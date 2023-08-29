40+ Streaming Services Statistics for 2023

From Netflix binges to Spotify playlists, streaming has revolutionized how we consume entertainment. Once a novel concept, streaming has gone mainstream, with over 3 out of 4 American households now using streaming services. This seismic shift is understandable. With on-demand access to movies, shows, music, and more at our fingertips, who wouldn’t opt for the convenience of streaming? But just how pervasive has this trend become? The streaming statistics reveal its rising dominance.

In 2023, global streaming subscriptions are projected to top 1 billion, doubling since 2018. Streaming’s share of total TV viewing time has also steadily risen, reaching 31% in the US last year. Music streaming revenue is estimated to hit $23.7 billion globally.

Streaming’s growth shows no signs of slowing down. As technology advances and content libraries expand, streaming stands to reshape entertainment as we know it. Savvy consumers would do well to understand streaming’s emerging primacy. The numbers tell the story – streaming is the new normal.

General Streaming Statistics

2023 saw the global streaming market projected to reach $1.49 billion. By 2027, this amount is predicted to rise to $ 184.3 billion. The United States has 163.4 million people using live stream content in 2023. 80% of people will prefer watching content on a live stream to reading on a blog. Researchers have discovered that the % of social media users who watch live content is 23.7%. Many people watch live videos 8 times more than the hours they spend watching on-demand videos. Video quality is the most crucial factor in 67% of livestream viewers’ subscription decisions. 38% of American shoppers shopping for products use live streaming because it is more practical. YouTube is primarily used in the United States for e-commerce. In 2023, 532 million individuals had subscribed to the e-sports platform, and that number is expected to keep growing.

(Source: Grand View Research)

What Platform has the Best Live-streaming Service?

There are a plethora of streaming services in 2023. There is no best or worst service provider; your requirements determine your choice of streaming service. Users can join up for paid memberships on the following platforms:

Twitch: Throughout the world, they are regarded as the greatest content source for video games.

Throughout the world, they are for video games. YouTube: It is the best at offering consumers, marketers, influencers, and organizations streaming services on e-commerce and related topics .

It is the best at offering consumers, marketers, influencers, and organizations . TikTok and Instagram : This service provider is best-suitable for marketing lifestyle products . This service provider is Influencers in all countries of the world use it.

LinkedIn : This platform is very good for persons engaging in business activities and need to advertise their products, services, and job vacant positions.

Snapchat : This is very suitable for serving the lifestyle and activities of brand influencers.

(Source: DailyEsports)

Gender and Age Group Demographics

Twitch

10. Most people using Twitch are between 25 years and 34 years of age. Below is a table that shows the age distribution of Twitch users:

Age Group Share of Users 16 – 24 22.3% 25 – 34 49.7% 35 – 44 17.5% 45 – 54 7.4% 55 – 64 1.9% Above 65 1.3%

11. There are 79.79% of males that use Twitch, and just 20.21% of females make use of the service. Below is a table that shows the gender split of users of the Twitch service:

Gender Share of Users Males 79.79% Females 20.21%

(Source: Variety)

YouTube

12. Males between the ages of 25 and 34 make up 11.6% of the audience on YouTube.

13. YouTube’s audience comprises 8.6% of females between the ages of 25 years and 34 years. Below is a chart that shows the distribution of the various age groups on YouTube:

Age Group Males Females 18-24 8.5% 6% 25-34 11.6% 8.6% 35-44 9% 7.5% 45-54 6.2% 5.2% 55-64 4.4% 4.5% Over 65 4.3% 5.4%

(Source: NCTA)

Instagram

14. Instagram has most of its users between the ages of 25 years to 34 years. Below is a chart that illustrates the age and gender distribution of Instagram audience:

Age Group Males Females 13-17 4.9% 4% 18-24 16.8% 13.4% 25-34 17.1% 14.6% 35-54 7.7% 8.1% 45-54 3.5% 4.3% 55-64 1.5% 2.2% Over 65 0.9% 1.2%

(Source: Daxue Consulting)

TikTok

15. Most TikTok users and audiences are between The ages of 18 years and 24 years. Below is a chart that shows the age and gender distribution of TikTok audience:

Age Group Males Females 18-24 17.9% 23.8% 25-34 13.9% 17.1% 35-54 6.1% 7.2% 45-54 3% 3.7% Over 55 1.7% 2.4%

(Source: Pew Research)

Facebook

16. Most users of Facebook are between the ages of 25 and 34 years. Below is a chart that shows the percentage of Facebook users across various age groups:

Age Group Males Females 13-17 3.2% 2.4% 18-24 13.3% 9.3% 25-34 18.4% 12.6% 35-44 10% 7.9% 45-54 5.8% 5.2% 55-64 3.3% 3.5% Over 65 2.5% 2.8%

(Source: Wyzowl)

Snapchat

17. Most Snapchat users are between the ages of 18 years to 24 years. Below is the breakdown of the users of Snapchat across the various age groups and gender:

Age Group Males Females 13-17 9.3% 11.8% 18-24 19.5% 19.5% 25-34 10.4% 11.6% 35-49 4.9% 8.5% Over 50 1.2% 2.5%

(Source: Statista)

LinkedIn

18. There are 59.1% of users of LinkedIn between 25 years to 34 years of age. Below is a table that shows the share of the various age distribution on LinkedIn:

Age Group Share of Users 13-24 20.4% 25-34 59.1% 35-54 17.7% Over 55 2.9%

(Source: Abc News)

Live Streaming Consumer Statistics

19. We have 63% of millennials who use live streaming frequently.

(Source: TechRadar)

20. 40% of livestream users watch streaming services on mobile phones and computers.

(Source: Statista)

21. 32% of YouTube viewers in the United States viewed livestreams in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Source: The Wall Street Journal)

22. They accounted for 67% of individuals who saw an event live online and purchased more tickets the next time they were available.

(Source: YouTube)

23. 30.4% of streaming service users between 16 and 64 watch at least one live stream weekly.

(Source: Nielson)

24. The breaking news is the most viewed live stream for 56% of streaming service users.

(Source: The Verge)

25. Research shows that 45% of those who use live streaming services pay to watch their preferred sports teams or speakers on a show or program.

(Source: Backlinko)

26. In 2021, users of live streaming services logged 550 billion hours watching content on mobile applications.

(Source: Business apps)

27. The live-streaming business is projected to reach 330.51 billion USD by 2030.

(Source: G2)

28. Only 9% of individuals use live streaming for professional content; 17% use it for enjoyment.

(Source: Statista)

29. Research shows that 82% of live-streaming viewers would rather watch a live video than check out a brand’s social media post.

(Source: PRNewswire)

30. The live-streaming market was estimated to be worth $70.05 billion globally and has expanded rapidly.

(Source: Livestream)

31. On various streaming service platforms, 39% of social media users watched matches from their favorite teams.

(Source: Variety)

Music Streaming Statistics

32. Video Streams had 1.15 Trillion in the United States in 2019.

Data show that the streaming industry’s biggest gain occurred in 2019 when viewers increased by 23% over the previous year. In the streaming industry in 2018, there were 88.7 billion streams.

(Source: Grand View Research)

33. More Than 80% of Music Consumption in the United Kingdom was Mostly Through Online Streaming Services in 2020.

A fifth more than in 2019, Spotify stock attained 139 billion audio streams in 2020. In the UK, 200 musicians streamed music more than 100 million times in 2020. Despite the widespread use of streaming services, only $280 or less in revenue was generated by 825 artists.

(Source: DailyEsports)

34. 89% of People Listen to Music Through Streaming Services.

People between the ages of 35 and 64 years had the highest rate of music stream usage. When asked if they had listened to music in the previous month, 54% of this age group confirmed to have done so. The statistics of music streaming have been increasing by 8% yearly.

(Source: Variety)

35. At the End of 2020, 24% of Music Consumers Watched a Live-stream Show Within Two Weeks of its Release.

Not only these 24% who had watched a live stream show, but an additional 40% of persons said they would do so within two weeks. During the first pandemic lockdown in the United States, 19% of the population watched live streaming. It can, therefore, be said that the pandemic brought in a new wave of growth in live streaming.

(Source: NCTA)

Streaming Services Statistics

36. The Viewership Rate of Video Streaming Increased in 2020 During the Lockdown by 10%.

There was a global lockdown of activities in 2020, and this action greatly influenced streaming services. So many people use online streaming to take care of their boredom.

(Source: Daxue Consulting)

The streaming activities of Netflix were greatly increased as its paid subscribers made a total of 200 million in 2020. This means that it had a 31% increase in the number of subscribers when compared to 2019.

(Source: Pew Research)

38. There are More Than 2 Billion Log-in Users Monthly on YouTube.

This means billions of video viewing hours are generated daily on YouTube. Streaming statistics on YouTube show that platform users upload more than 500 hours of video each minute.

(Source: Wyzowl)

39. Netflix Made Plans in 2020 to Invest $17.3 Billion in Content Production.

This meant that the company planned an increase of investment in content by $ 2 billion. Projects that were announced during the period included the mega deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss. There was also a collaboration with Nickelodeon for a 3 years contract on animated originals with a South Korean studio called CJ ENM Studio Dragon. This project increased Netflix’s value in the Asia Pacific region.

(Source: Statista)

40. Netflix 2020 Received Over One-third of the Total Streaming Done in 2020.

Streaming on television makes up one–fourth of viewing time. In streaming service provision, Netflix has the largest market share with 34%, and YouTube follows it at 20%, Hulu at 11%, and Amazon at 8%. With 4% of all streaming for the entire period, Disney + had the fastest-climbing views rating.

(Source: Pitchfork)

41. Twitch has an Average of 2.84 Million Viewers.

Twitch is a live streaming website with 6.13 billion viewing hours that offers its viewers excellent game content. The time spent watching video game material on Facebook and YouTube has doubled.

(Source: YouTube)

42. Spotify Subscriptions in 2021 Were About 32% of Total Music Streaming.

This made Spotify the biggest service provider of music streaming in the world when we consider that Amazon has only a 13% market share in audio streaming. Another popular service is Apple Music, which competes strongly with Spotify in music streaming.

(Source: Variety)

North America has the highest ratio of Spotify users, as the region spends about 2.5 hours listening to music. The area with the lowest time spent on Spotify is Europe, with an average of 99 minutes daily.

(Source: Nielson)

44. There are 30% of Users of VPN Who Access Netflix Monthly.

American expats are always interested in watching United States television shows. They are 49% of VPN users living in Canada and Mexico that use VPN to get access to Netflix.

(Source: PRNewswire)

Conclusion

Streaming enables active participation, provides access to entertainment at any time and location, and improves the connection between viewers and broadcasters. It offers a quicker and more effective method for marketers aiming to contact potential clients for their products and services. With increased awareness, the sector will only improve.

FAQs