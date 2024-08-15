Wegovy & Ozempic Statistics: Facts on the Weight Loss ‘Wonder Drug’

Key Wegovy & Ozempic Statistics to Know

In 2017, the FDA approved Ozempic for the management of type 2 diabetes. Later, in 2021, the FDA approved Wegovy as a weight loss treatment. Ozempic and Wegovy contain different dosages of the active ingredient ‘Semaglutide.’ Ozempic’s highest dose is 2 mg, while Wegovy goes up to 2.4 mg.

Clinical trials show that Semaglutide reduces fasting insulin by 32.7% in prediabetic patients, some inflammatory markers by 56.7%, and the risk of death in kidney and heart disease patients with diabetes by 24%.

Nearly 16% of trial patients on 0.5 mg of Semaglutide experienced nausea. Around 22-44% of those on 2.4 mg experienced nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. North America accounts for 59% of Novo Nordisk's global sales. Most of these come from Ozempic – the fourth best-selling drug worldwide in 2023.

Between 2020 and 2022, the US saw a 300% increase in prescriptions for weight loss drugs. Ozempic statistics show that, at the end of 2022, the drug accounted for 65% of all prescriptions recorded.

As of 2022, Annual Part D Medicare spending on Ozempic amounted to $4.6 billion. Since 2024, 1 in 4 people on Medicare who suffer from obesity could be eligible for Wegovy prescription coverage.

As of 2022, Annual Part D . Since 2024, 1 in 4 people on Medicare who suffer from obesity could be eligible for Wegovy prescription coverage. Over 50% of Americans are trying to lose weight and around a third show interest in Ozempic and similar drugs.

Over 50% of Americans are trying to lose weight and around a third show interest in Ozempic and similar drugs. Ozempic prices in the US can be up to ten times higher than in other countries, such as France, Sweden, and the UK.

What Are Ozempic & Wegovy and How Do They Work?

According to the pharmaceutical encyclopedia Drugs.com, Ozempic and Wegovy are different brand names for the injectable anti-diabetes drug, Semaglutide. Both contain the same active substance, but their dosages and recommended uses differ.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide 1, so it’s a (GLP-1) agonist.

These drugs stimulate the pancreas to release insulin, improving blood glucose control and reducing the risk of complications in diabetic patients.

GLP-1 agonists also affect the central nervous system and gastrointestinal tract, leading to positive shifts in brain chemistry and slower stomach emptying.

Both of these effects contribute to reduced appetite, potentially leading to reduced caloric intake and weight loss.

Thus, semaglutide’s appetite-suppressing effect makes it a useful drug for weight loss and management when used in conjunction with diet and exercise.

The Main Difference Between Ozempic and Wegovy is Dosage

The FDA approved Ozempic in 2017 for type 2 diabetes management. Ozempic comes in Semaglutide dosages ranging from 0.25 to 2 mg, meant to be taken once weekly.

Obesity in adults is defined as having a BMI of 30 or higher.

Later, in 2021, the FDA approved Wegovy as a weight loss drug for overweight and obese adults suffering from conditions like hypercholesterolemia, type 2 diabetes, or hypertension.

In 2024, the FDA approved Wegovy as a preventive treatment in overweight or obese cardiovascular disease patients, citing the drug’s usefulness in reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death.

Wegovy’s Semaglutide concentration ranges from 0.25 to 2.4 mg – a higher maximum dose than Ozempic’s.

However, as both contain the same active substance, they seem to show similar benefits in terms of glucose control, weight reduction, and cardiovascular health.

In fact, in the US, Ozempic statistics show the drug’s off-label use for weight loss has led to massive drug shortages before, leaving many struggling to access their diabetes medication.

How Effective Are Ozempic & Wegovy?

Semaglutide, found in similar doses in both Ozempic and Wegovy, has been getting a lot of press lately after several studies documented the drug’s positive effects on weight loss and chronic disease outcomes.

Here’s what the research shows:

Weight Loss Outcomes

The Key Takeaway When accompanied by lifestyle intervention, high-dose Semaglutide leads to a mean loss of –15% of one’s body weight (roughly 34 lbs). The weight loss seems to stall at 60 weeks. Overall, this is the equivalent of a slow and gradual weight loss of 0.56 lbs a week. However, a body weight reduction of –12% at six months was also observed in the absence of dieting or exercise. A small percentage of people lost –20% or more of their body weight. Overall, Semaglutide doesn’t look like a weight loss miracle, but study outcomes suggest the drug makes it easier to maintain a caloric deficit with or without actively following a diet.

A 2021 placebo-controlled trial published in the NEJM found that a once-weekly 2.4 mg Semaglutide injection resulted in a 14.9% reduction in body weight at 68 weeks, with a mean weight loss of 33.7 lbs (vs –2.4% and –5.7 lbs for placebo).

The Semaglutide group also lost 5.3 inches in waist circumference, compared to a –1.6-inch reduction in the placebo group.

The mean starting weight of the Semaglutide group was 231 lbs, and the starting waist circumference was 45.11 inches. But there are two caveats.

The weight loss seemed to plateau at 60 weeks. The study design also included a lifestyle intervention consisting of a 500-kcal reduction per day and an added 150 minutes of weekly physical activity.

Additionally, 7% had to discontinue treatment due to adverse effects of Semaglutide.

A subsequent 2022 study found that overweight or obese patients taking Semaglutide lost 5.9% of their body weight at 3 months and 10.9% at six months into treatment.

The mean weight loss was –9.7 lbs at 3 months and –14.5 lbs at six months.

This study was purely observational and didn’t assign any lifestyle changes, such as diet or exercise, to the participants.

Only 25% of participants reported visits with a dietitian, but the researchers found no association between dietitian visits and greater weight loss.

Although the mean weight loss was nearly 11% at six months, 23.5% of patients achieved a body weight reduction of –15% or more. On the higher end, 7.8% achieved a weight loss of –20% or more.

Higher doses of Semaglutide (1.7 and 2.4 mg) seemed more effective for weight loss compared to lower doses (0.25–1 mg).

At 6 months, high-dose patients had a mean weight loss of –12.1%, compared to –9.2% in the lower-dose group.

In this study, 51.4% of patients reported no side effects, though 2.9% experienced severe adverse effects, and another 8.6% reported moderate symptoms.

This study had a sample of 175 participants at the start, though only 102 remained at six months. That said, we also have a longer 2022 study that lasted two years.

The STEP 5 trial had 304 participants assigned to either a once-weekly injection of 2.4 mg Semaglutide or a placebo. The mean starting weight of the participants was 233.7 lbs, and the mean BMI was 38.5.

From baseline to week 104, the Semaglutide group saw a –15.2% reduction in body weight (vs. –2.6% for placebo). Those on Semaglutide lost –5.6 inches in waist circumference, compared to –2 inches for placebo.

Again, the weight loss seemed to stall at 60 weeks. Like in the previous NEJM study, participants were counseled to reduce their calories by 500 a day and exercise 150 minutes a week.

Roughly 82% of those on semaglutide experienced gastrointestinal issues, mostly mild to moderate in severity; only 3.9% had to discontinue treatment.

Other Health Outcomes

In the STEP 5 trial, those on Semaglutide also had greater reductions in health markers like:

Blood pressure

Blood pressure HbA1c (the average blood glucose level over 3 months)

HbA1c (the average blood glucose level over 3 months) Fasting glucose

Fasting glucose Fasting insulin

Fasting insulin C-reactive protein (an inflammatory marker)

C-reactive protein (an inflammatory marker) Total and LDL cholesterol

Total and LDL cholesterol Triglycerides

Those on Semaglutide saw a –32.7% reduction in fasting serum insulin at 104 weeks (vs. –7.2% for placebo). Nearly 80% of prediabetic patients on Semaglutide achieved normal blood glucose at week 104.

Triglycerides and C-reactive protein also dropped –19% and –56.7%, respectively, in the intervention group (vs. +3.7% and –7.8% for placebo).

Another 2023 placebo-controlled trial found that Semaglutide positively impacts cardiovascular outcomes in non-diabetic adults with overweight or obesity.

The study found that, after a mean follow-up of 39.8 months, the group on a weekly 2.4 mg Semaglutide dose experienced fewer deaths from cardiovascular events, nonfatal myocardial infarctions, and nonfatal strokes (6.5% of the intervention vs 8% of the placebo group).

A 2023 meta-analysis of 17 Semaglutide trials looking specifically at type 2 diabetes patients had similar findings.

Compared to the placebo, Semaglutide led to a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c, body weight, fasting glucose, and blood pressure in diabetic patients.

According to a 2024 Reuters report on Novo Nordisk’s kidney trial, Semaglutide (1.0 mg once-weekly) also delays the progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetic patients.

This latest study found that Semaglutide reduces the risk of death from major adverse kidney and cardiac events by 24% in this population.

In short, Semaglutide’s impact on glucose control and weight seems to have a cascade of positive effects on other health markers and disease outcomes.

But, as with any pharmaceutical drug, there are side effects to consider.

Wegovy & Ozempic Side-Effects Can Range From Mild to Severe

According to Ozempic statistics provided by the FDA, the most common side effects of Ozempic, reported in 5% or more of patients, include:

Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting Diarrhea or constipation

Diarrhea or constipation Abdominal pain.

Nausea was reported in nearly 16% of patients on the 0.5 mg dose in placebo-controlled trials. More severe but rare side effects observed in Ozempic trials include:

Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)

Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) Diabetic retinopathy complications

Diabetic retinopathy complications Hypoglycemia in diabetes patients taking other glucose-lowering drugs

Hypoglycemia in diabetes patients taking other glucose-lowering drugs Acute kidney injury

Acute kidney injury Allergic reactions

Wegovy’s most common adverse reactions, observed in over 10% of patients in clinical trials, include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, and fatigue.

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were the most common adverse reactions in both adults and minors over 12 years old, occurring in 22–44% of patients on a 2.4 mg dose.

Other common side effects noticed in 3% or more of patients included:

Indigestion

Indigestion Dizziness

Dizziness Abdominal distension

Abdominal distension Diabetic hypoglycemia

Diabetic hypoglycemia Flatulence

Flatulence Gastroesophageal reflux

Gastroesophageal reflux Gastritis

Gastritis Hair loss

Severe but rare adverse effects of Wegovy include:

Acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis Acute gallbladder disease

Acute gallbladder disease Acute kidney injury

Acute kidney injury Diabetic retinopathy complications

Diabetic retinopathy complications Allergic reactions

Allergic reactions Increased heart rate

Increased heart rate Suicidal ideation

⚠️Both Ozempic and Wegovy come with a black box warning for the risk of thyroid C-cell tumors, an effect observed in rodent studies. The risk of Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma (MTC) in humans is still unknown.

Global Wegovy & Ozempic Statistics – Use is on the Rise

Novo Nordisk, the producer of Ozempic and Wegovy, registered record sales last year. Although first launched in 2021, Wegovy’s popularity exploded rapidly.

In 2023, the obesity drug saw a nearly fourfold difference in sales compared to the end of 2022.

And that’s just Wegovy. According to 2023 Statista data, 75% of Novo Nordisk’s sales come from diabetes care, which suggests Ozempic is significantly more popular.

However, Novo Nordisk’s share of sales for obesity therapies also doubled between 2022 and 2023, with Statista showing Ozempic was the fourth best-selling drug worldwide in 2023, registering $13.9b in sales.

Other Ozempic statistics show remarkable projected growth in 2024. Ozempic is set to become the second best-selling drug worldwide in 2024, and its 2024 sales are now estimated at $16.1 billion.

As seen on Google Trends, searches for Ozempic have been rapidly increasing since 2021—the US has the largest search volume for Ozempic in 2024, followed by Canada, Australia, Ireland and Brazil.

North America – Biggest Market for Ozempic & Wegovy

Since 2022, the share of Novo Nordisk sales in North America surpassed the rest of the world combined. In 2023, NA accounts for 59% of global sales, followed by:

22% in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and

7% in China.

Ozempic is by far the most popular of the two drugs. In 2022, Ozempic saw the largest and fastest growth among all pharmaceuticals in Canada, registering an 84% increase in sales.

But the US remains by far the largest market for Ozempic and Wegovy.

A Closer Look at Ozempic and Wegovy in the US

According to the Washington Post, prescriptions for Ozempic and other similar drugs quadrupled in the US between Q1 and Q4 of 2020.

Zooming out further, there was an overall 300% increase in GLP-1 prescriptions between early 2020 and the end of 2022.

During the last three months of 2022, physicians wrote over 9 million prescriptions for Ozempic and similar drugs.

Ozempic statistics also show that diabetes drugs accounted for over 65% of the total prescriptions at the end of 2022; many of these were off-label and likely for weight loss.

Again in 2023, sales went up by 58% for Ozempic and 363% for Wegovy in the first half of the year, according to CNBC.

The Explosion of Ozempic in the US Raises Important Concerns

The rapid increase in demand for Ozempic and Wegovy led to drug shortages which are still ongoing today.

And with off-label use of GLP-1 drugs only increasing, this could spell trouble for the US medical system, particularly in diabetes care. These effects are already apparent.

USA Today’s coverage of a 2023 Trilliant Health report shows that Ozempic prescriptions went up 481% in Cleveland and 351% in Seattle since Wegovy’s approval in 2021.

However, Boston and Philadelphia, where rates of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are statistically higher, only saw increases of 79% and 80%, respectively.

The data supports the idea that many Ozempic prescriptions aren’t going to diabetic patients.

Wegovy’s approval for weight loss likely influenced Ozempic’s popularity as an off-label appetite suppressant, as Ozempic is roughly $300 cheaper for a similar dose.

And with the FDA recently extending Wegovy’s list of approved uses, we’ll likely see more Semaglutide-based drug prescriptions in the near future.

Since the FDA approved the use of Wegovy to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in overweight and obese patients, 1 in 4 people on Medicare who are overweight or obese could be eligible for prescription coverage, as per KFF’s latest analysis.

However, the steep price of Semaglutide-based medications and their impact on the American healthcare system remains a concern.

In March 2024, Senator Bernie Sanders, Chairman of the HELP Committee, went on record to state:

Bernie Sanders This outrageously high price has the potential to bankrupt Medicare, the American people and our entire health care system.

According to 2024 estimates, Medicare spending on three weight loss drugs (including Ozempic) went from $57 million in 2018 to $5.7 billion in 2022.

Ozempic had the largest share of Medicare spending among all weight loss drugs and was sixth among the 10 best-selling drugs in Medicare Part D overall.

As of 2022, Part D annual spending on Ozempic amounted to $4.6 billion, according to KFF.

Ozempic Cost in the US Sparked Discussions on Price Discrimination

The numbers don’t lie; Novo Nordisk has seen great success in the American market. However, the Danish company recently came under fire for its exorbitant pricing.

The list price of Ozempic in the US is $936; Wegovy is even pricier, at $1,349. According to recent data, prices can be up to 10 times lower in other countries.

In Canada, Ozempic costs $147. In Sweden, France, and the UK, the drug is less than $100. Similarly, the price of Wegovy in the US is four times higher than in Germany.

Stats About the Impact of Ozempic & Wegovy

The US will likely remain the biggest market for GLP-1 drugs.

As of 2022, Novo Nordisk has a 32% share of the global diabetes drugs market.

Based on current Ozempic statistics, the Semaglutide-based drug could remain the best-selling diabetes medication worldwide in 2028 and the fifth best-selling medication overall.

Statista’s projections suggest the anti-diabetes drug market could reach a global revenue of nearly $90 billion in 2028, with the US accounting for nearly 48% of the total.

As per a 2023 JP Morgan report, around 10-12% of type 2 diabetics in the US are currently on a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic.

But by the end of the decade, 9% of the overall US population could be on a GLP-1 medication, half of them for obesity treatment.

In fact, according to a 2020 Statista survey, over 50% of American respondents said they were trying to lose weight.

According to the latest surveys, a significant share of Americans pursuing weight loss are now interested in Ozempic and other similar drugs.

The American Public’s Perception of Ozempic & Wegovy

In 2023, nearly a third of surveyed Americans were interested in GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic for weight loss, and a third or more believe that they’re safe and effective for losing or keeping the body weight off.

Furthermore, according to a 2024 Pew Research Center survey:

53% of Americans see weight loss drugs as a suitable option for people suffering from obesity

65% believe willpower alone is usually not enough for losing and keeping weight off

Certain demographics could be more likely to see Ozempic and other weight loss drugs favorably, at least based on diverging views about willpower and weight loss.

The survey found that 71% of overweight adults viewed willpower as insufficient for weight loss, compared to roughly 56% of healthy-weight adults.

Similarly, 71% of women and 71% of adults over 50 claimed willpower is not enough to lose weight (compared to 59% of men and 55% of those under 30).

Still, not many are optimistic about the weight loss results of such drugs. A third of respondents thought these medications won’t do much, if anything, for America’s obesity problem.

It seems diet and exercise are still king, despite a growing demand for weight loss drugs in the US. A majority of the American public believes diet, in particular, contributes ‘a great deal’ to someone’s weight.

In the same Pew Research survey, only 16% thought GLP-1 drugs would have a serious impact on obesity.

Indeed, in most clinical trials, Semaglutide dosages similar to those in Ozempic and Wegovy only produced a mean weight loss of 34 lbs in overweight or obese subjects.

However, even minimal weight loss can bring significant health benefits to obese and overweight patients.

Ozempic, Wegovy, and Related Trends

Beyond their impact on weight, health, and the American healthcare budget, weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have also been influencing other trends. Here are some of the most interesting findings.

Ozempic and Wegovy Could Impact Individual Food Spending

A 2023 article published on eMarketer highlights findings that those on GLP-1 drugs bought 8% less food for at-home consumption in 2023. However, other studies found no change in purchasing behavior.

Another report covered in the article estimates that a 10% growth in GLP-1 adoption would only lead to a 0.5% reduction in food sale volumes per year over a five-year period.

While there might be a trend towards lower food spending at an individual level, the jury is still out on the actual impacts of Ozempic on the food industry.

Weight Loss Drugs Are Changing Beauty Trends

Right now, it’s the beauty and fashion sector seeing the biggest impacts of the GLP-1 craze. For example, searches for ‘ozempic face’ peaked at the beginning of 2023 and again in 2024.

At the same time, according to eMarketer, social media searches for contouring are down 10.6%.

According to a recent Forbes article, we might see an uptick in treatments like fillers and microneedling to combat cosmetic issues caused by rapid weight loss.

CNN also gives some insight into the changing fashion industry, such as the number of mid- and plus-size models falling by 24% in the 2023 Fall-Winter season compared to the Spring-Summer season.

The article partly attributes this change to Ozempic’s influence on public perception of weight loss and body image trends. However, we’re yet to see a change in consumer demand for bigger sizes.

Global and US Google searches for ‘plus size fashion’ have been relatively stable since 2021.

GLP-1 Drugs May Help People Cut Back on More Than Just Food

Some anecdotes also suggest Ozempic and Wegovy could lead to changes in the consumption of alcohol and nicotine, as well as reduce addictive behaviors like gambling and online shopping.

A 2024 survey found that GLP-1 drugs cut the percentage of weekly smokers in the survey from 40% to 24%.

More than 50% of respondents also reduced their alcohol intake, and 18% said they’d give up alcohol entirely since starting the medication.

Are Ozempic & Wegovy Here to Stay?

The 2022 Ozempic and Wegovy shortages are still ongoing, and demand for the drugs is at an all-time high.

Currently, Novo Nordisk dominates the diabetes drugs market, although many Ozempic prescriptions are off-label and likely used for weight loss purposes.

With the global number of overweight and obese adults projected to reach 3.3 billion by 2035, the market for GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic, is set to continue growing.

However, the competition has also increased, with US-based drugmaker Eli Lilly entering the market with its own weight-loss drug. Novo Nordisk is also developing a new injection expected to outperform Wegovy.

It seems a new generation of weight-loss drugs is underway. In some form or another, Ozempic, Wegovy, and other competing weight-loss drugs might stick around for a while.