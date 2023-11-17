Key 2023 Mobile Marketing Statistics: 20+ Insights You Can’t Miss

Mobile devices are essential for information, communication, business, and marketing. The mobile experience has now become an integral part of our lives. People widely use mobile phones yearly, prompting the need for companies to take advantage of this marketing development. The benefits of mobile marketing cut across many aspects of business operations, including accessing customers through mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. Data shows that 60% of smartphone users have contacted a business directly using search results (i.e., “click to call”).

This article presents statistics explaining the state of the mobile marketing industry, its growth rate, and the connectivity between brands and consumers. Also, the statistics reveal revenue generated through mobile advertisement, email marketing, market size, and the future of mobile marketing. Keep reading to discover it all.

Key Mobile Marketing Statistics

Mobile Devices contribute to 52.2% of Website Traffic .

53.03% of the market share in 2023 will come from mobile devices.

61% of internet users prefer mobile-friendly websites .

96% of people use the Google search option .

from Mobile devices . More than 50% of YouTube views are

69% of people would rather read product reviews than ask the sales team .

Global Mobile Marketing Industry was $17.6 billion in 2022.

Videos released within the mobile marketing industry have 80% views on the internet.

50% of people search for ad products immediately.

Most Facebook Ad-generated revenue came from Mobile marketing, accounting for $16.34 billion in 2019.

Fashion industry Mobile E-commerce in 2022 recorded $431.04 billion in sales.

Impressive Mobile Marketing Statistics in 2023

1. Mobile Devices Contribute to 52.2% of Website Traffic.

Mobile phone users totaled 5.44 billion in 2023, accounting for 68% of the global population as of 2023. Moreover, the international number of internet users is estimated to be 5.16 billion, indicating 64.4% of the world’s online population. The website traffic on mobile devices is estimated to be 55.5% as of September 2023. Some data reveals that 92.3% of internet users browse the internet using their mobile devices, 65.6% more than desktop users. The surge in Internet use for various purposes is attributed to developing countries.

2. Mobile Makes Up 53.03% of the Market Share and Will Be the Largest in 2023.

Statistics show that millions of people use their devices for many online activities. As of the end of 2022, mobile devices, desktops, and tablets made up 60.29%, 37.71%, and 2% of the global market share, respectively. As of September 2023, the mobile global market share amounted to 53.03%, desktops account for 45.13%, and tablets account for 1.84%. The figures indicate that mobile devices are leading the global market space, and with mobile optimization, the mobile market will dominate.

3. 61% Of Internet Users Would Recommend a Mobile-Friendly Business Site.

Mobile-friendliness contributes largely to earning conversions in businesses. This means when creating and running a digital marketing campaign, all actions should lead to conversions on mobile devices. Statistics show that 61% of consumers will most likely purchase from mobile-friendly sites. Since most purchases are made using mobile, some companies have noticed this trend and developed mobile-friendly sites. However, 57% of internet users won’t recommend a business site that’s poorly designed for mobile engagement. Therefore, if the experience is not memorable for a customer, the chances of referral to potential customers are slim. Some giant companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Target have optimized websites for mobile that yield fast and efficient checkout. Websites without mobile optimization lose leads to competitors, indicating the relevance of firms investing in mobile marketing.

4. 96% of People Use the Google Search Option.

When the thought of mobile searches evolved, Google became the first search engine that came to people’s minds. Google is vital to the mobile usage experience, as 96% of people maximize Google for searches. Every business would want to be fully optimized on search engines. So, investing in SEO would help reach leads on Google. Local businesses must be optimized on Google to appeal to people looking for such places via mobile devices. SEO will help Google increase your chances of appearing in search result pages. 75% of searchers will not go beyond the first search page, hence the need to revise your marketing strategic plan.

5. Over 41.9% Of Emails Are Opened on Mobile Devices.

Statistics show in 2019, 41.9% of email addresses were opened on mobile phones. Other devices made up the remaining percentage. Ease of use and efficiency are the major functions of mobile email in email marketing. This differs from the 75% of Americans who read their email on their mobile devices. Many reports indicated that over half of email opens are done on mobile phones by the younger generation rather than the older generation. Email marketing strategies should also apply to mobile marketing strategies for gains. In essence, mobile optimization is vital for mobile marketing productivity.

6. Mobile Devices Account For Over 50% of YouTube Views.

Videos are becoming popular, especially on YouTube, which has over 1 billion users. Across all devices, YouTube videos are watched by millions of users daily. Video marketing plans and mobile optimization on YouTube create an opportunity to appeal to many mobile users and make videos valuable. Statistics show that mobile devices account for over 50% of YouTube views, which have generated at least $1 billion in sales. The high rate of YouTube views on mobile is influenced by people’s increased preference for watching videos over reading content. This plays an important role in marketing by capturing the interest of your audience and engaging them in your business.

7. An Average Time Spent on a Mobile Device by a Person Daily Is 3 Hours and 15 Minutes.

The average time spent on mobile phones daily in the US, not including talking in 2022, was 4 hours and 22 minutes. The figure has increased and is expected to hit 4 hours 39 minutes by 2024. Meanwhile, as of June 2023, people in the UK spend over 3.5 hours daily on mobile devices to access the internet. In 2023, 53.5% of the time spent on mobile devices is used to access the internet. Research shows that a daily average of 3 hours and 15 minutes is spent on mobile devices. However, 1 in every 5 mobile users spends an average of 4.5 hours on their phone daily, making up 20% of users.

8. Graphic Interchange Format Usage in Mobile Communication Grew by 33% in 2020.

Graphic Interchange Format (GIF) is a short video on social media and other mobile applications, usually a few seconds. GIFs are generally amusing; they help boost brand awareness and popularize your adverts. In recent years, the rate of GIFs usage increased from 3% to 33%. Moreover, businesses expect GIF usage to be updated with marketing trends for maximum impact.

9. Between 8 pm and Midnight is the Most Common Online Time For Mobile Phone Owners.

People have their phones with them almost all day, but the possibility of responding to their needs on the phone is low. Most people may be at work or have other work requirements during the day. The peak time most people use the internet is the night hours between 8 pm and Midnight. Additionally, the number of mobile and tablet users who access the internet during this time is greater than the desktop users. The use of desktops for internet access is usually between 10 am and 5 pm because this is most people’s work hours. Understanding the timeframes will help you target your advert period for mobile advertising.

10. Global Mobile Marketing Industry was $17.6 Billion in 2022.

The Mobile Marketing Industry is a broad channel for reaching consumers through mobile devices. This can help to alert customers about businesses and organizations through advertisement. The mobile marketing industry will be worth $17.6 billion by the end of 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. Considering the economic situation, the industry’s growth was significant. Predictions show that the mobile marketing industry will hit $91 billion at a CAGR of 17.8% very soon.

11. Over $360 Billion is Projected to be Spent on Mobile Advertising by Businesses Before the End of 2023.

Most businesses and companies have invested hugely in mobile advertising since it became famous. This is because the return from investing in mobile advertising is great. In 2015, many businesses spent over $61 billion on mobile ads. In 2016, the total spending on mobile ads hit $95 billion and $175 billion in 2018. Statistics projected an investment of over $360 billion in the industry before the end of 2023. The mobile marketing industry has been increasing significantly yearly and is expected to attract $400 billion in ad spending in 2024.

Enlightening Mobile Marketing Statistics

12. The US Has the Highest Spending on Mobile Advertising Among Other Countries.

The US is one large country with advanced technology and skills in setting trends. This is reflected in how the country invests in mobile marketing. In 2020 alone, the US spent $165 billion on mobile marketing. A survey reveals that 57% of businesses in the US intend to increase their podcast advertising spending. Also, 49% of companies plan to boost their expenditure or investment in a mobile video advertisement.

China is the second country with the largest investment in mobile advertising after the US, with $110 billion spent in 2020. Other countries are far behind in mobile ads and are not close to the US and China’s spending. Interestingly, the projection shows Instagram ads revenue might hit $40 billion before 2023 runs out.

13. The Rate of Advertising in Mobile Gaming Experiences Rapid Growth.

Statistical reports show that $40 billion was spent on mobile gaming advertising in 2021 and is projected to hit $130 billion by 2025. Statistics also show that the number of mobile gamers worldwide is estimated to be 3 billion. Mobile advertising varies in categories, making deciding which to invest in or target difficult. Amongst the several types, the most famous are social media and mobile gaming, which are the most appealing to people. Although the amount spent on mobile gaming advertising rapidly increases, it is still below what is spent in the mobile marketing industry.

14. Approximately 80% of Released Videos on the Internet Are Watched.

Research shows that 85% of people will purchase an item after seeing it in a video. This is why most people search on Google for things seen in adverts. The impression on videos can attract people to videos, and statistics show that 80.1% of advertising videos are watched. Reports indicate that an average internet user watches over 32 videos monthly, and YouTube accounts for 33% of video views. YouTube is a regularly visited platform, and a weekly report reveals that 78% of people watch videos here. Mobile video ads will create more efficient responses on mobile devices than desktops.

15. Ad Views are Searched Immediately on Google by 50% of People.

After viewing an ad, 50% of shoppers search for products on Google using their mobile device. Mobile devices are what most shoppers use to discover products and get enough information about them.

16. Google Ads Mobile Click-Through Rates are Higher than Desktop Rates.

However, click-through rates are necessary for tracking mobile marketing performance, and getting a 100% click-through rate is impossible. Desktop click-through rates are achievable but greater on mobile devices, especially from Google Ads. The speed at which people purchase an item upon seeing a mobile ad is a marketing strategy. Some marketers are appealed by 1% or 2% purchases from adverts they created.

17. 80% of Consumers like Receiving Alerts From Marketers in their Locality.

An effective way to target your audience is by location and sourcing important information locally. Companies and marketers use such alerts to inform consumers of products around them, especially within their vicinity. In a survey, 80% of consumers admitted they liked receiving alerts, which made them think great about the service personalization. Statistics also showed that consumers would patronize businesses that send them signals.

18. About 40% of Millennials Consumers Like To Receive Texts from Brands.

Most customers will cherish personalized service. It gives them a sense of belonging. Statistics show that 40% of Millennials would feel encouraged when their favorite brands send them a text. This approach is a win for businesses as half of the customers who receive texts from their brands will likely make another purchase. Sending texts to consumers is important to avoid losing out on sales or big deals. Additionally, 75% of marketers would probably send deals or promotions to their consumers via SMS. SMS marketing statistics show a greater chance of coupons being 10 times redeemable by consumers over other marketing means.

19. 69% of People Would Rather Read a Product Review on Their Device Than Ask a Staff Member.

When you’re indecisive about buying a product, you may like to ask staff or read the product review online. Statistics show that 69% of in-shoppers check online to see what people have to say about a product than ask a sales staff. Most people don’t consult staff because the sales team may not be genuine with their response. Unlike independent online reviews, sales team responses may not be separate since they may try to make sales.

Mobile marketing is Facebook’s largest advertising revenue source, accounting for 92% of mobile Facebook ads generated revenue. Statistics reveal that 94% of the total Facebook Ads revenue in 2019, worth $16.34 billion, came from mobile marketing. The use of Facebook on mobile devices increased, leaving about 1.7% of desktop users on the website in 2022. This means the growth in Facebook ad revenue is greatly attributed to mobile ad spending. Furthermore, the proportion of Facebook-generated ad revenue on mobile should increase, but Facebook has stopped releasing reports on ads generated on mobile.

21. Mobile E-commerce Powered The Fashion Industry With 71% Sales in 2022.

Digital technological advancement has influenced the fashion industry in recent years. Mobile phones significantly aided fashion brands in awareness, recognition, large audience capturing, and sales boost. Online sales of fashion products on mobile devices have increased, thereby driving the fashion industry generally. Statistics reveal that mobile commerce powered 71% of online sales of fashion products in 2022.

22. Mobile Commerce Sales in the US Amounted To $431.04 Billion in 2022.

The US experienced massive sales from the use of mobile devices, generating up to $431.04 billion. There’s an increase in the trend compared to the sales in the previous year, estimated to be $362.11. Mobile commerce has become a major utility for driving online sales for brands and businesses.

Conclusion

Mobile Marketing provides a prominent channel for marketers and businesses to reach consumers. Mobile marketing has numerous benefits for companies; many brands have adopted the system. Consumers spend a lot of time on their mobile looking for how to access promotions and deals while searching for product reviews.

On the other hand, marketers put up ads to reach consumers, which convert more on mobile devices than on different channels. So, mobile marketing plays a vital role by helping to link marketers, businesses, brands, and companies to potential consumers. For efficient mobile marketing, different strategies are necessary, not neglecting mobile-friendliness to appeal to your audience, as we’ve established in the statistics above.

