Exploring the Safest European Holiday Destinations for Families with Children

Finding the safest European holiday destinations for families with children can be challenging – you don’t know where to start, and you may not always have enough time to plan. Fortunately, Europe has many safe destinations ideal for a family holiday, and for kids of all ages.

We put together this guide to the safest vacation destinations for families with kids in Europe, to show you the wide range of places you can take your children to to enjoy the sun, the sights, the pool, the crazy rides, or all of the above.

In no particular order, below you’ll find the top 12 fun and safe places in Europe to explore with the kids. Let’s dive in.

Top Safest European Holiday Destinations for Families With Children

Here are some destinations in Europe to choose from where you’ll be pretty much guaranteed a safe holiday for you and your family.

1. Reykjavik, Iceland

Younger kids and teenagers alike will enjoy a wintery escape to Reykjavik. Located in Iceland, which is one of the safest countries in the world, Reykjavik offers a treat for nature lovers, such as puffin-watching and Northern Lights hunts.

Older kids might enjoy the stunning Thingvellir National Park and the marvellous geysers.

2. Lapland, Finland

Another Nordic destination on our list is Lapland, Finland. For those kids (or adults) that love snow and still believe in Santa Claus, the character’s homeland would be a Winter Wonderland paradise.

From visiting the Santa Claus village and dog sledding to Aurora Borealis spotting, families of all shapes and sizes can safely enjoy a lovely holiday in Lapland – although they won’t get much sunshine!

3. Tenerife, Spain

Moving away from wintery destinations, Tenerife has plenty to offer for families seeking sunshine, sea, and beautiful nature. The year-round sunny weather allows families with younger and older kids alike to soak up the rays at any time of the year.

Places like Costa Adeje and Los Cristianos have a variety of family-friendly hotels with pools to choose from, and many tour operators on the island offer safe kid-friendly activities.

4. Mallorca, Spain

Another Spanish island that’s a paradise for families with kids is Mallorca. It’s one of the most popular European destinations during the school holidays, thanks to its safe and lovely beaches.

Both young and older kids can enjoy the island, with its diverse offerings of beautiful nature sights and villages they can explore and the picturesque seaside.

5. Disneyland Paris, France

No family vacation list is complete without the mention of Disneyland Paris – a magical experience where people of all ages can find something fun to do, the theme park is not only fun but also very safe.

The authorities and the staff take security measures very seriously, and pay great attention to detail – both in terms of safety and entertainment.

6. Brittany, France

Another French destination on our list is the lovely region of Brittany. This beautiful part of France offers charming coastal towns and castles, which many families with kids would enjoy exploring.

The authorities of the region are committed to preserving Brittany’s historical heritage and making it a safe and lovely destination to travel to. And the stunning coastline and sailing opportunities would be a sure way to make many memories for each generation of the family.

7. Malta

The island of Malta, nestled in the Mediterranean Sea, is a popular holiday destination for families with younger children. The lovely hotels, resorts, and beaches, together with the island’s compact size, are big reasons for that.

Not to mention, it offers plenty of activities for adults and children alike – the Popeye Village Park alone is beloved by all. And of course, Malta is a very safe country.

8. Vienna, Austria

If you’re looking for a fun and safe family holiday around Christmas, Vienna is one of the best choices. Kids and adults alike would enjoy the traditional sweet treats like the Sacher-Torte, and all generations would love a ride on the famous Ferris wheel.

With Austria being one of the safest countries in the world, you can easily relax and soak in the beautiful winter landscape of Vienna and explore the Christmas markets.

9. Rome, Italy

Although it’s a relatively large city, Rome is a safe destination for a family holiday that both parents and children will remember forever. The history and culture would appeal to any curious child, and the warm Italian hospitality and cuisine would add to the overall amazing experience.

Although we don’t recommend walking around some areas of Rome at night, families with children can enjoy most of the city without worrying about their safety.

10. Florence, Italy

Another Italian destination we’d like to mention is Florence. Although very beautiful, it’s a relatively small city, so kids won’t get tired easily after walking around, and there are plenty of spaces where parents and kids can take a break and enjoy a well-deserved gelato.

For older kids, Florence offers many chances to soak up the history and culture they’ve learned about at school.

11. Greek Islands

Greece has a huge amount of islands, and many of them, such as Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini, are beloved family holiday destinations, with each of them having something to offer.

From the beautiful beaches of Crete and the tranquil villages of Santorini to the romantic, historic atmosphere of Rhodes, the Greek Islands have something to offer to all kinds of families. Most of them are very safe destinations where kids and adults alike can enjoy the beach and the lovely food.

12. Lisbon, Portugal

Last, but by no means least, is Lisbon. The Portuguese capital offers seamless public transportation and is one of the safest cities in Europe. The charm of the old world serves as a beautiful backdrop to the warm and vibrant vibe of the town.

Although it’s a hilly city, it offers many respites to the tired kids and parents, where you can indulge in a pastel de nata – or five. Lisbon offers many attractions to the whole family, and younger kids would surely love the tram rides.

Safest Family-Friendly European Holiday Destinations Takeaways

From Portugal to Greece, and from the Mediterranean to Santa’s village in Finland, there are loads of safe holiday destinations in Europe. All you have to do is convince everyone else in the family to go to the place you like the most. Should be an easy task!

Using OECD’s safety index, you can easily determine how safe a country is before planning your holiday. We’re partial to some of Spain’s calm beaches with their crystal blue water, but a snowy adventure in Lapland might just win this year.

