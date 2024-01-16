Fascinating Salesforce Statistics, Facts and Trends (2024)

Salesforce unequivocally dominates the cloud CRM sphere it trailblazed, now ballooning into a customer experience titan straddling sales, service, marketing, and commerce. But can the juggernaut balance breadth and depth across its swelling suite? Reviewing 2024 data, Salesforce topped $30 billion in revenue, with projections of doubling by 2026.

Powered by Work.com and Tableau analytics, along with Mulesoft integration, they boast capabilities to customize a myriad of customer needs. Yet some industry observers question if such expansive scope breeds complications that could slow adaptation. With competitors exploiting potential feature overload, Salesforce aims to enhance not just the product line but also the user experience. The numbers reveal their diverse customer base, but seamless interoperation may determine sustained leadership.

These salesforce statistics provide a more detailed understanding of its trends, the increase in its workforce, market share, job and employee data, revenue, and usage.

Major Salesforce Statistics

Salesforce has over 150,000 customers. Salesforce grew at a CAGR of 29.04% in the last decade. Salesforce made up 19.6% of the global market in 2017. 79,390 employees work at Salesforce. An entry-level salary for a Salesforce employee is $78,000. will see a 25% increase in Companies that switch to Salesforceincrease in marketing ROI. Salesforce boosts companies’ revenue growth by 25%. Over 7% of Salesforce employees are from the LGBTQ+ community.

General Facts and Statistics on Salesforce

1. Globally, More Than 150,000 Companies Use Salesforce.

Over 150,000 customers depend on Salesforce CRM tools that allow them to achieve service and results. Additionally, Salesforce CRM offers a platform for users to access tools relevant to different businesses and sales. Notably, over 23% of these firms globally use it.

2. Salesforce Earnings Grew to $21.25B in the 2021 Financial Year.

The company made $21.25B in 2021. This shows that it increased by 24.27% over what it got the previous year. From the numbers, the software firm has been growing since it went public in 2004.

3. The CAGR for Salesforce in the Last Decade Has Been 29.04%.

Statistics show that company earnings in the past 20 years have recorded a compound annual growth of 51.22%. However, over the past 10 years, it grew by 29.04%. The data also reveal that the business earned around $31.35 billion as of January 2023 by 18.35%. In 2019, it made about $13.28 billion, $17.1 billion in 2020, and $21.25 Billion the next year. Additional data show that Salesforce became the top CRM provider in the Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker in 2017. However, this recognition came from the International Data Corporation (IDC), confirming it held it 10 times.

4. One of the best CRM software to use is Salesforce

Salesforce is undoubtedly one of the leading Customer Relationship Management platforms in existence. With its outstanding and instant CRM solutions, Salesforce is trusted by analysts and many organizations for delivering personalized customer-employee relationships across the globe. The Salesforce platform is user-friendly and can secure customer data, interact with customers, and generate leads and sales opportunities. Salesforce is one of the best CRM software for businesses to oversee market campaigns accessed by small and large companies. It is considered one of the best CRM software to use.

Salesforce Market Share Statistics 2024

5. Salesforce Occupies 19.6% of Customer Relationship Management Software Market.

Notably, Salesforce dominates 23.8% share of the Customer Relationship Management Software Market. According to an IDC Semiannual Software Tracker report, Salesforce’s global market share as of 2017 was 19.6%. As of 2021, Salesforce had a market share of 23.9%, showing a remarkable margin over other competitors like SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, and Adobe. Salesforce is one major factor driving the CRM market, with approximately one-fifth of the global market share.

6. Salesforce is Leading Among 4 Other Major Companies in the Competition.

Statistics show that Salesforce maintains a top spot in the CRM software market. In the CRM software market and among other CRM software providers like Adobe, Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft, Salesforce remains in 1st position. The market share growth of Salesforce hit 19.6% in 2017, 16.8% in 2018, 18.44% in 2019 and 19.8% in 2020. Additionally, Salesforce’s market share 2022 reached 23% and grew to 23.8% in 2023.

7. Salesforce’s Number of Customers is Estimated to be 150,000 Customers.

Salesforce has shown great potential and dedicated itself to providing excellent CRM software services over the years. Despite the economic situation, Salesforce adapts quickly to meet the needs of its customers by demonstrating an increase of 40% in license revenue. Statistics show over 150,000 companies globally depend on Salesforce for CRM services with ecosystem providers and partners. The US makes up 62% of Salesforce customers, with the UK following next with 16.5%, then France at 4.6%, and the Netherlands at 3.2%.

8. Salesforce Website Users Reach 181,433.

Salesforce undoubtedly represents the leading CRM platform for cloud applications, as its website users hit 181,433. It now sits pretty as the world’s largest CRM platform.

9. Salesforce Number of Employees Reaches 79,390 in 2023.

Salesforce continues to beat its competitors with a growth staff capacity of 49,000 in 2020, indicating a 40% growth from the past year. 2021 brought much goodness for the company, as the number of its workers rose to 56,606, 15.51% higher than the previous figure.

10. 62% of Salesforce Employees Work in the US.

Available data shows that in 2023, 62% of Salesforce workers perform their duties in the U.S. The remaining 38% do so in France, the United Kingdom, and others. Also, 2022 data shows that a vast majority of the company’s labor force, amounting to 58%, were living in the US, and other international countries made up the other part.

11. Statistics Show that Salesforce’s Entry-level Salary Will be $78,000 in 2023.

The annual salary for entry-level employees is $78,000. For starters, salary ranges from $78,000 to $167,000 in the United States. Besides that, the average hourly wage for a US Salesforce starter is $55.17, although this varies with departments and locations.

12. Data Reveals that Salesforce Employees Receive an Average Annual Salary of $114,753.

Statistics show that Salesforce employees in San Francisco and Japan earn the highest. According to the data, the average annual estimate for a Salesforce employee in the US is $114,753. Additionally, the salary for the 10th percentile falls around $78,000. Meanwhile, the 90th percentile holds at $167,000. For instance, the average salary of a Salesforce worker in the development department is around $130,710.

13. Partner is the Highest-paid Job at Salesforce, With a $153,176 Salary.

Statistics show that the job role that pays the most is the role of a Partner at Salesforce, with earnings of around $153,176. The business development Salesforce staff pays the highest by department category at $130,710. The major administrators at Salesforce earn above $118,000. These figures account for the top 10 highest-paid Salesforce administrative roles.

Benefits of Salesforce Statistics in 2024

14. Salesforce Helps in the Growth of Companies’ Revenue by 25%.

Some statistics predict a 25% increase in the revenue of businesses through driving improved conversion rates and per sales rep through Salesforce. By so doing, businesses experience reduced sales and marketing spending. Companies that switch to Salesforce are most likely to increase their experience by a 25% growth in their revenue. Salesforce CRM offers services to satisfy customer needs, build customer relationships, and result in productive businesses.

15. Companies That Switch to Salesforce Expect an Increase in Marketing ROI by 25%.

Salesforce ROI statistics show companies that switch to Salesforce experience an average increase of 25% in revenue. This is a selling point for Salesforce as this method attracts companies to switch to Salesforce CRM.

16. Customer Satisfaction Experienced a Boost in Customer Satisfaction by 35%.

Users of Salesforce report a significant 35% increment in the level of customer satisfaction. The Salesforce platform allows companies to discover customers’ needs and proffer business solutions through tools and features that comprehend customer requirements. Salesforce remarkably boosts customer satisfaction via its tools and features more than other Customer Relationship Management platforms. Customer satisfaction is important in every business.

17. Salesforce Customers Using Salesforce as Customer Service Agents Have an Increased Productivity Expectancy of 34%.

The application of Salesforce products by customer service agents enhances productivity. Statistics show that about 35% of customer service employees become more productive when using Salesforce products for customer service. Customer satisfaction and service help retain customers, which is vital in every business. Nuclear Research Study reveals that 14.6% accounts for mobile capabilities and 8% come from social.

18. Salesforce Encounters 3.7 Billion Sent Messages, 6.6 Billion Case Interactions, and 2.4 Billion Slack Actions.

Some years back, Salesforce recorded around 6.6 billion services and case interactions; 3.7 billion messages are sent daily. In addition, actions taken in Slack are estimated to be 2.4 billion daily on Salesforce. Statistics show that the daily interaction in the Salesforce platform has increased. Salesforce records over 4.13 billion messages sent, 6.06 billion service and case interactions, and 2.65 billion Slack actions daily.

19. Salesforce Operates in Over 89 Cities Across the Globe.

As of 2021, Salesforce has spread its operation to 84 cities and had about 95 offices in the same year. Presently, Salesforce has over 110 offices cited in about 89 cities in various locations around the globe.

20. Salesforce has Over 110 Offices Across the Globe.

Wikipedia reveals Salesforce has around 110 offices across the globe, including Tokyo, Hong Kong, Israel, Paris, and London. With about 9 towers in different cities, Salesforce Tower is headquartered in San Francisco, California in the US. There are 6 Salesforce towers located in Atlanta, New York, London, New York, Tokyo, and Indianapolis. Aside from these towers, about 3 towers are being developed in Sydney, Chicago, and Dublin.

21. Over 7% of Salesforce Employees in the US Belong to the LGBTQ+ Community.

The Salesforce LGBTQ+ employees doubled in number compared to the record in 2012, reaching 7%. The LGBTQ+ community faces challenges in being accepted and supported by society even though the reported cases have increased. Some data shows that Salesforce administrators identifying as LGBTQ+ community accounts for 8% of the workforce.

Salesforce Revenue Statistics for 2023

22. Revenue for the Subscription and Support Segment in the Last 10 Years.

In the last decade, Salesforce has experienced significant growth in subscriptions, support, and professional and other revenue segments.

Year Revenue 2014 $3.82 billion 2015 $5.01 billion 2016 $6.2 billion 2017 $9.71 billion 2018 $9.71 billion 2019 $12.41 billion 2020 $16.04 billion 2021 $19.98 billion 2022 $25.66 billion 2023 $29.02 billion

23. Revenue for Professional Services and Other Revenue Segment in the Last 10 Years.

Subscription and Support revenue grew from $25.66 billion in 2022 to $29.02 billion in 2023, indicating the ability to provide cloud-based software services. Professional services revenue grew from $1.83 billion to $2.33 billion between 2022 and 2023 to present customized software offerings.

Year Revenue 2014 $246.46 million 2015 $359.82 million 2016 $461.62 million 2017 $635.78 million 2018 $769.47 million 2019 $869 million 2020 $1.05 billion 2021 $1.28 billion 2022 $1.83 billion 2023 $2.33 billion

24. Statistics Show that Salesforce Displayed Impressive, Steady Upward Growth Over the Years.

Salesforce’s leading as the biggest CRM provider in the market could be attributed to the company’s continuous growth in annual revenue. Below is the annual growth in Salesforce revenue for the past 10 years:

Year Annual revenue 2014 $4.07 billion 2015 $5.37 billion 2016 $6.67 billion 2017 $8.44 billion 2018 $10.54 billion 2019 $13.28 billion 2020 $17.1 billion 2021 $21.25 billion 2022 $26.49 billion 2023 $31.25 billion

25. Salesforce is Split Into 2 Segments: Subscription and Support Revenues and Professional Services and Other Revenues.

The subscription and support revenues segment includes software licenses, cloud services, and other related technical support. The professional services and other revenues segment consists of financial, banking and manufacturing, marketing, customer service, and other cloud-based services. According to Statista, Salesforce realized approximately $29 billion from subscriptions and support revenue. Withal, about $1.84 billion was generated as revenue from professional services and other revenues.

26. Salesforce Revenue by Product and Service Type.

The table below outlines the types of services offered by Salesforce and the revenue generated in the last 5 years:

Product Type/Year Sales Cloud Service Cloud Platform/Tableau/MuleSoft/Others Marketing and Commerce 2019 $4.04 billion $3.62 billion $2.85 billion $1.9 billion 2020 $4.6 billion $4.47 billion $4.47 billion $2.51 billion 2021 $5.19 billion $5.38 billion $6.27 billion $3.13 billion 2022 $5.99 billion $6.47 billion $8.3 billion $3.90 billion 2023 $6.83 billion $7.37 billion $10.31 billion $4.52 billion

According to Statista, the service cloud is Salesforce’s leading revenue-generating service offering in 2023. Sales cloud accounted for most of Salesforce revenue in the previous years, but in 2023, it took third position. Other service offerings also contribute to the overall Salesforce annual revenue.

27. Salesforce Revenue Statistics by Region.

The data below does not represent all regions in which Salesforce operates but indicates a major geographic region of its customers. The US, Europe, and Asia Pacific present Salesforce exposure and success in the CRM market and across other markets. The table below represents Salesforce revenue by region in the last decade:

Region/ Year US Europe Asia Pacific 2014 $2.9 million $401.2 thousand $317 thousand 2015 $3.9 million $985 thousand $520 thousand 2016 $4.9 million $1.2 million $594 thousand 2017 $6.2 million $1.4 million $793 thousand 2018 $7.6 million $1.9 million $1 million 2019 $9.4 million $2.6 million $1.3 million 2020 $12.1 million $3.4 million $1.6 million 2021 $14.7 million $4.5 million $2.0 million 2022 $17.9 million $6.0 million $2.5 million 2023 $21.3 million $7.2 million $3.0 million

The US is the leading contributor to Salesforce revenue, indicating a steady and consistent growth. Europe’s revenue generation is remarkable but not as compared to the US; following closely is Asia Pacific embracing modern CRM solutions.

Conclusion

The CRM market is greatly dominated by Salesforce, which is one of the leading cloud computing service providers. Many nations worldwide recognize and embrace Salesforce with its versatile service offers. These statistics have shown that Salesforce CRM revenue, workforce, and market share consistently grow year-over-year. This growth could be tied to the company’s adaptability and capacity to proffer innovative cloud software solutions. Based on research statistics and displaying a robust growth strategy, Salesforce expects to climax in the growth of customers, revenue, and the industry. The research points above keep you updated with necessary facts about Salesforce and how to use them to improve business.

