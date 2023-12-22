80+ Stunning Oracle Statistics and Facts in 2023

Think fast – name a software company that shapes the technologies we use every day. Microsoft comes to mind first. But what about Oracle? Even if the name doesn’t autofill for you like Excel formulas, this database giant’s imprint touches countless cogs driving the tech revolution.

Did you know Oracle alone brings over $40 billion in yearly revenues? Or that they snag more than half of the entire database pie out there, hungry to gobble up more? Few can imagine impressive stats for a brand without that iconic red logo. But their reach stretches farther as they power everything from convenience store checkouts to major cloud infrastructure projects.

Intrigued yet? Well, buckle up for more mind-blowing Oracle facts as we unravel their story. Accessible explanations will show how and why this behind-the-scenes titan dominates. You’ll also see their big bets for 2023 as they continue evolving to subsist in the digital future they fuel.

Oracle Corporation Key Statistics for 2023

In 2023, Oracle recorded $8.503 billion as its net income, with a fiscal year gross profit of $36.39 billion.

The Corporation recorded $1.3 million as value for its 2023 annual total assets and $1.36 million for the third quarter of 2023.

In 2023, the firm disbursed $8.746 billion for expenses on Research and Development.

ranked No. 28 in the NYSE stock market . On November 3, 2023, Oracle reported a market cap of $292.758 billion and

And in September 2023, their site hit 40.37 million visitors, which signifies a 54.24% bounce rate.

What You Ought to Know About Oracle; 2023 Facts and Stats

1. Oracle Corporation is an establishment surfaced through these co-founders, Bob Miner, Ed Oates, and Larry Ellison, in Santa Clara, California, on June 16, 1977.

2. Its current headquarters is in Austin, Texas, United States.

3. The firm started as a Software Laboratories (SDL), but in 1979, it rebranded to Relational Software, Inc. (RSI). The innovators later changed the firm’s identity to Oracle Systems Corporation in 1983, and in 1995, it became Oracle Corporation.

4. 2014 experienced another dimension as Larry Ellison, former CEO, stepped down for Safra Catz.

5. Larry Ellison became the firm’s Chief tech officer (CTO) and Board Chairman.

6. 2002, 2005, and 2006 brought another novel phase as the firm acquired NetForce Inc., Siebel, and PeopleSoft. Then, it enlarged its coast by taking ownership of BEA Systems & Sun Microsystems in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

7. From all indications and global stats, 2018 marked the company’s highest publicity level, featuring 25,000 global partners!

Oracle Stock Price Statistics

8. One core fact is that Oracle took a good position in the NASDAQ stock listing and later kicked off on the NYSE stock exchange on July 15, 2013.

9. On November 03, 2023, this firm reported a $292.758 billion market cap with $10 million as its mean trade volume. This positioned it at No. 28 of the trusted firms worldwide.

10. Scholars working on the company’s stock price on November 3, 2023, marveled at seeing an alarming worth of $106.87.

11. Oracle Corporation has not rested as it has been incessantly recording market cap spikes precisely from 2012, 2013, and 2014. The figures were $157.74 billion, $172.07 billion, and $197.47 billion, respectively.

12. Notably, on November 02, 2023, the rise brought the firm worth to $369.62 billion. According to Yahoo Finance, its profit margin was 18.40%, while its operating margin was 27.63%.

Oracle Corporation Market Share Statistics for 2023

13. Between 1980 and 1987, Oracle observed 2 times in profit growth each year.

14. In 2018, the group had about 430,000 users and had a total number of 17,000 patents. In the same year, the company discovered that its customers come from 175 countries

15. Statistics show that Intel, IBM, Google, and Microsoft are the strong rival companies to Oracle Corporation.

16. In the second quarter of 2021, Oracle Corporation had a 3.6% market share of the entire global cloud computing industry.

Oracle Usage Statistics and Facts for 2023

17. One of Oracle’s cloud services, Supply Chain Management, is used by over 10,000 organizations.

18. It was observed that the company’s users surpassed 70 million.

19. Oracle Corporation has 100 cloud computing infrastructure services in 45 world regions. This is a noteworthy growth as it once had 80 cloud computing infrastructure services in 34 world regions.

20. It discovered that over 1000 of its customers are government organizations.

21. According to statistics, Oracle’s services are accessed using over 54,000 devices.

22. Researchers discovered that the number of students using Oracle Academy globally exceeded 8 million.

23. The company has recorded over 33 billion processed daily transactions.

24. In 2023, Oracle Corporation had 400 thousands of customers worldwide.

25. From the company’s record, it had obtained data worth over 700 petabytes.

26. The cloud computing software company discovered that it had up to 150 customers from the Utility Industry. Again, Oracle Corporation has about 1000 customers from the hospitality industry, and up to 2,500 customers come from the professional service industry. Moreover, it also noticed that it has about 200 customers from the Pharmaceutical industry.

27. In 2023, statistics reveal that up to 1.5 million developers used Oracle’s cloud-based services.

28. Oracle Corporation is ranked second among the most outstanding software companies.

Oracle Corporation Employees Statistics for 2023

29. As of 2021, Oracle had more than 132,000 employees, which will increase to 164,000 in 2023.

30. The company has 32% female and 68% male workers.

31. Out of the entire number of employees at Oracle Corporation, 51% are from the white race. Further, statistics show that 21% of employees at Oracle are Asians, and about 14% of the company’s workforce are Latino or Hispanic.

32. The corporation has 20% of its workers who studied computer sciences as a major in college or university.

33. Oracle Corporation found that 49% of its workforce is minorities, meaning that 51% are from the majority communities.

34. Researchers discovered that about 69% of Oracle’s employees have at least a Bachelor’s degree, which is the most common degree its employees have.

35. Statistics reveal that the corporation provided over 7,000 remote jobs globally.

36. Reports reveal that many employees working with Oracle are Democrats in the United States.

37. The average of employees working at the company receive $110,650 as salary in a year.

38. Data shows that Oracle’s employees work for an average of 5 years before planning to quit.

Oracle’s Product Statistics for 2023

39. In 2021, the cloud product at Oracle Corporation doubled its former adoption level among enterprises.

40. The products Oracle Corporation offers its customers serve several sectors, including retail, communications, utilities, and healthcare.

41. The cloud computing infrastructure at Oracle Corporation can be used for machine learning, data science, blockchain, and MySQL programming.

42. Some of the company’s enterprise applications are Siebel, Ebusiness Suite, JD Edwards, and PeopleSoft.

43. In 2006, the American-based software corporation developed a free open-sourced operating system called “Oracle Linux.”

Oracle Database Security Facts and Statistics for 2023

44. According to statistics, Oracle Corporation scored a 4.5/ 5 rating as the corporation with the highest cloud security for database systems.

45. The company developed its Autonomous Database Cloud System to feature a self-patching ability.

Oracle’s 2023 Facts and Statistics on Revenue and Expenses

46. In 2023, Oracle Corporation had a yearly revenue of $49.954 billion, 17.7% up from what it recorded in 2022.

47. Also, in 2022, it had an increase in its annual revenues by generating $42.44 billion, which represents a 4.874% growth from 2022. Moreover, in 2021, the corporation also grew 3.61% from what it recorded in 2020 as its yearly generated revenue.

48. In the third quarter of 2023, the company realized that 51% of its revenue came from Oracle Cloud service.

49. Oracle’s 12-month year-over-year revenue, which ended in August 2023, was close to $12.6 billion, marking an 8.8% rise from 2022.

50. In 1989, 9 years after the company was established, the founders conducted an initial public offering (IPO) and raised $55 million.

51. In the past 10 years, the company’s fiscal year annual revenue has grown significantly from 22 billion to 49.95 billion in 2023.

52. However, in 2023, Oracle Corporation recorded $8.6 billion spent on Research and Development Units. This value is a slight increment from the $6.5 billion it spent in 2021 on the same course.

53. Notably, the corporation’s outstanding business units, the licensing, and the cloud services prompted Oracle to spend $8.746 billion on Research and development in 2023.

54. The company recorded more than $110 billion in total expenses on over 150 acquisitions since its inception.

55. According to reports, Oracle Corporation has spent over $72 billion on its Research and Development Unit since the 2012 fiscal year.

Oracle’s Net Income Statistics for 2023

56. In 2023, the American-based enterprise software company realized $8.503 billion in net income, marking a rise of 26.59% from the value in 2022.

57. The company’s yearly net income in 2022 was $6.717 billion. This was a drop of 51.13% from what it had in 2021.

58. In 2021, Oracle Corporation recorded $13.746 billion in annual net income. This was an increase of 35.63% from 2020.

59. In August 2023, the company recorded $2.420 billion as its net income in its year-over-year quarter ending, marking a growth of 56.33% from 2022.

60. Still, in 2023, the enterprise cloud computing company had a net income of $9.375 billion for its 12-month year-over-year period. The value represented an increase of 61.42% above what it recorded in 2022.

Fiscal Year Gross Profit and Net Income Statistics on Oracle Corporation

61. According to Stock Analysis, the company recorded $36.39 billion gross profit in the 2023 fiscal year, marking an 8% increase from 2022.

62. Moreover, Oracle Corporation also rose in its gross profit, recording $33.56 billion in 2022 against the value it realized in 2021.

63. Oracle Corporation had $8.5 billion net income for the 2023 fiscal year and $6.72 billion for the 2022 fiscal year. The net income for this current fiscal year is higher than that recorded in 2022 by 26.59%.

64. The company had a net income of $13.75 billion in 2021, above the $10.14 billion net income it recorded in the 2020 fiscal year. With this positive change in value, Oracle Corporation recorded a 35.63% growth in its net income for the 2021 fiscal year.

Oracle Annual and Quarterly Total Assets Statistics

65. According to Macrotrends, Oracle has annual total assets worth $1.3 million in 2023 and $1.09 million in 2022.

66. In 2021, the company’s yearly total assets had a value of $1.31 million, surpassing the $1.15 million it had in 2020.

67. From Statistics, we noticed that the value of Oracle’s total assets reached $1 million for the first time in 2015.

68. Oracle has recorded growth in the value of its quarterly total assets from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023.

69. In the first quarter of 2023, the company’s total assets were worth $1.31 million, above the $1.28 million it had in the fourth quarter of 2022.

70. For the second quarter of 2023, Oracle’s total assets value was $1.34 million, resulting in a 2.3% increase above its worth in the first quarter.

71. Moreover, in the third quarter of 2023, the company had $1.36 million as the value of its total assets against the $1.34 million it recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Oracle’s Website Facts and Statistics for 2023

72. Oracle’s website had a global ranking of No. 2,606 in September 2023.

73. The company’s website also ranked No. 1,357 among all websites in the U.S. in the same month.

74. According to Semrush, a web traffic analytical tool, Oracle’s website had 40.37 million visits in September 2023.

75. In the same period, the company’s website had an average of 16 minutes and 3 seconds visit duration, 54.24% bounce rate, and 2.83 pages viewed per visit.

76. Semrush also shows that total traffic to Oracle’s website for July and August 2023 was 43.37 million and 30.09 million, respectively.

77. As of September 2023, Oracle’s website got the highest traffic from the United States of America. Oracle’s web traffic from the U.S. amounted to 37.64% of that month’s web visitors. Again, 56.91% of the total web visits from the U.S. Oracle’s website came from desktop devices, and the remaining 43.09% came from smartphones.

78. Semrush said Oracle’s website received 14.82 million web visitors from organic search and 161.55 thousand from paid traffic in September 2023.

Additional Statistics and Facts on Oracle Corporation

79. Oracle Corporation has 20,000 partners in most parts of the world.

80. The company’s employees working as customer service specialists and those working as customer support attendants amounted to 18,000. Remarkably, data showed that these workers speak up to 29 languages.

81. Oracle Corporation has 30,000 of its employees working as implementation consultants.

82. Statistics show that Oracle incorporated grid computing into its systems in 2003.

83. Oracle Corporation almost failed, reaching bankruptcy due to lawsuits and its legal decision against Google in 2010.

Conclusion

Despite several challenges, Oracle Corporation has proven resilience in the computer software and cloud computing market. Remarkably, the company’s efforts helped it to occupy the second position in the global list of most outstanding companies. The company recorded gross profits and net income growth in the 2023 fiscal year. If Oracle Corporation continues to improve its services and products, it could attract more customers and investors in the coming year.

