35+ Key Social Media Marketing Statistics (2023 Updated Data)

Running a successful business is tough. You’ve gotta get your name and products out there so potential customers know you exist! Back in the day, that meant taking out ads in the local paper or (if you had deep pockets) paying for TV and radio spots. But times have changed. Social media marketing is one of the most powerful ways to spread the word. Globally, 93% of marketers use social media for business.

And get this – unlike splashing thousands on a Super Bowl ad, social media is affordable for businesses of any size. With billions of people scrolling through Facebook and Instagram daily, a huge potential audience is at your fingertips. Of course, competition is fierce since every brand wants a piece of social media magic. Your content’s gotta stand out and make an impression if you want to be remembered in that sea of posts.

But don’t stress. We’ve compiled some eye-opening statistics around social media marketing that can help take your brand’s presence to the next level. Shall we dive in? Whether you’re just dipping a toe into social or want to step up your game, these numbers will inspire some “aha!” moments about connecting with customers in 2023 and beyond.

Key Social Media Marketing Statistics

As of 2023, social media has become a global hub, connecting over 4.9 billion individuals from all corners of the world. The figures for social media saw a 10% growth from 2021 to 2022 Social media is utilized by most Americans, with 76% of the population actively using these platforms. Around 44% of internet users aged 16 to 64 have made social media their primary source of information when researching. 56% of Americans use more than one social media account. Today, people seamlessly navigate between an average of seven social networks monthly. Men between 55 and 64 exhibit the lowest social media usage among various age groups. Individuals devote an estimated 2 hours and 28 minutes daily to social media on a global scale. form of content by 43% of consumers. Live video is considered the most transparent LinkedIn boasts a diverse membership, spanning across 200 countries and comprising over 900 million members. Facebook boasts a staggering 2.037 billion daily users, representing 68% of all monthly active users. In 2023, TikTok emerged as a front-runner with a remarkable median engagement rate of 5.69%, closely followed by YouTube at 5.24%. Over 90.2% of Gen Y are active on social media platforms 64% of consumers believe in brands that have an active and positive social media engagement. Short-form videos have established themselves as social media stars, capturing the audience’s attention with engaging content. 91% of internet users now access the online world via smartphones. 76% of users make buying decisions based on what they discover on social media. Following Google, YouTube stands as the world’s second-most visited website.

Most Important Social Media Marketing Statistics

1. As of 2023, Social Media is Estimated to be Used by Around 4.9 Billion Individuals Globally.

In 2023, social media platforms will undeniably transform into a vital aspect of daily life for billions of individuals worldwide, making up 60% of the world’s population. For instance, in Australia alone, 25.31 million people actively embrace social media. Its impact is evident, directing how we connect with others and influencing modern society. With such a massive user base, social media continues to have a significant role in defining communication and culture in today’s world.

2. The Figures For Social Media Saw a 10% Growth From 2021 to 2022.

Despite its longstanding popularity, social media continues to experience remarkable growth. According to the most recent data, 376 million new users joined in 2022, bringing the total user count to 4.62 billion, marking a 10% increase from 2021. This means that 58.4% of the world’s population is now active on social media, with the primary barrier for non-users being internet connectivity. The latest statistics reveal that 60% of global internet users access the web through mobile devices. This is often considered the most convenient option since mobile devices are nearly always within reach.

3. Social Media is Utilized By Most Americans, With 76% of the Population Actively Using these Platforms.

A recent Hootsuite survey indicated that 75% of individuals aged 13 and older are active on social media. The survey specifically focused on this age group. When considering additional data, it appears probable that this percentage will rise. Most of the older generation has limited exposure to computers and the Internet. However, as the younger generation grows and matures, older individuals will gain internet access and computer proficiency. In the long run, it’s foreseeable that 100% of individuals aged 13 and above will be connected to the internet and engaged in social media.

4. Around 44% of Internet Users Aged 16 to 64 Have Made Social Media Their Primary Source of Information When Researching.

This noteworthy shift in consumer behavior accentuates the burgeoning influence wielded by platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter when steering our choices as consumers. Consumers rely on these platforms due to real-time updates, user-generated reviews, and captivating content. Establishing a robust presence on these platforms is no longer a choice but a necessity for businesses.

5. People Navigate Between an Average of Seven Social Networks Monthly.

It’s hardly surprising that the average person traverses a landscape of seven diverse social platforms each month. The multitude of platforms, each catering to different interests and preferences, naturally prompts users to explore and engage across this digital spectrum. Whether individuals are sharing life updates on Facebook, capturing fleeting moments on Instagram, or staying up-to-date with trends on TikTok, every platform provides a distinct and immersive experience.

6. Men Between 55 and 64 Exhibit the Lowest Social Media Usage Among Various Age Groups.

A recent survey conducted by Hootsuite revealed that the demographic of men aged between 55-64 had the lowest usage of social media. This phenomenon is unclear, but it could be attributed to time constraints, a preference for more hands-on activities over online engagement, or other practical considerations. In contrast, the survey also indicated that women, particularly those between the ages of 16 and 24, are the most active social media users. On average, women in this age group spend approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes on social media daily.

7. On a Global Scale, Individuals Devote an Estimated 2 Hours and 28 Minutes Daily to Social Media.

Social media is a constant part of our daily routine in today’s digital world. It’s not just for chatting with friends; we use it for news, online shopping, and more. Think about it this way: If we assume people sleep for about 7 to 8 hours daily, we spend about 15% of our waking hours on social media. The world collectively spends almost 12 billion hours on social media daily. Because social media is so integrated into our lives, it’s a great opportunity for businesses to connect with their target customers.

8. LinkedIn Boasts a Diverse Membership, Spans 200 Countries, and Comprises Over 900 Million Members.

LinkedIn is a popular global professional networking platform with a huge user base. It’s a valuable place for businesses to connect with professionals from different industries and locations. Companies can use it to grow their networks, find clients and partners, and hire talent worldwide. LinkedIn is a go-to site for professionals and businesses to advance their careers and succeed globally.

Facebook has a huge and influential user base in social media. People use it for connecting, sharing, and interacting with content regularly. Moreover, Facebook is no longer just for personal connections; businesses must reach and engage with their intended audience on a large scale. Thanks to its significant user base, Facebook’s impact on our connected world is enduring.

10. In 2023, TikTok Emerged as a Front-runner With a Remarkable Median Engagement Rate of 5.69%, Closely Followed by YouTube at 5.24%.

TikTok has risen as a standout platform in the crowded social media landscape. It boasts an impressive engagement rate, even surpassing YouTube. People are drawn to TikTok for its engaging short videos, creative challenges, and lively community, creating a hub of interaction and entertainment.

11. Over 90.4% of Gen Y are Active on Social Media Platforms.

If you’re targeting an audience of 80-year-olds, it’s advisable to employ advertising methods that resonate with them. This often involves traditional options like newspapers and television. However, you must utilize various social media platforms if your target market is Millennials. Recent Emarketer research indicates that 90.4% of Millennials are active on social media. A significant 77.7% of Generation X individuals also engage with social media. Even Baby Boomers are adapting, with 48.2% participating in social media, although the older generations might use fewer platforms than the younger ones.

Enlightening Statistics About Social Media Marketing

12. 64% of Consumers Believe in Brands That Have an Active and Positive Social Media Engagement.

Establishing consumer trust is vital for brand success, and positive social media interactions are key. Recent data reveals a 12-point increase in brand trust through positive social media engagement, underscoring the growing significance of online interactions. When brands respond quickly, offer useful information, and genuinely care about their audience, it cultivates trust and credibility among potential customers.

13. 56% of Americans Use More Than One Social Media Account.

Many people consider having a social media account a crucial aspect of their lives, and it’s challenging to picture life without them. These platforms enable you to stay in touch with friends worldwide, make new connections, promote your brand, and search for job opportunities. Social media capabilities have expanded to cover a wide range of activities. However, merely having one social media account may not be sufficient to enhance your brand’s visibility or attract new customers. Recent statistics indicate that 56% of Americans maintain multiple social media accounts, each serving a particular purpose. What’s more, to establish brand recognition and trust, it’s typically necessary for individuals to encounter your brand on at least two different social media platforms. This helps make your brand appear authentic and, as a result, trustworthy.

14. 76% of Users Make Buying Decisions Based on What They Discover on Social Media.

Social platforms significantly influence consumer behavior and purchasing choices, thanks to their ability to showcase products and services effectively. Whether it’s appealing ads or engaging product demos, social media is a potent tool for businesses to turn interest into sales. This trend is set to persist in the digital age, highlighting the importance of social media as a channel for companies to exhibit their offerings. It is also an avenue for users to find new products they might have overlooked.

15. 91% of Internet Users Now Access the Online World via Smartphones.

The digital landscape is ever-changing, and accessing the internet has transformed significantly. Most users now favor their smartphones for online activities, seeking convenience and flexibility. This is just one of several shifts in consumer behavior, and marketers must adapt their strategies to accommodate users across various platforms. When developing a business website, it’s essential to use a website builder that ensures a good experience on both desktop and mobile. Social media is no longer limited to home use; it’s increasingly mobile, evidenced by the rising number of mobile users.

16. YouTube is the World’s Second-most-visited Website, With Google Being the First.

YouTube is a highly popular video-sharing platform, ranking globally as the second most visited website. With billions of daily users, YouTube provides content creators and businesses a platform to connect with a broad and diverse audience. Whether you’re expressing creativity, sharing valuable insights, or promoting your brand. YouTube’s extensive user base offers an excellent opportunity to gain visibility and recognition. If you haven’t yet explored YouTube, now is an ideal moment to engage with this dynamic and captivating space.

As a marketing expert, you’ll understand the importance of maintaining a presence across major social media platforms to maximize publicity and enhance brand recognition. Numerous businesses already recognize the advantages of leveraging Facebook. An estimated 50 million small businesses utilize Facebook pages to engage with customers. Additionally, a survey has demonstrated that 93% of marketers use Facebook to connect with their audience. This isn’t unexpected, given that existing statistics indicate that Facebook has an astonishing user base of nearly 3 billion people. If you aim to access a vast pool of potential customers, having a presence on Facebook is essential.

18. 66% of Employees Utilize Social Media for Interaction and Communication with Coworkers.

Many employees have clear boundaries regarding communication among colleagues during work hours, particularly if the conversation isn’t work-related. Nevertheless, discreet chatting still occurs, and social media has made it more convenient. Colleagues can converse while appearing busy and even use these chats to address work-related matters. Employers often provide internet access to employees, facilitating communication through social media. Encouraging such interactions can be beneficial, fostering camaraderie throughout the company.

19. Social Media Engagement Patterns.

Effective marketing strategies incorporate social media engagement as a crucial element. Adopting the appropriate tactics allows businesses to connect with their desired audience and enhance their brand’s visibility. Here are some key social media engagement pattern statistics to assist you in grasping the optimal utilization of social media for your business.

20. 84% of Social Media Content Sharing Occurs Away From Where It Was Initially Posted.

To create an advertisement that resonates with its target audience, marketers must be mindful of their audience’s preferences. However, recent research suggests that the emphasis on where the content is posted is diminishing. However, there’s a temptation to share content on platforms like Facebook due to its extensive user base. A recent survey highlights that 84% of content sharing occurs independently from the platform where it was initially posted. In simpler terms, you might post content on Facebook, but it gets shared on Instagram. This finding reminds marketers that the content holds greater significance than its posting location.

21. Visual Social Media Content is More Likely to be Shared Than the Written Word.

The human brain has a significantly quicker processing speed for images than written text. Research suggests that you can absorb approximately ten times more information from an image in the same amount of time it takes to read a text. Consequently, visual content is naturally more attractive and convenient to consume across various platforms. This is also why studies indicate graphic formats are 40 times more likely to be shared on social media. Sharing pictures or videos is simple and enjoyable. This emphasizes the importance of considering these factors when creating promotional content for marketers.

22. Alternate Location Tagging can Enhance Engagement Rate.

Consumers tend to place more trust in larger corporations, mainly because these companies seem to possess the means to maintain product quality and offer excellent customer service. The positive aspect is that small businesses can effectively compete with their larger counterparts. This involves tactics such as tagging a distinct location or involving another user in their image posts. This strategy instantly fosters the impression that the company is more substantial and has better connections than it might have. This, in turn, instills trust in their audience, leading to a higher engagement rate for each post. Recent research indicates that adding a location tag can boost engagement by 79%, and involving another user can increase engagement by 56%.

23. Social Media Effects on Online Purchases.

Social media initially served as a means to maintain connections with others, which was its primary purpose. Nevertheless, similar to how television advertisements aim to convince people to purchase, social media has evolved to have the same impact. Hence, it has become essential for all businesses today to incorporate a social media marketing strategy. Such a strategy is effective in raising brand awareness. However, the most significant driver of purchases is the endorsements and recommendations of others. Prospective customers rely on the feedback and opinions of existing buyers and clients. Ensuring the satisfaction of these current customers stands as the most straightforward method for a company to expand its customer base.

24. 40% of Internet Users Aged 18 to 34 have Purchased Social Media.

Younger individuals typically exhibit greater ease and willingness to make online purchases than older generations. This comfort can be attributed to their upbringing in an internet-centric era. Recent findings from Statista highlight that 40% of individuals aged 18-34 who regularly use the internet have purchased through social media platforms in the past month. If your product is intended for this age group, targeting them through social media is imperative. Failing to do so could mean missing nearly half of your potential customer base.

25. 78% of Internet Users Use Social Media to Research About a Product.

A recent Hootsuite survey reveals that over 75% of internet users use social media for product research. This behavior is particularly prevalent when shopping online, where physical interaction with the product is impossible. In such cases, consumers seek assurance regarding the product’s quality and durability. Additionally, they want to gauge the friendliness and supportiveness of the customer service team should they encounter any issues. While most small businesses provide online reviews, they can be met with skepticism. This doubt arises from companies being unlikely to showcase customer reviews that cast them in a negative light. Consequently, many people turn to social media to obtain candid opinions from unbiased individuals. If the prevailing sentiment on social media is positive, it often instills confidence in the purchase decision. For marketers, this underscores the importance of closely monitoring social media channels to ensure their products and business are perceived favorably.

26. 97% of People Who Make Online Purchases Have Looked at Social Media in the Last Month.

While this statistic might initially suggest that individuals who shop online are also active on social media, the actual numbers tell a more compelling story. The averages show a substantial increase, underscoring that most online shoppers actively seek product information on social media. Remarkably, a staggering 97% of buyers need to verify the authenticity of both the product and the seller. Social media serves as the most convenient avenue for accessing the insights and opinions of others, ultimately assisting each consumer in making informed purchasing decisions.

27. 71% of Satisfied Customers Will Likely Recommend a Brand.

Happy customers will likely tell their friends and family about their shopping experience. This will encourage them to buy the same thing. In the modern world, it’s just as easy to tell strangers via social media. Your personal experience can help others avoid making your mistakes. A recent survey showed that 71% of customers who had experienced a positive social media interaction with a company would recommend the brand to others. That means telling others in person and on social media. It’s not just random people trusted to guide a product purchase. The same survey found that 80% of consumers have decided to buy something because they have seen it recommended by a social media influencer. In short, as a marketer, you need to be working with influencers.

Must Know Social Media Marketing Statistics

28. Relationship Between Brand and Customers.

Social media enables communication with individuals, irrespective of prior acquaintance. Despite the apparent unpredictability of social media platforms, they have emerged as a significant avenue for establishing connections and fostering relationships. Professionals in the advertising field must acknowledge that social media stands as their most potent marketing tool.

29. 90% of Consumers Will Likely Communicate With a Brand Using Social Media.

In an ideal transaction, the product is bought, promptly delivered, and arrives in perfect condition, fulfilling its intended purpose. Regrettably, this doesn’t always happen, and issues such as delivery problems, product damage, or functionality not meeting expectations can lead to product returns or exchanges. This is when customers assess the quality of a company’s customer service, with superior service increasing the likelihood of them recommending the business. Modern enterprises recognize that online shoppers prefer to address problems through digital channels, particularly social media. Recent research indicates that 90% of consumers use social media to communicate with businesses.

30. 52% of Brands are Discovered Through Social Media.

The biggest brands, such as Coca-Cola, are known across the world. While they still need to work on advertising, they don’t need to promote themselves as a brand. The same can’t be said for most businesses as they try to make a name for themselves. However, a recent survey found that people find out about 52% of brands via social media. Simply being on social media and building a rapport with customers will improve your brand awareness and attract customers.

31. 50% of Consumers Between 18 and 29 Purchase from a Social Media App.

The younger generation typically has more disposable income, as they haven’t yet encountered many financial challenges. They are also more inclined to make impulsive purchases, meaning that if they come across something that piques their interest, there’s a high likelihood they’ll make a purchase. Recent research has substantiated these observations. The study highlighted that 50% of individuals aged 18 to 29 bought a product in the past year solely because it was promoted on social media. As a marketer, your task is to present the product with positive reviews and leverage the internet’s influence to facilitate the rest of the process.

32. Customers on Social Media Spend 20-40% More on Purchases.

Recent studies indicate that individuals who make online purchases tend to add more items to their virtual shopping carts, resulting in increased spending. This trend is also applicable when making purchases through social media channels. According to surveys, the typical consumer buying through social media will spend 20-40% more than those shopping through traditional online stores or physical retail settings. The goal is to entice people to make purchases via social media. The primary driver behind this is the ability for consumers to easily discover additional products on social media and access independent reviews. This will foster trust in your business and motivate customers to make supplementary purchases.

33. Expectations of Social Media Users.

Social media has evolved into a potent tool, extending beyond just a means for marketers to connect with consumers. The openness of social media has empowered consumers to share their viewpoints and anticipate a responsive approach from businesses. Furthermore, existing and prospective customers expect regular updates and seek insights into a business’s stance on various issues. Neglecting to keep them informed often results in them seeking alternatives. To underline this point, consider these statistics.

34. 86% of Americans Will Likely Seek Alternative Shopping Options if a Brand Lacks Transparency.

Transparency’s global importance grows amid crises, highlighting the consequences of government and individual opacity in a constantly changing world. In a recent survey, 86% of Americans expressed willingness to take their business elsewhere. This is when a company is discovered concealing vital information or refusing to disclose relevant facts. While similar surveys have been conducted before, the results have never been as unequivocal. In essence, if you’re managing a business, your upcoming marketing campaign should emphasize the transparency of your business practices (KO Marketing).

35. Live Video is Considered the Most Transparent Form of Content by 43% of Consumers.

According to a recent survey, 43% of consumers believe that live video is the most effective means of demonstrating transparency. While many content formats are available, live videos are favored because they capture genuine reactions. If creating live videos is not feasible, standard videos remain a potent tool, with 67% of consumers finding them effective in illustrating transparency. The survey revealed that 53% of social media users consider transparency essential concerning product changes. Failing to disclose such information is likely to drive consumers away.

To enhance the effectiveness of your social media presence, consider that around two-thirds of Facebook users visit local business websites weekly. You can achieve this by consistently sharing engaging and transparent content, which fosters consumer engagement and boosts brand recognition. Plus, you’re delivering blogs and articles that cater to your target audience’s interests, simplifying your marketing efforts.

37. The Primary Goal for 80% of Marketers is to Enhance Social Media Engagement.

Hootsuite’s recent data reveals that 80% of social marketers publish content on social media primarily to enhance engagement. This underscores the influential role of social platforms for businesses and individuals. This strategy proves effective, with a notable 50% of companies using social media for over two years reporting sales growth. Furthermore, 93% of marketers acknowledge that exposure and resulting engagement constitute the most significant advantages of advertising on social media.

38. 53% of Consumers Believe Businesses Take a Stance Primarily to Enhance Their Marketing Efforts.

This statistic highlights the delicate balance: Expressing your views and taking a stance can please customers, but it may backfire if they disagree. Another study reveals that 53% of consumers think businesses primarily take a stance for image, publicity, and marketing benefits. This will make it challenging to demonstrate genuine alignment with consumers. Notably, 40% of consumers view businesses partnering with non-profits as more authentic.

39. 70% of Consumers Anticipate that Businesses will Adopt a Stance on Important Issues.

Consumers consistently have higher expectations from businesses. Consumers seek alignment with companies on various topics, be it fashion, conflicts, environmental concerns, or other current issues in a world with pressing issues. A recent survey indicated that 70% of customers anticipate this alignment. However, the same study revealed that 55% of consumers are inclined to discontinue their association with a business with differing opinions. This highlights the delicate balance every company must maintain to retain customer satisfaction.

40. 43% of Consumers View Live Video as the Most Effective Means of Achieving Transparency.

You can generate a wide range of content, but to demonstrate transparency as a business, it’s crucial to incorporate live videos. According to a recent survey, almost half of the respondents believed that live videos are the most authentic form of content because the reactions are sincere. If you’re not prepared to create live videos, traditional pre-recorded videos are still potent. The survey indicated that 67% of consumers consider them an effective means of showcasing transparency. Furthermore, the survey revealed that 53% of social media users deem transparency crucial, especially regarding product changes. Without such clarity, consumers are likely to seek alternatives.

Conclusion

In 2023, social media marketing is significant in any business’s overall strategy. With their vast global user base, social media platforms offer an extensive audience for businesses to connect with. According to data, Facebook remains the primary choice for marketers, while Twitter serves as a hub for political discourse and viral trends.

TikTok stands out as a rapidly expanding platform, and YouTube boasts a substantial monthly user base. Utilizing social media statistics provides valuable insights into customer behaviors, preferences, and interests. This will empower businesses to customize their marketing approaches for enhanced engagement and return on investment.

