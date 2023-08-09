Reddit Statistics & Key Trends for 2023

You’ve likely browsed Reddit or posted a question on it, but you might be surprised to learn that it was founded all the way back in 2005 – making it older than Twitter.

Known for its communities or “subreddits,” Reddit has become one of the most popular social media and news aggregation platforms in the world. It’s popular in a wide range of niche communities and is used for discussions and sharing user-generated content.

But who uses Reddit today, and where are they accessing it from? Is Reddit making money, and if so, how? And what’s the most popular Reddit content today?

You’ll find the answers to these questions and more in this article – let’s dive in.

Key Reddit Statistics for 2023

Reddit User Statistics

Source: Statista

It’s hard to estimate the total number of Reddit users, as many accounts join and leave the platform every day, and users access it from different devices. The network has both free and premium users – with premium user subscriptions being one of Reddit’s revenue sources.

We’ll now take a look at Reddit’s daily and monthly active users.

Daily Active Users

Source: Statista

As of December 2022, Reddit had 57 million daily active users (DAU). Seasonal fluctuations, such as higher engagement and posting in Q4, can explain the increase of 5 million DAUs, compared to June of 2021.

In January 2022, the number of DAUs dropped to 50 million, likely due to people spending less time online following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Monthly Active Users

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/reddit-statistics in your post.

Given the high number of DAUs, the high figures for Reddit’s monthly active users (MAU) are no surprise. As of April 2022, the platform had 3.8 billion MAUs, including both desktop/laptop and Reddit mobile app users. The April figure signifies a drop of 0.47 billion MAUs from the previous month.

Over 70% of Reddit MAUs use the mobile app. The highest number of MAUs (4.63 billion) was recorded in November 2021, with desktop MAUs accounting for 1.23 billion users.

Reddit Users by Country

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/reddit-statistics in your post.

Most Reddit users are from the US, making up almost half of all Reddit traffic.

However, it’s difficult to estimate how many users there are on Reddit from each country, not least because many users access it with a VPN. Nonetheless, Statista has made several estimations based on the 2021 user count in different countries and regions.

Here are the key insights from that research:

Region/country Reddit Users in 2021 Forecast Reddit users in 2025 USA 43.3 million 50 million Canada 5.90 million 6.63 million France 1.05 million 1.16 million

Reddit User Demographics

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/reddit-statistics in your post.

Reddit’s worldwide user base is predominantly male (over 60% of the platform’s users are men). This is true for most countries, including the US and Brazil, where the male-to-female discrepancy for Reddit use is particularly high.

In terms of age, 18-29-year-olds (Gen Z and younger millennials) seem to be using Reddit the most in many countries. For example, in the US, 36% of Reddit users are in that age group.

For Brazil, the statistics are similar, with 38% of Reddit users in the 18-29 age group. And for Sweden, 44% of the Reddit audience is in this age cohort.

However, some countries have different Reddit age statistics. For example, the UK’s biggest Reddit audience is made of millennials aged 26-35 – they make up 24% of Reddit’s UK users. But the Gen Z-ers aren’t far behind, accounting for 23% of British Reddit users.

In terms of income demographics, over a quarter of American Reddit users earn over $75,000 per annum. Only 10% of its users make less than $30,000, and 20% are in the $50-75k bracket.

Reddit Visitor & Traffic Statistics

Reddit gets a lot of traffic from both desktop and mobile platforms. According to Similarweb, it’s in the top 20 most visited websites in the world, as of July 2023.

To get a clear picture of Reddit traffic trends and data on visitor volumes, we’ll now take a look at Reddit visitor and traffic statistics. We’ll be focusing on traffic to the Reddit website rather than the mobile app.

Monthly Traffic Statistics

Source: Statista

In April and May 2022, the Reddit website saw 1.7 billion global visitors. This doesn’t include visits from the platform’s mobile apps, which make up the lion’s share of all Reddit monthly traffic. However, these statistics do include users accessing the Reddit website through mobile browsers such as Safari.

Traffic Volume by Source

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/reddit-statistics in your post.

The bar chart above shows the volume of Reddit traffic from different sources in April 2022. We’ll now dive into each of these sources in more detail.

Direct Traffic

Source: Statista

Direct Reddit traffic represents a significant share of all Reddit traffic. Peak direct traffic was recorded in April 2021, with 2.3 billion users visiting the Reddit website that month. And the November 2021 peak was also a big month for Reddit, with direct traffic reaching 2.03 billion visitors.

Search Engines

Source: Statista

The biggest share of Reddit web traffic comes from search engines like Google. The search traffic peak was reached in December 2021, when the number of search engines visitors exceeded 2.45 billion. The previous peak, 2.38 billion visitors, was reached the month before.

Paid Traffic

Source: Statista

Compared to direct and search engine traffic, Reddit paid traffic is a drop in the ocean. In November 2021, it was at its highest with 5,317 visitors, and it halved the following month, reaching 2,160 visitors.

Social Media

Source: Statista

Social media traffic brings millions of visitors to Reddit each month, but compared to the billions of visitors from direct and search engine traffic, it’s a relatively small amount.

Half of Reddit social media traffic comes from YouTube, and 25% comes from Twitter. The rest comes from Facebook, Pinterest, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. The month of May 2021 saw the most social media Reddit traffic, with 30.3 million visitors.

Downloads Statistics

Source: Statista

Regarding Reddit app download statistics, it was downloaded 62.5 million times in 2022. Considering that mobile traffic has a 70% share of all Reddit traffic, these figures are no surprise.

Indeed, Reddit is a popular mobile app around the world. For example, it was the second most popular news mobile app to be downloaded in Spain in September 2022, with 10,000 downloads. And in Romania, the Reddit app was downloaded 36,500 times in March 2023.

Reddit Content & Engagement Statistics

Source: Reddit

Reddit is a community-oriented platform with predominantly user-generated content. The huge number of active communities is a testament to its popularity and high level of user engagement.

We’ll now take a look at Reddit content statistics.

Total Subreddits & Content

Source: Metrics for Reddit

As of April 2022, there were over 3.45 million Subreddits on Reddit, and there are even more of them today, as 1,500 new Subreddits are created each day, on average. The year 2022 saw 492.3 million Reddit posts, 2.88 billion Reddit comments, and 991.6 million private messages.

However, not all Subreddits are active. According to Reddit, it has around 100,000+ active communities. Active communities have at least some new content or engagement demonstrated in the form of comments.

Most Popular Subreddits & Posts

According to Reddit, the most popular Subreddit today is r/funny, which has over 51.4 million followers/subscribers. Here are some other examples of top Subreddits by the number of subscribers:

Subreddit Title Subscribers AskReddit 42.33 million gaming 37.8 million aww 34.35 million worldnews 32.54 million Music 32.46 million

Source: Subreddit Stats

Two other metrics to measure the engagement of posts and Subreddits are “upvotes” and comments. As of now, the top community by number of upvotes is MadeMeSmile, which has received over 88.3 million upvotes and has over 8 million subscribers.

In terms of comments, the top community today is AskReddit, which receives over 18,000 comments daily.

Content Removal Statistics

Source: Statista

As a community platform like Discord, Reddit is, unfortunately, no stranger to harmful content or spam. In 2022 alone, over 316 million pieces of content were removed from Reddit, 780,000 Subreddits were removed for spam, and over 550,000 were taken off for being unmoderated.

In addition to moderators taking down content, governments of some countries also issued demands to remove posts and Subreddit.

For example, the Indian government filed 49 content removal requests in 2022, and Reddit complied with 45 of them. The Australian government filed 26 requests, with Reddit complying with all but one.

Reddit Revenue Statistics

How does Reddit make money? Even though the majority of its features are free, some users pay a small fee for certain features. We’ll now examine Reddit’s revenue sources and the related statistics.

Revenue by Source

Source: Statista

Reddit has two primary sources of revenue – advertising revenue and revenue from premium subscribers. Reddit Coins were also a small source of revenue, but they’re due to disappear in September 2023.

Here’s how Reddit revenue breaks down.

Ad Revenue

Source: Statista

Most of Reddit’s revenue is advertising revenue. In 2021, Reddit’s ad revenue reached $439.17 million, a significant increase on the year before. In Q2 2021, its ad revenue surpassed $100 million for the first time ever, which was a 192% YoY increase on the $34.25 million in ad revenue earned in Q2 2020.

Premium Subscriptions & Average Revenue Per User

Source: Statista

In addition to advertising revenue, Reddit makes money from its premium users. The price of a premium subscription is $5.99 per month and allows users to create custom avatars and get access to exclusive awards and a member’s lounge.

2021 was the best year for Reddit in terms of premium subscribers and premium subscription revenue – it brought the company $17.21 million with 344,000 paying subscribers. The 2021 revenue constitutes a 39% increase from the previous year’s subscription revenue of $12.38 million.

In terms of Reddit’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for premium subscriptions, it was $0.51 in 2021 – almost double the ARPU of $0.29 in 2020. According to Sacra, it grew even more in 2022, reaching $1.19.

Market Share by Region

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/reddit-statistics in your post.

Reddit has a relatively small social market share in different countries. However, we should keep in mind that these percentages are calculated against population.

For example, if Reddit’s market share in Japan is only 1%, that means 1% of its population of 123 million, or 1.23 million people, are using Reddit. For the UK, where the population is 67.7 million, Reddit’s 2.4% share means 1.6 million Brits are using it.

Reddit Valuation & Funding

According to Crunchbase, Reddit has gone through ten funding rounds, raising $1.3 billion in total. Its latest round was a Series F round in August 2021, in which the company raised $410 million. To date, Reddit hasn’t filed for an IPO, despite having plans to do so.

In 2021, Reddit was valued at $10 billion. However, its key investor Fidelity slashed the valuation and its stake by 41% in 2022, making Reddit’s IPO future uncertain.

Influence & Future of Reddit

One of the largest and most distinctive social media platforms, Reddit has grown into a cultural and social phenomenon that’s reshaping how people interact, consume information, and engage with online communities.

We’ll now look into Reddit’s impact on society and industry and explore possible future trends.

Industry & Consumer Impact

Reddit is essentially a collection of communities that cover virtually every topic – gaming, finance, jokes, and so on. These communities allow users to share ideas, news, and content. The resulting discussions often have an impact on industries across the board.

Companies and marketers recognize Reddit’s potential as a platform to gauge consumer sentiment, understand trends, and conduct market research.

For example, the “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) format provides a unique way for industry leaders and influencers to engage directly with their audience, creating a sense of authenticity and transparency that resonates with consumers. The VPN industry has embraced this, with VPN support teams engaging with their users by answering Reddit questions.

Another example is the music industry, where Reddit has played a pivotal role in launching viral marketing campaigns and fostering communities. The platform has been pivotal for Spotify in building trust and engagement with music fans. Subreddits enable fans to discover new music and discuss their favorite tracks, creating a sense of community that reinforces brand loyalty.

More generally, the Subreddit model has become a blueprint for many other forums. Numerous websites and platforms, such as Quora and Hive emulate Reddit’s structure, highlighting its role in shaping online interactions.

Future Trends

As Reddit continues to evolve, these are some trends we believe will have an impact on its users:

Monetization : Given Reddit’s huge user base and the fact that ads are its primary revenue source, there’s a lot of potential for users to monetize their community. Community : Although Reddit is based on community, the vast range of user interests offers great opportunities for niche community growth. Live content and video : Video content is king, and Reddit will have to invest in it to keep up with other social media giants like TikTok. Crypto and blockchain : Although Reddit Coins will soon be phased out, integrating cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology could revolutionize how users interact, exchange value, and even reward content creators.



Closing Thoughts

Reddit’s influence and impact on industries and online interactions is undeniable, and so is its popularity. The huge user base is a testament to the importance of community for both consumer interactions and marketing.

However, we believe that to stay competitive in the increasingly saturated social media market, Reddit will need to be able to adapt to changing trends and diversify its revenue streams from the small range it currently relies on.

It will be Reddit’s ability to adapt that’ll guarantee a top spot in the market – but it’s the platform’s unique approach that will maintain its reputation as an online communications trailblazer.

References