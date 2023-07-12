20+ Mobile Gaming Statistics You Must Know in 2023

The popularity of mobile gaming has increased dramatically in recent years, creating a sizable business that attracts millions of players worldwide. This article looks at 25 intriguing mobile gaming statistics for 2023. These numbers will give you an understanding of the industry’s astounding growth, economic significance, and projected $175 billion market value.

The statistics will also provide an in-depth analysis of the condition of mobile gaming now and its promise for the future, providing helpful information about the trends, player preferences, and market dynamics that define the industry.

Let’s dive in.

Captivating Mobile Apps – Gaming Statistics

By 2022, global active mobile gamers will exceed 3 billion .

At the end of 2021, the mobile game revenue hit $175.8 billion .

78% of gamers use Android phones.

Puzzle games are played by 57.9% of gamers .

Women spend more money on in-game purchases than men.

21% of Android and 25% of iOS applications are downloaded games.

62% of people install a game on their mobile devices within a week of owning it.

Games are responsible for 43% of all smartphone user purposes.

Amazing Mobile Gaming Statistics for 2023

Game applications are the most popular applications used by phone users, especially smartphone owners. Many people spend lots of time on their mobile phones playing games. The COVID’19 lockdown only increased the number of people who resort to mobile gaming to conquer boredom.

1. At the End of 2021, the Mobile Games’ Revenue Reached $175.8 Billion Worldwide.

The Mobile Gaming Industry Report for 2021 Showed Revenue of $175.8 billion. This considerable increase raised expectations of surpassing the $200 billion mark in 2022 and reaching $218.7 billion by 2024.

Mobile games revenue grew to $68.5 billion at the end of 2019. However, the 2020 mobile gaming statistics show that this figure is estimated to increase 12% by 2022.

(Source: Hot Play Games)

2. In 2026, the Mobile Gaming Content Market will be Worth $173.4 Billion.

The current mobile game statistical gain is estimated to reach $170 billion by 2026. It was at $131.2 billion recently, and it is worth noting that most of its Revenue started from Asia.

(Source: Statista)

3. Worldwide, Women Spend Money More in Game Than Men.

Statistics show that the number of mobile devices active for downloads is over 1.1 million daily. Of the number, 31% of women have downloaded mobile game apps, with men at 33%.

Other than that, it was reported that women spend 35% more on gaming apps and have about 42% more retention over seven days on average compared to men.

(Source: The Next Web)

4. In 2022, Subway Surfers Game was the Top Mobile Game With the Most Downloads.

With over 30 million installs, the Subway Surfer (SS) Games effortlessly received the title “most downloaded game,” an 86.5% increase from May 2021. Garena Free Fire (GFF) collected second place with 26 million downloads, a 50.3% increase from the previous year.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

5. Every Two Out of Three Mobile Users Between 55 to 64 Play Mobile Games.

Mobile gaming demographics are just a source of fascinating information. The data implies that two out of three mobile users between 55 and 64 play mobile games.

(Source: Hot Play)

6. In Terms of Revenue, PUBG Mobile is the Top Mobile Game Worldwide, January 2022.

Tancent’s PUBG is the top-grossing mobile game. Mobile gaming industry analysis received about $237 million. The US recorded 8% of PUBG player expenses, while Turkey was responsible for 7%.

(Source: Gadgets Now)

7. Asia is the Largest Gaming Marketplace Worldwide.

According to the 2022 mobile gaming statistics, Asia has half the mobile gaming market with approximately $34.114 billion in Revenue and over 905 million users. China, on its own, generates $21.02 billion, about 61% of the Asian Revenue.

(Source: Statistics)

United States Mobile Gaming Statistics

Even though Asia countries are known to top the gaming industry, the US is still catching up. According to the US mobile game market statistics, the US has over 203 gamers.

Below are the US mobile market statistics:

8. 6% of All Android Game Software Developers are From the US.

The global Android gaming publishers stand at 164 700. But, United States mobile market statistics indicate that American Android game publishers are above 10,144.

(Source: 42 Matters)

9. The Largest Mobile Game Publisher in the United States is Imangi Studios.

This American company is best known for its gaming app, “Temple Run,” which owns four mobile games downloaded more than 1.2 billion times worldwide. The mobile gaming industry happens to be a viral game.

(Source: 42 Matters)

10. 33% of Mobile American Games are Available for Android and iOS.

American gaming developers try harder to see that their games are readily available on Android and iOS. Just a few of about 18% of publishers can brag of such a feat.

(Source: 42 Matters)

General Mobile Gaming Statistics

Here are random tidbits you need to know about mobile gaming:

11. Mobile Games are Responsible for 33% of Installations, 10% of The Time, and 74% of Consumer Spend.

Mobile gaming keeps holding its own, accounting for 10% of the time users spend in the game apps, a percentage that has remained fixed over the years, despite users’ time in apps having increased by 50% over the past two years.

(Source: TechCrunch)

12. 49% of Mobile Players are Male.

Women play more and are always ready to pay for the games, which makes them more important than male players. What is supposed to be controlled by men is now dominated by women.

(Source: Hot Play)

13. 85% of Gamers Don’t Consider Themselves Gamers, While 30% of All Play Games Daily.

People aged 55 years and above don’t consider themselves gamers, despite spending lots of time playing games. Meanwhile, the number of older people who don’t play games is about 20%.

(Source: AP News)

14. 55% of Mobile Game Players are Around 55 Years Old, and 21% are Around 25 Years to 34 Years Old.

It may be shocking that the older ones play games more than the younger ones, as the reverse should have been the case.

(Source: Imarc)

15. At the End of 2022, Puzzle Games will Exceed 11 Billion Downloads.

Puzzle games are top-rated. Every day, people download these puzzle games, causing an increase in the number of downloads. The number of downloads is expected to reach 12 billion, as every download generates an average revenue of $1, with Americans accountable for most of it.

(Source: Statista)

16. Candy Crush Generated About $550 Million in Revenue in the United States, Just in 2021.

The Revenue from candy crush 2021 was $556.44 million in the United States. What is more pleasing is that the parent company King Digital Entertainment was above $682 million in Revenue for Q1 2022 only.

(Source: Statista)

17. 8% of Mobile Gamers are Teenagers.

It’s easier to think these age grades are the most mobile gaming users. However, this number shows that even adults take this new technology to another level.

(Source: Google Books)

18. 59% of Android Users Choose Casual Games Over Others.

Half of gamers prefer to play casual games like; Candy Crush, Monument Valley 2, Pocket City, etc. The recent report on this game stated that this percentage would likely increase in the coming years.

(Source: WePC)

19. Voodoo was the Famous iPhone Gaming App Publisher in February 2022.

Voodoo was the most well-liked game app publisher during the first quarter of 2022, with around 15.5 million downloads. With over 12.27 million iPhone app downloads, Supersonic LTD came in second.

(Source: Statista)

20. More Than 74% of Females of All Ages Play Mobile Games Daily, While 67% See Them as Essential Means of Stress Relief, Mental Stimulation, and Relaxation.

Mobile gaming is now becoming very popular among women from 18 years to 65 years and above, which they see as a means of stress relief, mental stimulation, and relaxation, according to a global research report.

(Source: News Wire)

21. 21% of Android and 25% of ios Game Apps are Downloaded Games. But 78% of the Players Worldwide are in the Android Game Markets.

Android players rule the game world, as they are 8X more than iOS gamers. 21% of Android and 25% of iOS game apps are downloaded games. However, 78% of worldwide players are in the Android game markets, indicating its dominant global player base despite a higher percentage of downloaded games on iOS.

(Source: Earthweb)

22. By the End of 2022, There was an Estimation That Mobile Gamers Worldwide will Surpass 3 Billion.

The increment of the mobile gaming market is a force to reckon with. Following the increased adoption rate of VR games and the buzz that came with the metaverse, by the end of 2022, experts projected that the number of gamers worldwide will surpass 3 billion.

(Source: eMarketer)

23. Google Play, a Game, was Expected to Reach 66 Million Downloads by 2025.

These show a great CAGR for Google Play game downloads. Experts predicted 66 million by 2025. Moreover, they indicated above 121 billion non-game apps downloaded.

(Source: Web Tribunal)

24. The Total Revenue for Puzzle Games Globally was Forecasted to Go Above $21 Billion by the End of 2022.

Candy Crush is among the popular games. But experts forecast that by 2022 ending, puzzle games’ total Revenue will reach $21.42 billion. Additionally, its growth annually is estimated at 7.49% between 2022 and 2026. That is to say, by 2026, it is set to reach the $30 billion mark.

(Source: Statista)

25. Over 60% of Mobile Gamers are in the 16-24 Age Categories.

The number of game application downloads is increasing daily as more and more players sign up for online games. Primarily due to the easy-to-use gaming payment options and the extensive availability of smartphones, there are now more than 300 million online gamers in India.

By 2022, it was expected that there would be twice as many users, with a sizable proportion coming from rural areas where mobile gaming is slowly gaining ground. Participation in international esports competitions among members of the Indian gaming community has also expanded.

(Source; Earthweb)

Conclusion

Mobile gaming means playing the games you love on your device at your convenience and relishing the best experience possible. The practice has grown far to become one in which both the young and old wishes to engage. It solves the problems of boredom and ensures one can have fun from anywhere and anytime.

Every mobile device user nowadays utilizes their phone to play games. Interestingly, the type of games ruling the gaming world is casual and hyper-casual games, with AR technologies coming to take over. Most of these players are older, and many are female. Outside killing boredom, mobile gaming helps our ways of thinking, helps reduce anxiety, and boosts our memory.

FAQs