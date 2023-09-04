50+ Screen Time Statistics and Facts in 2023

People spend an average of 6 hours and 37 minutes daily on screens. However, they became more engrossed in their phones and computers when the quarantine started in 2020. Many activities now occur on the screen, including social media, video calls, e-book reading, homeschooling, video gaming, and remote jobs.

But nobody benefits from the side effects of screening, such as anxiety, Alzheimer’s, tiredness, physical inactivity, headache, heart disease, or social isolation. Find thought-provoking facts and statistics about screen time, plus tips on regaining balance in your life if screens take over.

What is Screen Time?

The time spent in front of a screen is called screen time. It could entail using smartphones to text, a gaming console, watching TV, or using a laptop to check emails. Screen time generally indicates a sedentary lifestyle. Very few physical tasks can be done using a digital gadget.

Like other technologies used in human history, there is nothing intrinsically wrong with using a smartphone or computer. But, of course, countless studies have demonstrated the negative consequences of screen time and inactivity on the mind and the brain.

Key Screen Time Statistics

People spent more than 6 hours online as of 2023. Over 47% of Americans visit the net numerous times daily, while 31% are online regularly. In 2023, Americans spent more than 7 hours on screens. American adults spend 1 hour /27 minutes on video games (every day) in 2023. Wealthy Adolescents watched less TV (2 hours /3 minutes less) than young adults from poorer families. Research shows that 34% of an American’s screen time is spent on TVs. Generally, people spend over 53% of their screen time on smartphones. People spend more than 3 hours on computer screens globally. Americans spent over 2 hours / 10 minutes on Hulu. Kids aged 2 to 4 have an average screen time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Overall Screen Time Statistics

1. Globally, social media users spend over 2 hours and 27 minutes daily, which has increased solely in 2023.

2. Over 60% of American parents limit their kid’s screen time, whereas 40% don’t in 2022.

3. The scientifically recommended screen time has surpassed 87% globally (especially with children).

4. 1n 2021, the average time for screens rose to 7 hours and 7 minutes due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

5. Also, a 52% rise in kid’s screen time during COVID-19.

6. Over 84% of American adults utilize the Internet daily.

7. More than 47% of Americans visit the net regularly daily, while 31% stay active online. Additionally, just 6% of Americans go online occasionally, and 7% always go offline.

8. In the United States, the average time spent gaming daily is 1 hour and 10 minutes. South Africa, on the other hand, spends 3 hours and 43 minutes gaming.

9. Furthermore, the Philippines spends an average of 4 hours 6 minutes, Brazil 3 hours 41 minutes, Colombia 3 hours 46 minutes, and Malaysia 3 hours 3 minutes daily playing video games.

Top 10 Countries With Highest Screen Time

South Africa ( 58.21% )

) Brazil ( 56.61% )

) Philippines ( 54.44% )

) Argentina ( 53.80% )

) Colombia ( 53.20% )

) Chile ( 51.59% )

) Mexico ( 48.60% )

) Thailand ( 48.56% )

) Russia ( 48.01% )

) Malaysia (47.34%)

Average Screen Time Per Day Statistics

10. The average online time 2023 was 6 hours and 57 minutes. On the other hand, South Africa spends 10 hours 46 minutes online, Brazil 10 hours 19 minutes, the Philippines 10 hours 27 minutes, and Argentina 9 hours 01 minutes online as of 2023.

11. Screentime in the United States fell by 0.07% between 2021 and 2022.

The table below shows some countries’ screen time changes from 2021 to 2022.

Country Change in Screen Time UAE +1.12% Turkey +0.44% India +0.42% South Africa +0.39% Portugal +0.37% Egypt +0.26% Saudi Arabia +0.21% Thailand +0.21% Canada +0.19% Belgium +0.16% Brazil +0.11%

Statistics on Americans’ Average Screen Time

The daily average screen time in the US is 7 hours and 11 minutes. According to 2018 Rescue Time research of 11,000 users, the typical time spent on a smartphone is 3 hours and 15 minutes. However, the data from eMarketer’s 2020 projection indicates an increasing tendency. Statistics show Americans use mobile devices for 4 hours and 16 minutes daily.

12. The average screen time in America is 7 hours and 4 minutes per day (in 2023).

13. According to research, Americans spend an average of 3 hours/30 minutes on phones and 3 hours/34 minutes on laptops.

14. By 2023, Americans spent 2 hours and 14 minutes daily on social media.

15. As of 2023, Americans spend 1 hour and 27 minutes a day playing video games.

16. Globally, Teens spend over 3 hours watching TV or videos daily.

17. Teenagers from families that earn lower income (less than $35,000 annually) spend 9 hours/19 minutes watching TV.

18. Teens from rich homes spend less time on television than teens from lower-income families. The adolescents spend a total of 7 hours/16 minutes on TV.

19. Universally, Americans spend the most time watching TV and videos. They spend 3 hours/16 minutes daily on TV screens.

20. According to a study, Americans spend over 33% time on TV, 15% on games, 13% on cinemas, 11% on online videos, & 8% on social media.

Statistics for Screen Time on Devices

People utilize various gadgets for business and pleasure, including mobile phones, PCs, etc.

21. 53% of total screen time is spent on mobiles as of 2023. (Source: explodingtopics.com)

22. As of 2023, on average, 3 hours and 43 minutes were spent on mobile devices worldwide.

Statistics on PC Screen Average Time

23. Globally, the time spent on PCs is over 46%. This table displays the average time spent on PCs in some countries.

Country Percentage of PC Screen Time South Africa 52% Colombia 49% Mexico 48% Taiwan 48% UAE 47% Brazil 47% Argentina 47% Malaysia 47% Phillippines 45% Indonesia 43% Thailand 40%

24. People spend more than 3 hours on PCs globally. This table shows some world countries and their time on computers in 2023.

Country PC Screen Time South Africa 5h37m Colombia 4h54m Brazil 4h54m Philippines 4h40m Thailand 4h38m Argentina 4h34m Malaysia 4h21m Mexico 4h18m Indonesia 3h41m

Streaming Service Average Screen Time

25. People in the United States spend an average of 2 hours and 10 minutes using the Hulu service. Below is a table showing the best available streaming platforms for use.

Platform Streaming Time Hulu 2h10m Netflix 1h50m Amazon Prime 1h37m Disney+ 1h29m

Statistics of Screen Time by Age

Smartphones, computers, televisions, or tablets are devices used to make life more exciting. Children like spending their play time watching cartoons and songs through a mobile device, while teenagers and youths use their time watching movies and engaging in social media activities.

26. Children between the ages of 2 and 4 spend 2 hours and 30 minutes watching screen content. Below is a table that shows the average time spent on average by children according to their age.

Age Average Screen Time 0-2 years 49m 2-4 years 2h30m 5-8 years 3h 8-10 years 6h

27. According to an analysis of Gen Z, 76% spend their time using smartphones. The table below shows, according to generation, the percentage of people who spend so much of their time using a smartphone.

Generation Share of Respondents Gen Z 76% Millennials 67% Gen X 66% Boomers 51%

28. The population of gamers in Gen Z and millennials spend 11 to 13 hours every week on gameplay.

29. The Gen Z population spends an average of 7 hours and 18 minutes on screen time content. The table here reveals various generations’ average time spent on-screen content.

Generation Average Screen Time Gen Z 7h18m Millennials 6h42m Gen X 6h Baby Boomers 2h54m Silent Generation 2h48m

30. Females between the ages of 16 and 24 spend 7 hours and 28 minutes on screen, more than the average time spent by other age groups in 2023.

31. In the male populace, the highest time on screen is spent by males between 16 and 24. Below is a table showing the screen time males and females spent according to age in 2023.

Age Group Male Screen Time Female Screen Time 16-24 years 7h9m 7h28m 25-34 years 6h56m 6h56m 35-44 years 6h25m 6h25m 45-54 years 5h54m 6h4m 55-64 years 5h13m 5h19m

32. Females generally will spend an average of 6 hours 45 minutes on-screen activities, unlike males who use 6 hours 27 minutes.

Statistics on Social Media Time

Generally, people spend over 2 hours on social media platforms. Social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube consume a lot of time. The statistics below show the social media average screen time and its relation to the numerous platforms for users.

33. Universally, internet users spend an average of 2 hours/27 minutes on social media daily.

34. An average person will spend 45 minutes and 8 seconds daily using TikTok in 2022.

35. In South Africa, 3 hours/43 minutes is spent on screens (daily) in 2023.

Statistics on Children’s Screen Time

Kids aged 2 to 10 years are digitally inclined and can operate any gadget. The below stats show the average time children spend on screens.

36. Over 77% of American parents encourage their two-year-olds to watch cartoons.

37. As of 2022, United States kids spent over 1 hour/53 minutes on TikTok (a social media platform).

38. In the United States, 60% of parents monitor the time spent on their children’s on-screen activities, while 40% do not limit their children’s screen time.

39. Over 26% of American parents set limited screen time for their kids.

40. Research shows that 15% of United States parents permitted an hour daily of screen time to their children in 2022.

41. 93% of children between the ages of 5 to 8 years watch television.

42. 81% of children between the ages of 5 years to 8 years make use of a tablet device.

43. 67% of children between 9 and 11 years old use a mobile device.

44. 12% of children between the ages of 0 and 2 years are allowed by their parents to use a laptop or desktop.

45. Only 25% of children between the ages of 3 and 4 years are permitted by their parents to play games.

Statistics of Screen Time and Health

Spending too much time harms human health, which has become a concern to health practitioners.

46. For good and healthy living, spending just 2 hours daily on screen is recommended.

47. Children below the age of 2 should not be allowed to have any form of screen time.

48. The behavior of 32% of users has been influenced due to prolonged time spent on the screen.

49. It has been discovered that 87% of children use screen time more than the recommended time.

50. According to research, 45% of heart diseases occurring worldwide are caused by mobile devices.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Screen Time

Every aspect of human life was negatively or positively impacted globally during the pandemic.

51. During the lockdown period, screen time was at 7 hours 7 minutes due to the stay-at-home policy put in place by governments.

52. There was an increase in the average screen time of children during the pandemic by 52% as schools and activities were shut down.

What are the Most Typical Repercussions of Excessive Screen Time?

The use of screens excessively can result in the following:

Lower academic standing.

Fewer books are being read.

Less time spent with friends and family.

Insufficient outdoor time or physical exercise.

Weight problems.

Lessening of emotional stability and self-control.

Mood changes.

Body image issues and low self-esteem.

Less time studying other pastimes and ways to unwind.

Conclusion

There has been a decrease in screen time usage as life has returned to normal after the pandemic. However, the remaining figures still exceed what experts recommend. Unfortunately, more hours on the screens have become the norm. Notably, we must use digital devices to get through the day, working and studying while staying connected. However, raising awareness of the negative consequences of excessive screen time and encouraging a balanced, healthy lifestyle is necessary.

FAQs