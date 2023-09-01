Key Robotics Industry Statistics to Understand in 2023

Robotics technology has been in use from as early as the 1930s when scientists made the first robot. The modern world robots are fast becoming a necessity of everyday life as they reduce stress and make life more comfortable for humans and the environment. Around 3 million industrial robots are in use worldwide. They are used across various world countries in hospitals, restaurants, companies, and other places of human activities due to their efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

The robotics industry has a lot going on, and a lot of awareness is yet to be made to the global population on its relevance and intended impact on all sectors of the economy. This article aims to look at important statistics of this fascinating industry and bring the needed knowledge to appreciate robotics technology better.

Editor’s Choice

The use of sophisticated robots will increase productivity by about 30% .

Universal Robots generated about $326 million in 2022.

Amazon saved about $22 million because of its collaborative robots with every new warehouse.

By 2028, the worldwide robotics market is expected to increase by 3.83% from 2023 to 2028, leading to a market volume of $45.09 billion.

In January 2023, robotics industry investments reached $521 million.

How Large is the Robotics Industry?

The robotics industry has seen a major increase over the years. Research says the global robotics market was worth over $48.5 billion in 2022, much lower than the previous year. Experts say this figure will triple in 2032, so it will get to about $142.8 billion. Records have it that more robotics sector startups are coming up. Soon, they will be up to 1.35 million. Also, more private companies plan to expand their influence in this industry. Most of them want to lead the market shares in the coming years. Companies like Amazon, Tesla, NVidia, and others have doubled their investments in this sector and adopted AI for seamless work.

The following statistics will help you understand better.

1. In the Global Community, We Have About 3.5 Million Industrial Robots Actively Put into Use.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, there were over 3.5 million operational industrial robots globally as of February 2023; as of 2022, 3 million functional robots were used in the industry due to their adoption in the global market. Industries utilize this technology because it saves time, is safer, and is more productive than a human worker. Another prominent reason firms use robotics, particularly in industrial processes, is to minimize and avoid workplace accidents.

2. The United States, China, And Japan Have the Largest Market in Terms of Robotics Technology.

China has the largest market share of these three countries, accounting for 52% of all global robotics sales. Japan is second and has consistently had the largest robotics market. However, by 2021, this had dropped to second position. The United States has been a prominent player, finishing third in the market. According to Enterprise Engineering Solutions, there will be 12 million robotics units worldwide by 2022, which is expected to rise as more people become aware of them. North American enterprises aimed to expand the sector market by 3.5% by raising their shipment of robots by 584,000.

3. In China, 310,000 Installations of Robotics were Made in 2021.

With more than 310,000 sets, China was the largest purchaser of industrial robotics in 2021. China has also emerged as a major player in the sector due to the application of artificial intelligence. Industry insiders estimate that by 2025, AI will account for 26% of China’s GDP.

The robotic units perform:

Operations (42%)

Electronics (37%)

Welding (21%)

Automotive functions (16%)

4. In 2022, Companies in North America Sold Over 39,708 Robotic Units.

Following the big boom in the AI sector, many famous tech firms have started investing in the research and development of robotics. This is because of the broad array of applications.

5. Nine Companies Globally Plan to Implement Robotic Automation in Their Business Infrastructure by 2030.

Automated tasks lead to increased productivity, better efficiency, enhanced personnel safety, improved product life, and higher revenue. Despite the looming concerns about robots taking over the jobs of humans, in reality, robots are more effective. They are also more capable of handling repetitive and more dangerous tasks.

Robotics Industry Growth

Several key players in the tech industry are investing considerable funds in research and development for robotic technology. This is because the robotics industry shows massive potential and can be adopted across various sectors, similar to the overall AI market.

Below are the Robotics industry growth statistics.

6. Experts have Predicted that the Robotics Service Market Volume Will Reach $28.49 Billion by 2023, Making it Dominant.

According to the analyst, in 2023, the service robots market will generate $28.49 billion as the sector’s revenue. Commercial service robots have taken over this sector and are expected to generate $17.17 billion as revenue this year.

7. The Value of the Medical Robotics Industry is Expected to Increase in Value by 2027 to the Sum of $10.5 billion, According to Expert’s Predictions.

With a CAGR of about 4.52%, the market reach can reach 48.86 billion by the end of the year. China has the highest possibility of recording the highest generated revenue of $1.48 billion, and the Chinese government has increased its efforts in sponsoring established domestic companies and startups. A campaign by the Chinese federal government called “Made in China 2025” aims at improving its manufacturing industrial sector.

8. The Use of Collaborative Robots is Increasing in Popularity and Will Contribute 34% of the Total Generated Sales by 2025.

Robots in the manufacturing process globally have become a trend for productive industries since 2021. They help detect humans’ movement in dangerous zones or should not be trespassed by certain individuals. The mainstream robotic systems do not have this peculiar feature built-in by the manufacturers.

9. In the First Quarter of 2022, There was An Increase of About 40% in Orders For Robots by Companies Worldwide.

According to Business Insider, there was an increase in the orders for robotics units by 40% in the first quarter of 2021. Most companies who made orders got interested in robotic techs and gave a total of 44,196 robots worth about $2.38 billion. This made the industry have an 11% increase in unit sales and an 18% rise in market value.

10. Experts Predict that the Robotics Revenue will Experience a 15% Increase Every Year Until 2028.

The robotics revenue will grow by 15% annually from now to 2028. At that time, the global market revenue of the sector will reach over $20 billion, an all-time high. The trends in the industry show that it has a huge potential in shipping supply, chain management, healthcare, and improvement in waste.

Robot vs. Human Statistics

Recently, more things requiring humans to collaborate with humans have risen. Humans will benefit greatly from this innovation, as it will help produce helpful products and reduce workplace accident risks.

Below are statistics on workforce robots in 2023.

11. Analysts Predict Sophisticated Robots Will Displace About 20 Million Manufacturing Jobs in 2030.

Jobs in the manufacturing industries are already seeing the impacts of robots. The number of jobs in the United States manufacturing sector has drastically reduced since robots started working there. From 2000 until now, there have been less than 1 million employees in the US manufacturing sector because robots are working the jobs. This rate will not change in the coming years because robots will get more advanced. In years to come, robots can perform more tasks than now. Therefore, more people will lose their jobs.

12. The Use of Robots by Organizations in Activities is Likely to Increase Productive Efficiency by 30%.

According to findings, a company’s productivity level can increase through the use of robots by 30% in comparison to applying human effort. The availability of robots in today’s production activities system has helped firms reduce labor costs in countries such as the United States, Japan, China, and Germany.

13. Universal Robots in 2022 Made a Total Value of $326 Million from the Production Company.

The universal robotic company increased its value by 5% from the previous year to over $326 million. This value growth came from the high demand for robots and sophisticated technology worldwide.

14. Due to Robotics Technology, Amazon Saved $22 Million in Workforce Payments From its Warehouses.

Every month, we have over 197 million visitors who visit the Amazon platform. With this number of visitors, the organization needs employees to fill about 400,000 to 1 million square feet warehouse. Notably, warehouses as massive as Amazon’s that did not adopt robots found that going through the entire warehouse consumes over 80% of staff’s time. However, after buying a robot named “Kiva,” Amazon has been able to reverse the trend.

Robot Investment Statistics

Notably, most robots can handle repetitive jobs or responsibilities considered too dangerous for individuals. There are cheaper alternatives, which are usually more efficient, safer, and highly productive. In the present dynamic and innovative era, robotics investment will possibly profit massively in the long term, indicating impressive profits for individuals who choose prudently to invest in the robotics industry.

Let’s consider some robot investment statistics below.

15. By 2028, The Worldwide Robotics Market is Expected to Increase by 3.83%

Statista predicts that the worldwide robots industry will expand by 3.83% between 2023 and 2028, reaching $45.09 billion. Industrial robots are the market’s largest category and the primary contributor. The market is expanding due to increased demand for autonomous machines in manufacturing and production.

Robotics Healthcare Statistics

16. The Global Robot Market in the Healthcare Industry is Increasing in Value and is Projected to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2025.

Experts predict that the global healthcare industry will more than double to $12.6 billion by 2025. This represents a 90.91% increase in growth rate from its $6.6 billion value in 2020. Some causes influencing global growth are the aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, the development of novel and user-friendly robotic technology, and its usage in hospitals.

17. Several New Robotic Technologies have been Introduced Globally in Healthcare Surgical Operations.

There has been an increase in the healthcare use of robots for carrying out surgical operations due to the following factors:

An increase in the number of patients who need minimal invasive surgical operations.

The surge entrance of new robotic technology into the healthcare sector.

Robots can enhance patients’ outcomes.

The need for accurate and precise surgeries.

Although there are various benefits to using robots in surgical operations, there are still disadvantages to introducing robots in these procedures.

18. Experts Predict that the Surgical Robotics Market Value, Which was $8.6 Billion in 2022, will Reach $15.8 Billion in 2030.

The worldwide surgical robotics market is predicted to hit a 7.2% CAGR within the forecast period. Notably, the surgical tech market is divided into surgical instruments, surgical implants, surgical consumables, surgical software, and surgical robotics. Overall, the market is projected to increase at a healthy pace.

Robots in Agriculture

Agriculture is a notable labor-intensive sector with the highest ability to adapt automated tech solutions. More firms are going headlong in their attempts to rank as the forerunners in the agricultural automation sector. People leading this industry have found a way to infuse robots in their activities. They use it to supervise and handle heavy workloads and many other things. Let us dive into statistics showing how robots influence the agricultural industry globally.

19. Experts Predict the Global Agricultural Market to Reach $40.1 Billion in 2028.

Analysts who know the global agricultural market well have predicted its worth will reach $40.1 billion in 2028. The previous market worth 2022 was $13.5 billion, which increased by a few extra million in 2023. The increment rate between the 2022 market and 2028 expected worth is about 24.3%. This growth will result from the currently increasing demand for agricultural products. In 2050, the order should be up to 9.7 billion, which will cause a huge change in the global market value.

20. Over 32,000 Automated Milking Systems Were Active Worldwide in 2021.

The dairy industry is not exempted from the benefits of robots. There has been a 20% growth in this industry compared to its worth in previous years. In 2021, it had over 32,000 automated milking systems worldwide, which has hiked since then.

Certain factors sponsor this growth.

The quality of milk

Data collection.

Conservation of labor.

It gives the cows comfort.

21. The Agricultural Robotics Market Has Been Estimated to Have a Market Value of $20.6 Billion by 2025 Globally.

The agricultural robotics market worth has steadily increased for a few years. According to experts in the field, it will stay on this path for many more years to come, even until 2025, with $20.6 billion.

Robots in the Manufacturing Sector

Implementing robotics in the manufacturing sector has brought changes in the industry. There is a vivid distinction between people in the manufacturing sector that use robotics and those that don’t. Their production outcomes are different and many other things.

Below are some statistics on robots in the manufacturing sector.

22. The Average Cost of An Industrial Robot is $50,000.

If you need to buy an industrial robot, you need about $50,000 to $80,000 ready. However, depending on your desired type, you can still get these robots for $40,000 to $500,000.

23. 90% of Recent Robots Are in Factories.

From a report by the Collaborative Manufacturing Technology Center, you can find 9 of 10 previous robots in factories. With this, you know that robots are used for industrial purposes like painting, welding, etc.

Robots in the Military

Robots have been of great advantage to the military sector over the years. It helps them to neutralize explosives, detect snipers, give surveillance, and a few other things. These are things humans can mostly not do. However, they need humans to operate effectively. Here are some stats about robots in the military industry.

24. Globally, The Military Robotics Sector is Expected to Rise from $14.5 Billion in 2020 to $24.2 Billion in 2025.

Following a growth pattern occurring since 2020, MAM reports that the military robotic market will reach a CAGR of $24.2 billion by 2025. This implied that the sector will record an increase in growth rate by 10.7% in a few years. This growth is possible because more people want unmanned machines for their military responsibilities.

25. Global Military Robotics Investments Will be Over $16.5 Billion in 2025.

Professionals in this industry have seen a large growth in the future of military robot investments. They said it will reach a high amount of $16.5 billion in 2025 and go over it. With the current and previous assets, the prediction might become a reality. In 2017, investors spent over $7.5 billion in this sector globally, which has increased over the years. The US is predicted to invest over $1 billion in this sector to strengthen its military even more.

Conclusion

Robotics technology is not just a standalone sector; it has been infused into many other industries globally. Every industry that implements this technology in their dealings always experiences growth in various aspects except human labor. This is because robots will replace many humans at their jobs and most likely do it better. The use of robots has expanded, and China is currently leading the market, as it holds the biggest part of the market share. Notably, robotics technology in the military, as well as in other sectors, has a great impact on efficiency.

