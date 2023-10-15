45+ Interesting Small Business Website Statistics (2023 Data)

When starting a small business, things such as having a website must be put in order. Many individuals need help understanding the importance of a website for small businesses. That is why it’s essential to consider small business website statistics to understand the impact of owning a website on a startup or small-scale company. In the US, 28% of small businesses do not have a website.

This article outlines 45+ helpful small business website statistics to help you explore all you must know about websites for small businesses. This article will show general statistics and statistics on small websites based on costs, speed, e-commerce, and marketing.

General Statistics

28% of small businesses in the United States need a website. 35% of small businesses globally believe they must be bigger to own a website. Users spend an average of 45 seconds on a website. create one the following year. In 2020, 44% of companies with no website planned to More than 22% of the fastest-growing B2B small businesses presently use the live chat feature on their sites. 30% of small businesses plan to embed videos on their websites, and 43% plan to enhance site page speed. 44% of B2B buyers leave sites when there is no visible contact information available.

Speed Statistics

1. 43% of Website Owners Plan to Enhance Their Website Speed and Performance.

Website owners realized that a slow site could frustrate visitors and users, losing potential customers. On the contrary, a fast website is more likely to attract users and enhance their experience. Furthermore, popular search engines like Google consider website speed a major ranking factor. Therefore, a faster site will result in better ranking. Thus, according to a report from TopDesignFirms, about 43 website owners aim to invest in enhancements to improve site performance and speed.

(Source: TopDesignFirms)

2. A One-second Delay in Website Loading Speed Might Result in a 7% Conversion Decline.

A recent report from Google found that a one-second delay in a website’s page loading speed can result in a 7% decline in conversions. Interestingly, the report found that conversion rates dipped by an average of 4.42% with every additional second of load time between 0–5 seconds. One main reason is that people are typically impatient and expect websites to load instantly. Therefore, if these individuals wait too long, they will likely leave the website and head to a competitor.

(Source: Google)

3. Due to Slow Loading Speed, Internet Businesses Lost Almost $2.6 Billion in Revenue.

In 2021, a study from Forbes revealed that internet businesses lost almost $2.6 billion in revenue in 20201 because of slow page loading speeds. That is considerable money, revealing the essence of site loading speed and performance. Slow websites can have many negative consequences, such as decreased conversions, increased bounce rates, and lower SEO rankings.

(Source: Forbes)

4. 39% of Website Visitors Will Not Abandon a Website if the Image Load Time is Shorter.

A recent study from Kissmetrics revealed that 39% of site prospects will not abandon a site if their images load quickly. As mentioned earlier, users are impatient and expect websites to load instantly. So, they will leave the website if they must wait too long for the site to load images.

(Source: Kissmetrics)

Cost Statistics

5. The Average Budget for Building a Website for Small Businesses Ranges Between $2,000 to $10,000.

According to research conducted by WebFX, SMBs spend an average of $2,000 to $10,000 to build a website. It is worth noting that this cost may vary and depend on certain factors, such as the complexity and size of the website, the functionality and features required, and the expertise of the web developer needed. The paper outlines some things small business owners can do to reduce these, such as selecting a simple website design, reducing the number of functionalities and features, and hiring a less expensive web developer. Alternatively, small business owners can patronize content management systems (CMS) like Drupal, Gator, or WordPress, which are cheaper and as effective.

(Source: WebFX)

6. Nearly 28% of Small Businesses Spend Below $500 on a Website.

A 2023 study by Fit Small Business revealed that 28% of SMBs in the United States don’t use a website. Interestingly, this figure is a decline from 43% in 2021, but it still indicates a considerable number of SMBs that still need to enjoy the advantages of owning a website.

(Source: Fit Small Business)

7. The Average Cost of a Small Business Website is $3,200.

According to GoodFirm’s 2023 study, the typical cost of a basic SMB website is $3,200. It is worth noting that this cost includes purchasing a website domain name, website builder or template, and web hosting. The paper revealed that the costs come from the domain name ($10-$14 per year), website hosting ($60–$120 per year), website builder or template (from $0–$500), or website design, which is optional ($500–- 2,000).

(Source: GoodFirms)

8. Most Small Business Owners Approximate the Losses Resulting From COVID-19 to Range Between $10,000 to $50,000.

Recent small business statistics revealed that COVID-19 had a heavy financial impact on companies globally. 11% of SMB owners believe the economic damage caused by the pandemic will range from $100,000 to $250,000. From that figure, 31% approximate the cost to range between $10,000 to $50,000, whereas only 3% said that their companies wouldn’t be affected.

(Source: Zen Business)

9. 86.3% of SMB Owners Have a Salary of Below $70,000.

The report from Small Business revealed that 86.3% of small business owners receive a salary of less than $70,000, indicating a considerable number of SMB owners who are earning a compSeveral reasons several reasons why these SMB owners may include low pay, including that these business owners are renting their gains back into the business. Another main cause is that they may try to live within their means. Others Interestingly, others are content with having a lower salary as they enjoy the versatility and satisfaction of operating their businesses.

(Source: Small Business)

10. SMBs are Responsible for 48% of Jobs in the United Kingdom.

A 2023 report found that small businesses run most of the United Kingdom’s economy. The report showed that SMBs are key in driving innovation, creating jobs, and the economy’s overall growth. In addition, the report outlined some things that can be done to help small businesses. These include minimizing bureaucracy and red tape, offering tax breaks and other financial incentives, promoting small businesses to enterprises and consumers, and investing in skills development and infrastructure.

(Source: GOV.UK)

11. Maintaining the Website is the Largest Challenge for 33% of Small Businesses.

This statistic reveals that 33% of small businesses say maintaining their site is their biggest challenge. This indicates the labor and expertise required to keep a website updated, user-friendly, and visually appealing. A website is more than just a visual showglass; it is a critical reflection of a company’s professionalism and identity. Therefore revealing the difficulty for the 33% of struggling businesses.

(Source: Clutch)

12. SMBs in the United States Employ 60.6 Million Workers.

According to 2023 research conducted by the International Labor Organization, there are more than $60.6 million SMB employees in the United States. In addition, the study revealed that small businesses account for exactly 90% of the entire and about 50% of all employment. It is worth noting that small businesses play a key role in the worldwide economy. This is because SMBs drive innovation, create jobs, and help contribute to the global economy.

(Source: OBERLO)

E-commerce Statistics

13. In 2021, Global E-commerce Sales Contributed 19% of All Retail Sales.

A recent Statista study shows that global e-commerce sales contributed 19% of retail sales. The study also found that this figure will climb to 24.5% by 2025. Some factors determining the growth of e-commerce include the ease of access, discounts and competitive prices, and a large array of online products and services. Furthermore, another major factor determining the growth of e-commerce includes the growing popularity of mobile devices such as smartphones.

(Source: Statista)

14. 59% of Millennials Head to Amazon First to Buy Any Online Item.

A recent survey by Invesp found that 59% of millennials would first visit Amazon to buy any online item. This shows the high dominance of Amazon, especially among millennials. It’s worth noting that Amazon has had several successful campaigns targeting millennials by providing convenience, affordability, and a large range of products.

(Source: Invesp)

15. 61% of US-based Buyers Purchased Due to Recommendations From a Blog Post.

A Content Marketing Institute report found that about 61% of individuals in the United States have purchased designs based on blog recommendations. Interestingly, blogs can be extremely powerful tools for businesses to impact customer behavior and drive sales.

(Source: Active Blogs)

16. 54% of US-based Buyers Shop Online With Their Smartphones.

As per a recent study, almost 54% of US-based buyers shop online using their smartphones and tablets. Therefore, businesses must integrate social media accounts and marketplaces with their site. Companies should also consider making their sites the best in user interface and design. This helps customers to access and explore them by themselves easily. Some examples of brands that have modified their platforms to meet these requirements include Amazon, IG, Facebook, Shopify, and Etsy.

(Source: Pew Research)

17. About 50% of Respondents Say They Bought an Item From a Site’s Chatbot Because of Conversational Marketing.

The power of conversational marketing can always be emphasized, as customers love to feel convinced while purchasing a product. Like in a typical marketplace, they want to inquire about the goods of interest, bargain prices, and settle on delivery methods. Lately, with the advent of chatbots, these customer wishes have been attended to, and purchases on-site made.

(Source: ChatBot)

18. 30% of Individuals Would Return to a Site They’ve Bought an Item From Before.

The keyword here is trust. These individuals have purchased from the site before and tested how good the services were, so what’s to stop them from buying again? However, 30% as the number of returns is lower than expected, implying that businesses should do better to retain their customers.

(Source: Linnworks)

19. 68% of SMBs Need an Effective Conversion Rate Optimization Strategy for Their Online Stores.

This data suggests that small businesses may need to do more in the future to ensure that strategies on their online platforms are effectively attracting customers. Also, in bigger corporations, there is usually the adoption of conversion rate optimization (CRO) documents. These documents carry the company’s past, present, and plans for generating revenue and leads.

(Source: Single Grain)

20. 59% of Millennials Visit Amazon First to Buy Anything on the Internet.

The millennials had been around a while before Amazon was launched, so they were the pioneer users of the site. This history has built their trust with the brand, so their orders are first placed there. The case may differ for the new breed, the Gen Z, who prefer to try out other sales platforms. However, judging from the statistics, which are a little above average, there are speculations that the millennials may be giving in to other brands.

(Source: Builderfly)

21. 50% of US-based E-commerce Revenue Emerges From Smartphones.

There’s no doubt that smartphones are the primary source of accessing technology for anyone on the internet right now. It is the most convenient mobile and has the same usefulness on web pages like personal computers or desktops. These pros are why many individuals use their phones to make purchases online, adding to the total revenue generated by e-commerce.

(Source: Insider)

Marketing Statistics

22. One Out of Ten Small Businesses Don’t Do Any Form of Marketing.

Businesses that need to understand the need for marketing could be projected to be stagnant in their growth levels. That is why the ratio for a small business to avoid all forms of marketing is 1:10. When it comes to marketing, a more realistic approach is for companies to carve out cheaper mediums for advertising.

(Source: TopDesignFirms)

23. More Than 20% of SMBs Use Social Media Instead of a Website.

The cost of building and maintaining a website is one that most small businesses are trying to avoid. The need is recognized, but the resources still need to be put in place, so the idea is usually kept on hold for later days. Either way, their business sales must continue, which is where social media is introduced. Social media platforms are free to create, and sales can be made when the right marketing strategies are applied. For instance, Facebook has a marketplace where people can advertise their goods and services. There is room for creating professional accounts, business pages, and monetization. Other platforms are following suit, fueling the interest of small startups to choose them over a website.

(Source: WebFX)

24. Email Marketing is the Leading Digital Marketing Technique Implemented by SMBs, Accounting For 54% of Contributions.

Email marketing is the predominant digital marketing strategy that Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) embrace. Its algorithm has an effective score of buy-ins, constituting a substantial 54% share of their overall marketing efforts. Ultimately, the significance of email as a powerful and cost-effective tool lies in engaging with customers, driving sales, and nurturing brand relationships within the SMB sector.

(Source: Fit Small Business)

25. 27% of SMBs Don’t Believe a Website is Essential to Their Industry.

This conclusion is drawn from the fact these SMBs do not see the need for a website when they can attract customers via other means. Resource conservation is primary at this stage, and the ratio of profit to losses is a top priority. Hence, these sets of SMBs prefer to wait until they reach a visibility stage before contemplating a website.

(Source: GoodFirms)

26. One Out of Five Small Businesses has Not Implemented Digital Marketing Channels.

Digital marketing channels are all media used in online sales and marketing products, goods, and services. Hence, the statistics outlined here suggest two things. Some businesses need to be made aware of the advantages of these digital channels or are exclusively offline.

(Source: Zen Business)

User Experience/User Interface (UI/UX) Statistics

27. 85% of Individuals Prefer a Business’s Mobile Site to Look Better Than its Desktop Version.

A 2023 study by YouGov revealed that 85% of individuals prefer a business’s mobile site to be better than its desktop version. This data indicates that more people use their smartphones to access the web. Furthermore, the study found that 70% of users learn about a firm via its blog. That said, a mobile-friendly interface is crucial for SMBs to reach prospective users.

(Source: YouGov)

28. 38% of Individuals Will Only Abandon a Website With Attractive Layouts or Content.

An Adobe study revealed that 38% of visitors will only interact with a site with an attractive layout or content. This statistic is essential, as it indicates that a customer’s first impression of a business’s website is crucial. If your site needs to be updated or more clear, there is a likelihood that your customers will abandon the site without even considering your services or products. Thus, making your website visually appealing would be best to impact your company’s conversion positively.

(Source: LinkedIn)

29. The Ratio of You Climbing Mt. Everest to Clicking on a Banner Ad Purposely is 279:1.

A 2017 Chikita study found that the average CTR for a banner ad is 0.05%, indicating that only 5 out of 10,000 people who view a banner ad will click on it. On the other hand, the average possibility of an individual climbing Mount Everest is 2.9%. This reveals that 2.9 out of 100 people who attempt to hike Mt. Everest will succeed. Comparing both figures shows that individuals are over 279 times more likely to be on Mt. Everest than to click on a banner ad.

(Source: The Atlantic)

30. 48% of Users Say That Bad Mobile Optimization Annoys Them.

It’s normal to feel frustrated when you go on a site to get information via mobile, and you can’t due to the way it appears on-screen. It could get even more frustrating when your requirements are urgent and you can hardly do anything. Companies could risk losing their clients or potential customers if such cases persist. So, websites and apps must work smoothly on mobile devices to make users happy.

(Source: User Guiding)

31. Only About 55% of Businesses Test UX on Their Websites.

UX testing is very important in small businesses’ website creation because a good user experience, or UX, helps customers navigate and enjoy a website. However, only 55% of companies do this, so many websites might be more challenging to use than they are. Some websites may frustrate visitors, while others make it a smooth and pleasant experience.

(Source: Startup House)

32. 37% of Visitors Will Abandon a B2B Site Due to Poor Web Design or Navigation.

Statistics can be tricky, but this one is quite simple. Imagine you have a website for a business (B2B site), and you’re trying to get people to visit and stay on it. This statistic tells us that out of every 100 visitors who visit your site, about 37 might leave because they don’t like how the website looks or because it’s hard to find their way around.

(Source: PixoLabo)

33. 75% of Users Determine a Business’s Credibility Based on the Website Design.

Statistics show that, for many people, a business’s credibility is strongly influenced by its website design. 75% of users judge how trustworthy a company is based on how its website looks. This means that having a well-designed website is crucial for making a positive first impression and gaining the trust of potential customers. 17% of SMB websites don’t comply with Google’s Mobile-Friendly standards.

(Source: LinkedIn)

34. 57% of Individuals Would Only Recommend a Business With a Good Mobile Website Interface.

Over half of the people, specifically 57%, wouldn’t suggest a business to their friends or family if they had a bad mobile website. If a company’s website works well on phones or tablets, it could retain many potential customers because people might not want to recommend it to others.

(Source: LinkedIn)

35. 34% of SMBs Plan to Optimize Their Sites for Mobile Viewing in 2021.

This means they wanted to ensure that when people visit their websites using smartphones or tablets, the experience will be smoother and more enjoyable. These businesses took this step to cater to the growing number of mobile users and provide them with a better online experience.

(Source: PixoLabo)

36. 17% of the 200 Evaluated Small Business Sites Needed Clear Call-to-action Buttons on Their Home Pages.

Call-to-action buttons are like signposts that tell visitors what to do next, like “Buy Now” or “Contact Us.” These 34 websites might be missing these helpful buttons, making it harder for people to know how to interact with their sites.

(Source: WordStream)

Security Statistics

37. 47% of SMBs Don’t Know How to Protect Their Businesses Against Cyberattacks, While 42% Encounter Difficulty Preventing Data Loss.

Cyberattacks are among the top threats affecting all business types, small or large. This is why growing businesses are advised to set aside a budget for security on their platforms or sales channels. However, nearly half of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) find themselves inadequately equipped to safeguard their enterprises from cyberattacks, with 47% needing more knowledge for effective protection. Furthermore, a substantial 42% struggle to prevent data loss, indicating a widespread challenge in maintaining the security and integrity of their valuable information assets. These statistics underscore the pressing need for SMBs to prioritize cybersecurity education and invest in robust measures to mitigate the risks.

(Source: StrongDM)

38. 43% of Cyberattacks are Aimed at Small Businesses.

It’s no news that hackers are prone to jump on sites with lesser protection and easy-to-break firewalls, so SMBs are top targets. This is because SMBs would spend lower amounts of cash to back up their firewalls or set up high levels of security. However, the percentage rate shows that cyberattacks may not be so interested in SMB revenues and could have their targets set on large-scale businesses.

(Source: Astra)

39. 66% of Small Businesses are Afraid of Jeopardizing Customer Data.

Two out of every three small businesses, about 66%, feel worried about putting their customers’ information at risk. They are concerned about keeping customer data safe and secure from potential harm or misuse. However, in the course of being protective, they could make decisions that affect their businesses.

(Source: PixoLabo)

SEO Statistics

40. Search Engines Like Google Account for 93% of Online Experiences.

Search engines are the bridge between customers and their needs. In that case, they influence the kind of experience users get online. This could be shown in the results generated, the recommendations given, and how they provide guides for customers to interact with.

(Source: WebFX)

41. More Than 1.6 Billion of the 3.5 Billion Searches Google Records Every Day are Local.

Out of the 3.5 billion searches that Google handles daily, over 1.6 billion are local searches. This means that a significant portion of the searches people make on Google are related to finding information or businesses in their immediate area. Whether it’s looking for nearby restaurants, stores, or services, these local searches play a crucial role in helping people connect with what they need in their local communities.

(Source: Agency Jet)

42. Only 49% of SMBs Invest in SEO for Improved Business Visibility.

This data suggests that less than half of these businesses actively take steps to ensure they appear prominently in online searches. SEO involves optimizing a website’s content and structure to make it more appealing to search engines like Google, which can lead to higher rankings and more visibility for potential customers. For the remaining 51% of SMBs, there is an opportunity to improve their online presence by considering SEO strategies, which can help them reach a larger audience and grow their businesses.

(Source: PR Newswire)

Small Business Survival and Growth Statistics

43. 50% of SMBs Survive Five Years or More.

Out of all the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), typically smaller companies, about half manage to stay in business for five years or longer. So, if you imagine 100 small businesses starting today, around 50 will still operate after five years. This information gives us an idea of how challenging it can be for smaller companies to succeed and thrive in the business world.

(Source: Fundera)

44. In the Past Decade, the Number of Companies has Increased by 78.9%.

Over the past ten years, the number of companies has increased by 78.9%. This means that almost 80% more companies exist now than a decade ago. If you had 100 companies back then, you’d have nearly 180. This increase shows that the business world has been growing and evolving, with many new players entering the market, which can lead to more opportunities and competition in various industries.

(Source: 99Firms)

45. 50% of US-based SMBs Operate From Home.

Half of the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States are run from the comfort of people’s homes. This means that out of every two SMBs you come across, one operates out of a home-based setup rather than a traditional office space. This approach allows entrepreneurs and small business owners to save on office rent and overhead costs while managing their enterprises from the convenience of their residences.

(Source: Incfile)

Gender Statistics

46. Women Run 45% of Businesses in the United States.

It’s a significant and growing trend, showing that women are making a strong impact in entrepreneurship and business ownership. This statistic reflects women’s increasing diversity and representation in business, highlighting their contributions to the economy and society.

(Source: Women’s Opportunity Center)

47. Everyday, Women Own 1,817 New Small Businesses.

The move is a good sign of entrepreneurial spirit and the growing role of women in business. These women are making their mark and contributing to the economy by bringing fresh ideas and opportunities to life.

(Source: Fool)

48. Men Run 66% of Small Businesses.

It’s important to note that women could own the remaining 34% or have a combination of male and female ownership. This statistic helps us understand the gender distribution in small business ownership, with most businesses being led by men.

(Source: SemRush)

49. 48% of Female Business Owners are Between 45 and 65.

This statistic could be based on how long it took them to establish and develop ideas for their business. Also, financial restrictions and business maturity could be other influencing factors. On a sentimental level, women are often termed emotional beings, and some may find it hard to develop a profitable business in their youth.

(Source: Legal Jobs)

Conclusion

Out of 50 interesting statistics, here’s the takeaway: 84% of small businesses still need to catch up on the powerful world of e-commerce, lacking the ability to sell their products or services online directly. While 79% of consumers trust online reviews, only 48% of small businesses actively request them.

Interestingly, 72% of visitors will judge your credibility based on your website’s design. The numbers don’t lie when it comes to small business websites! So, remember, your website is your digital storefront – make it user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing. That said, e-commerce is ready to thrive in the online world of small business!

