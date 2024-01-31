60+ Important SAP Statistics and Facts in 2024

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems have existed for several decades, specially developed to increase coordination between manufacturing industries. Later on, ERP made progress in boosting its services by involving many other back-end professionals.

Technological advances have always accompanied the history of ERP and will continue to support business growth. SAP sprouted to improve data quality across enterprises.

SAP, Systems Applications and Products, is a top ERP software vendor and related products. SAP is suitable for all business sizes, especially big brands. Small and medium-sized businesses represent 80% of SAP’s customers.

Every year, ERP trends undergo changes that make it more dynamic. SAP is a multinational German Enterprise Development Software service designed by SAP SE to adopt such developments. These insightful SAP statistics show the wide acceptance of SAP products and services in different sectors and the firm’s worldwide market position. This article also gives insights into interesting statistics on SAP usage, workforce, jobs, products, customer statistics, and additional facts.

Key SAP Statistics

SAP is headquartered in Waldorf, Germany. There are over 21,000 SAP partner companies around the globe. Over 1,226 websites use SAP Commerce Cloud. SAP has over 200 website users in the UK. SAP system at 77%. Global transactional revenue goes through the 29.5% of SAP executives are women. SAP employees hail from 157 countries in the world. 42 is the average age for employees at SAP. SAP has over 24,000 SAP consultants in the US. The entry-level salary of an SAP employee is $80,000. SAP consultants in Texas earn an average of $127,443. Over 7 million salespeople use SAP Sales Cloud. SAP is a top leader in the enterprise application market. SAP Business One has over 65,000 customers all over the world. Between 2010 and 2019, SAP’s income grew by almost twofold. In 2020, SAP ranked 1st on Forbes’s Best Employers for Diversity list.

General Facts and Statistics of SAP

1. A Group of Former IBM Employees Founded SAP in 1972.

IBM gave Xerox rights to SDS/SAPE software as compensation for its exit from the computer manufacturing industry in 1971. This enabled Xerox to migrate its business systems to IBM technology. Five ex-IBM engineers together developed software products, left IBM Tech, and established SAP in 1972. The company started as a private partnership under German Civil rule.

2. SAP has Its Headquarters in Walldorf, Germany.

SAP’s first product launch in 1973 was a guiding light for developing other software module systems. A few years later, SAP moved its headquarters to Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. SAP carried out most business decisions and operations from its headquarters for several years.

3. SAP has 97 Data Centers in 35 Locations in 15 Countries and Six Regions.

After many decades, SAP spread its tentacles around the world. Recent data shows that the multinational ERP software company has data center locations across six world regions. These regions include North America (33), South America (2), Middle East and Africa (11), Europe (28), Asia (19) and Oceania (4).

4. Around the World, there Are 21 SAP Laboratories.

Statistical data shows that SAP has around 21 Labs spread across 17 countries. The individual labs are focused on specific applications, technology, and entering the developed IT market. The most prominent SAP labs are in Germany, Israel, Japan, and the US. Interestingly, SAP labs are located in high clusters around the globe to develop and bring improvement to SAP’s major products.

5. There Are More Than 21,000 Partner Companies in SAP.

SAP partners collaborate to provide various software products to support the new-age technology, SAP. These products include database storage systems, hardware, networks, and mobile computing technology. SAP has partnered with 21,000 extension partners to provide functionality compatible with Sap technology. These products are further certified and supported by SAP Company.

Usage Statistics of SAP

6. Over 1,226 Websites Utilize the SAP Commerce Cloud in the US.

Statistics show around 1,229 SAP Commerce Cloud users are in the US. However, there are over 84,675 live websites that make use of this SAP product in total. Some top users of the SAP Commerce Cloud include gamespot.com, gaainger.com, ppboys.com, etc. The SAP Commerce Cloud is a scalable platform that provides users with innovative, adaptive, and insightful commerce experience.

7. Over 799 Websites Utilize SAP Commerce Cloud in Germany.

With strong B2B and B2C capabilities, SAP Commerce Cloud meets the business needs of an innovative e-commerce system. This tool is one of the most effective tools for engaging customers worldwide. SAP Commerce Cloud usage varies across different countries. This platform is used in Germany by over 799 websites. Some websites that use SAP Commerce Cloud in Germany include shop.uat.gea.com, watch-wiki.net, eshop.weidmueller.com, etc.

8. Around 312 Websites in Spain Use SAP Commerce Cloud.

Statistics show over 312 website users of the SAP Cloud services. A few websites that use this SAP platform are public.es, webshop.franke.com, b2b.pepejeans.com, etc. Interestingly, SAP Commerce Cloud is a merchandise of SAP Hybris that helps sustain businesses while running profitable B2B Commerce businesses.

9. There Are Over 200 Websites that Make Use of SAP in the UK.

The SAP Commerce Cloud is utilized by an estimated 243 websites in the United Kingdom. Pearson.com, primark.com, and shop.yell.com are some websites that use the SAP platform in the UK. This platform enables an experience and easy access to several channels for B2B and B2C transactions.

10. Netherlands, France, and Italy Constitute 390 SAP Users.

SAP Commerce Cloud websites in the Netherlands are estimated to be 160. In France, there are 136 websites, and in Italy, 94 website users. It has an enabling design that works with the rest of your business architecture and can increase efficiency and productivity.

SAP Statistics on Transaction Usage

11. The SAP System Handles 77% of the World’s Transaction Revenue.

Statistics show that 77% of transactions globally touch the SAP software platform. This is a testament to SAP’s efficiency as one of the leading global ERP services with efficient solutions.

12. In Total, Consumer Purchases Worldwide Amount to $16 Trillion.

Most of the world’s most valued businesses use the SAP software system. SAP manages the world’s largest business network, with over $22 trillion in consumer purchases worldwide. Previously, global transaction revenue generated using the SAP platform was estimated to be $16 trillion and has significantly increased over the years.

SAP Workforce Statistics

13. The Female SAP Leadership Accounts For 29.5% in 2023.

One of SAP’s core goals is to raise the number of female executives by 25% for gender diversity. Over the years, women have occupied leadership positions even though they need to be improved to meet their targets. Women in management at SAP increased over the years, from 19% in 2011 to 28.3% in 2021 and 29.4% in 2022. As of Q3 2023, SAP hit 29.5% of women in its management team.

14. As a result, Over 75% of SAP’s Employees Are Shareholders.

Interestingly, the software company gives employees, including executives, diverse investment programs that help boost SAP’s success. Statistics show that approximately 75% of SAP employees own the company’s shares in 2023. Other statistical data from 2017 show that approximately 20% and 56% of SAP shares are owned by co-founders and institutional investors, respectively.

15. The Employees of SAP Are From 157 Countries.

SAP has offices spread across different countries of the world. Research data shows that the employees at SAP have 157 nationalities across the globe. SAP helps the world run more smoothly and improves people’s lives through its global network of customers, partners, employees, and leaders.

16. There Are 145 Countries With SAP Employees.

The enterprise platform integrates many functions into the system to ensure the smooth running of businesses. The platform booms with evidence in over 145 countries across the globe. Given the wide use of ERP software worldwide, there is also increased demand for management experts.

17. There Were Over 105,000 SAP Employees in 2023.

Recent data shows that there are currently over 105,000 employees at SAP from over 157 countries worldwide. In 2020, the company recorded approximately 101,450 employees, indicating a significant increase in staff strength.

18. The Employee’s Retention Rate At SAP Stands at 94.8%.

Research data shows the employee retention rate as of the third quarter of 2023 hit 95.6%. Previously, SAP’s employee engagement index hit 95.3% and 92.8% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The retention rate is the company’s way of measuring the length of time employees work for the organization.

19. The Average Age of An Employee At SAP is 42.

Generally, there is no cut-off age for beginning a career in most business environments, especially in an organization like SAP. SAP is a company that offers opportunities for its employees to find or choose a career or success path. 57% of SAP Consultants are 40+ years old or older, 30% are between 30-40 years old, and 13% are between 20-30 years old. Statistics show that the average age of all employees at SAP is 42.

Job Statistics for SAP

20. In the United States, there Are Over 24,000 SAP Consultants.

SAP consultant roles are highly male-populated; this implies more male employees than their counterparts in the US. There are over 24,000 consultants employed at SAP. These SAP consultants are dedicated to finding software that satisfies the needs of organizations. They offer solutions that would help transform their customers’ businesses and help accelerate growth.

21. Houston, TX, and Atlanta, GA, Constitute the Majority of These SAP Consultants.

Atlanta, GA, and Houston, Texas, are blossoming environments for diverse businesses with major brands requiring SAP services. Statistics show that the most common places for SAP consultants are Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, GA. In the transformation of traditional business operations through SAP tools, consultants have an opportunity to make a major impact in Atlanta. With the added benefit of enjoying Houston’s rich, welcoming community, SAP consultants can expect to be immersed in a culture of innovation.

22. SAP Consultants Receive An Average Annual Salary of $151,105.

Statistics reveal that as of October 2023, the annual salary of an SAP consultant in the US, on average, is $151,105. However, the typical salary range typically falls between $126,000 and $218,000. Salary range can vary greatly depending on important factors, such as education, certification, location, other qualifications, and years of experience.

23. The Starting Salary of An Employee At SAP is $80,000.

Note that salaries vary by department and geographic location. The estimated entry-level salary of an SAP employee as of September 2023 is $80,000 per year. After gaining experience, the salaries of the employees change. The most experienced employees’ salaries are higher than those of starters at SAP.

24. The Highest-Paid Consultants Make Over $122,000 a Year.

SAP technical consultants earn the highest salaries on average all over the organization. In addition, the technical consultants at Benjamin Moore are the highest-paid of any company. Statistics show that the best consultants at SAP earn an average of $122,000 yearly. Also, these technical consultants in the utilities industry are the most-paid in the US.

SAP Statistics by State

Job opportunities vary from state to state, and careers at SAP are no different. It is difficult to decipher which states are the best for SAP consultant jobs, but the statistics compiled here will help. Research data shows that Oklahoma is considered the best state in the country for SAP consultants, whereas North Dakota is the worst.

25. SAP Consultants Working in Washington Earn An Average Salary of $127,443 Annually.

The salary range of a consultant at SAP in Washington falls between $113,065 and $138,294. Interestingly, the average annual salary of an SAP consultant in Washington, DC, is $127,443 as of October 2023.

26. The Average Salary for An SAP Consultant in Vermont is $110,248 Annually.

The salary range of a consultant at SAP in Vermont falls between $97,809 and $119,634. Interestingly, the average annual salary of an SAP consultant in Vermont is around $110,248 as of October 2023.

27. The Average Annual Salary of a SAP Consultant Working in Texas is $127,443

The salary range of a consultant at SAP in Texas falls between $100,907 and $123,423. Interestingly, the average annual salary of an SAP consultant in TX is approximately $127,443 as of October 2023.

28. An Annual Wage of $112,767 is Typical for SAP Consultants Working in Wisconsin.

The salary range of a consultant at SAP in Wisconsin falls between $100,907 and $123,423. Interestingly, the average annual salary of an SAP consultant in Wisconsin is estimated to be $127,443 as of October 2023.

29. The Average Salary of the SAP Consultant in Georgia is $112,445 Per Year.

The salary range of a consultant at SAP in Georgia falls between $99,758 and $122,018. Interestingly, the average annual salary of an SAP consultant in Georgia stood at $127,443 as of October 2023.

SAP Customer Statistics

30. Small and Medium-Sized Companies Account for 80% of SAP Customers.

SAP reports that 80% of its customers (small and midsize enterprises) utilize their software for business solutions. SAP cloud solutions combine built-in industry and scalable business best practices to manage new markets, models, languages, and currencies. Although SAP mostly comes in when big brands are mentioned, small and medium-sized businesses utilize SAP’s platform.

31. SAP Customers Account for 98% of the Top 100 Brands in Terms of Value.

In the tech industry, most of the leading brands by value are SAP customers. 98% of the most valued businesses in the world make use of SAP’s software and products. Undoubtedly, SAP is a leading provider of enterprise software applications for major industries worldwide. SAP integrates business processes to implement easy-going financial processes and legal controls.

32. SAP Customers Represent 92% of the Forbes Global 2000 Companies.

Just as the name is, SAP is its ERP product as well. As one of the leaders in the enterprise application market, the company has reflected its efficiency among the most valued companies on Forbes. How are SAP customers ranked on Forbes? According to statistics, a vast majority of leading Forbes Global 2000 companies are users of SAP software.

33. The SAP Customer Base is 86% of the Fortune 500.

Factually, around 86% of companies on the Forbes 500 list make use of the SAP platform. SAP is the preferred choice of enterprise software for most companies on the Forbes 500 list.

34. The SAP Sales Cloud Has Over 7 Million Sales Agents Using it.

SAP provides sales automation solutions that simplify the selling process, allowing salespeople to establish long-term customer relationships. Research data shows that SAP has over 7 million sales agents utilizing the platform to accelerate sales through guiding sales management.

35. There Are 66 Million SAP Concur Users.

SAP Concur manages, in one system, all expenses, travel, and invoicing spending. SAP Concur user base across the globe is estimated to be 66 million. Concur solutions provide a management approach for end-to-end expenditure, which improves the visibility of transactions, increases efficiency, and simplifies processes for everyone.

36. The Number of Users for SAP SuccessFactors is Over 267 Million.

SAP SuccessFactors is a Human Capital Management (HCM) cloud-based software solution. This SAP product handles talent, analytics, workforce planning, payroll, employee experience, and HR management. Across the globe, there are over 267 million users of the SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

37. There Are Over 150,000 Customers on the SAP Cloud Platform.

For cloud applications, SCP provides a development and runtime environment. This platform is optimized for integrating app development, data analytics automation, and more into a central environment. The efficiency of this platform is reflected in its customer base of over 150,000 customers.

38. On SAP Ariba, More Than 4.8 Million Businesses Are Active.

SAP Ariba is a cloud-based software whose core purpose is to integrate procurement solutions to reduce disruptions in finance and operations. By applying tools, services, and expertise, workforce and customer needs are met, and supplier risks and market uncertainties are curbed. According to the statistics, SAP Ariba recorded over 25,000 new suppliers to its customer base during the pandemic. There are currently over 4.8 million businesses connected to this platform.

39. As Many As 35 Million People Can Work from Anywhere with SAP Cloud Solutions.

The SAP Sales Cloud solution allows enterprises to deliver unprecedented sales engagements by integrating an all-around view of all customers and interactions. This platform offers automated and streamlined business processes to equip sellers with recommendations and analytics. Quite a significant number of people can utilize the SAP Sales Cloud remotely. Statistics reveal that over 35 million users can access this platform anywhere.

SAP Product Facts and Statistics

40. SAP is Europe’s Largest Software Company.

SAP has a strong appearance in the software market. It is Europe’s leading HR software for small, mid, and large companies. Although there are other leaders in the software market, SAP is the only software company in Europe specifically known for offering ERP solutions. Due to that, the German firm can be considered the largest software company in Europe.

41. SAP is the Number 2 Enterprise Application in the Global Market.

SAP has remained the largest enterprise app in the market for 40 years. However, Salesforce ERP surpassed SAP in 2022, becoming the world’s largest enterprise application, with SAg in second position.

42. SAP is the 3rd Biggest Software Company in the World.

Aside from SAP being the largest software company in Europe, it is the third largest globally. As of 2020, the company’s revenue stood at $30.63 billion to attain this position among other giant software companies.

43. SAP is the World’s Third Most Commonly Used Customer Service application.

The platform enables consistent service experiences for all contact channels by connecting customer contacts from various channels in a single solution. SAP Service Cloud has features to help businesses deliver efficient customer service, making it the third most used customer service app.

44. SAP is Number 6 in the Global Customer Relationship Management Market.

According to 2021 Statistics, SAP ranked sixth among the top 10 CRM systems in the market. The app can track marketing and customer service and manage sales plans and territories, including contracts and billing. Interestingly, more general customer experience-type tools are being migrated to SAP CRM from a sales automation tool.

45. SAP is Indisputably One of the Best, Ranking Third Worldwide in the Software As a Service (SaaS) Market.

SAP rubs shoulders with SaaS sector giants like Microsoft and Salesforce. That’s why SAP is considered the third-leading SaaS company, accounting for 4.5% of the global SaaS companies by market share.

46. SAP is Number One in the Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market.

Statistics from 2021 show that SAP led the pack with 11.8% of the SCM market. Oracle came 2nd, and Blue Yonder followed closely. Supply Chain Management applies to purchasing, logistics operations, and resource management.

47. SAP is Number One in the Worldwide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market.

According to the ERP Research report, SAP is the largest ERP vendor in the world. This firm is well known for its numerous products, including ERP, that fit all business sizes. The company’s products include SAP Business Network, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, Supply chain Logistics, etc.

SAP Business One Statistics

48. SAP Business One has Been Designed for Small to Medium-Sized Companies.

SAP Business One is an app built for all small and mid-business sizes instead of being a simplified version of SAP’s bigger products. The app is an integrated product of the world’s biggest ERP provider, SAP, with its top-tier user interface. With this platform, users can access high flexibility with reasonable control over data displayed on the transactional screen. In addition, users can configure look-up windows, set access security, and do lots more on this platform.

49. SAP Business One is Certified on the AWS Cloud.

SAP HANA is a version of the SAP Business Ons that is accessible and endorsed by AWS Cloud. Some AWS functions for SAP Business One are speed, agility, flexibility, and capacity elasticity. The expertise in design, implementation, migration, and management of SAP workloads for Amazon Web Services is validated by the certification issued.

50. In Total, SAP Business One is Used by Over 65,000 Customers Worldwide.

SAP announced its 65,000 customers during the 10th anniversary of its product SAP HANA in 2020. It is confirmed that around 5,000 customers are added yearly hosted by SAP. Since the launch of SAP Business One product SAP HANA, the app has delivered customer value and satisfaction. This platform can be used to deal with competitors and win deals across the globe.

51. Large Companies Cao Support Their Subsidiary Operations or Pilot Projects in the Mew Markets Using SAP Business One.

This amazing SAP product, SAP Business One, helps small- to medium-sized businesses grow in new markets. The staff strength doesn’t determine the growth of the business, as expansion into new locations is possible via this platform. Large enterprises manage and integrate their subsidiaries’ operations with Business One to drive revenue and penetrate new markets.

52. More than 550 Industry-Specific Integrations Exist on SAP Business One.

All industry-specific solutions are pre-packaged and fully integrated to enable automated workflows tailored to your company type. SAP Business One has over 550 industry-specific integrations in its name. The application provides end-to-end support for many industries and specific Retail and Engineering services functions. Others include Food & beverage production, Aviation, Life Sciences, and Oil and gas.

53. The SAP Business One App is Available on iOS Devices.

SAP Business One can be accessed from any location and anytime on iOS operating devices like iPhones and iPads. The SAP Business One App is available for iOS-enabled devices on the App Store. It’s easier than ever for businesses to access live data at any point through the powerful capabilities of iOS and SAP Cloud Platform.

SAP Financial Statistics

54. Between 2010 and 2019, SAP’s Revenue Increased Almost Twice.

According to statistics, SAP’s revenue grew from $16,551 million to $30,859 million between 2010 and 2019. These figures indicated approximately a double increase in the revenue generated. This shows how well SAP has done for itself within the stated period. This revenue was achievable from the numerous and efficient services and products the firm offers its customers.

55. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounted for 43% of SAP’s Revenue.

Research data shows that the enterprise application firm generated over 13.1 billion euros in revenue. The Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region made up 43% of SAP’s revenue in the 2022 financial year. Additionally, Germany contributed about 34% of the total revenue generated in the EMEA region in the same year.

56. America Represents 42% of SAP Revenue.

Statistics reveal that around 42% of SAP’s revenue in 2022 came from the US. In 2022, the company made revenue of 13.3 billion euros in America alone. Additionally, the total revenue generated by SAP across all regions amounted to 31 billion euros worldwide.

57. Asia Pacific and Japan Constituted 15% of SAP Revenue in 2022.

Statistics reveal that revenue from the company in the Asia Pacific Japan region was 15% of the company’s total revenue in 2022. The full year’s revenue for 2022 from this region hit 4.495 billion euros, indicating a 29% increase on the previous year’s revenue.

Stunning Facts About SAP

58. Instead of Spelling Out the Letters S-A-P, IT Experts Prefer to Pronounce SAP Like the Word “sap.”

SAP is an initialization and not an acronym. In essence, each letter is pronounced individually as S-A-P. SAP is not pronounced as a word (sap), and contrary to some misconceptions, SAP is pronounced as single letters (S-A-P). Most IT professionals prefer to pronounce SAP as one word rather than by the initials.

59. SAP Changed its Nomenclature in 1976.

SAP originates from the German phrase “Systemanalyse und Programmentwicklung,” which means (System Analysis and Program Development). In 1976, SAP changed to “Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung,” which translates to “Systems, Applications, and Data Processing”. The company is now known as SAP SE (Societas Europaea), reflecting its current position as a European public company.

60. Forbes Ranked SAP As the Number One Best Employer for Diversity in 2020.

SAP came first on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity ranking in 2020. SAP, the world’s leading enterprise software company, jumped eight spots on 2020’s list from 2019 to top it with an 85.89 score.

61. SAP’s Stock Price For the Past Year Oscillated Between 96.12 Euros and 146.62 Euros.

SAP’s success is also evident in the value of its stocks. Google statistics show that SAP’s stock price was 145.32 euros as of November 30, 2023. For the 2023 year to date, SAP’s stock price ranges from 96.12 euros to 146.62 euros.

Wrapping Up

When businesses think of enterprise-class solutions, SAP always comes to mind. The company has never stopped extending its tentacles to reach more people. The comprehensive data quality features, integration, profiling, and text data processing suite have made SAP’s progress seamless.

Its enduring success since its birth in 1972 shows how reliable its solutions are. As a result, SAP has earned the trust of individuals and organizations who rely on its solutions for effective data management. The platform’s remarkable employee retention rate of 94.8% shows its workers are happy. It also reflects the strength, satisfaction, and commitment of the staff who work tirelessly to bring SAP to where it is today. The above statistics provide insights and trends on the world’s most used and popular enterprise application.

