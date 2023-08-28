50 Most Surprising Smartphone Addiction Statistics in 2023

Most people today are more dependent on their smartphones than any other object. The fear of going without a smartphone, or nomophobia, keeps growing. Data shows that 99.2% of users are scared and anxious if their phones are accidentally left behind.

Some people can’t go more than a few minutes without their phones. Depending on how phone users utilize it, it may be either for the better or the worse. You can understand this better by using some data. Find out more by reading on.

Editor’s Choice

In 2022, the number of hours people spent on their smartphones increased by 39%. An average smartphone user unlocks his phone 150 times in one day. About 66% of smartphone owners have shown signs of addiction to it. 80% of teenagers check their smartphone over 1 time every hour. About 52% of teens prefer to fiddle on their phones silently than to mingle when they are together with friends. About 48% of teenagers prefer to spend time with their close friends online than face-to-face. About 59% of parents fear their children being addicted to their smartphones. 31% of parents say that smartphone screen usage is the number 3 most common thing that causes disagreement between parents and teenagers. About 46% of parents in the UK feel addicted to their smartphones. The number of notifications teenagers receive daily is overwhelming for 41%. About 72% of teenagers have complained that people expect them to respond to the notification as soon as they receive it. 89% of parents think they or caregivers are why their children are addicted to smartphones. 58% of smartphone owners worldwide check their phones every hour. Smartphone users spend about 3 hours on their phones every day. Smartphone users in the US touch their phones about 144 times every day. About 71% of smartphone owners ensure their phones are with them before they sleep. More than half of the people who own smartphones never switch off their phones. About 45% of smartphone users have texted at least once while driving. People check their phones an average of 58 times daily. Adults in the US check their phones over 96 times every day.

Alarming Smartphone Addiction Stats

About 80% of smartphone owners fiddle with their phones within one hour of waking up or going to sleep. Up to 53% of millennials check their phones in the middle of the night. 80% of teenagers spend time on their smart spend time on their smart mobile apps after going to Ben. There is a 56% chance that 8 th graders who are always active on social media will fall into depression. There is a 71% chance that teenagers who spend 5 hours a day on their smartphones will be more suicidal than those who spend only one hour on their devices. 95% of teenagers go to schools with phones, and 92% use them in class. There is a 51% chance that teenagers spending 5 hours on their smartphones daily will have only 7 hours of sleep. To cope with distractions, 43% turn off their phones. 59% of workers believe that working tools are not as distracting as using smartphones during working hours. 66% of adult workers in the US use their phones during working hours. 36% of millennials spend at least 2 hours on their smartphones daily. 58% of smartphone users are struggling to limit their screen time. The accumulative time average smartphone users will spend on their smartphones is 6 years, 8 months, and a few hours.

2023 Smartphone Addiction Statistics

1. 62% of Parents in the US Said That Smartphone Usage Screen Time Went High During the Pandemic in 2020.

Over half of all US children and teenagers who use cell phones increased their screen time during the pandemic. Before the outbreak, they spent 4 hours every day on screens on average. Their screen time had considerably increased, it was discovered in June 2020. More than 62% of kids and teen parents said their kids spend more time on their phones than anywhere else in 2020.

2. In 2022, The Number of Hours People Spent on Their Smartphones Increased by 39%.

Kids and teens’ screen time increased in 2020, but generally, in 2022, there was a 36% increment in screen time. There were more things to do with smartphones than making phone calls and texting.

3. An Average User of a Smartphone Unlocks His Phone 150 Times in One Day.

Smartphones have become so conjoined with people’s daily lives that they just pick them up for no reason. Many people just unlock the phone impulsively, and a few others open it to use it. With all these, the number of times the average smartphone user unlocks their phones is about 150 times daily.

4. About 66% of Smartphone Owners Have Shown Signs of Addiction to it.

Out of the 100% of people who currently own at least one smartphone, about 66% are already showing signs of being addicted to it. Sometimes, they just go through social media feeds or everything they have on the device for no tangible reason. They have nomophobia, even if most will claim they don’t have it.

How Teenagers and Parents Cope with Addiction to Their Smartphones

Teenagers have spent a ridiculous amount of time on their phones recently. Adults are also not exempted, as most are addicted to their phones. The statistics below show it.

5. 66% of Parents Fear That There is a High Possibility Their Children Will Encounter Inappropriate Content Online.

The internet is wide, and people go there with good or bad ideas. Even if the contents are rated over 18, there is no mechanism to keep people under 18 from watching. This means anyone can see any content online, even if it is for their age grade or not. This is why parents are worried about their children and monitoring their children’s online activities.

6. 80% of Teenagers Check Their Smartphone Over 1 Time Every Hour.

With smartphones as teens’ new companions, they are bound to use them frequently. About 80% of teenagers who own smartphones check them at least once every 1 hour. They check for text messages, social media notifications, phone calls, etc.

7. About 52% of Teens Prefer to Fiddle on Their Phones Silently Than to Mingle When They Are Together With Friends.

Some people who cannot talk much in the presence of others find it easy to be loud online. They believe they won’t get judged online like in real life. So, this makes more teens prefer to sit quietly while on their phones than engage in physical conversation. They do this even if they are in the midst of their friends.

8. About 48% of Teenagers Prefer to Spend Time With Their Close Friends Online Than Face-to-face.

48% of teenagers like to socialize on social more on social media than they do face-to-face. Some of them complained that they felt inferior in the presence of their other friends. Others just prefer talking online. However, 52% of these teenagers love sitting with friends and conversing face-to-face. They say it helps them get out of depression faster.

9. 52% of Children Used to Hang Out With Their Friends in the 1970s, But the Rate Has Reduced.

There were times when teenagers hung out with their friends more. They still do, but the percentage has dropped a great deal. Reports from the 1970s state that about 52% of children and teenagers hang out with their friends daily. The other 48 were either introverts, grounded or too busy to hang out. In 2017, the percentage reduced from 52% to 28% of children and teenagers who still hung out with friends. In 2022, the rate took an even lower turn and is still reducing.

10. About 59% of Parents Fear their Children being Addicted to Their Smartphones.

Records have shown that 59% of parents have reported their fear that their children are addicted to their smart mobiles. These parents see their children fiddling with phones almost all day, and they hardly take breaks except for food and sleep.

11. 31% of Parents Say Smartphone Screen Usage is the Number 3 Most Common Thing That Causes Disagreement Between Parents and Teenagers.

Many things cause disputes between parents and teenagers worldwide. Recently, smartphone screen time has ranked number 3. Parents get upset when their children spend more time on their mobile devices than doing what they are told. So, these often cause disagreement between the two, and this rate tends to increase.

12. In the UK, About 46% of Parents Feel Addicted to Their Smartphones.

Not only children and teenagers suffer from addiction to their mobile devices. Some modern parents who know the ropes of using smartphones are getting addicted to it, too, even more than teenagers. An analysis in the UK shows that 48% of parents fear that they might be addicted to their phones. 44% of teenagers feel addicted to smartphones, but you cannot say the same for their parents.

13. The Number of Notifications Teenagers Receive Daily is Overwhelming for 41%.

Some teenagers are registered on over 5 social media platforms and active on the sites daily. For this reason, many notifications come to their phones every day. 59% of teenagers are used to these bulky notifications. But 41% get overwhelmed by it.

14. About 72% of Teenagers Have Complained That People Expect Them to Respond to the Notification as Soon as They Receive it.

The report shows online conversations are mostly interesting and engaging when people respond quickly. It gets boring when people take too much time to respond. Hence the pressure to respond to notifications fast. Even some of the 72% that complain of the pressure to reply fast also pressure other people to react fast. Aside from people pressuring others to respond quickly, some teenagers can’t leave a notification on their phones without a response. So, there is personal pressure, too.

15. 89% of Parents Think They or Caregivers are Why Their Children are Addicted to Smartphones.

Reports have shown that about 89% of parents believe they are the cause of their children’s phone addiction. They also blame the children’s caregivers, too. Only a few parents blame the children or other things. About 6% of parents blame the addictions on the addicted children, and 4% blame the phone manufacturers as the sole reason. However, about 50% or more of parents worry about this addiction’s effect on their children.

How Often Do People Use Their Phones?

Over the years, smartphones have become essential for many people’s day-to-day activities.

16. 58% of Smartphone Owners Worldwide Check Their Phones Every Hour.

Smartphones are not only addictive; they are important to complete many people’s daily tasks. According to research, 58% of people worldwide check their phones every hour that passes.

17. Smartphone Users Spend About 3 Hours on Their Phones Every Day.

The average time smartphone users spend on their phones daily is 3 hours. This is a good rate compared to the 24-hour that is in one day. Also, this rate is for people who are busy with other things or don’t have the power to charge their phone batteries. Others use their phone for more hours, and a few use them less than the average usage time.

18. US Smartphone Users Touch Their Phones About 144 Times Daily.

In the US, many people are already attached to their phones. A survey shows that the average of times people in the US touch their phones is 144 times a day. Sometimes, they don’t as much as unlock the phone or turn the screen on; they just pick the phones up and drop them.

19. About 71% of Smartphone Owners Make Sure Their Phones are With Them Before They Sleep.

Smartphone addiction is not just about people wanting to use their phones at every point. It is also about them wanting to be where their phone is. Some people won’t use their phones all day, but they always want it to be around them. About 71% of people want their phones to be near before they sleep. 37% of adults touch their phones before sleeping. This rate has risen over the years to over 60% of adults. A few percent of adults hold their phones in their hands and fall asleep.

20. More Than Half of the People Own Smartphones Never Switch Off Their Phones.

Many prefer to see their phones on, whether using them or not. Some do this because they are expecting calls. Others are not exactly expecting calls, but they believe they might miss something important if they switch off their mobile devices. So, they leave them on at every given time. The other fewer percent that switch off their phones want to avoid a call or have no place to charge them. Also, some people turn their phones off to focus on certain tasks.

21. About 45% of Smartphone Users Have Texted at Least Once While Driving.

The risk of texting or making phone calls while driving is high. However, the addiction to smartphones or the importance of using them won’t let people stop texting while driving. Research has shown that about 45% of mobile device users text at least once while driving. Also, people in the 17 to 22 age range use their phones about 1.71 times in one minute while driving.

22. People Check Their Phones an Average of 58 Times Daily.

In 2022, people use their phones out of impulse and not out of compulsion, while others do the opposite. People check their phones 58 times daily and spend at least 2 minutes on the phone each time. Some people used their phones for 10 minutes or more for some of the 58 times they touched them.

23. Adults in the US Check Their Phones Over 96 Times Daily.

In the United States, not only children and teenagers use their mobile devices frequently. Adults are also addicted to their phones. The average number of times adults in the US use their phones daily is 96. This is not only out of addiction to these mobile devices but out of necessity, too.

24. About 80% of Smartphone Owners Fiddle With Their Phones Within One Hour of Waking up or Going to Sleep.

Worldwide research shows that 80% of people who own smartphones fiddle with them within the first 1 hour after they wake up. Some of them use their phones within the last 1 hour before they sleep at night. Workers and business people check their emails at such times to see updates and plan their days properly. Other people do this because they have nothing to do or it is a habit.

25. Up to 53% of Millennials Check Their Phones in the Middle of the Night.

For some reason, some millennials wake up to check their phone in the middle of the night. Some stay up fiddling with their phone until the middle of the night. About 53% of millennials are in these positions. Research shows that 79% of millennials ensure their mobile devices are close to them before sleeping. Only 53% wake up to either fiddle with or just check them.

26. In May 2023, About 6.92 Billion People Used Smartphones.

Research has shown that about 86.11% of the world’s population owns smartphones. Some of the other 14.89% are using phones that can’t access the internet, and some don’t have phones. In May 2023, about 6.92 billion people were using smartphones worldwide. More people have gotten smartphones since May and August, so this number has increased.

How Does the Addiction to Smartphones Affect Teenagers?

27. 80% of Teenagers Mostly Spend Time on Their Smart Mobile Device After They Have Gone to Bed.

Teenagers going to bed early does not necessarily mean that they would sleep early. Some stay awake to think, make phone calls, socialize on social media, or just fiddle with their phones. A survey has shown that about 80% spend time on their smartphones after bed. This habit is not only for teenagers or children. Some parents and even adults with no kids do it, too.

28. There is a 56% Chance That 8th Graders Who are Always Active on Social Media Will Fall Into Depression.

Recently, the rate of depression among smartphone users has been on the high side. For some reason, the ones who are even more active on social media face depression the most. People drop shaming content without caring about who will stumble on that content and how they will feel about it. So, 8th graders, still fragile in their hearts, will stumble on such content and fall into depression. People also show off what they have on social media, making others who can barely afford to hate their lives and many more reasons.

29. Every Day in the US, About 9 People Die From Using Their Smartphones While Driving.

The law of not using your phone while driving was made for a reason. A survey in the US shows that about 9 people die of distracted driving every day. One of the major causes of distracted driving is smartphones.

30. There is a 71% Chance That Teenagers Who Spend 5 Hours a Day on Their Smartphones will be More Suicidal Than Those Who Spend Only One Hour on Their Devices.

A report states that most teenagers who spend over 5 hours on mobile devices have a 71% chance of suicide. This suicidal rate is way lower for teenagers who use smartphones for about 1 hour daily. This is because social media can lead to depression, and depression is the fastest route to suicidal thoughts.

31. 95% of Teenagers go to Schools With Phones, and 92% Use Them in Class.

Although it is not a healthy habit, 92% of teenagers text while in class, causing them a level of distraction. Only 8% of students keep their phones off their minds and focus in class. Records show that 95% of teenagers take their phones to school.

32. There is a 51% Chance That Teenagers Who Spend 5 Hours on Their Smartphones Daily Will Have Only 7 Hours of Sleep.

A survey was carried out on several teenagers, and the result showed some of them who spend about 5 hours on their phones usually only get 7 hours of sleep. Some even get lower than 7 hours because they have more things to do. An average teenager should get about 8 to 10 hours of sleep daily. Smartphone addiction deprives these teenagers of good sleep, which is bad for their health. It causes health problems like obesity and a few others.

33. The Use of Smartphones Correlates With Depression Positively at 43.3%.

The rate of depression is 43.3%, likely to go up as the use of smartphones increases. Many people use smartphones for the wrong reasons, so they keep sending out emotionally unhealthy things for others to see. Some people get bullied online and get called names they don’t like. This can cause depression even in adults.

34. Smartphone Addiction is Similar to Video Game Addiction; Using Screens Excessively is Bad.

Your eye will likely get damaged if you stare at a lighted screen for too long. Screens like your phone screens, TV screens, computer screens, and a few others. It can cause you to start having eye problems at an early age. So, eye defect is the one thing addiction to smartphones and video games have in common.

Work Habits Influenced by Smartphone Addiction

35. To Cope With Distractions, 43% Turn Off Their Phones.

Distractions from work are everywhere, even in your office. However, it is more on your phone. Many people cannot turn on their data if they need to focus on work because notifications will start coming in. When this happens, they start getting pressured to check because they might miss something important. Others turn off their phone entirely and leave their focus on their jobs alone. This is because they mostly don’t trust themselves to complete a task effectively if their phone stays on.

Of the many employees who engaged in a survey, 59% believe that the most distracting thing in the workplace is using the smartphone. They said it is even more distracting than other working tools in any office or workspace. Many people have gotten stuck using TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms while working. It wastes their whole day and leaves them working on a simple task for hours.

37. 66% of US adult Workers use Their Phones while working Hours.

Although smartphones are a distraction, people still have good use for them during working hours. Some people make phone calls to other colleagues with their phones. Some do research with their smartphone, and others use it to calm themselves if the workload gets intense.

38. 75% of Workers in the UK Use Their Phones During Work Hours.

The US is not the only place with an elevated phone addiction problem for adults. In the UK, there are even more adults who use their phones while they are at work. About 75% of workers find time to fiddle with their phones out of work time.

39. 36% of Millennials Spend at Least 2 Hours on Their Smartphones Daily.

The smartphone addiction problem is a global concern. It also affects millennials in their workplaces. About 36% of millennials worldwide said they use their phones for about 2 hours daily. Most of this time wasted on their phones is from the time they should use to work.

40. 58% of Smartphone Users are Struggling to Limit Their Screen Time.

Some people have seen how destructive smartphone addiction can be and have learned from experience. So, they are trying to reduce the amount of time they spend on their mobile devices. 58% of smartphone users are currently in this race. To do this, some people set screen time limits for themselves, and others set goals. Also, some people plan to reduce their time on social media because it eats more of their time than other things.

41. Smartphone Addiction Affects Every Age Grade.

Most people liken smartphone addictions to Generation Z alone because they do so much with their phones. They fail to understand that addiction to this device does not depend on age but on the mind. Some millennials use their smartphone for more hours than some Gen Z.

How Smartphone Addiction Influences People’s Daily Lives

42. The Accumulative Time Average Smartphone Users Will Spend on Their Smartphones is 6 Years, 8 Months, and a Few Hours.

For an average smartphone user who thinks they don’t use their device excessively, they will spend about 6 years and 8 months on their phones. The people who use their phones more will spend about 8 to 10 years of their lifetime on them. When you calculate what you wasted these years doing on your smartphone, you will regret some of it.

43. 85% of Smartphone Users Will Check Their Mobile Devices When Having Facial Conversations With Family and Friends.

About 85% of people get distracted by mobile devices when conversing with family or friends. This, in a way, does not allow people to bond physically with themselves.

44. When the Average Smartphone User Wakes Up, They Check Their Mobile Devices at Least Once Every 12 Minutes Until They Sleep.

Smartphone addiction is now impulsive. It makes victims just want to check their phones for no important reason. They check their phones every 12 minutes until they sleep. This happens every day.

45. Smartphone Users Spend at Least 150 Minutes on Social Media Daily.

Many smartphone users spend about 2 hours and 30 minutes daily on social media. This is aside from the other things they spend time on with their mobile devices. Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, X, Instagram, and other social media platforms have taken people’s major time.

More Statistics About Smartphone Addiction

46. 75% of People in the US Use Their Smartphones on the Toilet.

Many people worldwide don’t use the toilet without their mobile devices. In the US, 75% of the population has picked up this habit and refused to let it go.

47. 20% of People Prefer to Go Without Shoes for a Week Than Without Their Phones.

A survey was done on a large number of people in the US. The survey results show that 20% of smartphone users would rather walk barefoot than stay away from their phones. They chose to face the numerous risks of going days without footwear rather than the little risk of staying away from their phones. Staying away from mobile devices has never killed anyone, but walking without shoes has.

48. In the World, More People Have Smartphones Than Toilets.

According to a study by the UN, more people have access to smartphones than toilets worldwide. Only 4.5 billion people have access to toilets; out of the over 7 billion people worldwide. However, about 6 billion people have smartphones. This number shows that more people are willing to suffer the consequences of not having toilets than not having a phone.

49. 19% of People Who Take Their Smartphones to the Toilet Drop Them Down the Toilet.

In the US, 75% of people take their phones to the toilet. Out of this percent, 19% drop their phones down the toilet. Only a few recover their phones; the rest get new ones. The result was obtained from insurance companies. They reported that the most common reason people come to replace their phones is that they dropped them down the toilet; it either got bad or is never recoverable.

50. In the US, 41% of the Population Will Give Sex Up Instead of Their Smart Mobile Devices.

According to a survey done with the US population, 41% of people would rather give up sex for one year than give their phones up. This 41% said it confidently out of how addicted they are to their phones. Some of the other 59% would agree to pick up their phones over sex if the time frame was shortened. They expressed that their attachment to their phones is tighter than most other things.

How to Stop Smartphone Addiction?

To stop smartphone addiction, there are a few helpful things you can do. Below are some of them.

Set a Screen Time Limit

Your phone will alert you when you have reached the daily screen time limit if you have set one. You can put the phone away at this point. This requires self-control.

Set Phone Usage Goal

If you fall off course, goals can help you get back on track. A good strategy to stop smartphone addiction is to set a goal to limit how much time you spend on your phone.

Keep Your Phone Away From Important Activities

Put your phone aside when eating, hanging out with friends, working, or doing other vital things. Being present will benefit you and lessen the addiction.

Turn Off Distracting Notifications

Turning off your phone is preferable if receiving notifications makes it difficult for you to concentrate. You’ll be able to put your phone away thanks to this.

Conclusion

Recently, smartphone addiction has become more prevalent, affecting more people than just teenagers. Some people plan to halt it; some are successful, while others battle in vain. Others aren’t even aware of the harm that their addiction is doing. You need discipline and tenacity to end it. Then, make every effort to avoid using your phone. Change your notification settings to prevent phone reminders at crucial moments.

FAQs