketing.

Many business persons and marketers utilize email for business communication. Marketers find this medium a major means of communicating and marketing their products and services. A survey shows that 4 out of 5 marketers prefer email marketing to social media marketing. This figure accounts for 80% of email marketers. Also, 37% of businesses have increased their budget for email as some generations prefer this medium for communicating with brands. Statistics show that 89% of marketers generate leads using email.

Usage of Mobile Email Statistics

9. Email is Accessed Using Mobile Phones by 1.7 Billion People.

Almost 1.7 billion people access their email using mobile phones. This figure is comparatively higher than the desktop email users, estimated to be 0.9 billion. 41.9% of opened email was on mobile devices, while opened % on desktops made up 18.2% 2019. The emails opened on iPhone accounted for 28.4%, and 18.2% were for PC-opened emails. The volume of emails accessed on mobile devices and tablets makes up 60% of email engagement. This implies new users prefer mobile devices to access email over web and desktop users; surprisingly, this doesn’t apply to all industries.

10. Mobile Phone Email Views Make Up Approximately 42% of Global Email Views.

Research shows that 41.9 % of email views are from mobile phones, and desktops make up 39% of global email views. The remaining percentage accounts for tablets, iPhones, and other devices. Mobile phones remain the most preferred and convenient environment for reading emails. The preference was facilitated by the evolution of mobile phones being more user-friendly and sophisticated. Employees do not need to worry about replying to emails only during work hours due to the limitation of desktops. This is because mobile phones are now flexible for business and work communication at one’s convenience.

11. 35% of Business Professionals Respond to Email Using Phones.

Statistics show that 35% of business professionals check their email at home, and 23% of employees do the same. Even though some individuals consider receiving and sending emails at home inappropriate, available data shows that most business professionals are not concerned about these risks.

12. Email Users Who Access Email Via Their Smartphones Are Approximately 85%.

Individuals are slowly outmoding the desktop to check email and now prefer smartphones. 85% of individuals and businesses use smartphones and mobile devices to access their email. While the use of smartphones to access and read emails continually grows, the use of desktops and laptops has decreased over the years. Some data shows that 81% of email users checked emails using smartphones in 2017, and 74% used desktops and laptops. Some data shows that 69% of email users in 2018 accessed emails with notebooks and desktops, indicating a decrease.

13. The Email is Preferred by 46% of the Global Smartphone Users For the Business-To-Consumer Channel.

SMS and emails are the most prominent channels for business contact. Email is most preferred to engage brands and email marketing with smartphones. Statistics show that 46% of smartphone users like having business contacts with brands via email. Also, consumers would prefer receiving emails from marketers and brands they previously had business with. The study also showed that 22% of email campaigns were opened in at least 1 hour, which is not so for SMS campaigns. Therefore, 56% of marketers use email marketing as a strategy because of this. Other data shows that 77% of buyers prefer email communication to other channels, while 93% of marketers use email to disseminate content. Also, 29% of marketers feel email marketing is the most effective marketing strategy or medium.

14. 73% of Marketers Need Mobile Device Optimization When Creating Email Marketing Campaigns.

A survey discovered that 9 out of 10 businesses are developing strategies for optimizing email marketing. This figure accounts for 73% of companies and companies considering optimizing mobile devices for email marketing. To meet email marketing objectives, 94% of business professionals and customers admit that personalization is crucial. About 50% of companies assume that to increase email interaction, personalization must play a huge role.

15. The iPhone is the Most Used Mobile Device in the Mobile Email World, Making Up 28.4% of Mobile Email Opens.

The iPhone is undeniably the most used device for email opening, making up for 28.4% of all mobile email opens. With the growing number of emails opened, the iPhone records the highest, with the iPad following, which accounted for 9.3%. Apple made up 2.3% of the market share in early 2021, while Google Android ranked third.

16. Response Emails Sent Out From Smartphones Are 60% Shorter Than Desktops.

Although accessing email via smartphones is more convenient and portable, replying to emails seems lazy. Statistics show that 60% of people find it tasking to answer using the smaller keyboard on mobile phones, unlike the desktop’s larger keyboard. Another reason is the size of the screen. The desktop gives a full view of the emails received compared to mobile devices. These reasons can make email replies shorter than expected.

Mobile Email Usage by Demographics

17. 90% of People Aged Between 25-34 Form 89% of Total Email Users.

The majority of millennials prefer doing business and communicating via email to other media due to its features of professionalism and convenience over other communication mediums. About 89% of millennials use email services, while 85% of Gen X are email users. 40% of email users have established that email is an important communication path and a part of their lives.

18. 73% of Boomers Would Pick Email to Communicate With Brands.

Email as a communication medium is undeniably the most convenient, but the usage level varies in different age groups. 73% of the older generation (boomers) prefer using email to communicate with brands, while Gen X accounts for 72%. While 60% of Gen Z prefers using email to communicate with brands, 64% of millennials also explore this option. Emphatically, about 59% of millennials and 67% of Zoomers use their mobile devices to view emails.

Conclusion

The first email was sent as far back as 1971, and today, email is continually growing and central to digital communication. Email is one of the most common tools for email marketing, generating leads, and transmission. The total number of email users today proves that the advancement of modern technology and digital communication will be dominant.

Discovery has shown the use of desktops to access emails has declined, and the use of mobile devices has significantly increased. Evolution has made email communication via mobile devices more prevalent than desktops. Mobile email statistics present the need for individuals and business professionals to be aware of mobile trends and email marketing strategies.

