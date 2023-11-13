2023 Parental Control Software Statistics: Market Size and Insights

The ease of accessibility to the Internet is becoming more of a concern than a blessing for most people, especially parents. Based on the kind of digital content displayed, they fear for their kids’ online safety and are looking for ways to protect them. Parental control software is one way to protect children. Recently, technology demand has skyrocketed. So far, it is the fastest-growing segment, and its usefulness may continue to keep children in check for a while. The data shows that the parental control software market will reach $4.3 billion by 2031.

You will find parental control software apps in homes and a similar version in digitalized schools. However, as a parent, it is essential to understand the software by learning its intricate data. This article explores key parental control software statistics based on market size, industry usage, etc. Let’s dive in.

Editor’s Pick Parental Control Software Statistics

In 2021, parental control software had a market value at a cap of $1.3 billion .

50% of parents in America protect their kids by applying parental control software.

An estimation is that by 2031, the market value of parental control software will hit $4.3 billion .

In 2020, the influence of online attractions on children increased to 97.5%.

82% of respondents in a survey agreed that parents and immediate family are responsible for their children’s digital behavior .

amassed $1 million as quarterly In 2021, a parental control application, Boop Kids,as quarterly revenue

Social media applications have 32% of kids between the ages of 7 and 9 online .

Children’s screen time in the United States is fixed by 53% of parents.

General Parental Control Software Statistics

We will outline all the general information we have on parental control software based on statistics in 2023.

1. In 2021, Parental Control Software Had a Market Value of $1.3 Billion.

The growth of parental control was evident in its market valuation as of 2021. The market had experienced tremendous growth in sales and revenue, reeling an impressive sum of $1.3 billion. It is worth noting that there are key factors that influence the growth of these parental control applications. One of these factors includes recognizing the risks their kids can face due to content varieties displayed over the internet. There is also peer influence, which most parents are aware of. Since they can’t outrightly stop it, they opt for protection by implementing control software. As of 2021, this valuation may have seemed high, but there is no doubt it has doubled. This is highly possible as the internet has experienced profound expansion in the last two years.

2. 50% of Parents in America Protect Their Kids by Applying Parental Control Software.

When it comes to kids, most parents will go to great lengths to ensure their protection and safety. This explains why 50% of US parents implemented parental control on their kids. This estimation was finalized during a survey carried out to monitor the usage of parental control applications. In addition to this information, 49% of the parents who participated in the survey agreed to check their kid’s browsing history routinely. The truth is these parental control applications have add-ons in their specifications that grant parents access to perform certain activities. The features include website or content monitoring, filtering, location tracking, time restrictions, and app blocking.

3. There is An Estimate That By 2031, the Market Value of Parental Control Software Will Hit $4.3 Billion.

As long as kids are born into this digital age, the era of parental control will continue, and with that comes an increase in its market value. According to projections, its growth might be significant, towering to great heights soon. It is worth noting that the market value of parental control software was $1.3 billion in 2021. Now, the projections are that by 2031, the sector will reach a market value of $4.3 billion. This suggests that the compound growth rate (CAGR) will increase by 13% in the space of ten years (2021–2031). For individuals who are unaware, market growth usually depends on a couple of factors. First, the more access children have to the internet through smartphones, personal computers, Chromebooks, or even tablets, the more online risk. So, the availability of gadgets and internet-connected devices is a determining factor for parental control apps to boost market value.

4. In 2020, the Influence Levels of Online Attractions On Children Increased to 97.5%.

Recent data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows a significant 97.5% increase in online attraction reports in 2020. This data highlights the pressing need for improved online safety measures despite how much they contribute to digitalization. Hints are that the surge in this number was due to how kids were subjected to online education during the pandemic. This increased online presence for virtual classrooms and educational activities exposed them to potential internet risks. Most of the time, this exposure may be unconscious due to ads playing on their screens or unsafe sites. Children are also highly susceptible to attractive pictures or images, so they may find it challenging to stop themselves from watching. In the long run, the help of their guardians is required to curb most of the online distractions they will likely stumble upon.

5. 82% of Respondents in a Survey Agreed that Parents and Immediate Family Are Responsible For Their Children’s Digital Behavior.

In a recent survey, respondents were asked to comment on the critical role of guidance in children’s online behavior. The results of the study, when revealed, shocked most individuals and made a firm point. An overwhelming 82% of respondents believed that parents and families were primarily responsible for shaping how their children interacted online. Additionally, 33% of participants believed that teachers and schools should play a significant role. Then, approximately 31% of those surveyed felt that children themselves should take personal responsibility for their online conduct. The consensus, however, concluded that the importance of parental involvement in setting guidelines and boundaries must be considered. Hence, their involvement is necessary to uphold a safer and more responsible digital environment for youth.

6. In 2021, a Parental Control Application, Boop Kids, Amassed $1 Million in Quarterly Revenue.

Many developments went on in 2021, with the revenue of several parental control apps skyrocketing above the bar. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in in-app payments for various parental control software during the third quarter of 2021. These apps recorded impressive quarterly earnings, highlighting the growing demand for such tools:

Boop Kids – Smart Parenting generated $1,021,367 in revenue .

mSpy: Find My Friends Phone amassed $699,770 in earnings .

Bark – Parental Controls secured $503,975 in revenue .

Find My Kids; Location Tracker collected $475,271 in revenue.

Parental Control App – OurPact earned $436,597 .

SaferKid Text Monitoring App added $185,435 to its revenue.

Qustodio Parental Control App saw $158,384 in earnings.

Famisafe – Parental Control App generated $139,801 .

Parental Control App – Kidslox recorded $107,983 in revenue.

The pandemic prompted an increased need for parental control software as more families turned to digital solutions to navigate the challenges of remote learning, thereby increasing screen time. These apps have played a significant role in ensuring online safety for children during these times.

Lightening Parental Control Software Statistics

7. Social Media Applications Have 32% of Kids Online Between the Ages of 7 and 9.

A recent study conducted in the United States has shed light on a worrisome trend involving children between the ages of 7 and 9. This study revealed that a significant proportion, approximately 32% of kids within this age group, are actively engaging with various social media applications. The truth is that the attraction to social media is widespread, particularly among adults and older teenagers. However, the increasing involvement of younger children on these platforms has raised concerns among parents. This growing trend has generated apprehension about its potential adverse effects on the mental well-being of children. Parents are rightfully worried about how exposure to social media at such a young age might impact their children’s psychological development. The study’s findings emphasize the need for a closer examination of how young children are navigating the digital landscape and the influence it may have on their lives, especially mental health. It also highlights the importance of promoting responsible and safe internet usage for children as they increasingly find themselves in the digital world.

8. Children’s Screen Time in the United States is Fixed by 53% of Parents.

A recent research study conducted among parents in the United States has illuminated a concern. The study, which analyzed data from the second quarter of 2021, revealed that many parents are now implementing restrictions on their children’s screen time. Approximately 53% of the surveyed parents reported that they have established limitations on how much time their children can spend in front of screens. Furthermore, the research found that 51 percent of parents admitted that their children were dedicating over three hours daily to various screen activities. These findings have triggered a lot of worry regarding the potential adverse consequences. Hence, parents feel insecure about the effects of excessive screen exposure on children’s overall well-being and safety while navigating the internet. The data emphasizes the importance of addressing the challenges of excessive screen time. It also highlights the need for measures to ensure a healthier balance between children’s online and offline activities.

9. The Highest Number of Restrictions On Online Usage and Safety Happened in 2021.

The high nature of content on the internet has prompted government bodies to act, leading to a good number of restrictions. Governments across countries focus on ensuring child safety regulations for digital media applications, expected to drive the global market growth of parental control software. Here are some examples of how governments are taking action:

Firstly, it started in the United States. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) was established, requiring websites and online services to obtain parental consent for their apps. The approval was ensured as a premise before collecting personal information from children under 13 years of age.

Then, the European Union enacted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law. This law also required companies to obtain parental consent before collecting personal information from children. Only this time, the age was under 16 years.

In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued guidelines for online protection for children. The policies were set in the wake of 2021 to include measures such as parental controls, locks, age verification, and content filtering.

In Australia, the eSafety Commissioner promotes online safety for children and young people. There has also been a development of various resources and tools for parents and educators.

The UK Government also published its first draft of the Online Safety Bill channeled to ensure these online sites’ verification. This is to exclude inappropriate content from them and ban channels that reveal explicit material to children.

Game developers in China also had their share of the restrictions when the government announced in August 2021 that online game time for those under 18 would be reduced.

These regulations and guidelines are aimed at protecting children from harmful content and online predators. Also, they are expected to drive the demand for parental control software.

10. North America is the Largest Region Where Parental Control Software Thrives.

The North American parental control software market is expected to reach a value of $ 2.6 billion by 2029. Specifically, this number is influenced by the use rate in the United States. The U.S. parental control software market was valued at $190.6 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from $208.1 million in 2023 to $391.0 million by 2030. Within that time frame, its growth rate will be at a CAGR of 9.4%. Notably, the region’s expansion in the upcoming years is attributed to the escalating integration of digital technologies in the education sector. The presence of industry players with best-in-class equipment and services to offer is boosting the parental control software industry growth in North America. Moreover, the demand for parental control software installation in this region is rising due to common factors. These factors include increased screen time, personal device ownership, social media use, and online gaming habits.

11. Google, Cisco, Kaspersky, Verizon, and McAfee Are Among the Key Players in the Parental Control Software Market.

Others include Mobile Fence, McAfee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Microsoft, SafeDNS, Inc., and SentryPC. These companies are some of the major players in the market and are expected to impact the growth and development of the industry significantly. Verizon offers a parental control service called Smart Family. It allows parents to monitor their children’s device usage, set content filters, and track their location. Mobile Fence is another parental control software provider that offers a range of features, including app blocking, web filtering, and location tracking. McAfee is the brand name of the parental control software called Safe Family. Cisco Systems is in charge of Cisco Umbrella. AT&T operates a global parental control service called Secure Family. Microsoft provides its users with parental control software called Microsoft Family Safety. AO Kaspersky Lab, as a cybersecurity company, provides aid to parents via the control software called Kaspersky Safe Kids. SafeDNS is a parental control software provider that offers a range of features like web filtering, malware protection, and phishing protection. Google has Google Family Link, and SentryPC is responsible for website blocking, application blocking, and keystroke logging.

12. Malware Attacks Can Influence the Growth of Parental Control Software Applications Significantly.

Data breaches can lead to long-lasting problems for people and organizations. These breaches can happen in various ways, like over the internet, through text messages, or by exploiting technology flaws. Anyone, from individuals to big companies and governments, especially kids, can fall victim to data breaches. Hence, it’s crucial to protect your kids’ online acts because being vulnerable to a data breach can also put others at risk. Typically, data breaches occur due to two main factors: technology weaknesses and the behavior of users. Whether it’s a problem with digital systems or how people use them, these issues can open the door to data breaches. The latter, however, is more prone to cause problems, as kids without proper guidance will fall prey to whatever they find online.

Conclusion

The parental control software market reflects how digital parenting is changing. It shows parents, teachers, and tech companies must work together to keep kids safe online. Parents are worried about the dangers their kids face online, and that’s why the market for this software was worth $1.3 billion in 2021. This software helps parents to control and protect what their kids do on the internet. It’s also a way to ensure kids are safe and not look at things they shouldn’t. So, it’s not just about how parents use technology to parent their kids; it’s about how important it is to protect kids in the digital world.

