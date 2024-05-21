Taylor Swift Album Sales Statistics – How Popular Is the Pop Legend Today?

Key Taylor Swift Album Sales Statistics

As of February 2024, Fearless is the top-selling Taylor Swift album in the US, having sold 7.216 million in the country. As of January 2024, Taylor Swift sold 5.871 million copies in the US and 217,000 copies in the UK. In 2010, Speak Now was the fastest-selling digital album by a female artist, earning 278,000 downloads in just a week, which earned Swift a Guinness World Record. As of January 2024, 1989 sold 6.472 million copies in the US and 1.6 million in the UK, making it Swift’s most successful album in Britain. In the first week since its release, Midnights broke various streaming records and sold 800,000 copies in the US on the first day of its release.

Taylor Swift Album Statistics

The Lavender Haze singer sold millions of albums worldwide. In this overview, we’ll examine the sales figures for each album—both in the US and other countries. We’ll also explore traditional sales, including CDs, vinyls, and digital downloads.

Taylor Swift

The singer’s self-titled debut album, released in October 2006 when she was just sixteen years old, was a surprise success on the charts, topping Billboard’s Top Country Albums for 24 weeks. Containing 11 tracks, including popular singles like Teardrops on My Guitar and Should’ve Said No, the album has spent 286 weeks on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

As of January 2024, Taylor Swift sold 5.871 million copies in the US and 217,000 copies in the UK.

Fearless

Taylor Swift’s sophomore album, Fearless, was released in the US in 2008 and in 2009 worldwide. The 13 emotional country tracks, including singles Love Story and You Belong With Me, lent themselves well to popularity, allowing Fearless to spend 224 weeks on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The album was a launchpad for Swift, pushing her from country music into the mainstream market.

As of February 2024, Fearless is Taylor Swift’s top-selling album in the US, having sold 7.216 million in the country, 500,000 in Australia, and 704,000 in the UK.

Re-Recording

Fearless: Taylor’s Version is one of the four albums the singer re-recorded in 2021 to ensure control over her music after a dispute with her former recording label. In addition to the original album’s 13 tracks, it features 13 more tracks “from the vault.” As of 2023, 737,000 copies of the updated album were sold in the US and 149,000 in the UK.

Speak Now

Swift’s third studio album, Speak Now, was released in 2010. Featuring beloved singles like Mine and Sparks Fly, the 14-track album was written entirely by Swift herself as a response to those who doubted that a teenage girl could write music.

In 2010, Speak Now was the fastest-selling digital album by a female artist, earning 278,000 downloads in just a week, which earned Swift a Guinness World Record. As of January 2024, Speak Now sold 4.817 million copies in the US and 389,000 copies in the UK.

Re-Recording

Speak Now: Taylor’s Version was released in 2023 and features 22 tracks, including six tracks “from the vault”. That year, Swift sold 6% of all albums sold in the US, with Speak Now: Taylor’s Version being one of them. As of January 2024, the record sold 908,000 US copies.

Red

Swift’s fourth studio album, Red, saw the light in 2012. A significant milestone towards the singer’s journey into the mainstream, the album has 16 tracks and features singles like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and 22.

In the first week of its release, Red sold 1.208 million copies in the US, earning Swift another Guinness World Record recognition. As of January 2024, Red sold 4.582 million copies in America and 848,000 copies in the UK, making it Swift’s second-most successful album in Britain.

Re-Recording

Taylor Swift’s second re-recorded album, released in 2021, was Red: Taylor’s Version. The 30-track re-release features previously unreleased “from the vault” tracks as well as extended versions of Swift’s Red songs. It broke streaming records in 2020 and as of July 2023, it sold 950,000 copies in the US and 256,000 in the UK.

1989

Named after Swift’s birth year, 1989, came out in 2014. Swift’s fifth studio album, which included 13 tracks and singles, went on to win two Grammy Awards in 2016. It features popular singles like Blank Space and Bad Blood.

As of January 2024, 1989 sold 6.472 million copies in the US and 1.6 million in the UK, making it Swift’s most successful album in Britain.

Re-Recording

1989: Taylor’s Version is Swift’s fourth re-recorded album, released in 2023. In addition to the core re-recorded tracks, it features five more tracks “from the vault.” As of January 2024, it sold 2.014 million copies in the US and 185,000 in the UK.

Reputation

Written in seclusion from public appearances, Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation was released in 2017 to mixed reviews. Featuring singles like Look What You Made Me Do and …Ready for It, the record was nominated for a Grammy but didn’t win.

Despite the somewhat critical reception, Reputation sold 700,000 copies in the US on release day. As of January 2024, Americans bought 2.478 million copies of the album – as for the Britsh, there were 642,000 copies purchased.

Lover

Swift’s first album after her split with her old label, Big Machine Records, was Lover, released in 2019. The free-spirited 18-track “Love Letter to Love” features epic singles like Me! And You Need to Calm Down, which won MTV Video Music Awards.

As of February 2024, Lover had sold 2 million copies in the US and 526,000 copies in the UK.

Folklore

One of the two surprise albums released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift’s 8th album Folklore explores escapism, nostalgia, and cottagecore. The 16-track record, featuring singles like Cardigan and Exile, won Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

The subtle and romantic tones of Folklore were well-received by the critics and the public. As of 2024, the album sold 2.289 million in the US and 492,000 in the UK.

Evermore

Swift’s second surprise pandemic album was Evermore, released a few months after Folklore in 2020. The two are considered sister albums as they explore similar themes, but Evermore was more experimental, focusing on endings rather than conflict resolution like Folklore. The album has 15 tracks and features singles like Willow and Coney Island.

Compared to Folklore, Evermore’s commercial success was less acclaimed. As of 2022, it sold 913,000 copies in the US. Over in the UK, the total number of sales amounted to 302,000 copies as of 2023.

Midnights

Swift’s tenth and most recent studio album to date, Midnights, was released in 2022. The charismatic 13-track album, which includes popular singles like Lavender Haze and Anti-Hero, won two Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

In the first week since its release, Midnights broke various streaming records. The popular album sold 800,000 copies in the US on the first day of its release, and as of January 2024, Americans bought 2.814 million copies. The UK saw 614,000 copies sold as of 2023.

EPs

The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

Taylor Swift’s first extended play (EP) record, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, was released as a Christmas special album in 2007 for Target and in 2008 for other retailers. It featured four covers and two original songs.

The album received mixed reviews, as some people hadn’t warmed up to the country interpretation of the Christmas classics. As of October 2022, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection sold 1.1 million copies in the US.

Beautiful Eyes

Swift’s second EP, Beautiful Eyes, was limited and available exclusively via Walmart. Despite the limited release, the six-track album spent twenty-eight weeks on Top Country Albums and sold 369,000 copies as of October 2022.

What’s Next for Taylor Swift’s Albums?

We know that Taylor Swift will release at least one album in 2024. The Tortured Poets Department will be her eleventh studio album and is expected to be released on April 19, 2024. It’s expected to have 17 tracks, including a bonus track.

In addition, we expect that the rest of Swift’s albums recorded with her previous label, including Taylor Swift and Reputation, will be re-recorded by the artist as Taylor’s Version in the immediate future.

Is It Over Now? (Final Thoughts)

Spoiler alert: not at all.

The 34-year-old artist doesn’t seem to take a break, despite her very busy social life and The Eras Tour. And every album of Swift’s seems to tell a different story and resonate with different audiences in different ways. That, combined with a million-dollar marketing team and of course, pure musical talent, are big reasons for the high sales figures of her albums.

We look forward to hearing The Tortured Poets Department in April, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on the sales and streaming statistics of that album. Stay tuned!

Sources