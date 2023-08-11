Shopping Cart Abandonment Statistics (2023 Insightful Data)

Shopping online can be exciting, but the fun is cut short when some glitches make you abandon your cart. Nearly 70% of shoppers online abandon their carts. Slow web loading, the high total cost of the item, extra costs like shipping fees, and hassle-free checkout can make people abandon their cart. The reverse is the case at a physical store. You grab a shopping cart, fill it with items, pay, and walk out.

Although at some point you can return an item you don’t need, you’re less likely to walk out, leaving all your things behind in the cart without purchase. This article presents the most essential shopping cart abandonment statistics every online buyer and seller should know.

Key shopping cart abandonment stats

Globally, the cart abandonment rate is 75.52%. From reports, 61% of shoppers leave a transaction due to extra costs. Currently, the mobile shopping cart abandonment rate is 85.65%. 35% of transactions are dropped due to the need to create a user account before checkout. The cart abandonment trend of 65% creates a 97.9% gap in conversions. Between 6 and 9 pm, abandonment peaks. Shoppers abandon 9 carts out of every 10 on Saturday and Sunday.

Prevalent Statistics

1. Abandoned Shopping Carts Cost E-Marketers a Value of 2 to 4 Trillion Dollars Per Year.

From statistics, the habit of abandoning carts half- way has affected e-marketers drastically. Cart abandonment is so frequent that it costs e-marketers 2 to 4 trillion annually, equating to a high sales loss.

2. In 2018, Britain’s Abandonment Online Basket was Worth £29.37 a Month.

Cart abandonment is when a potential shopper adds items to the shopping cart, starts the check-out process for an online order, and then terminates the process before completing it. These items not purchased are referred to as abandoned. As mentioned earlier, a high cart abandonment rate equates loss of potential sales. In 2018, studies reported that in the United Kingdom, an average loss of sales of < £30 per shopper could build up to an annual loss of above £ 18 billion.

3. 1/3 of Shoppers in the UK in 2020 Came Back to Finalize their Transactions.

Most times, an abandoned cart is not always a lost business. People tend to return to the abandoned cart on the website, continue the checkout process and make purchases. In 2020, statistics showed that a third of shoppers who abandoned their cart in the UK returned to complete the checkout process and get their products. But 25% of them used a different vendor.

4. Globally, the Cart Abandonment Rate is 75.6%.

From research, the global cart abandonment rate in 2020 from 2010 was as low as 55% to a high of 81%, arriving at an average of 69.89%. Also, Statista reported that the average abandonment rate was about 62% ten years ago.

5. Even the Best Checkout Process has an Abandonment Rate of 20%.

The checkout process is the final stage of an online order purchase. This checkout process can often be challenging, discouraging many potential shoppers. This process involves a series of steps covering billing info, shipping info, shipping method, preview order, and lots more. Statistics show cart abandonment can’t be eliminated even after utilizing the best checkout process. From the source, the best-optimized conversion has a 20% abandonment rate.

6. 6 in Every 10 Merchants find Estimating the Average Abandonment Rate on their Websites Impossible.

Not all web owners know how to convert more visitors to their sites. Just 27% of them can analyze the behavioral browsing pattern of shoppers who didn’t complete their purchase. Research shows that 45% of merchants can’t evaluate lost sales by gender. 41% of them can’t pinpoint either by age group. From research, 31% of merchants battle to ascertain the month their website had the highest level of shopping cart abandonment. Also, 37% of them can’t pinpoint when drop-outs peak.

7. Shopping Cart Abandonment Occurs More Between 6 and 9 pm.

Due to traffic during the day, the evening and early part of the night is always the best time to browse. Many individuals flood the internet at this time, while some shop, a more significant percentage just window shop. Some potential shoppers just log in to get and compare prices. They don’t eventually complete the checkout process. From statistics, cart abandonment comes up at slightly different times but peaks between 6 and 9 pm.

8. Saturdays and Sundays have the Highest Rate of Cart Abandonment.

Research shows that weekends seem to have the peak of cart abandonment with a rate of 90%. It also reports that Saturday and Sunday have more window – shoppers than serious purchasers.

9. The Last Month of the Year, December, Always has the Highest Checkout Abandonment Rate.

December has the highest checkout abandonment rate in the US, the UK, and Western markets. Shoppers browse for Christmas gift ideas and the Black Friday and early January sales. The reverse is true for other big e-commerce markets like India and China, where Christmas or Thanksgiving are not celebrated.

10. Gaming Sites have the Lowest Abandonment Rates.

The gaming sites also have their share in cart abandonment rates. But it’s at the lowest compared to other sites like; fashion, finance, and travel. Statistics show that the gaming site witnessed gamers leaving new items in their carts at a 64.2% rate. The fashion site saw a 68.3% rate, and the finance site at a higher rate of 83.6%. The travel site also witnessed a cart abandonment of 81.7% rate.

11. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Countries have the Highest Cart Abandonment Rate, And Europe Has the Lowest.

APAC means Asia- Pacific countries. They include Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, India, and others. From Statistics, Japan, an island country in East Asia, has the highest cart abandonment rate at about 76.3%. Middle Eastern countries like Egypt, Iraq, etc., are not left out as they fall just behind Asia- Pacific countries with a cart abandonment rate of 76.1%. Latin America is the third highest after APAC and the Middle East, with a cart abandonment rate of 75.3%. The fourth is North America, with a cart drop-off of 74%, and Europe is the lowest, with about 70.9% cart abandonment rate.

12. Mobile Shopping Abandonment Carts is Higher than Shopping Carts Via Desktop.

Undoubtedly, browsing on a mobile is less tasking than on a desktop. It’s more convenient and hassle-free for a mobile owner to shop over his mobile than a desktop. With the massive rise in mobile shopping compared to desktops, mobile shopping carts are most likely to be abandoned. Statistics show that Tablet users have a cart abandonment rate of 80.74%, slightly lower than the rate of cell phones. On the other hand, Desktop has about 73% cart abandonment rate. Therefore, the bigger the screen, the more likely a customer is to purchase.

13. Millennial Shoppers, According to Retailers, are Most Indecisive Online.

It’s no news that the millennial age group is very indecisive people. It’s seen over the online market as retailers report that they are the most indecisive shoppers online. They are impatient, price-conscious, scornful of shipping costs, and highly web clever. Intolerance is also their thing when it comes to technical issues over websites. They are accustomed to using their online shopping cart as virtual storage.

14. 66% of Millennial Shoppers Prefer a Product to go on Sale Before Purchasing.

Furthermore, 66% of these millennial shoppers prefer to wait for a product to go on sale before purchasing. 26% also fake their birth dates to get a better discount. Due to landing a better deal, 36% of them have signed up with multiple email addresses to earn additional sales. Statistics show that 39% of them erase their Google search history when they visit other sites to get a better price. The reverse is the case for older shoppers.

15. 39% of Retailers Report that Women are More Prone to Shopping Cart Abandonment.

Women love to shop compared to men. You tend to find more women than men at the physical stores. Statistics show that 39% of retailers reported that women tend to abandon their online shopping carts more than men. From statistics, 39% of retailers say women are likelier to abandon shopping carts than men. At the same time, 42% are of a different view that both genders are equally indecisive.

16. 99% of Shoppers Don’t Buy on their First Visit.

When you visit an online store for the first time, you’ll likely log out without buying a thing. It takes multiple visits and, most times, cart abandonment to complete an order. Statistics reveal that 3.4% of visitors, who abandon their shopping cart, intend to return. The bulk of the job is now on the store owner or marketer to get them back. 99% of visitors won’t make a complete purchase on their first visit.

17. Google Generates 81% of the Organic Traffic on E-Commerce Sites.

Google is one of the most significant search engines on the internet. Over the years, it has grown into a global internet service and products provider, ranging from e-mail to online documents and lots more. From stats, 81% of the organic traffic on e-commerce sites originates from Google. About 13.6% comes from Bing and Yahoo, accounting for 9.6%.

The average conversion rate and order values can vary slightly amidst other traffic channels. Statistics report that Google has an average conversion rate of 1.9% and an average order value of $100.16.

Cart Abandonment Reasons

Online shopping can be fun, especially when there are no challenges. Outlined below are some of the reasons why potential shoppers abandon their carts.

19. Insecure Checkout is the Top Challenge Faced by Shoppers.

The checkout process can be quite tasking. But when it’s perceived as insecure, it becomes a top challenge. Researchers reported that insecure checkout is the major conversion optimization problem experienced by shoppers. Other critical issues potential customers face include submission errors, loss of customer input, delays in displaying discount code boxes, and lots more.

20. 61% of Shoppers Leave a Transaction Due to Extra Costs.

An extra cost is an additional charge added to an item before the final checkout process. Some prominent online stores have outrageous shipping fees, which tends to scare customers off, forcing them to abandon their carts without completion. For instance, stats gathered from a survey carried out on customers revealed that about 55% to 61% of them left their carts due to an extra shipping cost. Another research also presented that 40% of new visitors abandoned their carts due to the high amount required for shipping.

21. 35% of Transactions are Dropped Due to the Website’s Requirement for User Account Creation.

Often, web owners, in a bid to access the contact details of their customers, create a slot for compulsory account creation. This slot automatically interrupts checkout and routes them back to a registration form. From stats, 35% of potential transactions were abandoned due to this demand for an account creation before checkout.

22. 27% of Shopping Carts are Dropped Due to the Site’s Complexity of the Checkout Process.

As mentioned earlier, most checkout processes can be challenging. This complexity often scares customers away. About 27% of online shopping carts were dropped due to the complex checkout process. A recent study reveals that the quicker the checkout process, the higher the conversion. To put to mind also is the importance of site speed. When your site is slow, it can contribute to a high cart abandonment rate.

23. A Slow-Loading Website can Fuel Cart Abandonment by 75% and Drop Loyalty by 50%.

As said above, a slow-loading site would generate a high percentage of cart abandonment. Currently, internet users have become impatient with the slow-loading web. Statistics report that a slow-loading web can trigger cart abandonment by 75% and a loyalty drop of 50%.

24. Cart aAandonment Climbs 7% Per Second on a Slow Website.

With each passing second, shopping cart abandonment increases by 7% on a slow website. The longer you keep potential shoppers waiting, the higher the cart abandonment rate. It turns out every second counts in this hypercompetitive world of e-commerce.

25. The Checkout form Element is Best at 12 Numbers.

There are different elements on checkout forms. Research has it that it’s best to keep these elements at 12. When it exceeds 12, there’s a tendency for more carts to be abandoned.

26. In the United States, Checkout Flows have an Average of 23.48 Elements.

The average checkout process in the United States has twice the ideal number of elements. Statistics report that, on average, the checkout flows have 23.48 features.

27. The Report Shows that 35% of Individuals Abandon a Site with No Security Badge.

A security badge is also called a trust badge or seal. This digital icon business owners display on their websites indicates reduced purchasing risk. This badge reassures customers of a secure and low-risk shopping experience. Statistics show that 35% of potential buyers abandon a site without a security badge.

28. Visa-MasterCard Logos are Familiar to About 42% of Online Shoppers.

There are different types of security badges. Accepted payment trust badges are; master card, visa, PayPal, Amex, and Discover. Statistics recorded that 42% of online shoppers are more relaxed with Visa- Master card logo. Having these on your site can give your customers better familiarity and security. Closely following the Visa-master card is the Norton secured at 15%, and Google trusted store with 6%.

29. 25% of Shoppers Report that PayPal Gives the Best Sense of Security.

From research, 25% of shoppers report that PayPal gives the best sense of security. Surprisingly compared to other badges, PayPal is less familiar but yet has a higher sense of security. Its security score is also measured by age. Much older shoppers trust PayPal, while millennials trust the Google Trusted Store Badge.

30. 80% of Shoppers want to See a Stress-Free Return Policy Before Shopping.

No potential buyer wants a hassle-complete process while shopping online. From statistics, 80% of potential buyers want to see a stress-free return policy before purchasing. A hassle-free return policy guarantees them both money and product back if there’s likely a default.

31. 40% of Surveyed Shoppers Reported that they Abandoned their Cart Due Lack of Intention to Buy.

Many people tend to window shop more on the Internet than in physical shops. It’s no news that many items found online can’t be seen in physical stores. From the survey, 40% of consumers reported abandoning their cart because they were just window shopping.

32. 25% of Shoppers Abandon a Cart Due to the High Total Cost of the Item.

Often, we want to buy as much as we see online. But the challenge is that most sites don’t accurately track the total bill until the checkout page. For instance, if you have a specific budget, and the cart exceeds the budget at the total billable, there’s a high tendency to abandon the cart without completion. Furthermore, statistics show that 25% of buyers abandon a cart because the total cost of the item is extremely high.

33. A 65% Cart Abandonment Trend Leaves a Conversion Gap of 97.9%.

For over two decades now, e-commerce has wholly redefined shopping. The only challenge that has remained constant is Shopping Cart Abandonment. Statistics report that a 65% cart abandonment rate leaves a 97.9% gap in conversions.

34. The Early Stage of the Pandemic Gave a Rise of About 94.4% in Cart Abandonment.

Boredom at home during the pandemic made many people browse the net often. While a few were buying, others were just window shopping. From statistics, over 90% of purchases weren’t completed at the early stage of the pandemic.

Curbing Cart Abandonment

35. Through Better Checkout Design, The Average Large E-Commerce Site can Gain a 35.26% Increase in Conversion Rate.

Undoubtedly, a better checkout design will help increase the conversion rate of e-commerce sites. A close look at the e-commerce sale of $738 billion in the United States shows the potential for a 35.26% increase in conversion rate.

36. The Average Site Online has About 39 Potential Areas that can Improve Checkouts.

As discussed above, hassle-full checkouts have influenced cart abandonment greatly. Most shoppers lose their patience when faced with difficulty at checkout. Improving the checkout process can help restore and increase outstanding rewards. From research, an average website has about 39 potential areas for checkout improvements.

37. Shoppers Open 45% of Emails Sent as Follow-Up on Abandoned Carts.

Follow-up emails are a means to reach out to potential shoppers who abandoned their carts and a significant way to curb shopping cart abandonment. From research, only 45% of these emails sent are opened by consumers.

38. Of the Follow–Up Emails that are Opened, About 21% are Clicked on.

When a follow-up email is sent, there’s always a link attached to re-route the consumer back to his abandoned cart. Statistics show, as mentioned above, that though 45% of these emails are opened, only 21% are clicked on.

39. About 10.7% of Consumers who Receive Emails Come Back for Purchase.

A follow-up email is sent to a potential shopper who abandoned his cart. Research shows that about 10.7% of shoppers receiving this email return for purchase. This is one of the most remarkable ways to curb shopping cart abandonment, as every message sent tends to draw back a potential consumer.

40. The Best Time to Send a Follow–Up Email is One to Three Hours After Cart Abandonment.

Follow-up emails, as mentioned above is, a reminder mail sent to a potential shopper who abandoned his cart. From research, the best time to send a follow-up email is usually one to three hours after a cart has been abandoned. Follow-up emails sent within these periods get an average of a 40% open rate and 20% click-through.

41. 81% of Online Shoppers Choose Free Shipping as a Compulsory Option on the Site.

One outstanding way to curb shopping cart abandonment is by making free shipping available to all consumers. About 81% of shoppers choose the free shipping option to be made available compared to other options. With free shipping in view, 63% of shoppers also want to get an estimated early delivery date.

42. 93% of Consumers would be Motivated to Purchase More if Free Shipping is Included.

Henceforth, including free shipping in some form on the website will encourage shoppers to complete their purchases. From retention science, consumers react better to free offers than value-charged shipping. 93% of shoppers report that they would be motivated to purchase more items if a free shipping offer was included in some form.

43. When there are no Delivery Charges, Visitors Spend an Average of 30%.

It’s no news that many individuals prefer to shop on free delivery sites. The irony is that shoppers fail to realize that they spend more on an item with free delivery than on an item with a delivery charge. Statistics show that visitors spend an average of more than 30% when there are no delivery charges.

44. Sales Rise to 45% After Taking off Mandatory Registration of Consumers.

Eliminating mandatory registration can be disheartening, but it will help boost your conversion rate as an e-merchant. In 2018, studies showed that eliminating compulsory account creation helped e-merchants increase their conversion rate by 45%. You can make registration optional with a reminder of the importance of creating an account.

45. 7 of Every 10 Online Shoppers are More Likely to Convert if Retargeted.

Another method to curb shopping cart abandonment is by retargeting a consumer on another website they visit. With the consumer’s choice of interest on your website, you can retarget this user by placing an ad during their regular browsing. Statistics report that 7 online shoppers out of 10 are highly likely to return if sellers retarget after they’ve left their cart behind on the other website.

46. 72% of the Millennial Age Bracket would Buy a Product Abandoned if Given a Discount.

The millennial age bracket, as mentioned above, is very price-conscious. They tend to revisit as well as compare the prices of an abandoned cart over and over again before purchasing. Statistics show that 72% of them will buy a product left in their cart if offered again at a discounted price.

Conclusion

As much as online shopping can be fun, a few critical issues can force shoppers to abandon their carts. Some include; high shipping costs, a confusing checkout process, and a lack of trust. Elaborated above are helpful statistics and ways to curb cart abandonment — and begin an exciting online shopping journey without hassle. Cheers.

