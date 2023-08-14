OnlyFans Creator Statistics for 2023

OnlyFans is primarily known as a platform where people make money from adult content. However, it’s a lot more than that.

Founded in 2016 by Tim Stokely as a platform for content creators to make money, OnlyFans is home to almost 200 million users, including over 2 million content creators. And while a large percentage of its creators make money from adult images and videos, it also has a market for many other types of content, including fitness and cooking.

The platform grew substantially during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and today, its members include many famous influencers such as Cardi B and Bella Thorne. Given the platform’s popularity and user base, it’d be remiss to dismiss OnlyFans as just an “amateur porn website.”

Our goal with this article is to take a deep dive into OnlyFans creator statistics. Keep reading to find out who the creators are, how many there are, who consumes their content, and what kind of content is on offer.

Key OnlyFans Creator Statistics & Trends for 2023

OnlyFans Creators & Users Statistics

OnlyFans creators get paid for their content. But who are they? How many of them are there? And who are the OnlyFans users? We’ll answer these questions and more in this section.

Total Number of Users

Source: Statista

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of OnlyFans users skyrocketed, with its CEO reporting over 200,000 new users joining on a daily basis. Before 2020, the platform had under 15 million users but gained over 80 million more that year. In 2021, the number of users worldwide reached almost 188 million.

Total Number of OnlyFans Creators

Source: Statista

OnlyFans is one of the most popular websites for digital content creators. As of 2021, the platform had over 2.1 million creators.

However, not everyone is approved to be an OnlyFans creator. For example, between July 2021 and September 2022, the average approval rate for OnlyFans creators was 35.25%.

In May 2022, the acceptance rate for OnlyFans creator accounts was just 3.84%. The highest rate (40.85%) was in July 2021 and August 2022.

The low approval rates stem from several issues. Most importantly, many people are hesitant to provide their personal documentation and banking information to a website with a controversial reputation. However, that’s the only way creators can get paid on OnlyFans.

Top OnlyFans Creators

Source: Statista

OnlyFans creators get to keep 80% of their earnings, while the platform retains 20%.

There are over 300 OnlyFans creators who make over $1 million per year. The creator who makes the most per year is the rapper Bhad Bhabie, who makes over $59.79 million per annum. Musician Cardi B is in the second spot with $46.7 million per annum.

However, it’s also worth looking at the monthly revenue of certain OnlyFans creators. Not all of the top annual earners are top monthly earners, and vice versa. Here’s an overview of some of the top OnlyFans creators by monthly earnings:

Name Subject Monthly Earnings Blac Chyna Adult $20 million Bella Thorne Adult $11 million Cardi B Behind-the-scenes footage (SFW) $9.34 million Tyga Music (SFW) $7.69 million Mia Khalifa Spicy but SFW $6.42 million Erica Mena Adult $4.49 million

Former Disney Star Bella Thorne set an OnlyFans record when she made $ 1 million within 24 hours after joining OnlyFans in August 2020.

OnlyFans Creator & User Demographics

Since OnlyFans doesn’t release its user data to the public, it’s hard to estimate the user and creator demographics. However, a 2022 Civic Science study found several interesting statistics on user and creator demographics that we’ll share below.

OnlyFans Creators

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/onlyfans-creator-statistics in your post.

Men make up a slight majority of current OnlyFans creators. However, the study found that 57% of people planning to be OnlyFans creators are women, compared to 43% being men.

Moreover, 56% of people who used to be OnlyFans creators are women, which might signify that the platform could provide better support for female creators.

In terms of age, almost half of current OnlyFans creators are in the Generation Z bracket, with millennials following closely at 33%. However, over 38% of those planning to be OnlyFans contributors in the future are millennials, suggesting a more diverse demographic.

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/onlyfans-creator-statistics in your post.

As with creators, the majority of OnlyFans subscribers are male, and 18-24-year-olds are the most represented age group.

However, while more women than men are planning to be creators, more men than women are planning to be OnlyFans subscribers – 54% of intended future subscribers are men.

The gender split of former OnlyFans subscribers is almost equal, contradicting the stereotype that only men consume the risque content that OnlyFans is famous for.

Regarding the age of former and future OnlyFans subscribers, 8% of people aged 55+ are planning to subscribe, while 37% and 26% of intended future subscribers are millennials or Generation X, respectively. Gen Z makes up only 30% of those who plan to subscribe but over 50% of former subscribers.

OnlyFans Traffic Statistics

Source: Statista

As of February 2023, the OnlyFans website had over 1 billion monthly visitors.

According to Sexual Alpha, a significant proportion of OnlyFans visitors in January 2022 came from the United States, with 248 million visits. Despite OnlyFans originally being a UK company, it attracted a relatively small 23.5 million visits from the country in that period.

In 2023, the US remains a leader for OnlyFans traffic, with over 400 million visits in February 2023 – almost double the figure of the year before. British figures also doubled, with 50 million visits in February 2023 originating from the UK.

OnlyFans Content Statistics

Source: Statista

Although famous for adult content, OnlyFans is home to other types of content, from fitness to DIY. It allows videos, texts, images, and GIFs to be posted.

Here are our OnlyFans content statistics.

Total Created Content

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/onlyfans-creator-statistics in your post.

It’s true that the majority of OnlyFans content is adult – 98% of all its content, to be precise. And as of September 2022, there are over 22.5 million pieces of content on the platform. That means that pornographic content, including nudity and bondage, for example, makes up 22 million pieces of OnlyFans content.

Most Popular Categories

Adult content makes up an overwhelming majority of OnlyFans content. Some of the most popular adult content categories include:

Nudity (content containing full-frontal nudity is not available for free)

BDSM

LGBT+

Costumed and lingerie content

Intimate couples moments

Personal interactions in DMs

Sexual ASMR and storytelling

Feet

The last category may be considered either SFW or adult. Many OnlyFans content creators who don’t produce other adult content make a living selling feet pictures.

When it comes to SFW content, Cardi B’s experience shows that behind-the-scenes content shared by celebrities can be just as lucrative as sexual content. Other popular non-erotic content includes fitness and yoga, cooking and recipes, art, beauty, DIY, and coaching.

OnlyFans Creator Suspensions & Controversies

As a platform hosting risque content, OnlyFans was bound to attract some controversies. For instance, it’s banned in Russia, Belarus, India, and the UAE.

However, even in countries where it’s completely legal, OnlyFans has seen its fair share of issues. We’ll now take a closer look at some of them.

Privacy & GDPR

Source: Statista

OnlyFans is a UK company and has European users, so it needs to comply with GDPR. According to its transparency reports, it receives frequent GDPR data requests each month. For instance, in December 2021, it received over 1,500 such requests related to personal data use and removal.

Such requests are understandable, as sharing explicit content can raise privacy and safety issues. For instance, sharing OnlyFans content from creators is prohibited, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.

On the other hand, OnlyFans creators can also pose dangers. Scam accounts created to steal users’ info aren’t uncommon on the platform, and some malicious creators can even threaten to expose private conversations in DMs. For that reason, we recommend taking precautions on OnlyFans and never revealing your personal information.

AI Creators & Models

With the rise of Generative AI, it’s no surprise that OnlyFans is also seeing AI-based disruption. Many creators have concerns that AI will replace them – concerns that seem to be warranted following the case of Claudia, a realistic-looking AI-generated model who gained a massive OnlyFans following.

Given this story and its implications, we believe that it’d be prudent for OnlyFans to start taking action, such as including AI content warnings, requesting users confirm content is genuine, or implementing better verification procedures.

Deactivated Accounts & Removed Posts

Source: Statista

If you violate OnlyFans’ policies, the platform may deactivate your creator or subscriber account. In December 2021, OnlyFans deactivated over 6,000 accounts for various violations. Violations included illegal content, violent content, hate speech, and other types of banned behavior.

OnlyFans can also take action by removing content if users violate its guidelines. In January 2022, the platform removed almost 122,000 posts and 116,000 the following month. In the first nine months of 2022, a total of 559,363 OnlyFans posts were removed.

Future OnlyFans Creators Trends

Originally designed as a platform for creators to monetize their content, OnlyFans has seen explosive growth and has transformed into a lucrative business opportunity for many creators in different niches.

The future of OnlyFans will undoubtedly see new trends that will shape the landscape of content creation and audience engagement. Let’s take a look at some of these trends.

Niche Content & Diverse Community

Source: Statista

Although OnlyFans is still primarily associated with adult content, it’s shifting towards other niches, thanks to creators from different backgrounds joining the platform to monetize their various talents. From fitness trainers and musicians to chefs and artists, OnlyFans is becoming a hub for such creators who work full-time on their OnlyFans content.

This trend highlights the platform’s potential to become a comprehensive hub for creators of all kinds.

But even with adult content, many OnlyFans creators are offering diverse content in erotic sub-niches like BDSM, ASMR, and fetishes. Many of these creators aren’t supermodels or celebrities but are regular people from a wide range of backgrounds.

Celebrities & Influencers

The success of Bella Thorne, Cardi B, and other celebrities on OnlyFans is a testament to its mainstream appeal. Celebrities and influencers are using OnlyFans to offer exclusive behind-the-scenes content, personal interactions, and unique fan experiences.

This transition is backed by data suggesting huge subscriber numbers on celebrity accounts. As a result, OnlyFans is evolving into a platform that blends traditional and digital entertainment, bringing fans closer to their favorite celebrities.

AI Creators

In addition to the challenges posed by AI to creators, there are new opportunities for AI-human creative collaborations on OnlyFans.

For instance, AI’s ability to offer highly personalized content and engagement on the basis of OnlyFans user preferences, behavior, and interactions can help create tailor-made content experiences for subscribers.

This level of personalization enhances engagement, as subscribers receive content that resonates with them. Moreover, OnlyFans AI chatbots can engage in meaningful interactions with subscribers, answering questions and even simulating conversations with creators, fostering a deeper sense of connection.

Closing Thoughts

OnlyFans is more than a pornography portal. Although erotic content still makes up the lion’s share of all its content, the platform is becoming a home for many different niches and a revenue source for creators from many different walks of life.

Like other platforms, OnlyFans isn’t without its risks, though. Make sure to take proper care while using it and avoid giving out personal information.

References