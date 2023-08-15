OnlyFans Net Worth, Revenue, and Profit Statistics

With its astronomical user growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to presume that OnlyFans’ revenue and profits have also skyrocketed.

And indeed, they have. OnlyFans’ 2021 net revenue grew by 160% compared to the year before. With over 2 million creators and 188 million subscribers, or “fans,” the company is doing well and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

But how do these OnlyFans’ revenue and profit figures stack up against previous years? What’s OnlyFans’ market position and value, and how do the investors feel about its unprecedented popularity, given the prevalence of racy content on the platform?

In this article, we’ll take a close look at OnlyFans’ financial and market reports and consider the platform’s most profitable revenue sources and regions. Keep reading to find out the latest OnlyFans revenue statistics.

Key OnlyFans Net Worth, Revenue & Profit Statistics for 2023

OnlyFans Revenue & Profit

With OnlyFans’ huge subscriber growth during and after the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s no surprise that its parent company Fenix International Limited saw huge revenue growth during that period. We’ll now take a look at the company’s net and gross revenue figures.

Total Net Revenue of OnlyFans

OnlyFans’ net revenue increased 617% in 2020 from the year before, reaching an impressive $358 million.

That figure is in line with consumers spending more time online and being willing to pay for quality content and entertainment due to the pandemic restrictions. However, the financial growth of OnlyFans didn’t stop there. In 2021, it reached a revenue figure of $932 million — a 160% increase on 2020.

Total Gross Revenue of OnlyFans

OnlyFans’ gross revenue figures represent gross payments made through the platform by subscribers. In 2020, as you might expect based on the net revenue figures, payments grew significantly — by almost 715% or $1.9 billion.

The following financial year, OnlyFans gross revenue grew by $2.6 billion, or 119%, to reach $4.8 billion. With the number of OnlyFans subscribers recorded in that year (188 million), we can calculate that the average OnlyFans user spent $13.89 on the platform.

OnlyFans Profit

OnlyFans Profit

As you can see from the graph above, OnlyFans’ profits before tax also grew significantly between 2019 and 2021. In 2021, they reached $411 million, an increase of 574% from $61 million in the 2020 financial year.

As you’ll see in the next section, the majority of these record profits come from the US. However, Fenix International Ltd. remains a UK-registered company and taxpayer. In 2021, it paid $88 million to the British tax authorities in corporation tax and $20.5 million to other jurisdictions in taxes.

Revenue by Region

Revenue by Region

OnlyFans’ revenue from the United States in both 2020 and 2021 made up the lion’s share of its total revenue. In 2021, that share amounted to $648.6 million, or 69.6% of the total revenue of $931.7 million.

Though OnlyFans is a UK company, the UK and Europe were responsible for the smallest share of total OnlyFans revenue for both accounting periods. In FY 2020, this amounted to $44 million, or 12% of the total revenue of $358.4 million. The 2021 share was 13.5% of $931.7 million, amounting to $126 million.

Revenue by Source

Revenue by Source

As you might expect, the majority of OnlyFans revenue is driven by subscriptions. In 2021, the total subscription revenues amounted to $489 million, or 52.5% of the total revenue.

The year before, the share of subscription revenues was slightly larger — 60% of the total revenue of $358.4 million, or $215.7 million. The rest of the revenue comes from private chats and other sources.

Creators’ Revenue Statistics

Creators' Revenue Statistics

OnlyFans takes 20% of creators’ earnings on the platform. So, if a creator charges $5 for a monthly subscription, the platform retains $1.

Since its launch, OnlyFans has paid over $5 billion to creators. And some celebrities have made more than $55 million on the platform.

Since the amounts specified above are creators’ net earnings, we can assume their gross earnings are even higher. For instance, OnlyFans likely earned $14.750 million from Bhad Bhabie’s subscribers as of August 2022, based on the fact that she had made $59 million on OnlyFans by that time.

Given that the company’s net revenue in 2019 was only three times that amount, OnlyFans’ growth is all the more impressive.

Market Share

Given how unique OnlyFans is, it’s hard to estimate its precise market share. However, we can take a look at its share of creator-driven earnings compared to other platforms.

As of 2023, OnlyFans is one of the least popular platforms where users tip or subscribe to creators — only 7.8% of Americans said they support creators on OnlyFans in this way. However, this is likely due to the niche content on OnlyFans and its subscription model.

YouTube is the most popular platform for supporting creators, with 25.8% of Americans tipping or subscribing on the platform in 2023.

TikTok and Twitch are in second and third place, with 20.4% and 14.2%, respectively. Instagram used to be in second place in 2021 with 21.8%, but the number dropped to 13% in 2023, most likely due to the increasing prevalence of TikTok.

OnlyFans Capital

Given such high revenue figures, it’s reasonable to guess that OnlyFans’ value is also quite high. We’ll now take a look at OnlyFans’ capital statistics, including valuation, dividends, and acquisitions.

Valuation & Funding

Source: Use SignHouse

Unlike many other UK startups, OnlyFans is largely self-funded or “bootstrapped.” It had only one funding round, all the way back in 2019, led by AvoInvest. The details of the funding round are undisclosed.

A big reason OnlyFans doesn’t attract investors is its reputation as a pornographic website, which the company has struggled to shake. Many VCs aren’t allowed to invest in adult-orientated companies, and some of them have concerns about minors being able to share explicit content on the platform.

Since the company doesn’t have outside investments, its estimated valuation can only be calculated on the basis of its revenue. In 2021, it targeted a $1 billion valuation, and SignHouse estimates the 2022 value to be $17 billion.

Shareholder Dividends

Source: OnlyFans company accounts

OnlyFans paid $284.13 million in ordinary dividends for the financial year ending 30.11.2021, according to its reports.

That payout amounts to a very significant increase from the year before when sole shareholder Leonid Radvinsky was paid $26.7 million in dividends — almost a 965% increase.

Acquisitions

At the end of 2020, OnlyFans acquired a UK company called Delivery Code Limited for £23.65 million. The purpose of the acquisition was to integrate the latter company’s technology, providing “wish list” functionality for OnlyFans.

However, OnlyFans’ annual report states that Delivery Code Limited’s technology was never fully integrated due to safety concerns, and the latter organization is still trading as an active company.

OnlyFans Financial Trends & Predictions

The immense popularity of OnlyFans among creators who want to monetize their content led to the platform’s huge growth in revenue and profits. And with subscriptions being the primary revenue driver, the mutually beneficial relationship between OnlyFans and its creators forms the bedrock of the platform’s financial success.

We’ll now focus on these successes to give you a picture of some of the financial trends relating to OnlyFans.

Wide Range of Content

Although primarily a home for adult content, OnlyFans has evolved into a diverse hub hosting creators from different niches and industries, from foot fetishes to yoga. Such diversification not only bolsters the platform’s mass appeal but also boosts its capacity to drive revenue from different content genres.

As more and more niches join the platform, OnlyFans’ revenue diversification opportunities have also increased. With different niches come different streams, and OnlyFans has the potential to move to other revenue models beyond subscriptions as a result and influence the creator economy across other platforms.

From Fringe to Mainstream

At its inception, OnlyFans was still considered a “marginal” platform and was popular among very niche audiences. However, it’s long since moved to the mainstream, as evidenced by celebrities like Cardi B and Bella Thorne signing up for it.

Such mainstream successes have fortified OnlyFans’ position as a legitimate avenue for content monetization. This strong position has been a huge driver in its revenue increases and will be critical for the foreseeable future.

Diverse Monetization Tactics

Source: Statista

OnlyFans creators are also harnessing innovative monetization tactics that go beyond traditional subscriptions. These tactics include personalized experiences, pay-per-view content, and direct interactions with fans through tips. They’re a great way for both creators and the company to boost their earnings.

With the emergence of new content niches and new monetization tactics, OnlyFans and its creators can diversify their offerings, and users can get unique content that they’re willing to pay for.

OnlyFans Financial Statistics — Final Thoughts

OnlyFans is doing very well financially, despite having received limited outside investment. Consumers’ increased interest in niche content — both risque and SFW — has been the primary driver of the company’s revenue and profits in the last few years.

With creators becoming more and more imaginative in their content and monetization techniques, we have no trouble believing that OnlyFans’ revenue will continue to grow and that the company will continue to profit from the symbiotic platform-creator relationship.

