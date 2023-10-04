SpaceX Statistics 2023: Launches, Employee Demographics, & More

SpaceX, the renowned brainchild of billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk, has transformed the space rockets industry since its deployment in 2003. Since its inception, SpaceX has made the headlines for several astounding accomplishments in space exploration. However, besides the impressive missions and innovative technology, a combination of the numerical achievements and the robust workforce brings the company’s dreams to life.

As of today, Falcon 9 Block 5 has flown 204 missions, all of which were successful. Statistics and facts reveal diverse things to note about SpaceX. This article outlines some key facts. We have also discussed some statistics about SpaceX employee demographics, employee salaries, and more.

Key SpaceX Statistics

SpaceX’s most successful space rocket is the Falcon 9, with a 99% success rate. SpaceX has raised $3.2 billion in estimated revenue from Starlink revenue and rocket launches. In 2018, SpaceX deployed a considerable space telescope called TESS, aimed at wild-searching exoplanets traveling near stars. project with $100 million when eBay bought PayPal. Elon Musk funded the SpaceXwhen eBay bought PayPal. 38% of Employees in SpaceX are aged between 30 and 40 years old.

General SpaceX Statistics in 2023

1. SpaceX was Worth About $127 Billion in 2022.

SpaceX’s 2022 valuation growth reveals the organization’s astounding success and Elon Musk’s visionary leadership. Through the years, the firm has surpassed expectations and accomplished considerable growth. Interestingly, SpaceX’s value in 2015 was $12 billion, though that figure leaped to $127 billion. The statistics below reveal SpaceX’s valuation from 2015 to 2022:

SpaceX was valued at $12 billion in 2015.

SpaceX was valued at $30.5 billion in 2018.

SpaceX was valued at $ 33.3 billion in 2019.

SpaceX was valued at $36 billion in 2020.

SpaceX was valued at $100.3 billion in 2021.

SpaceX was valued at $127 billion in 2022.

(Source: SignHouse)

2. In 2022, SpaceX had 12,000 Employees, a Notable Increase From 2021’s Report of 9,500.

Similar to its revenue, SpaceX has observed a notable employee increase. This statistic reveals the company’s expanding desires in the space sector. It is worth noting that SpaceX has attracted expertise and talents from diverse fields, ranging from scientists and engineers to support staff and administrative staff. This rise in the workforce plays a crucial role in the firm’s ability to salvage challenging tasks and make jaw-dropping innovations in space exploration. It is also worth noting that in 2005, SpaceX had about 160 employees, which increased to 4,000 in 2021.

(Source: Zippia)

3. As of 2022, SpaceX had Launched Exactly 61 Space Rockets.

Every year since its inception, SpaceX has continued to launch more rockets. Interestingly, the company launched 61 rockets in 2022, and at some points, it was deploying a rocket every six days. All of these launches have carried payloads for notable organizations like NASA. Furthermore, many rockets have been used to launch Starlink satellites, providing internet access to regions worldwide. Notably, SpaceX’s 2022 launches rival the USSR’s 1980 as the most rocket launches in a year.

(Source: Statista)

4. Between 2013 and 2022, SpaceX’s CEO’s Net Worth Grew From $2.7 Billion to $219 Billion.

Another fantastic thing to note related to SpaceX is the growth of its CEO, Elon Musk–net worth over the years. Research shows that from 2013 to 2022, Elon Musk has seen steady growth in net worth every following year, except for 2016. The figures below reveal Elon Musk’s net worth over the years since 2013:

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2013 was $2.7 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2014 was $8.4 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2015 was $12 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2016 was $10.7 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2017 was $13.9 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2018 was $19.9 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2019 was $22.3 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2020 was $24.6 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2021 was $151 billion .

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2022 was $219 billion.

The staggering growth from 2013 to 2022 in Elon Musk’s net worth is amazing and speaks volumes about his business success and leadership prowess.

(Source: SignHouse)

5. SpaceX is the Only Commercial Company That Can Take Astronauts to Space.

SpaceX is the only commercial spaceship manufacturing company offering space rides, among other distinct feats. As mentioned earlier, NASA has worked with SpaceX several times for this reason. Also, not only has SpaceX gone to the ISS, but it is under certain legal agreements with NASA for nine crewed trips to the ISS each year. Other rivals seek ways to develop rocket systems capable of effectively contending with SpaceX. However, SpaceX is the only one to meet NASA certification standards.

(Source: SignHouse)

SpaceX Statistics – Employee Demographics

6. 50% of SpaceX Employees are White.

Statistics reveal that, since its inception, the aerospace sector has been dominated by specific races and ethnic groups. However, SpaceX is working to introduce a common ground for all races and motivate individuals from diverse communities. By implementing this, the company promotes racial equality and creates opportunities for various perspectives to rally progress in space exploration science. Recent data found that Whites are the most dominant race in the SpaceX workforce, followed by Hispanic/Latino, Asian, Black/African American, and then those with mixed races. According to the data, 49.8% of SpaceX workers are Whites, 25.6% of SpaceX workers are Hispanic/Latino, 10.8% of SpaceX employees are Asian, 8.5 % of SpaceX workers are Black/African American, while 5.2% of workers in SpaceX were of unknown race.

(Source: Zippia)

7. The Average SpaceX Employee Makes $52,155 Annually.

The average SpaceX employee in the United States earns $52,155 annually, equivalent to $25.07 per hour. Moreover, it is worth noting that SpaceX has varying average salaries, as the average wages depend on position and department. The IT department provides the highest average salary of about $64,958 annually. The Engineering department follows the IT department, with an average annual salary of $64,920. The departments on the adverse side of this chain are the Warehouse and Facilities departments, which provide an average yearly salary of about $37,000 to $45,000.

(Source: Zippia)

8. 11% of Employees at SpaceX are Asian.

We had earlier stated that SpaceX has diverse ethnic groups, with the Whites being the largest ethnic group in SpaceX. Recent data reveals that 11% of SpaceX workers are Asian. However, it is imperative to state that this statistic may vary as time passes, as the organization’s workforce is dynamic and constantly changing. Organizations like SpaceX frequently track and report diversity metrics, which will monitor and strive for inclusivity in their different workforces. Diversity in the workforce is vital for other purposes, as it unifies various kinds of individuals from diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

(Source: Zippia)

9. 51.6% of SpaceX Employees are Spanish Speakers.

SpaceX has an intriguing linguistic trend among its workforce. A considerable share of their workforce can communicate in Spanish, roughly 51.6%. Recent research has shown that over half of the company’s staff can proficiently speak Spanish. SpaceX’s bilingual trend could be attributed to diverse factors. One such factor could be due to the firm’s approach to welcoming a diverse workforce and recognizing the essence of language diversity worldwide. In addition, Spanish speakers dominate the US, where SpaceX has its headquarters. This could also play a crucial role in SpaceX’s popularity.

(Source: Zippia)

10. The Majority of SpaceX Employees are Male, a Staggering 86.3%.

Like other global enterprises, SpaceX has been criticized for having an unbalanced gender composition. Recent research revealed that 86.3% of SpaceX workers are male and 13.7% are female. This remarkable difference in gender representation has resulted in various criticisms, as many question the company’s gender equality and inclusivity. Critics argue that the overwhelming male workforce may reduce diversity within the company.

(Source: Zippia)

11. Only 54.7% of SpaceX Employees Have a Bachelor’s Degree.

In a global enterprise such as SpaceX, diversity across various fields is one of the most notable aspects of the company. Moreover, Zippia’s research shows that SpaceX values education and welcomes different talents with diverse academic accomplishments. Notably, the firm’s workforce is filled with people with varying backgrounds and experiences coming together to accomplish their ambitious goals in space exploration. According to the research, 54.7% of SpaceX employees have a Bachelor’s Degree, 19.1% of workers have an Associate Degree, 10.6% have a Master’s Degree, 8.0% have a High School Diploma, and 1.6% of SpaceX’s workers have a Doctorate Degree.

(Source: Zippia)

12. 38% of Employees in SpaceX Work for Less Than One Year.

Another critical statistic of SpaceX is that it constantly attracts fresh talent, as nearly 40% of its workforce have been employed for less than one year. This influx of recruits reveals a robust recruitment process and SpaceX’s ability to attract individuals seeking unique opportunities in the space sector. Research shows that 23% of SpaceX employees have worked with the firm for one to two years, noting that it has successfully retained a considerable share of its recently recruited staff.

(Source: Zippia)

SpaceX Statistics – Employee Salary

13. The highest-paid position at SpaceX is the Senior Technologist, with an average salary of slightly over $100,000 per year.

In SpaceX, the highest-paying position annually is the Senior Technologist, with an average annual salary of $103,557. Next to the Senior Technologist is the Process Improvement Manager, who earns an average of $101,497 annually. According to the Small Business blog’s report, the Senior Mechanical Engineer is the third-highest job position in SpaceX, with an average of $100,766 per year.

(Source: The Small Business)

14. SpaceX employees in the IT department earn an average salary of $65,000 per year.

A report from Small Business Blog revealed that the highest-paid department in SpaceX is the IT department, with an average of $64,948. The Human Resources department has an average of $60,995 per year, and the Construction department has an average of $60,563 per year. After the Construction department is the Supply Chain department, with an average salary of $52,653 annually. Lastly, SpaceX workers in the Retail department are next on the line, with an average of $51,306 annually.

(Source: The Small Business)

15. 38.9% of SpaceX Employees Earn Between $40,000 to $60,000 Annually.

According to recent research on SpaceX, 38.9% of workers earn between $40,000 to $60,000 annually. Most staff, accounting for almost 40%, are within the middle-income range, earning from $40,000 to $60,000 annually. This reveals the notable number of both entry-level and mid-level employees. According to the data:

0.6% of workers in SpaceX have an average annual salary of below $25,000 .

34.8% of workers in SpaceX have an average yearly wage of $25,000–$40,000 .

38.9% of workers in SpaceX have an average annual salary of $40,000–$60,000 .

21.6% of workers in SpaceX have an annual average wage of $60,000–$100,000 .

4.1% of workers in SpaceX have an average yearly wage of $100,000–$200,000.

SpaceX Statistics About Launching

16. Between January and August 2023, SpaceX Launched 253 Rockets.

As mentioned earlier, SpaceX maintains its effort to transform the aerospace industry as it continues to make more launches every year than before. In 2023 alone, from January to August, the firm has successfully conducted an astounding 253 rocket deployments. This accomplishment marks a notable advancement in the space exploration sector. However, it shouldn’t be a surprise, as SpaceX has been driving industry change for years. SpaceX shows its dedication to technology innovation and ability to perform successful missions.

17. SpaceX has Conducted a Total of 188 Flights.

While SpaceX has been able to accomplish 253 launches in 2023, so far, that isn’t the only notable feat it has bagged in 2023. Interestingly, SpaceX has also performed a total of 188 flights in 2023. This achievement strengthens the firm’s commitment to reusability and affordability in space trips. Notably, a “reflight” is reusing a space rocket’s first stage to deploy multiple missions into space. Originally, rockets were used only once, leading to environmental impacts and high costs.

18. SpaceX has Successfully Launched Over 4,200 Satellites for its Starlink Project.

Impressively, SpaceX’s Starlink project boasts of having over 4,200 operational satellites revolving around the Earth. It is worth noting that these extensive collections of satellites are part of a broader scheme to offer worldwide internet coverage and enhance communication globally. Elon Musk’s daring vision continues transforming the future of connectivity and space exploration for all. This was announced by a CNET report, which discussed the features of the Starlink satellite.

19. SpaceX has Successfully Accomplished 215 Landings During its Operations.

Currently, SpaceX has accomplished 215 total landings. This feat indicates the company’s reusable rocket technology and space exploration expertise. These landings also comprise the firm’s several missions and phases of their Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 rockets. Notably, these landings include missions that demonstrated their reusability capabilities and those that completed their missions and returned to Earth.

20. The Falcon 9 is SpaceX’s Most Successful Space Rocket, With a 99% Success Rate.

The SpaceX corporation encountered several challenges with its foremost rocket, the Falcon 1. However, despite three failures, the firm continued until they succeeded in the subsequent two deployments. However, these successes came with a comparatively low success rate. But, since the emergence of the Falcon 9, the company has achieved massive success in its operation. With an incredible 99% success rate and only two failures out of 232 deployments, the Falcon 9 is a space beast.

Conclusion

SpaceX is a leading private commercial space rocket corporation globally, known for driving change in the aerospace industry. The Elon Musk brainchild has encountered several challenges but has successfully overcome most of them. These statistics have shown impressive details about SpaceX, including its employee demographics, employee salary statistics, and launch statistics.

