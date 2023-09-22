15+ Surveillance Camera Statistics (2023 Updated Data)

The convenience of surveillance cameras or closed circuit cameras (CCTV), as we call it, has been greeted with mixed reactions. There have been concerns about invasion of privacy ever since surveillance cameras were used within the public sector. However, many believe that surveillance cameras’ benefits outweigh the concerns about privacy issues. According to forecasts, security surveillance will surpass $21 billion by 2026. On the other hand, some people argue about the efficacy of surveillance cameras in fighting or preventing crime in society.

Another perspective focuses on the ethics of using surveillance cameras. This view criticizes the legal procedures needed, the expenses of installing the system, the possibility of crime displacement, and whether it stops crime or makes people feel safer. But in all, surveillance cameras have been on the rise. This article presents diverse statistics showcasing the extent of adoption, projected future growth, etc. Keep reading to know it all.

Vital Surveillance Camera Statistics for You

1. The Net Worth of the Japanese CCTV Market is $403 Million.

Since many people in Japan are interested in pet surveillance, including on platforms like YouTube, the government has been motivated to combine the CCTV network with law enforcement and traffic control. The market value in Japan is worth $403 million and has been projected to hit the $444 million mark in market value by the year 2024.

2. The Second-Largest CCTV Market is in the US.

According to a study by Allied Market Research in 2019, America had a market value of $8.29 billion, with an expected growth of 13.9 within the next 7 years. The American populace’s interest in law enforcement, traffic, healthcare, and infrastructural surveillance has become the deciding factor that drives CCTV market value growth.

3. The Global Surveillance Camera Market is Expected to Grow At 16.8% CAGR.

A study by Fortune Business Insight reveals the previous prediction of 11.9% CAGR in 2021 was surpassed by the influence of surveillance camera companies like Hanwha Techwin, HIKvision, Axis, and Dahua companies. With the integration of AI, IOT (Internet of Things), motion detectors, and face recognition, the growth of the CCTV market globally was expected to reach 16.8% within seven years from 2022 to 2029.

4. IP Surveillance Cameras Dominate the Market Share of 40%.

IP cameras dominate the surveillance camera market due to their convenience from a cloud network connection, which is accessible to most devices. With the current growth of IP cameras, there is expected to be a steep decline in the alternative (analog cameras) in the next four to five years. The owner can access IP cameras remotely with VPNs, bypassing some tracking systems or Internet networks.

5. The Most Popular CCTV Camera is the Dome Surveillance Camera.

This type of surveillance camera is the most preferred because of its high quality for outdoor and indoor use. It also can cover footage at very wide angles, reducing its blind spots massively. Compared to other types of CCTV, its popularity is at 33.8%.

6. An Outstanding 98.8 Million Homes Globally Use Smart Home Surveillance Cameras.

From the inception of smart homes, surveillance camera statistics have experienced substantial growth with the integration of face recognition, motion detectors, and AI, ultimately leading to the huge success and popularity of CCTV in smart homes, with a record of 98.8 million smart homes worldwide. This number has been projected to double in the year 2027 by at least 180.7 million homes, according to STATISTA.

7. CCTV Cameras Have Been Used Over 112,000 Times For Criminal Investigations.

The frequency of use was noted in the UK and has shown some advantages in the fight against crime. The correlation between surveillance camera statistics and the crime rate is still debated. However, that has not stopped the UK government from installing more systems to combat crime.

A Review of Cities or Countries With the Most Surveillance Cameras

8. China Leads Global Surveillance Camera Deployment with Over 600 Million Cameras by 2021, Outpacing Rest of the World.

China has the highest record of surveillance cameras used globally, leading to cities in China having more surveillance cameras than cities in most countries. A projection was made by IHS Markit in 2019 that there will be an estimated 1 billion surveillance cameras globally by the year 2021, with China expected to have 626 million surveillance cameras in three years beginning from 2017.

9. China’s Surprising Surveillance: Nearly One Camera for Every Two People, Says IHS Markit Estimate.

Going by the estimate of IHS Markit, with an expected 626 million cameras in China in contrast with its population, it suggests that for every 1000 people, there will be 439.07 cameras in China. This translates to nearly one camera for two people in the country.

10. Optimal Ratio Identified for Surveillance Camera Deployment in 150 Global Cities: Research Sources and Focus on Public Sector Usage.

Several ratios are used, but this one appears to be the most accurate, which we will use for the following analysis. The research used to arrive at the number of surveillance cameras used in 150 cities worldwide was derived from news articles, police internet platforms, and government reports globally, emphasizing surveillance cameras used in the public sector by government agencies or entities.

11. Surveillance Capital: Top Ten Cities with the Highest Density of Surveillance Cameras Outside China.

The top ten cities with the most surveillance cameras outside China (per square mile)

Country City Cameras per square mile Total square miles Total cameras Bangladesh Dhaka 141.31 116 16,368 India Mumbai 177.45 438 77,763 India Delhi 1,490.19 302 449,934 India Chennai 198.32 459 91,042 South Korea Seoul 618.45 234 144,513 United Kingdom London 209.94 607 127,423 United States New York 235.97 300 70.882 Russia Moscow 220.73 970 214,000 India Hyderabad 321.21 2,802 900,000 Singapore Singapore 387.88 281 109,072

Benefits of Surveillance Cameras (the Pros)

Crime Rate: The Efficacy of Surveillance Camera.

12. Surveillance Cameras Prove Effective in Reducing Crime Rates, According to Recent Studies.

Despite mixed feelings that greeted surveillance cameras, there is a correlation between CCTV and crime rate. Studies have shown that surveillance cameras have a positive impact when it comes to enforcing the law along with crime prevention. This conclusion was derived from the report of Crime Indices by Numbeo.

13. Police Study in New Jersey Reveals Remarkable 50% Drop in Crime Citywide, Crediting Surveillance Camera Stats for Thorough Investigations.

A study that involved police officers in New Jersey showed there was a drop in crime all over the city by 50%. This influenced all genres of crimes. When investigating crime, police officers admitted to surveillance camera statistics, making it much more convenient for thorough analysis to apprehend guilty parties.

14. Burglars Beware: UNC Charlotte Study Finds 60% of Criminals Flee at First Sight of Alarms or Cameras.

A study by the University of North Carolina in Charlotte revealed that among 422 burglars in custody, about 60% of them admitted that the first course of action when they break into a home or facility is to check for alarms or surveillance cameras and usually leave when they spot one. The average criminal loves the convenience of committing crimes unnoticed because they don’t want to end up in jail.

The other 40% of culprits will proceed with breaking into the facility while wearing masks to hide their faces. However, they must remain cautious about potential identifiers like tattoos, watches, or footwear, as these could still reveal their identity. This might make burglars more careful about their attire before attempting a break-in, potentially discouraging them.

16. CCTV in the UK Cuts Crime by 13%: Study Shows Varied Impact on Different Crime Categories.

According to The College of Policing Crime Reduction toolkit in the UK, CCTV reduced the crime rate by 13% compared to places without surveillance cameras. The study revealed that not all genre of crime was discouraged by CCTV. For instance, it did not affect violent crimes but significantly reduced drug-related crimes by 20%, property crime, and car theft by 14%, whereas in car parks, surveillance cameras reduced theft by 37%.

17. Surveillance Cameras in Public Areas Proven to Reduce Crime and Boost Public Confidence in Safety.

The deployment of surveillance cameras in public areas is recognized for decreasing crime by inspiring confidence in people and assuring them of a safer environment. This, in turn, encourages more individuals to move about in areas covered by surveillance cameras.

18. When the Surveillance Camera is Blended With Other Security Parameters, the Crime Rate Has Been Reduced by 34%.

Integrating surveillance cameras with other security measures leads to a remarkable 34% reduction in crime rates. This synergy enhances public safety and fosters confidence in secure environments.

Setbacks on Surveillance Cameras (the Cons)

Concerns Over Privacy

When a criminal is apprehended with a surveillance camera, little attention is paid to privacy concerns. Despite the breaking news of a burglar caught, the surveillance camera continues to record individuals in the facility who aren’t committing any crime . The privacy of these individuals is invaded. When a crime is not saved, footage of people passing by on the street is also captured, along with innocent bystanders or folks doing their shopping.

A legal firm attorney, Marina Lowe of the American Civil Liberty Union in Utah, have raised concerns about how advancement in technology for surveillance cameras have become very intrusive to the privacy of people caught on footage. Modern cameras capture crisp and clear images of people’s activities without consent. Concerns about possible mass surveillance have been raised with the ELECTRONIC FRONTIER FOUNDATION.

According to her, privacy concerns have two sides: when an individual is captured on footage by fellow citizens without consent and when the government does the filming. Also, laws such as COMMUNICATION ASSISTANCE FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT have given the government unlimited authority to surveil citizens.

The problem with surveillance cameras in a working environment cannot be ignored. In some establishments, when trust is lost between an employer and employee, it can be detrimental to the productivity of the company or business owners. Some establishments make it mandatory for staff to be under constant surveillance . The employees naturally will be uncomfortable knowing they are watched. This encourages what we call “eye service.” The staff behavior can be orchestrated to conform to work ethics but reduces determination and perseverance, which are key factors in the growth of a company or business.

Trust is a very integral part of any business. It is known to improve employee retention (employee loyalty) and customers. Employees and customers can be lost once trust is lost in the industry, with a proven negative impact on business.

Cost of Installing CCTV

Street camera for surveillance and business icons over cityscape background. Concept of security and privacy protection. Smart city. 3D rendering toned image double exposure .

. The potential cost of getting a surveillance camera system is usually very high, particularly on the initial cost of installation. This could discourage some individuals or facilities from seeing the benefits of getting one in the first place. The use of surveillance cameras is expected to triple if the cost of installation becomes relatively affordable.

Concerns Over Ethics

Surveillance cameras and any surveillance raise ethical concerns while looking at them from a moral perspective . This makes people wonder who is doing the management and in what situations. It also makes them think about problems where administration should never happen. For example, it can be argued that state security or law enforcement may have a moral reason to conduct surveillance. However, when management is carried out by foreign aid workers and journalists, whose professional ethics require them to be neutral, it raises questions.

Despite law enforcement agencies arguably having the authority to use surveillance cameras, it becomes a concern when they survey domestic or public workers. It isn’t within their jurisdiction to ascertain whether workers abuse their workforce.

Crime Displacement

The discussion about the advantages of surveillance cameras continues, with some arguing that they may not directly prevent or reduce crime but could relocate it to different areas. For example, a burglar typically checks for alarms or CCTV cameras before attempting a break-in. When they notice one, it may deter them from their original target but could lead them to select a different one. The crime wasn’t prevented; it simply shifted to a different location.

found in urban areas, whereas in rural regions, a smaller portion of the population can afford CCTV systems. On average, criminal records tend to choose homes that are easy to break into as their preferred targets. However, a house with a surveillance camera makes it more challenging for them. Surveillance cameras are more commonly, whereas in rural regions, a smaller portion of the population can afford CCTV systems.

Blind Spots

Blind spots are zones within the surveillance camera’s range that are either inaccessible or have limited visibility. They pose a challenge in monitoring and become a significant issue if the security system is tampered with by individuals. This is why only authorized personnel should be allowed to enter the surveillance monitor room, as blind spots can only be detected through the monitors.

Legal Requirement

Before installing a surveillance system, there are legal requirements to be considered. The protocols and documents necessary can be tasking and discouraging for most potential users.

The legal requirements for installing surveillance cameras vary by jurisdiction but generally revolve around privacy, consent, and security concerns. First and foremost, it’s essential to comply with privacy laws and regulations governing the collection and usage of personal data. This often includes informing individuals about the presence of cameras through signage or notices.

Consent is a fundamental aspect of legality. In many regions, it’s required to obtain consent from individuals being recorded, especially in private areas like homes or workplaces. Public spaces may have different rules regarding consent, typically requiring no expectation of privacy in such locations.

The placement of cameras is crucial; they should not invade areas where privacy is expected, such as bathrooms or changing rooms. Additionally, the footage should be used for its intended and lawful purpose , and access to it should be restricted to authorized individuals.

Moreover, adherence to data protection laws is vital. This includes securing the recorded data, limiting access, and defining retention periods. Lastly, compliance with any industry-specific regulations or standards relevant to the particular use of surveillance (e.g., in healthcare or finance) is necessary. Keeping updated with legal requirements and seeking legal advice when unsure is a prudent approach for any entity intending to install surveillance cameras.

Conclusion

Despite the setbacks of surveillance cameras, their usage has grown exponentially, with over a billion CCTV cameras used globally. One may ask, what factor contributes to the popularity of surveillance cameras? This is because surveillance camera statistics have been proven to reduce the crime rate, no matter the weight of the crime. Agencies, facilities, companies, government entities, and even individuals continue to include CCTV cameras in their budgets.

It is advisable to get a surveillance camera if one can afford it to secure property and, in some extreme cases, protect lives. When considering the cost of installing a CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) system, several important questions should be asked: What is the Budget? What are the Security Needs? How many cameras are Needed? What about Installation and Wiring Costs? What Are the Maintenance Costs? Finding the answer to these will help make an informed decision when considering CCTV installation.

