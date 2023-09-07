The Most Essential Pokemon Go Statistics and Trends in 2023

The augmented reality mobile game by Nintendo, Pokemon Go, is among the best-selling franchises. The game is played by capturing a Pokemon (creature), training to perfect its ability, and then battling with other users. Despite its concept, the game was initially greeted with mixed feelings from first critics in 2016. They raised concerns about some technical problems that came with the game.

However, it ended up being amongst the most used and profitable games in 2016, downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide. In 2018, Pokémon Go had over 147 million active monthly users and, by early 2019, had over a billion downloads globally, generating revenue of over $6 billion by 2020.

Let us look at some important facts about this game.

Pokémon Go Valuable Statistics For You

The game grossed over $1 billion in 2020, the best since its inception. In 2021, the game achieved over 1 billion downloads worldwide. Pokémon Go has been America’s highest-grossing game in 2016 and 2017. It has faced controversies over some safety concerns and data location. Pokémon Go has the all-time IAP revenue worldwide between 2016-2023 In 2021, the game had 71 million users and peaked at 232 million by 2016. Niantic hit a value of $9 billion in 2021, thanks to the prolonged interest and popularity of the Pokémon Go game. Google Play raised revenue of $482 million, while IOS came to $412 million. 10 and 6 percent, respectively. America recorded about 19 percent of Pokémon Go downloads in 2019, with Brazil and India having, respectively. Pokémon Go makes an average of $4 million daily.

A Rundown of Pokémon Go Key Statistics

11. Despite initial criticism or mixed feelings that welcomed the game, investors were encouraged by its reaction and the number of new users reported in the first phase.

They noticed the rise in the share price of Nintendo by 10% initially, which piqued the interest of would-be investors. Between July 7 and July 14, Nintendo’s share price skyrocketed to 50% within days of its unveiling.

12. Nintendo’s market value increased by $9 billion within the next five days, despite Nintendo commanding only 32% of The Pokémon Company. It didn’t end there. The success continued for over a week, which resulted in the Nintendo stock value being doubled, with a turnover reaching a record-breaking climax of $6.6 billion.

13. By July 2022, Nintendo had gained $17.6 billion in market capitalization. Due to the fact Nintendo didn’t have direct ownership of the game, it recorded its first decline in stocks by 18% for not having sizeable financial gains from the game directly. By July 25, the loss in market value escalated to $6.7 billion, breaking a record of being the largest decline for Nintendo in a single day.

Apple Cashing Out on Pokémon Go More Than Nintendo

14. Nintendo benefited from the success of Pokémon Go but not as much as Apple did, despite Apple not taking the risk of spending millions of dollars on the development of the game software.

15. On the Apple App Store, the game is free, but revenue is generated when gamers want to make upgrades via in-app purchases, with a certain percentage going into Apple’s profits from the Apple Store.

16. An analyst for Macquarie Capital Securities, David Gibson, in loop insight, points out how the game was designed to make users see the use of its inventory as necessary tools to make progress in the game. He explained that Apple’s App is ranked not by clients who pay big bucks. Instead, it mentioned that the mobile app was mostly maintained with money generated from many Pokemon Go users.

Google Benefiting More From Pokemon Go Compared to Apple

17. Despite the huge success of Apple cashing out on the game, Google is known to have made more profit than Apple, with Play Store responsible for most user spending, 52.8%, which translates to revenue of $2.7 billion. On the other hand, Apple commanded 47.2% of user spending while generating an income of $2.4 billion.

18. Google Play has enjoyed the bulk of downloads and revenue generated, with 487 million installs (about 77%), while Apple had 144.8 million downloads (23%).

Pokémon Go During COVID-19 Lockdown

To ensure the game was in line with COVID-19 social distance policies, Niantic tweaked the game, making adjustments so as not to violate the social distance policy. Before the pandemic, Pokemon Go users needed to be at least 40 meters within reach of gyms or what was referred to as “Poke stop.”

With the new tweak, the radius of the game was expanded to 80 meters. Coincidentally, it benefited users who were handicapped with limited mobility to enjoy the game from a distance. Understandably, many would still spoof their Pokemon Go location to access new territories. Nevertheless, the move did not negatively influence how users enjoyed the game. Pokémon Go made more profit during the COVID-19 lockdown, generating a revenue of $1 billion in 2020.

There was a public or community backlash when the new feature was initially removed. Pokemon content creators and community members worked together to write an open letter to the parent company, Niantic. A ripple effect of a backlash on Twitter commenced, leading to a #HearUsNiantic# hashtag trending on the platform that went viral. In the first full week of lockdown, Pokémon Go hit a revenue of $23 million from in-app purchases in America.

Pokémon Go User Key Stats For You

Pokémon Go Attained Over 1 billion Downloads by February 2019. By reaching this landmark, Pokémon Go proved to be an exceptional game that captured the attention of millions of young and older people. It will forever remain one of the most influential and highest-grossing mobile games of all time, with a chain reaction that ultimately benefited a lot of companies, ranging from Apple and Google to Nintendo.

It had a greater influence globally than most games. In August 2016, the game won five Guineas Book of Record awards in the following categories;

$100 million (within 20 days). The Fastest time a mobile game reached(within 20 days).

The Most charts attained by a mobile game in its first month internationally, for 55 countries simultaneously.

The Most recorded charts by a mobile game in it s first month internationally in 70 countries simultaneously.

The highest revenue ever by a mobile game in the first month of its launch ($206.5 million)

19. Pokemon Go is also the most downloaded mobile game within a month of its inception (130 million downloads).

20. Research shows users, on average, have collectively covered a distance of about 36.1 billion kilometers while playing Pokémon Go.

At an iPhone event, the CEO of Niantic, John Hanke, announced that users had covered an outrageous 4.6 billion kilometers in July of 2016, the year it was launched.

To put this into a better perspective, Insider stated the distance between the sun and the planet Neptune is about 4.5 billion kilometers. I am bearing in mind that the said planet is the farthest from the sun than other planets.

In retrospect, it took Pokémon Go players two months to cover a distance NASA covered in 12 years!

Shocking Statistics

21. 5.5 Trillion Pokemon Were Caught in Games as of March 2021.

Based on studies, this was the number of Pokemon caught that year. Still, when Niantic celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Pokémon Go game, the number of Pokemon hit an outstanding 614 billion, with more than 11 billion traded.

22. In the US, Pokémon Go was Installed in 6% of All Android Phones Within a Week of Its Launch in 2016.

Android users surpassed IOS users, not just in the US but in most parts of the world, too. As of July 2016, 13.2 million Android owners had downloaded the Pokémon Go game on their devices. The amazing statistics were recorded within seven days after the game’s launch. This led to Google making more profit from the game franchise than Apple.

23. Pokemon Go Players Spent Over $2.3 Billion on In-App Purchases Between 2016 and 2018.

Despite being free to download, the developers were wise enough to make the game so interesting and upgrade a necessity to advance. Once the users got hooked, the natural tendency was to see the outcome of the missions. This is where the in-app purchases come in.

24. The revenue generated from in-app purchases from Android and IOS platforms between 2016 and 2018 was a staggering $2.3 billion. This figure was achieved over two years from the game’s inception.

25. The Pokemon Go User Base Consists of 80% Males and 20% Females.

According to reports taken from statistics, the bulk of Pokemon Go users were male. This is not surprising, considering males largely dominate most game franchises. The appeal Pokémon Go has to the male gender could be attributed to perhaps the game content, marketing, and content creators, amongst other factors. From this observation, Pokémon Go developers and marketers could use these statistics to weigh the advantages or disadvantages of making the game more masculine or appealing to the female user base. 56.4% of Pokémon Go users in the US are males.

26. In 2021, 43.1% of Pokémon Go players Were Aged 30 to 49, While 48.4% Were Aged 18 to 29 As of 2021.

Contrary to previously held notions of games being a thing for kids, it was shocking to observe the demography of players who actively played the game. Most Pokémon Go players were between 18 and 29 years old, followed by more senior players from 30 to 49 years old. The game franchise appealed more to adults than kids.

27. In July 2016, Pokémon Go Realized A $1.6 Million Daily Revenue in the US.

The number of active daily users in the US led to a revenue of $1.6 million daily. There are more active users in America than in any other country. Globally, the revenue raised by active users is $4 million.

28. Pokémon Go Had About 45 Million Daily Active Users Globally by August 2016.

The demography of daily users from the IOS platform holds interesting statistics. The number of active daily users remains the highest in the US, with figures amounting to 827,205, with Great Britain coming second with 272,015 and Japan third with 269,733. Sweden and Canada followed up in that order, respectively, making it pretty obvious the game was very popular in Europe.

29. Pokémon Go Exceeded $1 Billion in Lifetime Revenue Within the First Seven Months.

This interesting feat was achieved on such short notice, owing to the game’s massive appeal to the public. Once again, the US tops the list in lifetime revenue, raising $2.2 billion (36.6% of total revenue). Japan comes second with 32.6% of total income, while Germany is third with 5.2%.

30. Pokémon Go was Downloaded More Times in Its First Week Than Any Other App in History by July 2016.

The game broke the record for most downloads in one week in the entire history of the Apple store. When the game was launched, the popularity it gained was massive, and its influence was more far-reaching than most games. It was an “unstoppable train” for the next years after its launch in 2016.

31. By October 2019, Pokémon Go Achieved $3 Billion in Lifetime Revenue.

From the moment the game was launched, it amassed revenue of $1 billion annually. This continued for the next three years (2019), amounting to $3 billion in lifetime revenue, a rare achievement for most games.

32. Most Pokemon Players Are Employed.

Also, contrary to the popular notion that gamers are mostly unemployed, the stats from Pokémon suggest otherwise. It gets interesting when you look at the statistics for yourself. The report shows that 48% of users are employed, 34% are students, and 8% are unemployed.

33. Pokémon Go Encourages Physical Health Benefits.

The augmented reality game encourages users to walk around a lot and has been attributed to some health benefits associated with walking. Concessions include more physical activities for 50 minutes, 35% more daily steps, and 25% more physical activities in one month. Terri Schwartz of IGN once hinted the game could be the best app for exercise, oblivious to everyone but yet very accessible, commending how the game changed her daily routine entirely. One genuine health benefit is that the Pokémon Go game encourages people to be on the move.

34. Pokémon Go Added a Boost to User Social Life.

The game made it possible for users to interact amongst themselves either through gameplay or game forums. It made users less anxious when they went outside or met strangers.

Conclusion

Pokemon Go still commands user retention despite the slight dip in downloads and revenues it experienced after its first launch in 2016. It boasts a remarkable success rate six years after its inception, attested by the record-breaking $6 billion lifetime revenue. It has had a far-reaching influence in the gaming world and has set a standard for future games by developers and content creators. One thing is certain: the game still has some miles left in it, as proven by the 4 million active users globally. The game continues to hold a lot of appeal for young and older adults because it’s a nonviolent game that meets all PG ratings.

FAQs