Surprising Statistics on Remote Workers for 2023

In the first quarter of 2020, there was a change in remote work trends and expectations. Due to innovation and technological advancement, employers have allowed their workforce to work from home. With the advent of the Covid – 19 pandemic in 2020, remote work has become a trend with the flexible work hours provided by employers.

Remote work has spiked as the world passes through the post-pandemic phase in 2023. Let’s explore these surprising statistics about remote workers as a whole.

Exploring the Increasing Trend of Remote Workers

30% percent of 10,000 employees surveyed by the University of Chicago said they were more productive working in their homes. Working from home helped reduce commuting time by 62.4 million hours per day from March 2020 to September 2020, saving 9 billion hours daily.

Owl Labs reports that 55% of its respondents prefer working remotely as it affords them more extended hours, while 36% think they are better off working in the office. Furthermore, 32% of those interviewed by owl labs responded that they would quit their jobs if they stopped working remotely.

1. In 2023, 28.2% of Workers are Hybrid Models, While 12.7% are Full-time Employees Working from Home.

In recent times 28.2% of employees have adopted the hybrid work model. It combines in-office, remote, and on-the-go workers, thus providing a flexible work environment. 12.7% of full-time employees work from home.

Despite the rise in remote work, 59.1% of the workforce works in an office. This implies that remote work is fast becoming a norm while traditional in-office is fast becoming outdated.

(Source: Forbes)

2. 2025 Prediction Indicates That 32.6 Million Americans Will Work Remotely.

The future is bright for remote work. It is estimated that 32.6 million Americans will work remotely in 2025, which accounts for 22% of the workforce. The continuous move of this trend will imply a shift from traditional in-office to remote work.

(Source: Forbes )

3. 98% of Workers Desire to Work Remotely.

There has been a rise in recent times of workers working remotely. The 98% of workers’ desire to work from home only goes to show the need for flexibility.

(Source: Buffer)

4. The United States Labor Force Reached 164.6 Million as of February 2020 Before the Pandemic.

According to owl labs statistics, over 4.7 million people in the United States work remotely, and 16% of companies employ remote workers. 44% of companies do not employ remote workers.

(Source: Owl Lab)

Relevant Remote Workers’ Statistics

According to a survey by owl labs, here is the statistic on remote work

5. Remote employees save 40 minutes every day from transit.

6. Video calls have increased by 50% from 2020 due to the pandemic.

7. 70% of workers on full-time work from home due to Covid- 19.

8. After the Covid- 19 pandemic, 92% of people expect to work from home at least once a week.

9. A 10% pay cut was surveyed as the permanent expectancy for working from home.

10. Savings increased yearly by $6000, with people saving about $500 per month while at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

11. 20-25% of companies cover expenses on furnishings and office equipment.

12. 81% of employees surveyed opine that employers will continue supporting remote work after Covid -19.

13. 59% of those surveyed opine that they are better open to employment from employers offering remote work.

(Source: Owl Lab)

Are Remote Workers More Productive Than In-office Workers?

14. Stanford found that Employees’ performance was boosted by 22% due to working from home.

(Sources: Stanford, Demio, SHRM)

15. A survey conducted by Mercer reveals that out of 800 employers, 94% experienced higher work productivity working from home.

(Sources: Stanford, Demio, SHRM)

Remote workers can achieve a healthier work-life balance, less stress in commuting, independence in location, more saving, etc. These achievement yields job satisfaction and invariably increases workers’ productivity as organizations provide access to the webinar for career advancement.

How Happy Are Remote Workers?

16. Owl Labs survey report proposes that working at home makes employees stay longer and happier by 22% more than in-the-office workers.

(Source: Owl Labs)

17. Remote workers have been reported to be more focused and work over 40 hours a week.

(Source: Owl Labs)

18. Researchers reported that after the COVID-19 pandemic, only 8% of remote employees are willing to return to full employment.

(Source: Owl Labs)

19. 34% of respondents in a survey revealed that the most significant reason for losing focus at work is daily interactions with colleagues.

(Source: Owl Labs)

The hybrid working model allows workers to work partly at home and the office weekly. The happiness of employees has a positive effect on a company and increases loyalty, thereby removing the enticement of the shift of employment as work is flexible. Also, spending more time with family and loved ones makes employees happier.

Remote Work Statistics by Demography

20. The higher percentage of remote workers is between 24 to 35 years.

(Source: Forbes Advisor)

21. 39% of people between the ages of 24 to 35 are working full-time remotely, while 25% work part-time. This implies that the younger generation values work flexibility, which makes employers desire to retain them due to high productivity.

(Source: Forbes Advisor)

Educational Level of Remote Workers

Education plays an important in getting access to remote work. People with a higher level of education get the better opportunity.

22. High school remote workers on full time at 29% while part-time workers stand at 21%. Associate employees have a statistic of 29% on full-time remote while part-time is at 19%.

(Source: Forbes advisor)

23. Bachelor-degree remote workers are at 40% while part-time is at 26%, advanced-degree remote workers are at 45%, and part-time is at 31%.

(Source: Forbes advisor)

24. Remote workers earn $19000 on average more than office workers. Remote workers earn an average of $74,000, while in-office workers earn an average of $55,000. This implies an average of $19,000 more earnings by remote workers.

(Source: Forbes advisor)

Positive Impact of Working From Home the Employees and Employers

25. Global workplace analytics state employers save over $11000 yearly per worker. This saving comes from increased productivity, reduced expenses on office space, and less turnover.

(Source: Global workplace)

26. It was estimated that a total of $2500 to $4000 will be saved yearly by employees. This results from reduced food costs, car maintenance, and insurance premiums.

(Source: Global workplace)

27. The flexibility of work hours is the topmost benefit to remote workers. This works effectively without affecting one’s responsibility, enabling a balanced work life.

(Source: Forbes advisor)

28. 21% of workers are willing to leave vacation time for flexible work. Also, not less than 16% would let off retirement contributions in a bid to work remotely.

(Source: Forbes Advisor)

29. Employers can save $11,000 by switching to remote work employment. Employers’ ability to save $11,000 results from a cut down on utilities, office space, and other running expenses.

(Source: Forbes Advisor)

30. 8% of companies stated that workers’ productivity has increased tremendously due to remote work. Many small and medium-sized companies have positively impacted workers’ productivity.

(Source: SHRM)

31. 94% of U.S. and U.K. workers report higher productivity. Research has shown that employee performance has increased by at least 22%. 75% of workers think a balance and better life is working remotely.

(Source: SHRM)

32. Notable benefits are less stress by 57%, reduction in absenteeism by 56%, and better body wellness by 50%.

(Source: SHRM)

33. 62% of employees believe working remotely has positive effects. 78% of employees working remotely report feeling better engaged, while 72% of employees working in the office feel the same.

(Source: SHRM)

Environmental Impact of Working from Home

34. According to EPA, transportation accounts for 28% of gas emissions by the greenhouse in the United States, and a rise in telecommuting shows a reduction of cars on the road.

(Source: EPA)

The statistics show that lightweight vehicles like cars compose 59% of gas emissions, and heavy to medium-duty vehicles makeup 23%. This occurs because 86% of persons on transit drive private vehicles to work, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Challenges Encountered by Remote Workers

Though there are benefits, remote workers encounter a few challenges, such as:

35. Digital Burnout of 69% of Remote Workers.

The frequent use of digital communication tools can cause mental tiredness, which invariably affects the health of the remote worker.

Source: (Forbes Advisor)

36. 40% of Remote Employees Find it Difficult to Unplug After a Workday.

Some remote work employees are usually uneasy about ending a workday.

(Source: Work Place Insight)

37. 50% of Remote Employees Feel Lonely.

A survey reveals that 50% of remote workers feel lonely working from home, found among people between the ages of 45 and 54. This is twice more compared to those between the ages of 16- 24 years who work from home. Meanwhile, 68% of workers opine that social connection is vital during work day.

(Source: Oak Engage)

38. 36% of Remote Workers Prefer Working at the office.

Though it seems like an insignificant percentage, it is essential to know that 45% would opt for working at the office and home.

(Source: Owl Labs)

39. 53% of Remote Workers Do not Feel Connected to Their Colleagues.

Due to lack of physical contact with coworkers, ‘s survey shows that 53%of workers do not feel connected to their colleagues. 37% propose that remote work neither helps nor builds connectivity with coworkers.

(Source: CEO review)

Demographics of Remote Workers

Remote workers are more prone to work in specific industries, which may have demographic correlations.

40. Asians Comprise 37% of Remote Workers in the United States.

Asians account for 5.4% of the United States population and occupy the most significant percentage of remote workers. White employees follow at 29.9%, black workers at 19.7%, and Latino employees at 16.2%.

(Source: Buffer)

41. Women Working Remotely have Increased by 23% Since 2020.

After the covid-19 pandemic, 68% of women preferred working remotely as opposed to men at 57%. Also, 80% of women view remote work as more beneficial.

(Source: Flex Jobs)

42. Information Technology has the Highest Adoption of Remote Work.

This is a result of the peculiarity of the industry, as IT work can be quickly completed in a remote workplace.

(Source: National Library of Medicine)

How Long will Remote Work be in Existence?

For the next decade, remote work will continue to be a trend. Recent predictions and analysis reveal the following.

Upwork survey reveals that 61.9% of firms intend to go into remote work due to the pandemic. It is predicted that 36.2 million American workers will be remote by 2025, representing 22% of the workforce.

Facebook CEO stated his expectation that 50% of his employees will work remotely in 2023. The trend of workers moving into remote work continues to increase despite the impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

(Sources: Upwork, NBC News)

43. Before the Pandemic, 6% of American Employees were Remote.

75% of workers had not worked remotely before the pandemic. This makes the current phenomenon of remote working a new experience.

(Source: NCCI)

44. From 2018 to 2021, Remote Workers Increased Tremendously.

26.7% of employees were fully remote in 2021. The highest percentage being college graduates at 38% and women at 35%. 17% account for those without a college degree during the pandemic.

(Source: NCCI)

45. Expert Predicts 36.2 Million People will be Working Remotely by 2025.

With a current statistic of 7 million, experts predict a rise to 36.2, representing a 417 % increase in workers actively involved in remote jobs.

(Source: Clark Staff)

46. 85% of Managers Think Remote Workers will be the New Trend.

These managers propose that there might not be much choice as 59% of employees are likelier to work for an employer who permits remote work. Also, 74% of employees believe that remote working will encourage them to remain in an establishment.

(Source: Clark Staff)

47. 81% of Employees Expect Continuous Remote Work Support from Their Employers.

It is factual that most workers in support of remote work before the pandemic were not working remotely.

(Source: Clark Staff)

Conclusion

Remote work is here to stay. That’s a no-brainer. Specific industries, such as construction and retail stores, require on-site daily workers. As such, new tools and strategies must be available to remote teams to encourage productivity. Employers have to balance remote workers with in-office workers effectively. It is because ensuring a flexible work environment gives an employer an advantage over others in the industry.

