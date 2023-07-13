Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)

If buyers wish to look for simple things or even where to spend holidays and lodges these days, they visit an online review site. Online reviews give consumers a peek into their desired product or service’s reliability, value, and quality.

Online reviews are much more personal than advertising and can affect purchasing decisions significantly. So far, the most extensive review site is Google. As a top search engine, Google has six times more reviews than its three closest competitors’ portals worldwide.

Also, the number of people reading Google reviews continues to increase. There is other necessary information surrounding the topic of online reviews you must know today, and this article will highlight a couple of them in statistics.

Top Highlights

Statistics from extensive research and studies on online reviews highlight that:

93% of Buyers and sellers who used online reviews say it has affected their decision on what to buy.

Those posting online reviews every month on the internet are nearly half of the internet users.

Those using Google to assess indigenous businesses are 81% of consumers.

26,830 new reviews per minute are posted on the Yelp consumer review platform.

700 enterprises with fake endorsements were recognized by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2021

Google took out 55 million reviews in 2020

In 2022, one billion reviews were streamed by TripAdvisor.

The top concern of Expedia review is sustainability.

688 characters are on TripAdvisor’s online hotel review.

Negative online reviews do not get responses from 75% of businesses.

General Online Review Statistics

Online review portals help users make informed decisions on what they are buying. Here is how users react to what they read on an online review platform:

1. 93% of Users Say Online Reviews Have Impacted Buying Decisions.

The study carried out by Podium found that 93% of consumers say online reviews have affected their buying decisions. Businesses that want to attract and retain customers must take online reviews seriously. Hence, customers expect companies to maintain a high standard regarding online reviews.

(Source: Podium)

2. Only 2% of Consumers Have Not Read an Online Review.

In 2020, 13% of consumers “never” read an online review. That number has dropped to 2% in 2021. According to research, 98% of consumers read online reviews “occasionally,” while 77% say they read them “frequently.”

(Source: BrightLocal)

3. 50% of Customers Say an Online Review Persuades Them More Than a Discount Offer.

Consumers are persuaded to shop and buy by online reviews than by discounts. According to research, loyalty or rewards programs can motivate 6.5% of consumers, deals or coupons motivate 22.1% of shoppers, Free shipping can persuade 24.5% of shoppers, and online reviews inspire 32%.

(Source: Bizrate Insights)

4. Nearly Half of All Internet Users post online reviews every month.

According to research, consumers in the 25-34 age group are most likely to post an online review, with 53% having published in the past 30 days. Consumers around the world, nearly half of those using the internet, post an online review every month.

(Source: GWI)

5. Third-party review Portals are More Trustworthy Than Retailer Sites—nearly Half of Those Shopping Online Said So.

According to a study, 16.6% of shoppers rely on third-party review sites such as Yelp, while 41% are somewhat on those sites. This means that a total of 57.6% of shoppers trust third-party review sites to some degree.

The study also found that 23% of shoppers do not trust third-party review sites, and 19.4% are still determining whether or not they trust them. These findings suggest a significant variation in how consumers view these review sites.

(Source: Bizrate Insigts)

Top Online Review Platforms

Nine out of ten online reviews are available in four review portals or platforms though there are many online review sites.

6. Four Review Portals Contain 88% of All Online Reviews.

88% of all online reviews are held on just four review portals. Online review sites like Google, Yelp, Facebook, and TripAdvisor have 88% of all online reviews. The highest is Google, with 73% of all online reviews. Yelp contains 6% of all online reviews, Facebook includes 3%, and TripAdvisor contains 3%.

(Source: Review trackers)

7. Those Using Google to Assess Indigenous Businesses are 81% of Consumers.

BrightLocal stated in their study that 81% of consumers used Google to evaluate businesses in 2021. Google also has the most reviews and readers than any other review site.

There are a few reasons Google is famous for reviews. First, Google is the most popular search engine in the world, so it’s the first place to find information about businesses. Second, Google reviews are easy to find and read. They are prominently displayed on Google Maps and Google Search. Third, Google reviews are generally considered to be reliable. Google has several measures to prevent fake reviews and a team of human reviewers who check reviews for authenticity.

(Source: BrightLocal)

8. More Than Half of Online Shoppers Use the Yelp Review Site.

According to research, in 2020, 32% of consumers used the Yelp Review site, while in 2021, 53% used Yelp, showing a 21-point increase, enjoying the most significant year-over-year growth. Users are less suspicious of fake reviews on Yelp than Google or Amazon.

(Source: BrightLocal)

There need to be more customers using the Facebook review site. According to research, 54% of customers used Facebook online reviews in 2020. That figure dropped to 48% in 2021 due to the trust factor. People are apprehensive of fake reviews on Facebook.

(Source: BrightLocal)

10. 26,830 New Reviews Per Minute Appear on the Yelp Customer Review Site.

Yelp is a popular review website that allows users to rate and review local businesses. In 2020, Yelp had over 220 million reviews; as of 2023, it receives an average of 27,000 new reviews per minute. This means Yelp gets over 1.6 million reviews per hour and over 38.6 million reviews daily.

The number of reviews on Yelp has been steadily increasing over the years, likely due to the growing popularity of online reviews. A recent study found that 88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. Yelp has become an essential tool for businesses that want to attract new customers and build their reputation.

(Source: Invespro)

Fake Online Reviews

The main problem with online review sites is fake reviews. Customers can now identify inauthentic reviews. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recognized hundreds of counterfeit endorsements in 2021.

11. Fake Reviews Have Been Read by 82% of Consumers in the Past Year.

82% of shoppers have seen a fake review in the past year.92% of consumers aged 18-34 have read fake reviews, 74% of consumers aged 35-54 have read counterfeit reviews, and 59% of customers aged 54 and above have seen a fake review since last year.

(Source: Invesp)

12. 67% of Shoppers Think Fake Reviews are Unruly.

Google, the most extensive review site, has 10.7% of fake reviews. Yelp has 7.1% of fake reviews. Tripadvisor has 5.2%, and Facebook has 4.9% counterfeit reviews. From city to city, the deception rate varies. According to a report by Lauderdale, Miami-Ft. has the highest percentage of fake reviews at 9.7%, while Boston has the lowest percentage of counterfeit checks at 3.9%.

(Source: Agility PR)

13. 700 Businesses With Fake Commendations were Documented by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2021.

More than 700 businesses, including Ford Motor Company, Walmart, Walt Disney Company, and many more, were cited by The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for deceptive trade endorsement in 2021. Dishonest practice by advertisers attracts penalties of up to $43,792 per violation.

(Source: FTC)

14. Google Took Out 55 Million Reviews in 2020.

55 million checks that breach rules and regulations were blocked or removed by Google in 2020. 2020 Google removed 27% fewer reviews 2020 than in 2019 when it removed 75 million reviews.

(Source: Near Media)

15. The Term “Own-endorsements” has Been Created by Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for Some Types of Fake Reviews.

The Federal Trade Commission is fighting fake and fraudulent online reviews, calling the counterfeit checks “own-endorsements.” A telemarketer in Nevada was taken to court by the FTC, charging $8.8 million for posting testimonials from customers even though employees posted the review.

(Source: FTC)

Travel and Tourism Online Review Sites

Travel and tourism review sites like TripAdvisor have had an increasing number of reviews, and the number of users reading them has increased as Travelers search for the quality of hotels and destinations. They search for “tourist traps” and “sustainability.”

16. More than One Billion Users Reviewed Tripadvisor in 2022.

Tripadvisor passed one billion reviews in 2022. The most-reviewed hotel on TripAdvisor is the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, with more than 48,000 reviews. TripAdvisor is an online travel review site that was established in February 2000.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

17. The Top Concern of Expedia Review is Sustainability.

Sustainability and the environment are becoming increasingly important to travelers, as reflected in the reviews they leave on Expedia. In a recent survey, Expedia found that 75% of travelers are interested in learning more about the sustainability practices of hotels and other travel providers.

Additionally, 60% of travelers said they would be more likely to book a hotel that is committed to sustainability. Expedia is responding to this growing demand by providing more information about the sustainability practices of its partners and developing new features.

(Source: Expedia)

18. Only 22% of Holidaymakers will Post Unwelcome Online Hotel Reviews.

An unsolicited online hotel review will be posted by 22% of travelers. According to a report by BrightLocal, statistics show that the top ways consumers are asked to do a review are by email (41%), on a receipt or invoice (35%), in person/during the sale (35%), and by SMS text (27%).

(Source: Stratos jets)

19. 688 Characters are the Average on TripAdvisor Online Hotel Reviews.

According to a study by Tripadvisor, the average online hotel review on the platform is 688 characters long. This equals about 90-160 words or 4-11 sentences. The study also found that 76% of customers read a long review before booking, while 68% will book before reading a long review.

These findings suggest a significant difference in how customers use online hotel reviews. Some customers prefer to read long reviews before booking, while others are likelier to book based on the rating or a few short reviews.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

20. 68% of Travelers Choose Not to Go to a Particular Attraction or Expedition, Saying it May be a Tourist Trap.

68% of travelers will avoid an interest or destination if they think it is a tourist trap. This is according to a recent survey by GetYourGuide.com, an online booking and travel review site. The survey also found that 41% of travelers will not visit some destinations due to concerns about tourist traps.

The survey results suggest that travelers are increasingly looking for authentic experiences. They are less interested in visiting places that are crowded, overpriced, and offer little in the way of cultural or historical significance.

(Source: Breaking Travel News, Get Your Guide)

The Cost of Negative Online Reviews

Positive online review attracts customers to make a purchase decision. In contrast, negative online reviews and comments or low star ratings discourage customers from doing business.

21. Company With Negative Reviews Discourages 86% of Customers Who Will Step Back from Buying.

According to reports, 92% of consumers say they will look in on a business with at least a four or more-star rating, while 86% say they will think twice about buying from companies with bad reviews.

(Source: Invesp)

22. One Bad Online Review Can Make a Business Lose Up to 30 Customers.

Angry customers are more likely to post a negative online review. According to a study, the report shows that one negative review can cost a business up to 30 customers, which can be challenging to make up on time. It can take up to 12 new positive reviews to ease the destructive effect of one negative review.

(Source: Online Reputation Management)

23. 75% of Companies Don’t Reply to Negative Reviews.

According to the report, companies that respond to 25% of their review make 35% more income than businesses that do not respond. Negative reviews can be demoralizing, and when attended to, the focus can be shifted from achieving more to trying to fix issues. Consumers often want to state an unnecessary opinion that may not align with the company’s growth and roadmap. Hence, such reviews are left unattended.

(Source: Keeping)

24. 53% of Buyers Desire a Quick Reply to Negative Reviews.

According to the report, 53% of consumers want a response to negative reviews within a week of posting. 33% of customers expect a response within three days. 63% of users said at least one business has never replied to their online review.

(Source: ReviewTrackers)

Conclusion

Online reviews have a significant impact on how businesses respond to consumers and how consumers decide on what to buy. Companies that receive positive reviews are more likely to get more customers, while those that receive negative reviews are likelier to lose customers.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is concerned about the growing problem of fake reviews. In 2018, the FTC warned businesses about the risks of using fake reviews to boost their products or services. The FTC also warned consumers to be wary of fake reviews and to look for signs that a review may be affected. Users must take care of the reviews they read and the ones they make.

