75+ PPC Statistics You Need to Know for 2023

Pay-per-click is fast becoming the means of advertising products and services online. Staying competitive in online advertising requires constant information on primary PPC stats. Mid-sized companies spend an average of $9000 – $10,000 monthly on PPC, and it is projected that globally a whooping sum of $190.5 billion will be paid by companies on advertising in 2024.

Google search advertising is projected as $279.30 billion in 2023. Let’s take a look at some PPC stats for 2023.

Common PPC Stats

1. $ 190.5 Billion is Projected to be Spent by Companies Globally on Search Advertising in 2024.

In 2022 search advertising was at $ 164 billion worldwide. This amount is projected to reach $190.5 billion worldwide in 2024. In 2022 the US was launched to spend almost $233 billion on digital ads, more than that of the United Kingdom, Germany, and China combined. There was also a projection of $ 679.80 billion in Ad spending in 2023.

(Source: Statista Research Department)

2. Mid-sized Companies Spend $9000 -$10,000 on an Average PPC Campaign.

About 65% of mid and small-sized companies invest in PPC, which makes it one of the most used digital marketing strategies.

(Source: WebFX)

3. Companies Earn $2 From Every $1 Spent on PPC.

Companies investing in PPC earn an average of $2 for every $1 spent as a return on investment. Improving PPC is essential in getting any company’s best possible return on investment (ROI).

(Source: WebFX)

4. 72% of Companies Have not Reviewed Their Ad Campaigns for Over a Month.

Auditing of PPC is essential in finding and fixing the problems preventing ad campaigns from producing the expected return. A PPC account audit lets a company know performance levels and discover new ways to improve campaigns.

(Source: WebFX)

5. 65% of Small and Midsized Companies Use PPC Campaigns.

About 65% of small and mid-sized companies use PPC as a promotional strategy. This is because you pay when someone clicks on your ad, unlike traditional advertising, which requires an upfront payment system for every advert placement. It delivers ads to users conveniently.

(Source: The Social Shepherd)

6. 59% of Consumers Research a Product Online Before Purchasing.

According to a survey, 59% of shoppers researched products using Google before purchasing online or in-store.

(Source: Think With Google)

7. Online Global Purchases Account for 47%.

The statistics of total global purchases completed online have risen in recent times to 47%.

(Source: Think With Google)

8. Paid Search by Advertisers Accounts for 39%.

Research shows that paid search is the top digital channel advertisers use, accounting for 39% of digital advertising.

(Source: Search Engine Journal)

9. 32% of Companies Sell Products to Consumers Using PPC.

An increasing number of companies are using PPC to sell products to consumers. 32% use PPC to sell products, and 65% of small and medium enterprises currently run pay-per-click campaigns.

(Source: WebFX)

PPC Stats – Search Ads

10. Search Advertising will Grow to $190.5 Billion Worldwide in 2024.

In 2022 search advertising was at $ 164.6 million worldwide, projected to rise to $ 190.5 billion by the end of 2024. Display advertising accounted for $244 billion in 2021. The United States 2022 spent almost $233 billion on digital ads, more significant than that of the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Germany.

(Source: Statista)

11. Ad Spending on Search Advertising is Expected to Reach $118 .2 Billion in 2023.

The United States is projected to generate the most ad spending in 2023 at $118.20 billion. In the search advertising market, $113.20 billion will be developed through mobile in 2027. The average ad spending expected from each user in 2023 is $378.60.

(Source: Statista)

12. The Legal Industry has the Highest Average CPC at $8.67 for Google Ads.

As a result of the nature of the professional service industry, they boast a higher cost per click, and one client can yield up to $1000- $ 10,000, depending on the business.

(Source: Word Stream)

13. The Lowest Cost Per Click on Google Ads is $1.40.

The average overall lowest price of CPC in Google Ads is $1.40. Google Ads pricing varies across industries, and the general average keywords in Google ads are between $1 and $2.

(Source: Word Stream)

14. Search Ads Account for 96% of Advertisers’ Expenses.

Google owns 92.48% of the global search market in 2022. Search ads are the best ways to reach consumers. A staggering 75% of small businesses advertise on social media. 89% of marketers say that remarketing is a good option for getting customers; PPC is indeed an opportunity to harness. Pay–per–click is worth considering, whether through social media platforms or search engine ads.

(Source: Techjury)

15. Goggle Controls 91.88% of the Global Search Engine Market.

Goggle’s PPC is the best option for advertising online. Google search engine is the most widely used and preferred worldwide except for use in China. Other search engines are Yahoo and Bing, while Baidu is commonly used in China.

(Source: Techjury)

16. 80% Increase in Brand Awareness.

Search ads are a direct awareness tool and positively impact brand awareness. A study involving 800 US consumers identified an 80% lift in brand awareness. This points out that search Ads reach people with a receptive state of mind.

(Source: Word Stream)

17. 65% of Searches Result in an Ad Click.

Over 65% of high-intent searches result in an ad click.

(Source: Word Stream)

18. PPC Converts at 50%.

Better marketing is one of the benefits of PPC advertising. PPC has a greater conversion rate of 50% than organic links. Statistics of PPC are easier to evaluate. Also, metrics like budget and ROI are better to manage.

(Source: Techjury)

19. Ads on Search Engines Have 45% of Page Clicks.

Ads on search engines earn more than 45% of page clicks. People who click on ads are likelier to buy a product than those who visit a site without clicking on Ad. PPC has an average return on investment of $1 for every $1 invested.

(Source: WebFX)

20. Search Marketing Accounts for 42% of All Digital Marketing.

Ad spending is projected to reach $ 1 978 million in 2023 and at 42%, with the United States generating most of the Ad spending at $ 271.20 billion.

(Source: Statista)

21. The Top Three PPC Ads Get 46% of All Clicks.

Keeping your quality score up is vital because high-quality Ads take a higher position on a page. Investing in PPC is essential, even when satisfied with SEO effort, as it improves search visibility.

(Source: WebFX)

PPC Stats – Display

Display Ads appear on the internet in the headers of some websites, in text, and sidebars. The statistics below show how Ads impact businesses.

22. Search Advertising will Increase to About $190.5 Billion in 2024.

Search advertising in the United States in 2022 was at $ 164.6 billion. This is expected to increase and reach $ 190.5 billion by the end of 2024.

(Source: Statista)

23. The Programmatic Digital Display is Projected to be Over $68 Billion in Advertising.

US advertisers have projects to use over $ 57 billion on the programmatic digital display, of which most of this intended expense will go to social network digital networks. Programmatic advertising will account for 83.5% of digital collections. The proposed investment in areas such as social video, over–the–top (OTT), and connected TV advertising over the next two years will drive the United States spending on programmatic to about $80 billion.

(Source: E-Marketer)

24. Hospitality and Travel Ads have the Least at $1.53.

Depending on your brands and bids, CPC can reach $ 50. Industries with the highest CPCs are legal at $6.75, consumer services at $6.40, and technology at $3.40. The top three industries with the least CPCs are e-commerce at $1.16, Advocacy at $ 1.53, and travel & hospitality at $1.53.

(Source: Word Stream)

25. The Highest Average CPC for Google Display Network is Dating and Personals at $1. 49.

The Dating and Personals industry dominates the Google Display Network’s highest average CPC of $1.49, indicating significant competition and advertiser willingness to invest in this niche. This competitive landscape reflects the sector’s importance and the value advertisers place on reaching potential customers within the dating and personal market.

(Source: Statista)

26. In 2026, 97% of Digital Spending will be on Programming Advertising.

87% of programmatic purchase was expected in 2022. this is likely to increase in successive years to 87% in 2026.

(Source: Statista)

27. Over 70% of Programmatic Digital Display Ad Spending will go to Display on Social Networks in 2023.

Programming advertising is getting to new heights, with the growing method of buying Ads becoming an essential part of the e-commerce brand’s successful marketing mix. Over $57 billion is expected to be spent on programmatic digital display this year, and more than half of it is expected to be used to display Ads on social networks.

(Source: E-Marketer )

28. Advertisers Budget 16% on Display Advertising.

Paid digital advertising stands at 16%. Businesses are fast recognizing the value of Ads and investing in display advertising. Expense is expected to reach $ 176.4 billion in 2023.

(Sources: Gitnux, Search Engine Journal)

PPC Stats – Shopping

PPC shopping Ads make shopping easier by enabling you to click on any Ads that interest you.

29. 65% of Advertisers Use Product Images to Increase Sales.

Nearly two-thirds of advertisers leverage product images as a strategic tool to boost their sales and enhance marketing efforts.

(Source: Search Engine Journal)

30. About 60% of Shopping Queries on Google Search are Higher Funnel Searches.

This enables the narrowing of search from a broad category into a specific product.

(Source: Think With Google)

31. 50% Estimate of Shoppers Will Use Voice Shopping.

According to prediction, Voice command shopping will be widely used as mobile shopping. It is estimated that 50% of consumers in 2022 will use voice shopping. Retailers have to be prepared for this significant trend of e-commerce. 71% of consumers prefer voice search over typing.

(Source: The Street)

32. 42% of Shoppers Expect Retailers to Know How to Interact Across All Their Channels.

In the past decade, social media has helped to change how brands and consumers interact, placing greater demand on brands and giving consumers a voice. Brands must respond to consumers’ needs and be accountable for mishaps. Consumers’ trust has become very important to the success of brands.

(Source: PWC)

33. An Estimated 2.54 Billion People Will Shop Online in 2023.

With the increased use of e-commerce, the number of online shoppers has increased worldwide. Presently there are 2.64 billion digital buyers. This comprises 33.3% of the world population. This implies that one person is an online shopper for every three persons you see.

This is because internet connectivity has penetrated the world system. Online shoppers are expected to be 2.71 billion in 2024 and increase to 2.77 billion in 2025.

(Source: Oberlo)

34. 16% of People Do Their Shopping Before Christmas Day.

According to a survey, over 1000 Americans, representing 16% of the population, will conclude their holiday shopping during the Christmas week. This implies 40 million shoppers out of over 250 million adults in the United States.

(Source: Business2community)

35. 16% of Searches for Bottoms (Shorts, Skirts, Trousers) are Gender-related.

One in six searches for bottoms (shorts, skirts, trousers, etc.) is about a gender-related term representing 16% of searches.

(Source: Think With Google)

36. 12% of All Searches for Bottoms are About Color.

1 out of every eight searches for bottoms (trousers, skirt, shorts, etc.) is about Color, with black as the most searched out and representing 12% of searches.

(Source: Think With Google)

PPC Stats – Google

37. Google Ads is the Highest Provider of Search Advertising.

For over 20 years, the Google search engine has been the primary entryway to the internet. Google had about 60% of global search advertising in 2022 and is projected to reach $ 279.30 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 8.69%, resulting in a market volume of $389.80 billion by 2027.

(Source: Statista)

38. Google Generated $278.8 Billion in 2022 from Ad Advertising.

The majority of this revenue was from search advertising. The Google Ads platform enables advertisers to showcase product listings, Display Ads, and service offering to web users.

(Source: Statista)

39. Businesses Earn $8 for Every $1 Spent on Google Ads.

A recent Google study revealed it made an average of 800% ROI on Google Ads. This means that for every $1 spent, it earns $8.

(Source: Word Stream)

40. Goggle Average Cost Per Click for Display is $ 0.63, and Across All Industries is $2.69 for Search.

The average cost per click for Display advertising is $0.63, while for Search advertising, it is higher at $2.69 across various industries.

(Source: Word Stream)

41. 98% of Advertisers Rate Goggle With a 4 to 5 Rating on the Trust Index.

Google is the most trusted publisher by 98% of advertisers and has a rating of 4 or 5 on the trust index.

(Source: Search Engine Journal)

42. 84% of Advertisers Use or Plan to Use Google’s Search Ads.

According to recent data, an overwhelming 84% of advertisers either already utilize or intend to incorporate Google’s search ads into their marketing strategies, making it a dominant choice in digital advertising.

(Source: Search Engine Journal)

43. PPC Stats Shows its Focus on 80% of Companies on Google Ads.

Over 80% of businesses globally conduct PPC campaigns with Google Ads. This is because there is a 63% likelihood of people clicking on Ads on Google than any other advertisement network.

(Source: PPCexpo)

44. The United States Accounts for 73% of the Total Google Ads Search Revenue Share.

In over 20 years, Google has maintained its position as the leader in search advertising. According to eMarketer, Google has over 73% of the US search ad spending. In the first quarter of 2023, Google experienced a revenue base of $69.8 billion, of which $54.5 billion was from advertising. This means a 1.9% increase from the previous year.

(Sources: Oberlo, Search Engine Journal)

45. The US has About 62% of All Significant Search Engine Inquiries Generated by Google.

Google 2022 generated 61.4% of all significant search queries in the United States, while Microsoft handled 29.6 % during this period.

(Source: Statista)

PPC Stats – Amazon

Amazon allows users to click and purchase easily

46. Amazon has Third Place in Advertising.

Amazon has third place in the digital advertising world after Google and Facebook. It had an Ad revenue of $31 billion in 2022. Amazon’s revenue keeps growing at 25% yearly.

(Source: Business Insider)

Amazon-sponsored products enable you to drive traffic to your product listings. In 2022 it constituted 76% of overall Amazon ad spending among sellers.

(Source: Junglescot)

74% of Amazon sellers sponsored products and brands to promote their products, while 24% used Google shopping.

(Source: Feedvisor)

49. There are Over 9.7 Million Amazon Sellers Worldwide.

Amazon is one of the most popular apps in the US, with 98.7 million monthly users. This is because it makes buying exceedingly easy and has, through time, developed a solid rapport with customers.

(Source: Oberlo)

50. Amazon Earned $37.7 Billion in 2022.

Amazon generated $37.7 billion in worldwide revenue from advertising in 2022. In 2023, it is predicted that Amazon will handle 10.2% of all digital spending.

(Source: Statista)

51. Amazon Earned $9.85 Billion as Net Ad Spending Share in the US.

72% of Amazon’s $9.85 billion in revenue in 2029 came from search advertisements in the US. In 2022, Amazon accounted for 11.8% of all digital advertising spending. In 2025, this is anticipated to rise to 15.25%.

(Sources: Statista, E-Marketer)

52. Amazon Advertising Services in the First Quarter of 2023 Were at $9.7 Billion, a 21% Increase from the Previous Year.

Amazon’s advertising services generated $9.7 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, a significant 21% increase from the previous year’s period.

(Source: Futurum Group)

53. Amazon 2022 Increased its Spending by 22% on Advertising and Promotion.

Amazon increased its spending to $ 20.6 billion, breaking any marketer’s annual spending record.

(Source: Adage)

PPC Stats – Social Media

54. Facebook 2022 generated $113.642 billion in Ad revenue in the US.

(Source: Statista)

55. Pinterest Ad revenue in the US is expected to be $2.91 billion in 2023. Pinterest future growth may come from a rise in its average revenue per user than massive user expansion.

(Source: E-Marketer)

56. Social Ads expenditure in 2022 stood at $223 billion.

( source: Techjury)

57. 64% of Pinterest users trust the products and services offered.

(Source: News Room)

58. 48% of US social media users use Pinterest to shop for products.

(Source: E-Marketer)

59. 28% of Instagram users follow the link” more” to get information on one out of 10 Ads they see.

(Source: Statista)

60. Weekly, 61% of 12 to 17 olds use Instagram. This is a 4% increase from the previous year, 2022, as the percentage of youngsters is gradually increasing.

(Source: Hootsuite)

61. Budget on paid social accounts for 18% of advertisers’ budget.

(Source: Search Engine Journal)

62. 9% of respondents have never clicked the hidden ad –button.

(Source: Statista)

Mobile PPC Stats

63. Over 615 million devices use ad blockers.

(Source: Techjury)

64. Mobile apps are expected to generate $935 billion in-app and paid advertising in 2023.

(Source: Statista)

65. Mobile advertising is projected as $146 billion in 2023.

(Source: Statista)

66. Google has 95% of paid search ad clicks.

(Source: Webfx)

67. Mobile searches are done by 90% of mobile owners.

(Source: E-Marketer)

68. Mobile devices search ad impressions are 70% in the US.

(Source: E-Marketer)

69. Shopping is done by 69% of smartphone users.

(Source: Small Biz Genius)

70. An impulse purchase is made by 65% of mobile users.

(Source: Social Media Today)

71. PPC ad is clicked by 60% of mobile users at least once a week.

(Source: Techjury)

72. Mobile devices have 53% of PPC clicks.

(Source: Techjury)

PPC Stats – User Behavior

73. Average Ad spending on search advertising is projected as $378.60 in 2023.

(Source: Statista)

74. 80% of consumers want customized ads.

(Source: Social Media Today)

75. 75% of consumers prefer paid ads because of their simplicity in finding one’s needs.

(Source: Webfx)

76. The importance of directions and call button is valued by 70% of consumers.

(Source: Social Media Today)

77. Search engines cannot be identified by 60% of people.

(Source: Smart Insights)

78. 42.7% of internet users between the age of 16-64 use blocking tools at least once a month.

(Source: Backlinko)

79. 50% of users cannot differentiate organic from paid results.

(Source: Webfx)

80. PPC visitors are more likely to make purchases than organic visitors.

(Source: Outreach Monks)

Conclusion

Pay–per–click is fast becoming a reliable business strategy for reaching qualified leads interested in their products and services. Platforms such as Google, Amazon, and Pinterest are ways sales can be improved. These platforms are also experiencing tremendous growth rates with more business patronage.

FAQs